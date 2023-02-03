Mojo's Tacos - Thompson's Station imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Mojo's Tacos - Thompson Station

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Tollgate Blvd Suite 201

Thompsons Staion, TN 37179

Popular Items

Hot Chicken
Street Corn off Cob
Brisket

Starters

Salsa & Chips

$4.00

8 oz Salsa & Chips

Guac & Chips

$8.00

8oz Guac & Chips

Queso & Chips

$8.00

8oz Queso & Chips

Trio Basket (Queso, Guac, Salsa)

$16.00

8oz Guac, 8oz Queso, & 8oz Salsa w/ Chips

Cali Fries

$16.00Out of stock

French fries, Queso, pickled jalapenos, pico, Mojo sauce and steak,.

Tacos

Adobo Chicken

$4.75

Adobo chicken, jack cheese, pico and poblano sauce

Baja Fish

$5.75

Beer- Battered cod, Shredded Cabbage, pico and Mojo Sauce

Mojo Baja Fish

$5.75

Beer battered cod, slaw, pickled jalapenos, mojo sauce

Barbacoa

$5.50Out of stock

Barbacoa, onions and cilantro, habanero sauce.

Brisket

$5.75

Smoked Brisket, slaw, bbq sauce

Carnitas

$4.75

Carnitas, diced onions, cilantro, salsa verde

Chicken Carbon

$4.75

Smoked Chicken Thigh, Jack Cheese, Pico, Poblano Sauce

Chorizo And Potato

$4.75

House made chorizo, potato, onions, cilantro, jalapeno sauce

Fajita Chicken

$4.75

Marinaded Chicken breast, peppers and onions, pico, cheese and poblano sauce.

Fajita Steak

$5.75

Marinated skirt steak, peppers and onions, pico, cheese and poblano sauce

Fajita Veggie

$4.75

Pepper and onions, pico, cheese and poblano sauce.

Fried Avocado

$4.75

Tempura fried avocado, pickled onions, slaw and poblano sauce

Fried Chicken

$4.75

Fried Chicken, Cheese, Pico, Poblano Sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$5.75

Fried Shrimp, slaw, pickled onions, Mojo's sauce.

Green Chili burger taco

$4.75

Ground Beef, Rajas, American cheese and morita sauce

Hot Chicken

$4.75

Hot chicken , slaw, poblano sauce

Hot Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Hot Shrimp, slaw, Poblano sauce

In Zane in brane

$6.00

Chorizo, steak, fajita veggies. pico, cheese and mojo sauce.

Korean Fried Cauliflower

$4.75

Fried Cauliflower, gochujang sauce, ginger slaw, toasted sesame seeds, mojo sauce

Old school

$4.75

Ground beef, Cheese, pico on grilled corn tortilla

THE PUFFY

$5.50

Pork Adovada, onions, queso, cilantro, Guacamole.

Birria taco

$5.50

Birria Tacos (3 tacos and dip)

$12.00

Birria tacos (three tacos and dip)

Fried Catfish

$4.75Out of stock

Fried Catfish, Slaw, Mojos sauce and Pickled onions.

Chicken Burger Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Bbq Pulled Pork Taco

$4.75Out of stock

Pulled Pork, Chipotle Slaw, BBQ Sauce

Blackened Mahi

$5.50Out of stock

Blackened grilled mahi, slaw, pickled onions, and mojo sauce.

Buffalo Chicken

$4.75Out of stock

Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Carrots, Celery, Pico, and Poblano Sauce

Chicken Birria

$5.50Out of stock

The Luchador

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Belly, Corn Pico, Pickled Onions, Habanero Sauce

Smoked Chicken Taco

$4.75Out of stock

smoked chicken, slaw, pickled onions, Alabama white sauce

Smoked Turkey Club Taco

$5.50Out of stock

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Pico, Honey Dijon Sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

$5.75Out of stock

Fried shrimp, buffalo sauce, lettuce, celery, pico, and poblano sauce.

Green Chili Pork

$4.75Out of stock

Green Chili Pork, cabbage, onions & cilantro.

Jerk Chicken

$5.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken, jicama slaw and island sauce.

Al Pastor

$4.75Out of stock

pork, pineapple, onions and cilantro

banh mi

$5.50Out of stock

Lemongrass pork, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro and morita sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut breaded Shrimp, Mango Pico, Island Sauce

Fajita Shrimp

$5.50Out of stock

Grilled shrimp, peppers and onions, pico, cheese and poblano sauce.

Jalapeno Sausage

$4.75Out of stock

Smoked Jalapeno- Cheddar sausage, pico, cheese, bbq sauce

Jerk Shrimp

$5.75Out of stock

jerk marinaded shrimp, mango salsa and island sauce

Texas 2 step

$5.75Out of stock

Smoked brisket, jalapeno sausage, cheese, pico and bbq sauce.

Smoked Turkey

$4.75Out of stock

Smoked Turkey, Slaw, Alabama White sauce and pickled onions.

Nachos

Chicken Nacho

$11.00

Bed of Chips, Adobo Chicken, Queso, Pico, Mojo Sauce, Guac

Brisket Nacho

$13.00

Bed of Chips, Smoked Brisket, Queso, Pico, Mojo Sauce, Guac

Ground Beef Nacho

$11.00

Bed of Chips, Ground Beef, Queso, Pico, Mojo Sauce, Guac

Hot Chicken Nacho

$12.00

Bed of Chips, Hot Chicken, Queso, Pico, Mojo Sauce, Guac

Steak Nacho

$14.00

Bed of Chips, Skirt Steak, Queso, Pico, Mojo Sauce, Guac

No Meat Nacho

$9.00

Bed of Chips, Queso, Pico, Mojo Sauce, Guac

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.00

Smoked Brisket Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Skirt Steak Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side

Hot Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Hot Chicken Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

Skirt Steak, Onions, & Peppers Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Onions, & Peppers Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Fried Shrimp Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side

Chorizo Quesadilla

$12.00

House-Made Chorizo Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side

Sides

Street Corn off Cob

$4.00

Street Corn on Cob

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Chipotle Slaw

$3.00

Ginger Slaw

$3.00

Mojo's Broccoli salad

$4.00Out of stock

Chips

$1.50

2 oz Queso

$1.50

2 oz Salsa

$1.00

2 oz Guac & Chips

$3.00

2 oz Queso & Chips

$2.00

2oz Mojo Sauce

$1.50

2 oz Poblano Sauce

$1.50

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.50

2 oz Jalapeño Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Habanero Sauce

$1.00

8 oz Mojo Sauce

$7.00

8 oz Poblano Sauce

$7.00

8 oz Jalapeño Sauce

$7.00

8 oz Habanero Sauce

$7.00

12 Corn Tortillas

$6.00

12 Flour Tortillas

$6.00

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.50

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Steak

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids old school

$6.00

Kid Beef & Cheese Taco Choice of Side

Kids cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla Choice of Side

Kids Chicken Quesdilla

$6.00

Kid Chicken Quesadilla Choice of Side

Kids chicken Tenders

$6.00

2 Chicken Tenders Choice of Side

Kids Chicken Taco

$6.00

Kid Chicken & Cheese Taco Choice of Side

Kid Nachos

$6.00

Bed of Chips, Choice of Protien, Queso Choice of Side

Salad

Jalapeno Caesar

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Onions, House-Made Croutons

House Salad

$8.00

Spring Mix, Diced Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Pickled Onions, Jack Cheese, House-Made Honey Lime Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Pico, Tossed in a Honey Lime Vin.

Bowls

Adobo Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Adobo Chicken, Cheese, Pico, Poblano Sauce Choice of 2 Sides

Baja Fish Bowl

$14.00

Mojo Fish Bowl

$14.00

Barbacoa Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Choice of 2 sides, Barbacoa, Onions/Cilantro, Habanero Sauce

Brisket Bowl

$15.00

Smoked brisket, rice & bl beans, pico & bbq sauce

Carnitas Bowl

$14.00

Braised pork, pico, rice and black beans, vedre salsa & jalapeno sauce

Chicken Al Carbon Bowl

$14.00

Chorizo Potato Bowl

$14.00

Dave's Bowl

$14.00

Fajita Chicken bowl

$14.00

Fajita Chicken, fajita peppers and onions, pico, poblano sauce choice of two sides

Fajita Steak Bowl

$14.00

Skirt steak, fajita peppers and onions, pico, rice and black beans, poblano sauce.

Fajita Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Fried Avocado Bowl

$14.00

Fried Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Green Chili Cheese Burger Bowl

$14.00

Hot Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Hot Chicken, pico, rice and black beans, poblano sauce

Hot Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

In Zane Bowl

$16.00

Korean Cauliflower Bowl

$14.00

Korean cauliflower, pico, ginger slaw & black beans, mojo sauce

Old School Bowl

$14.00

Puffy Bowl

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Island Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

5 grilled Jerk Shrimp, Black beans, rice, mango pico and island sauce.

Luchador Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken, rice and black beans, pico and Alabama white sauce

Smoked Tri Tip Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Tri Tip with Chimichurri sauce and two sides.

Mojo’s Burgers

Green Chili Chz Burger

$12.00

green chili sauce, rajas (poblanos and onions) american cheese and morita burger sauce. Served with Fries

Mojo's SmashBurger

$12.00Out of stock

smash burger, house made pickles, house made pickled Jalapenos, and morita sauce Served w/ fries

Chicken SmashBurger

$12.00Out of stock

Smashed Ground Chicken Burger, Cheese, Morita Sauce, House-Made Pickles, and House-Made Pickled Jalapeños Served w/ Fries

Soup

Chicken Enchilada Soup

Out of stock

Tortilla Soup

Chef Dave’s Special Menu

Chili con carne Enchiladas

$13.00Out of stock

3 cheese enchiladas with chili con carne. Topped with habanero crema and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

MoJo Dog

$5.50Out of stock

Mojo's Ribs half

$18.00Out of stock

Mojos Ribs 1/2 Rack

$18.00Out of stock

Mojos Ribs Full

$30.00Out of stock

Mojo’s Melt

$8.00Out of stock

Mojo’s Melt: Barbacoa, American Cheese, Chimichurri, Pickled Onions, Habanero Sauce

Mr T's Fried Chicken sand

$12.00Out of stock

Pierogis

$7.50Out of stock

Smoked Wings 6

$8.00Out of stock

6 Smoked Wings, Tossed in Alabama White Sauce or Buffalo Sauce.

Whole Smoked Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

whole chicken - and choice of sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 Tollgate Blvd Suite 201, Thompsons Staion, TN 37179

Directions

Gallery
Mojo's Tacos - Thompson's Station image

Map
