Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC Berry Farms

4000 Hughes Crossing, #120

Franklin, TN 37064

Popular Items

Americano
Latte
Cuban

ESPRESSO

Cortado

$4.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

One part espresso, two parts steamed milk

Americano

$3.75

Espresso and hot water

Latte

$4.75

2oz espresso with milk

Cuban

$5.00

Latte w/ Sweetened Condensed Milk

Espresso

$3.50

Double espresso shot

Roosevelt

$5.00

Latte w/ Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Mocha

$5.00

Latte w/ Homemade Chocolate Ganache

First Lady

$5.00

Latte w/ House-made almond-vanilla syrup

The Bootlegger

$5.00

Latte w/ Caramel Bourbon Syrup

COFFEE

Drip

$3.00

Dual Axes Blend

Iced

$3.75

Single Origin, flash chilled

Au Lait

$3.50

House drip and steamed milk

Boxed Coffee

$25.50

Canned Coffee

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

JD Farm's steamed chocolate milk. Available at kid's temp

Steamer

$3.50

Steamed milk of your choice

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Equal parts homemade Chai concentrate and steamed milk

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.50

TEA

Yunnan Black Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

White Tea

$4.00

Sunshine Mint Tea (herbal)

$4.00

Rose Garden Grey

$4.00

SEASONAL DRINKS

The Hay King

$5.50

Femme Fatale

$5.50

AÇAÍ

Bombom

$11.50

Acai base, granola, cacao powder, banana, strawberry, almonds, cacao nibs, & local honey

Kona

$11.50

Acai base, granola, Hawaiian spirulina, banana, strawberry, blueberry, hemp seed, & local honey

Big Island

$11.50

Acai base, granola, banana, all natural peanut butter, almond, hemp seed, bee pollen, & local honey

Standard

$11.50

Acai base, granola, banana, strawberry, coconut, goji berry, & local honey

SMOOTHIE

Sup

$9.50

Banana, strawberry, & apple juice

Avo

$9.50

Acai, banana, avocado, vanilla, local honey, & hemp seed

Sunrise

$9.50

Banana, strawberry, ginger, local honey & hemp seed

Muscle Mender

$10.50

Banana, strawberry, chocolate whey protein, spinach, peanut butter, & apple juice

FROM THE KITCHEN

Avocado Toast

$9.00

House-made avocado mash on sourdough, topped with feta cheese, radishes, micro green, & red pepper flakes

Breakfast Panini

$10.00

Egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & muenster cheese on sourdough

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Cheddar & muenster cheese on sourdough

Peanut Butter Toast

$7.00

Organic, natural peanut butter on sourdough topped with banana slices, hemp seed, & local honey

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Formerly Coffee & Coconuts.

4000 Hughes Crossing, #120, Franklin, TN 37064

