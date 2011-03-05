Kokomo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
158 Front Street Suite 100,, Franklin, TN 37064
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Franklin
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar - Franklin
4.5 • 901
1550 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurant