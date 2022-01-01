Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cinco de Mayo Franklin

review star

No reviews yet

1010 murfreesboro road ste 180

Franklin, TN 37064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(27)Grilled Chicken California Burrito
(16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
(37)Chicken Fajitas (1)

Appetizers

4oz Cheese Dip

$5.50

8oz Cheese Dip

$9.99

Fresh Homemade Guacamole

$8.50

4oz Guacamole Dip

$5.50

8oz Guacamole Dip

$9.99

Bean Dip

$7.75

Queso Fundido

$10.99

Fried Jalapeños Seasoned

$4.75

Fried Jalapeños W/ Aguacate

$7.50

Nachos Regular

$9.25

Nachos Supreme Reg

$11.99

Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken

$14.99

Fajita Nachos Supreme Steak

$16.25

Fajita Nachos Sup Texana

$14.99

Fajita Nachos Pollo

$13.99

Fajita Nachos Stk

$14.25

Nachos Al Carbon Chicken

$14.99

Nachos Al Carbon Steak

$16.25

Nachos Al Carbon Beans

$8.99

Wings(10)

$13.25

Wings (6)

$8.25

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.50

Ceviche Tostada

$8.99

A La Carte

(1) Enchilada

$3.65

(2) Chile Relleno

$5.25

(3) Flauta

$3.35

(4) Chalupa

$3.65

(5) Tostada

$4.25

(6) Rice

$2.75

(6) Beans

$2.75

(7) Rice & Beans

$3.75

(8) Tamales

$3.75

(9) Reg Quesadilla

$5.75

(9) Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.25

(9)Quesadilla Shrimp

$7.99

(9) Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

(10)Reg Burrito

$5.99

(10)Steak Burrito

$7.99

(10)Grilled Chicken Burrito

$7.60

Chimi Sola Reg

$6.99

Chimi Sola FJ Pollo

$7.50

Chimi Sola Stk

$8.50

French Fries

$2.50

12 Camarones

$12.50

6 Camarones

$7.99

5 oz Pollo Faja

$7.99

5 oz Steak

$8.99

5 oz Chorizo

$3.99

Arroz con queso

$4.50

TACOS

1-REG CRUNCHY TACO

$3.25

3-REG CRUNCHY TACOS

$8.50

3-STEAK TACOS USA

$11.25

3-SHRIMP TACOS USA

$11.25

3-GRILLED TACO USA

$9.75

4-GRILLED TACO USA

$15.00

5-GRILLED TACO USA

$18.75

3-MEX STEAK TACOS

$11.99

3-MEX SHRIMP TACOS

$11.99

3-MEX GRILLED TACOS

$10.50

4-MEX GRILLED TACOS

$15.00

5-MEX GRILLED TACOS

$18.75

3-TACOS DORADOS SHRIMP

$11.99

3-TACOS DORADOS FISH

$11.99

Cinco De Mayo Combinations

C-1

$10.50

C-2

$11.50

C-3

$10.99

C-4

$12.25

C-5

$10.50

C-6

$11.75

C-7

$12.25

Platos De Pollo (Chicken Dishes)

(12) Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.99

(13) Pollo Fundido

$13.99

(13 Carne Asada Fundido

$14.99

(14) Pollo Encremado

$14.99

(15) Pollo Enquesado

$14.50

(15) Steak Enquesado

$14.99

(15)Shrimp Enquesado

$14.99

(15)Veggie Enquesado

$9.99

(16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

(16) Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

(16) Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

Enchilada Plates

(17)Enchilada Supreme

$13.25

(18) Enchilada Dinner

$10.50

(19)Enchiladas del Norte

$14.30

(20)Enchiladas Guerrero

$15.90

Pescado Y Camaron

(21) Camarones

$16.50

(21)Camarones Con Piña

$16.50

(22) Tilapia Dinner

$12.25

Burritos

(23) Hot And Spicy Burrito

$12.20

(24) Steak Fajita Burrito

$14.75

(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito

$13.75

(25) Reg Burritos Polo

$10.60

(25) Steak Burritos Polo

$11.99

(25)FJ Chicken Burritos Polo

$11.65

(26) Burrito Supreme

$11.15

(26)Burrito Sup Faja

$11.50

(27)Steak California Burrito

$13.50

(27)Grilled Chicken California Burrito

$12.50

(28)Burrito Dinner

$12.50

Especialidades

(29)Mixed Vegetable Plate

$14.85

(30)Carnitas

$14.85

(31) Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$15.40

(31) Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$15.40

(31) Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$14.30

(32) Puerco En Salsa Verde

$13.25

(33)Carne En Su Jugo

$13.25

(34)Reg Chimichanga

$10.60

(34)Chimichanga Especial

$11.90

(34)Steak Chimichanga

$12.70

(34)Shrimp Chimichanga

$12.70

(35)Chile Colorado

$13.25

Fajitas Y Carnes

(36)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (1)

$19.60

(36)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (2)

$35.99

(37)Chicken Fajitas (1)

$16.15

(37)Chicken Fajitas (2)

$31.80

Shrimp Fajitas (1)

$19.60

Shrimp Fajitas (2)

$35.99

(38)Fajitas Texanas (1)

$19.10

(38)Fajitas Texanas (2)

$33.90

(39)Parrilla Mexicana (1)

$19.90

(39)Parrilla Mexicana (2)

$36.60

(40)Bistec Ala Tampiquena

$16.95

(41)Bistec Ala Mexicana

$15.40

(42)Carne Asada

$14.85

Veggie Fajitas

$9.99

(43) Tacos de Asada Plate(2)

$13.25

(43) Tacos de Asada Plate(3)

$15.25

Salads, Soups & More

Cheesesteak Torta

$11.65

Torta Huevo Con Chorizo

$9.80

Sopa de Pollo

$10.90

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.20

Steak Fajita Salad

$13.20

Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$11.95

Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad

$13.99

Steak Fajita Taco Salad

$13.80

REG Taco Salad

$10.35

Guacamole Salad

$3.45

House Salad

$3.20

Ensalada de Fajita

$4.50

Luncheon Specials

SP1 Speedy Gonzales

$7.65

SP2

$9.25

SP3

$9.50

SP4 Burrito Supreme

$8.75

SP5 REG Chimichanga

$8.75

SP5 Chimi Fj POLLO

$9.99

SP5 Steak Chimichanga

$10.99

SP6 Reg Taco Salad

$8.75

SP6 Taco Salad FJ POLLO

$9.99

SP6 Steak Taco Salad

$10.99

SP7 Reg Quesadilla

$8.15

SP7 Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.25

SP7 Steak Quesadilla

$10.50

SP8 Pollo Enquesado

$10.75

SP9 Tilapia Filet

$8.50

SP10 Nachos Supreme

$9.99

SP10 1/2 Nachos Supreme

$8.25

SP11 Mixed Vegetables Plate

$10.75

SP12 Burrito Grande

$9.50

SP13 Steak Fajitas

$11.99

SP14 Chicken Fajitas

$9.99

SP15 Cheesesteak Torta

$9.99

SP16 Huevos Al Gusto

$9.25

Children's Menu

N-1

$5.60

N-2

$5.60

N-3

$5.60

N-4

$5.60

N-5

$5.60

N-6

$5.60

N-7 Steak

$6.60

N-7 Pollo

$6.60

Side Orders

Side 4 Oz Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side Cilantro

$0.99

Side Lettuce

$0.99

Side 2 Oz Guacamole

$1.99

Side 1 Sliced Avocado

$2.75

Side 2 Oz Small Sour Cream

$0.75

Side 4 Oz Large Sour Cream

$1.50

Side 4 Oz Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Side 2 Oz Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Side Canned Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.99

O/ Jalapenos preparados

$3.25

Side Fresh Lime Juice And Seasoned

Side Grilled Vegetables

$2.75

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.75

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Side Habanero Salsa

$1.75

Side Cebolla

$1.25

Side Cebolla Cocida

$2.50

O/ tortillas maiz

$0.80

O/ tortilla harina

$0.99

Small Salsa

$1.25

8 oz Salsa

$2.50

16 oz Salsa

$4.75

32 oz Salsa

$8.99

Small Chips

$1.50

Large Chips

$2.50

O/ 4 oz Tomato

$1.50

Flour Chips ko[[

$2.99

Free Salsa ToGo

Salsa Picosa

$0.99

Desserts/Postre

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$3.45

Sopapilla

$2.90

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$4.50

Mexican Flan

$3.70

Xangos (Cheesecake Chimichangas)

$3.99

Churros, with Vanilla Ice Cream & Cajeta (Caramel)

$4.25

Kids ice cream

$2.00

Candy

$0.25

SALSAS EXTRA

REG HOT 4oz

$1.75

SPICY TOMATILLO 4oz

$1.75

MILD TOMATILLO 4oz

$1.75

CREAMY JALAPENO 4oz

$1.75

HABANERO SALSA 4oz

$1.75

Cervezas

Domestic Bottles

$3.46

Import Bottles

$3.91

DOM Pitcher

$8.91

IMP Pitcher

$10.42

DOM 32 oz Large Mug

$5.86

IMP 32 oz Large Mug

$6.94

DOM 16 oz Mug

$3.69

IMP 16 oz Mug

$4.33

Accesories

Camisas

$8.00

20 OZ MARGARITAS

20 OZ MARGARITAS

$5.21

CERVEZAS

20 OZ DOMESTIC

$3.50

20 OZ IMPORT

$4.99

CORONAS

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin, TN 37064

Directions

Gallery
Cinco De Mayo - Franklin image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
orange star4.3 • 719
230 Franklin Road #11Y Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Cool Springs, TN
orange starNo Reviews
4031 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Mojo's Tacos - Thompson Station
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Tollgate Blvd Suite 201 Thompsons Staion, TN 37179
View restaurantnext
Cinco de Mayo Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4944 thoroughbred lane brentwood, TN 37027
View restaurantnext
Esquina Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
710 Old Hickory Blvd #302 Brentwood, TN 37027
View restaurantnext
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
orange star4.8 • 120
4910 Main St #206 Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Franklin

Wild Ginger Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,293
101 Market Exchange Ct Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Hogwood BBQ
orange star4.7 • 1,300
600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Franklin
orange star4.2 • 1,295
231 Public Square #100 Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery
orange star4.0 • 1,278
1143 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar - Franklin
orange star4.5 • 901
1550 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
orange star4.3 • 719
230 Franklin Road #11Y Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Franklin
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston