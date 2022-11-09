Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ground West Franklin

1409 West Main St Suite 301

Franklin, TN 37064

Popular Items

Pioneer Burger
DIYW Burger
Four Alarm Fire Burger

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Bottles Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$2.00

Design it Your Way

Choose your choice of toppings & cheese.

DIYW Spud

$8.00

Choose your choice of toppings & cheese. Comes with choice of side and optional 2 sauces any additional cost .50 per found in sauces & sides tab.

DIYW Burger

$11.00

All adult burgers are cooked with some pink(medium) unless otherwise requested. Choose your choice of toppings & cheese. Comes with choice of side and optional 2 sauces any additional cost .50 per found in sauces & sides tab.

DIYW Wagyu Burger

$18.00

All adult burgers are cooked with some pink(medium) unless otherwise requested. Choose your choice of toppings & cheese. Comes with choice of side and optional 2 sauces any additional cost .50 per found in sauces & sides tab.

DIYW Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

DIYW Turkey Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Choose your choice of toppings & cheese. Comes with choice of side and optional 2 sauces any additional cost .50 per found in sauces & sides tab.

DIYW "Impossible" Veggie Burger

$15.00

All adult burgers are cooked with some pink(medium) unless otherwise requested. Choose your choice of toppings & cheese. Comes with choice of side and optional 2 sauces any additional cost .50 per found in sauces & sides tab.

Signature Burgers

All burgers are cooked with some pink(medium) unless otherwise requested. All Veggies on side, condiments on table or per request(for takeouts). Comes with choice of side and optional 1 ranch or spicy ranch, any additional sauces cost .50 per & can be found in sauces & sides tab.
Pioneer Burger

Pioneer Burger

$11.00

All burgers are cooked with some pink(medium) unless otherwise requested. All veggies on side, condiments on table or per request(for takeout's). Comes with choice of side and optional 1 ranch or 1 spicy ranch, any additional sauces cost .50 per & can be found in sauces & sides tab.

Black n Bleu Burger

Black n Bleu Burger

$12.00

Blackened burger topped with bleu cheese, & veggies on side. Condiments on table or per request(takeout only). Comes with choice of side and optional 1 ranch or 1 spicy ranch, any additional sauces cost .50 per & can be found in sauces & sides tab. and choice of side item.

Four Alarm Fire Burger

Four Alarm Fire Burger

$12.00

Burger stuffed with fresh diced jalapeños, topped with pepper jack cheese, onion straws and drizzled with our signature spicy ranch. Comes with choice of side and optional 1 ranch or 1 spicy ranch, any additional sauces cost .50 per & can be found in sauces & sides tab.

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Burger topped with sautéed Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and bacon, veggies on side and mayo on table or per request(takeout only).

Sweet & Smokey BBQ Burger

Sweet & Smokey BBQ Burger

$13.00

Thick Cut Smokey bacon, cheddar cheese, onion straws, our homemade signature BBQ sauce, & veggies served on side. Comes with choice of side and optional 1 ranch or 1 spicy ranch, any additional sauces cost .50 per & can be found in sauces & sides tab.

Ground Melt

Ground Melt

$14.00

Two 1/3 lb. beef patties topped with caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese, homemade 1,000 Island dressing, on sourdough bread. Comes with choice of side and optional 1 ranch or 1 spicy ranch, any additional sauces cost .50 per & can be found in sauces & sides tab.

Sandwiches, Chicken & Po-Boys

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Veggies served on the side, condiments on table or per request(take-out only) , choice of cheese, choice of side & comes with optional choice of one complimentary ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and found in sauces & sides category.

Impossible Veggie Burger

Impossible Veggie Burger

$14.00

Veggies served on the side, condiments on table or per request(take-out only) , choice of cheese, choice of side & comes with optional choice of one complimentary ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and found in sauces & sides category.

Small Fried Chicken Tenders

Small Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Approximately 4 tenders served with choice of up to 2 dipping sauce. Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.

Reg-Fried Chicken Tenders

Reg-Fried Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Approximately 6 tenders served with choice of up to 3 dipping sauce. Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast. Veggies served on the side, condiments on table or per request(take-out only) , choice of cheese, choice of side & comes with optional choice of one complimentary ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and found in sauces & sides category.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with veggies and ranch on side. Comes with choice of side and optional ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and are listed in sauces & sides category.

Hot Chicken Sandwich with a Twist *Spicy

Hot Chicken Sandwich with a Twist *Spicy

$15.00

Chicken breast with our Cajun signature breading fried to a golden brown. Side of Reaper Ranch or substitute ranch or spicy. Comes with veggies on side and choice of side item and additional side of either ranch or spicy ranch.

Small Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy

Small Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy

$13.00

A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.

Reg-Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy

Reg-Hot Chicken Tenders with a Twist *Spicy

$15.00

A Cajun twist to a Nashville tradition. Approximately 4 tenders served with side of Reaper Ranch or substitute up to any 2 choices of sauces. . Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.

Shrimp Po-Boy 6' *Spicy

$11.00

Gulf Shrimp with Cajun breading fried to golden perfection, on authentic New Orleans French Bread served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo. Comes with choice of side and optional ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and are listed in sauces & sides category.

Shrimp Po-Boy 12' *Spicy

$15.00

Gulf Shrimp with Cajun breading fried to golden perfection, on authentic New Orleans French Bread served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo. Comes with choice of side and optional ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and are listed in sauces & sides category.

The Dogfather

The Dogfather

$10.00

1/2lb footlong all beef hot dog served on authentic New Orleans French Bread.. Choice of side, condiments on table or per request(takeout only) Comes with choice of Chili(spicy) & Cheese and one complimentary ranch or spicy ranch. Additional sauces are .50 per and found in sauces and sides category.

Kids Meals

Kids meals are for children 10 and under. All kids’ meals come with choice of fries or apple slices and choice of soft drink, white or chocolate milk, or apple juice.
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Choice of fries or apple slices and choice of soft drink, white or chocolate milk, or apple juice.

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Choice of fries or apple slices and choice of soft drink, white or chocolate milk, or apple juice.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Comes with approximately 2 tenders. Choice of fries or apple slices and choice of soft drink, white or chocolate milk, or apple juice.

Kids Cheeseburger (10 & Under Only)

$6.00

Burger is approximately less than half adult size burger & will be cooked Well Done(No Pink). Choice of fries or apple slices and choice of soft drink, white or chocolate milk, or apple juice.

Salads & Spuds

Ground Salad

Ground Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, spinach, red peppers, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing topped with parmesan and croutons.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$9.00

Kale, cucumbers, red peppers, carrots, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, tossed in our Italian dressing.

Apple Walnut Salad

Apple Walnut Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, spinach, red peppers, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, granny smith apples, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, served with strawberry vinaigrette on the side.

Mushroom Swiss Spud

Mushroom Swiss Spud

$8.00

Spud with sautéed portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese then topped with butter.

Buffalo Chicken Spud *Spicy

Buffalo Chicken Spud *Spicy

$10.00

Spud with grilled or fried chicken tossed in ranch and buffalo sauces.

El Toro Spud *Spicy

El Toro Spud *Spicy

$10.00

Spud with chili, cheddar cheese, fresh diced jalapeños, onions, and sour cream.

Soups & Starters

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Pickles fried to a golden perfection. Choice of ranch or spicy ranch.

Mushroom Nuggets

Mushroom Nuggets

$8.00

Mushrooms fried to a golden brown served with our signature spicy ranch.

Ultimate Indulgence *Spicy

Ultimate Indulgence *Spicy

$11.00

Daddy fries or tater tots with melted cheddar cheese, chili, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh diced jalapeños, onions, & sour cream.

Wings

Wings

$9.00

Wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, or dry rub. Side of signature ranch and celery.

Tommy's Chili *Spicy

$8.00

Thick and hearty family chili recipe with beans topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Seasonal Soup

$8.00

Additional Sides and Sauces

Sauces

Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

"Daddy Fries" (Hand-Cut Fries)

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Small Ground Salad

$5.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Small Kale Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Fried Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Beef Patty

$5.00

Turkey Patty

$5.00Out of stock

Veggie Patty

$8.00

Kenzie's Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

With a Cherry & Whipped Cream

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

With a Cherry & Whipped Cream

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

With a Cherry & Whipped Cream

Seasonal Shake

$6.00

With a Cherry & Whipped Cream

Kenzie's Fresh Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin, TN 37064

Directions

Gallery
Ground image
Ground image
Ground image

