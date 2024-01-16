Fika Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nestled in charming Westhaven, just minutes from downtown Franklin, Fika cafe offers something for everyone! Whether you're seeking a quick morning bite on-the-go or a leisurely brunch with friends on the weekend, our menu offers a wide selection. From hearty breakfast burritos, refreshing Acai bowls to the indulgent pleasures of Eggs Benedict and our Fika French toast.
158 Front Street , Suite #110, Franklin, TN 37064
