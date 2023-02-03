- Home
- /
- Thompsons Station
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Mojo's Tacos - Thompson Station
Mojo's Tacos - Thompson Station
No reviews yet
2000 Tollgate Blvd Suite 201
Thompsons Staion, TN 37179
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Tacos
Adobo Chicken
Adobo chicken, jack cheese, pico and poblano sauce
Baja Fish
Beer- Battered cod, Shredded Cabbage, pico and Mojo Sauce
Mojo Baja Fish
Beer battered cod, slaw, pickled jalapenos, mojo sauce
Barbacoa
Barbacoa, onions and cilantro, habanero sauce.
Brisket
Smoked Brisket, slaw, bbq sauce
Carnitas
Carnitas, diced onions, cilantro, salsa verde
Chicken Carbon
Smoked Chicken Thigh, Jack Cheese, Pico, Poblano Sauce
Chorizo And Potato
House made chorizo, potato, onions, cilantro, jalapeno sauce
Fajita Chicken
Marinaded Chicken breast, peppers and onions, pico, cheese and poblano sauce.
Fajita Steak
Marinated skirt steak, peppers and onions, pico, cheese and poblano sauce
Fajita Veggie
Pepper and onions, pico, cheese and poblano sauce.
Fried Avocado
Tempura fried avocado, pickled onions, slaw and poblano sauce
Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken, Cheese, Pico, Poblano Sauce.
Fried Shrimp
Fried Shrimp, slaw, pickled onions, Mojo's sauce.
Green Chili burger taco
Ground Beef, Rajas, American cheese and morita sauce
Hot Chicken
Hot chicken , slaw, poblano sauce
Hot Shrimp Taco
Hot Shrimp, slaw, Poblano sauce
In Zane in brane
Chorizo, steak, fajita veggies. pico, cheese and mojo sauce.
Korean Fried Cauliflower
Fried Cauliflower, gochujang sauce, ginger slaw, toasted sesame seeds, mojo sauce
Old school
Ground beef, Cheese, pico on grilled corn tortilla
THE PUFFY
Pork Adovada, onions, queso, cilantro, Guacamole.
Birria taco
Birria Tacos (3 tacos and dip)
Birria tacos (three tacos and dip)
Fried Catfish
Fried Catfish, Slaw, Mojos sauce and Pickled onions.
Chicken Burger Taco
Bbq Pulled Pork Taco
Pulled Pork, Chipotle Slaw, BBQ Sauce
Blackened Mahi
Blackened grilled mahi, slaw, pickled onions, and mojo sauce.
Buffalo Chicken
Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Carrots, Celery, Pico, and Poblano Sauce
Chicken Birria
The Luchador
Smoked Pork Belly, Corn Pico, Pickled Onions, Habanero Sauce
Smoked Chicken Taco
smoked chicken, slaw, pickled onions, Alabama white sauce
Smoked Turkey Club Taco
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Pico, Honey Dijon Sauce
Buffalo Shrimp
Fried shrimp, buffalo sauce, lettuce, celery, pico, and poblano sauce.
Green Chili Pork
Green Chili Pork, cabbage, onions & cilantro.
Jerk Chicken
Jerk Chicken, jicama slaw and island sauce.
Al Pastor
pork, pineapple, onions and cilantro
banh mi
Lemongrass pork, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro and morita sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Coconut breaded Shrimp, Mango Pico, Island Sauce
Fajita Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, peppers and onions, pico, cheese and poblano sauce.
Jalapeno Sausage
Smoked Jalapeno- Cheddar sausage, pico, cheese, bbq sauce
Jerk Shrimp
jerk marinaded shrimp, mango salsa and island sauce
Texas 2 step
Smoked brisket, jalapeno sausage, cheese, pico and bbq sauce.
Smoked Turkey
Smoked Turkey, Slaw, Alabama White sauce and pickled onions.
Nachos
Chicken Nacho
Bed of Chips, Adobo Chicken, Queso, Pico, Mojo Sauce, Guac
Brisket Nacho
Bed of Chips, Smoked Brisket, Queso, Pico, Mojo Sauce, Guac
Ground Beef Nacho
Bed of Chips, Ground Beef, Queso, Pico, Mojo Sauce, Guac
Hot Chicken Nacho
Bed of Chips, Hot Chicken, Queso, Pico, Mojo Sauce, Guac
Steak Nacho
Bed of Chips, Skirt Steak, Queso, Pico, Mojo Sauce, Guac
No Meat Nacho
Bed of Chips, Queso, Pico, Mojo Sauce, Guac
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side
Brisket Quesadilla
Smoked Brisket Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side
Steak Quesadilla
Skirt Steak Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side
Hot Chicken Quesadilla
Hot Chicken Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Skirt Steak, Onions, & Peppers Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Onions, & Peppers Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side
Shrimp Quesadilla
Fried Shrimp Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side
Chorizo Quesadilla
House-Made Chorizo Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla Served w/ Mojo Sauce & Pico on Side
Sides
Street Corn off Cob
Street Corn on Cob
Rice
Black Beans
Pinto Beans
Chipotle Slaw
Ginger Slaw
Mojo's Broccoli salad
Chips
2 oz Queso
2 oz Salsa
2 oz Guac & Chips
2 oz Queso & Chips
2oz Mojo Sauce
2 oz Poblano Sauce
2 oz Sour Cream
2 oz Jalapeño Sauce
2 oz Habanero Sauce
8 oz Mojo Sauce
8 oz Poblano Sauce
8 oz Jalapeño Sauce
8 oz Habanero Sauce
12 Corn Tortillas
12 Flour Tortillas
3 Corn Tortillas
3 Flour Tortillas
Side of Shrimp
Side of Steak
Kids Menu
Kids old school
Kid Beef & Cheese Taco Choice of Side
Kids cheese Quesadilla
Kid Cheese Quesadilla Choice of Side
Kids Chicken Quesdilla
Kid Chicken Quesadilla Choice of Side
Kids chicken Tenders
2 Chicken Tenders Choice of Side
Kids Chicken Taco
Kid Chicken & Cheese Taco Choice of Side
Kid Nachos
Bed of Chips, Choice of Protien, Queso Choice of Side
Salad
Jalapeno Caesar
Chopped Romaine, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Onions, House-Made Croutons
House Salad
Spring Mix, Diced Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Pickled Onions, Jack Cheese, House-Made Honey Lime Vinaigrette
Chopped Salad
Chopped Romaine, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Pico, Tossed in a Honey Lime Vin.
Bowls
Adobo Chicken Bowl
Adobo Chicken, Cheese, Pico, Poblano Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
Baja Fish Bowl
Mojo Fish Bowl
Barbacoa Bowl
Choice of 2 sides, Barbacoa, Onions/Cilantro, Habanero Sauce
Brisket Bowl
Smoked brisket, rice & bl beans, pico & bbq sauce
Carnitas Bowl
Braised pork, pico, rice and black beans, vedre salsa & jalapeno sauce
Chicken Al Carbon Bowl
Chorizo Potato Bowl
Dave's Bowl
Fajita Chicken bowl
Fajita Chicken, fajita peppers and onions, pico, poblano sauce choice of two sides
Fajita Steak Bowl
Skirt steak, fajita peppers and onions, pico, rice and black beans, poblano sauce.
Fajita Veggie Bowl
Fried Avocado Bowl
Fried Chicken Bowl
Fried Shrimp Bowl
Green Chili Cheese Burger Bowl
Hot Chicken Bowl
Hot Chicken, pico, rice and black beans, poblano sauce
Hot Shrimp Bowl
In Zane Bowl
Korean Cauliflower Bowl
Korean cauliflower, pico, ginger slaw & black beans, mojo sauce
Old School Bowl
Puffy Bowl
Buffalo Chicken Bowl
Island Bowl
5 grilled Jerk Shrimp, Black beans, rice, mango pico and island sauce.
Luchador Bowl
Smoked Chicken Bowl
Smoked Chicken, rice and black beans, pico and Alabama white sauce
Smoked Tri Tip Bowl
Smoked Tri Tip with Chimichurri sauce and two sides.
Mojo’s Burgers
Green Chili Chz Burger
green chili sauce, rajas (poblanos and onions) american cheese and morita burger sauce. Served with Fries
Mojo's SmashBurger
smash burger, house made pickles, house made pickled Jalapenos, and morita sauce Served w/ fries
Chicken SmashBurger
Smashed Ground Chicken Burger, Cheese, Morita Sauce, House-Made Pickles, and House-Made Pickled Jalapeños Served w/ Fries
Chef Dave’s Special Menu
Chili con carne Enchiladas
3 cheese enchiladas with chili con carne. Topped with habanero crema and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
MoJo Dog
Mojo's Ribs half
Mojos Ribs 1/2 Rack
Mojos Ribs Full
Mojo’s Melt
Mojo’s Melt: Barbacoa, American Cheese, Chimichurri, Pickled Onions, Habanero Sauce
Mr T's Fried Chicken sand
Pierogis
Smoked Wings 6
6 Smoked Wings, Tossed in Alabama White Sauce or Buffalo Sauce.
Whole Smoked Chicken
whole chicken - and choice of sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2000 Tollgate Blvd Suite 201, Thompsons Staion, TN 37179