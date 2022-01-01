Franklin Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Franklin
More about Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
TACOS
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin
|Popular items
|Carnitas
|$4.50
Carnitas, diced onions, cilantro, salsa verde
|Hot Chicken
|$4.50
Hot chicken , slaw, poblano sauce
|Old school
|$4.50
Ground beef, Cheese, pico on grilled corn tortilla
More about Cinco De Mayo - Franklin
Cinco De Mayo - Franklin
1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin
|Popular items
|(20)Enchiladas Guerrero
|$14.50
|(15) Pollo Enquesado
|$12.50
|(16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.50
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
9050 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey Platter
|$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
|Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy
|$15.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles