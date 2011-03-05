Restaurant info

Located in the Westhaven Town Center Community of Franklin, Tennessee, The Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar is bringing the first of its kind -food art- charcuterie boards, tapas, and a vast variety of wine, signature cocktails, mocktails, bourbon and whiskeys. This sophisticated wine bar with ambient lighting, impeccable atmosphere, exceptional service, and a romantic setting is the perfect get-away from home. Come experience The Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar for yourself. Hours: Monday through Thursday from 11am to 11pm* Fridays and Saturdays from 11am to 12am* Sunday brunch from 10am to 2pm. *21 and over after 8pm.

