Kokomo

158 Front Street Suite 100,

Franklin, TN 37064

Shareables

Caribbean Patties

$14.00

Three Jamaican-style patties to share; one island seasoned beef, one curry chicken and one spinach & cheese. Wrapped in a buttery, yellow crust flavored with turmeric, served with Mango Chutney and our Signature Cilantro Lime dip.

Chili Lime Shrimp Cups

$14.00

Melt-in-your-mouth phyllo pastry cups filled with our chili lime shrimp, arugula, and our Signature Cilantro Lime sauce topped with chili oil dressing.

Cozumel Queso

$9.00

Three cheeses melted over avocado, garnished with pickled onions, jalapeño, cilantro leaves and drizzled hot sauce. Served with tortilla chips. Supremo! (GF)

Island-Style Wings

$14.00

Island wings in our signature rub then tossed in our Signature Kokomo Tropical Vibes sauce. Served with our island style slaw and Ranch Dressing. (GF)

Extra Tortilla Chips

Starter Soup and Salad

Small Beach Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine, Iceberg and Red lettuce, aged provolone, cherry tomatoes, mango pico de gallo and Avocado chunks, tossed in a our Signature Cilantro Lime Dressing and topped with toasted almonds and parsley.

Small Great Caesar Salad

$7.00

Green Bibb & Romaine lettuce with house-made garlic croutons & Caesar Dressing. Finished with parmesan cheese.

Small Lobster Bisque

$7.00

Creamy lobster bisque topped with a generous amount of fresh Maine lobster, gently sprinkled with paprika. Served with lime infused garlic bread.

Small Tomato Soup

$6.00

Soups and Salads

Blue crab cream soup top with crabmeat, sprinkle with chives and paprika.

Chopped Beach Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, Iceberg and Red lettuce, aged provolone, cherry tomatoes, mango pico de gallo and Avocado chunks, tossed in a our Signature Cilantro Lime Dressing and topped with toasted almonds and parsley.

The Great Caesar Salad

$14.00

Green Bibb & Romaine lettuce with house-made garlic croutons & Caesar Dressing. Finished with parmesan cheese.

Large Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Creamy lobster bisque topped with a generous amount of fresh Maine lobster, gently sprinkled with paprika. Served with lime infused garlic bread.

Large Tomato Soup

$12.00

Handhelds

Bermuda Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy baked Cod, house-made tartar sauce, a heaping dollop of island-style slaw, sliced tomato on a buttered potato bun.

Kokomo Cuban Sandwich

$18.00

Our made-in-house Porchetta - a wonderful boneless pork roast wrapped in fat and skin and generously seasoned with lemon, garlic, sage and rosemary. Topped with Swiss cheese, mustard & dill pickles. Served on toasted Cuban bread.

Trini Roti Wrap

$18.00

Often referred to as a Roti in Trinidad and Tobago, this very popular food in the Caribbean features curried turkey and potato inside of a wrapped Roti served with Mango Chutney. So good!

Burgers

Turn any burger. Cooked to order and served on a golden brioche bun. (Gluten free option available) Served with a side of sunset fries.

Kokomo Island Burger

$15.00

Double premium Angus beef patties served with 2 slices of cheddar cheese topped with purple and green lettuce, red onion, sliced tomato and our Kokomo Signature sauce on a toasted brioche bun. (GF option)

Three Chili Pepper Cheeseburger

$14.00

Angus beef patty topped with a blend of roasted poblano, serrano, and jalapeño peppers, bibb lettuce, red onions, sliced tomato, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche bun. (GF option)

Shrimp Burger

$18.00

Wild-caught Tiger Shrimp seasoned with our in-house seasoning blend, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and melted to perfection. Topped with mango pico de gallo, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli on a potato bun. (GF Option)

Mains

Turkey Kokomo

$30.00

Our signature, slow-roasted Caribbean dry rubbed turkey leg served on a bed of chorizo dirty rice and topped with creamy garlic-parmesan sauce and finished with parmesan cheese and fresh parsley. Tasting is believing! (Limited amount Per Day) (GF)

Lemon Butter Glazed Salmon

$30.00

Lightly seasoned, 8 oz. wild-caught Norwegian salmon filet, finished with lemon butter sauce, served over smashed roasted potatoes, succotash & red pepper puree.

St. Lucian Short Ribs

$28.00

Two bone-in Beef Short Ribs marinated in our Signature Island Fusion sauce topped with green onions and sesame seeds. Served with macaroni salad.

Pasta Koko

$22.00

Creamy garlic parmesan sauce with Porchetta on Penne Pasta. Served with lime infused garlic bread. Substitute Chicken, Tiger Shrimp or Salmon. (GF Option)

Desserts

Pavlova

$10.00

3 layers of meringue and cream topped with assorted tropical fruit and shaved chocolate. Heavenly! (GF)

Timmon's Brownies

$10.00

Two delicious brownie slices served with two scoops of vanilla ice-cream (GF) (Dairy Free option) (Vegan)

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids

Kids Grilled cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheddar cheese made with toasted Sourdough served with one side.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Angus beef patty topped with cheddar cheese served with one side.

Kids Penne pasta with sauce

$7.00

Creamy garlic parmesan sauce over penne pasta.

Kids plain penne pasta with butter

$7.00

kids one side with protien

$7.00

Sides

Dirty Rice

$7.00

Balsamic Roasted Broccolini

$7.00

Lime Infused Garlic Bread

$7.00

Succotash

$7.00

Macaroni Salad

$7.00

Smashed Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Island Style Slaw

$7.00

White Rice

$7.00
