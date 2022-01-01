Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Franklin Mexican restaurants you'll love

Franklin restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Franklin

Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory image

TACOS

Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory

230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin

Avg 4.3 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas$4.50
Carnitas, diced onions, cilantro, salsa verde
Hot Chicken$4.50
Hot chicken , slaw, poblano sauce
Old school$4.50
Ground beef, Cheese, pico on grilled corn tortilla
More about Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
Condado Tacos image

 

Condado Tacos

4031 Aspen Grove Dr, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Cinco De Mayo - Franklin image

 

Cinco De Mayo - Franklin

1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(20)Enchiladas Guerrero$14.50
(15) Pollo Enquesado$12.50
(16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
More about Cinco De Mayo - Franklin
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

9050 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

No reviews yet
Popular items
Smoked Turkey Platter$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy$15.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ

