Mexican & Tex-Mex

YardBirds

review star

No reviews yet

710 Old Hickory Blvd #302

Brentwood, TN 37027

Drinks

Draft

Dogwood Draft

$9.50

Mich Ultra Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Dale's Pale Ale Draft

$10.00

Traffic IPA Draft

$10.00

Yazoo Goo Goo Draft

$10.00

Yuengling Draft

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Athletics Golden

$6.00Out of stock

Athletics Hazy

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

CBD Lemon Lime

$8.00

CBD Strawberry

$8.00

Coors Light

$4.50Out of stock

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Crosstown Siren Blonde

$6.00

Domestic Bucket

$22.00

El Chavo

$3.00

El Chavo Bucket

$13.00

Gerst Can

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

High Noon Mango

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Import Bucket

$26.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Pernicious 16oz Can

$8.00Out of stock

Ranch Water

$6.00Out of stock

Tecate

$2.00

Truly

$6.00Out of stock

Red stripe

$5.50

Signature Cocktails

cLuckey Marg

$11.00

Frozen John Daily

$9.00

Lunch Box

$15.00

Road Chick

$10.00

Snoop Juice

$14.20

Veloci-Bomb

$13.00

Guess What?

$11.00

Tequila

1 Well Tequila

$7.50

1 Well Tequila DBL

$15.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00+

Codigo anejo

$15.00+

Codigo Blanco

$9.00+

Codigo Reposado

$12.00+

Dos Primos

$10.00+

Dulce Vida Anejo

$12.00+

Dulce Vida Blanco

$9.00+

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$9.00+Out of stock

Dulce Vida Lime

$9.00+

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno

$9.00+

Dulce Vida Reposado

$11.00+

Insolito Anejo

$14.00+

Insolito Blanco

$9.00+

Insolito Reposado

$12.00+

Patron

$11.00+Out of stock

Avion Blanco

$9.00+

Vodka

1 Well DBL Pickers

$15.00

1 Well Pickers

$7.50

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Citron

$8.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00+

Deep Eddys

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Pickers Blood Orange

$7.50+

Pickers Blueberry

$7.50+

Pickers Pineapple

$7.50+

Titos

$8.00+

Gin

1 Well Gin

$7.50

1 Well Gin DBL

$15.00

Hendricks

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Rum

1 Well Rum

$7.50

1 Well Rum DBL

$15.00

Blue Chair Coconut

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Meyers

$9.00+

Whiskey

1 Well Whiskey

$7.50

1 Well Whiskey DBL

$15.00

Crown Royal

$9.00+Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+Out of stock

PB Whiskey

$8.00+

Cordials

Fireball

$7.50+

Jack Fire

$9.00+

Pink Whitney

$7.50+Out of stock

Cocktails

Appletini

$9.50

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Green Tea Drink

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.50

Gummy Bear Shot

$8.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.50

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Long Island (Blue)

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Melon Ball

$8.50

Mojito

$9.50

Orange Tea Shot

$8.50

PBJ Shot

$8.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Sexy Alligator

$9.50

Skittles Shot

$8.50

Starburst Shot

$8.50

Under Currant

$8.50

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Florida Mule

$9.00

Retail

MUSIC FEE

MUSIC FEE

$300.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

710 Old Hickory Blvd #302, Brentwood, TN 37027

Directions

