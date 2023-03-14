  • Home
Soulshine Pizza - Franklin 4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 101

No reviews yet

4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 101

Franklin, TN 37064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD MENU

Appetizers

Crawfish Bread

$12.00

French bread topped with Alfredo sauce, crawfish tails, & mozzarella, with a side of marinara for dippin'.

Jerk Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Flour tortilla chips topped with jerk chicken, green onion, & jalapeno. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa.

BBQ Pork Nachos

$12.00

Flour tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar, pepper jack, green onion, jalapeno, and BBQ sauce. Served with a side of sour cream

Meatball Appetizer

$10.00

A homemade blend of beef, pork, and veal topped with marinara, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with garlic bread.

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Tamales

$13.00

Homemade beef hot tamales served in the corn husk, or unwrapped and topped with your choice of addons: chili, jalapeno, cheddar, or crawfish sauce.

Hummus

$10.00

Roasted red pepper hummus served with toasted pita bread, Kalamata Olives, and fresh veggies.

Cheese & Garlic Breadsticks

$6.00+

Wings

$13.00+

Salads

House Salad

$9.00+

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

Greek Salad

$11.00+

Chef Salad

$12.00+

Roasted Chicken Salad

$14.00+

Soups

Cream of Crawfish

$9.00+

Chili

$7.00+

Entrees & Sandwiches

Spaghetti & Meatball

$11.00+

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00+

Italian

$12.00

Fresh sliced ham, mortadella and salami with prosciutto, sliced mozzarella, pepperoncini, shaved onion, lettuce, creamy Dijon, and Italian dressing.

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced roasted chicken topped with ranch, avocado, tomato, and Swiss cheese.

Country Club

$12.00

Fresh sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, and mayo.

French Dip

$12.00

Fresh sliced Angus roast beef and Swiss with a side of au jus and creamy horseradish sauce for dippin'. Add sauteed onions.

Muffaletta

$12.00+

Pizzas

Hit Single

$10.00+

CYO

$12.00+

Alfredo Pizza

$11.00+

Boss Hawg

$11.00+

Carnivore

$13.00+

CCR

$13.00+

Kitchen Sink

$13.00+

Mississippian

$13.00+

Wild Bill

$10.00+

Tomato Basil

$10.00+

5 Cheese

$11.00+

Hawaiian Spice

$11.00+

The Emily (Flatbread)

$14.95

Honey Siracha (Flatbread)

$14.95

CYO 1/2 & 1/2

$13.00+

Signature 1/2 & 1/2

$13.00+

Sides

Side Of Balsamic

$0.75

Side Of Caesar

$0.75

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Of Comeback

$0.75

Side Of Feta Vin

$0.75

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Of Italian

$0.75

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Alfredo

$0.75

Side Of BBQ

$0.75

Side Of Buffalo

$0.75

Side Of Honey Siracha

$0.75

Small Marinara

$0.75

Large Marinara

$3.00

Side Of Mayo

$0.75

Side Of Pesto

$0.75

Side Of Salsa

$0.75

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Of Pepperoncini

$0.50

Side Of Flour Chips

$1.50

Kid Fruit Cup

$1.50

Side Of Olive Salad

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Regular

$1.75

Miss Vickie's BBQ

$1.75

Miss Vickie's Jalap.

$1.75

Pita Bread

$1.50

Ice Cream

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

2 Cookies

$1.50

Tater Tots

$2.95

Toppings side

Side Au Jus

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Spaghetti & Meatball (Kids)

$8.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Rasberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Snickers Cheesecake

$8.00

Specials

Pepperoni Special

$18.00

CYO Pizza (LS)

$12.00+

LS Side + Drink

Catering

Caesar CTR

$34.00

House CTR

$38.00

Greek CTR

$44.00

Chef CTR

$44.00

Catering Pizza (10 or Less)

$17.00

Catering Pizza (11 or More)

$10.00

Catering Pizza (20 or More)

$9.00

Catering Pizza (40 or More)

$8.00

Catering Pizza (60 or More)

$7.00

Hummus CTR

$50.00

Soup Quart CTR

$35.00

Red Beans and Rice CTR

$55.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs CTR

$92.00

Bread Pudding CTR

$29.00

Brownie CTR

$23.00

Doz. Cookies CTR

$8.95

Lunch (Frankl)

Alfredo (LS)

$12.00+

Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, Parmesan

Boss Hawg (LS)

$12.00+

Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack

Carnivore (LS)

$12.00+

Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.

CCR (LS)

$12.00+

Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, chopped tomato, and cheddar cheese

CYO Pizza (LS)

$12.00+

Hawaiian Spice (LS)

$12.00+

Kitchen Sink (LS)

$12.00+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, chopped tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and black olive.

Mississippian (LS)

$12.00+

Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and pepper jack

Tomato Basil (LS)

$12.00+

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, fresh basil

Wild Bill (LS)

$12.00+

Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, and Buffalo sauce.

5 Cheese (LS)

$12.00+

Parmesan, mozzarella, feta, ricotta, and goat cheese

LS Side + Drink

Italian LS

$12.00

Roasted Chicken LS

$12.00

Country Club LS

$12.00

French Dip LS

$12.00

LS Side + Drink

Red Beans & Rice LS

$10.00

With smoked sausage. So good you could eat 'em with one foot in the fire. Garlic bread comes with bowl and entree.

LS Side + Drink

Soup/Salad

$9.00

LS Side + Drink

DRINK MENU

Beverages

Water

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

20oz Aquafina

$2.49

20oz Pepsi

$2.49

20oz Pepsi Cherry

$2.49

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.49

20oz Pepsi Zero

$2.49

20oz Mtn. Dew

$2.49

20 oz. Mtn Dew Voltage

$2.49

20oz Gatorade Blue

$2.49

20oz Gatorade White

$2.99

Celsius Arctic

$4.00

Celsius Tropical

$4.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Lemonade

$5.00

2L Pepsi

$2.99

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2L Mtn Dew

$2.99

2L Sierra Mist

$2.99

Beer

Bearded Iris Homestyle

$8.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$8.00

Blue Moon

$6.50

Bud Light

$6.00

Good People IPA

$8.00

Gratis American Ale

$7.25

High Wire Leisure Time

$7.25

I Believe in Nashville

$7.25

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Stella

$6.75

Sweetwater 420

$7.25

Tailgate Cider

$7.00

Tailgate Orange Wheat

$7.00

Yazoo Gerst

$7.00

Yazoo Goo Goo Ale

$7.25

Blake's Cider

$7.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Honky Tonk Cherry Sour

$7.00

Jackelope Bearwalker

$7.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$7.75

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Sam Adams N/A

$6.00

Tailgate Peanut Butter Stout

$7.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Yunegling Lager BTL

$7.00

Miller Pitcher

$14.00

Ultra Pitcher

$14.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$19.00

Bucket of Coors

$15.00

Bucket of Miller

$15.00

Bucket of Bud Light

$15.00

Andygator Pitcher

$20.50

Wine

Bota Cab

$6.00

Bota Pinot Noir

$6.00

Bota Red Blend

$6.00

Arrington Fox Red Blend

$12.00

Joseph Carr Cab

$12.00

Noble Vines Merlot

$8.00Out of stock

Z. A. Brown Pinot Noir

$12.00

Arrington Red Fox BTL

$46.00

Joseph Carr Cab BTL

$46.00

Noble Vines Merlot BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Z.A. Brown Pinot Noir BTL

$46.00

Bota Chardonnay

$6.50

Bota Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Bota Riesling

$6.00

Bota Rose

$6.00

Bota Sauv Blanc

$6.00

Arrington Stag White

$12.00

KJ Chard

$12.00

Chloe Prosecco

$6.00

Diora Chard

$8.50

La Merca Prosecco

$11.00

Noble Vines Chard

$8.00

Arrington Stag White BTL

$46.00

KJ Chard BTL

$46.00

Diora Chard BTL

$30.00

Noble Vines Chard BTL

$30.00

ONLINE ORDERING MENU

Apps

Crawfish Bread

$12.00

French bread topped with Alfredo sauce, crawfish tails, & mozzarella, with a side of marinara for dippin'.

Tamales

$13.00

Homemade beef hot tamales served in the corn husk, or unwrapped and topped with your choice of addons: chili, jalapeno, cheddar, or crawfish sauce.

Cheese & Garlic Breadsticks 12

$10.00

Parmesan pizza crust topped with mozzarella & provolone, with a side of marinara for dippin'.

Cheese & Garlic Breadsticks 8

$6.00

Parmesan pizza crust topped with mozzarella & provolone, with a side of marinara for dippin'.

Hummus

$10.00

Roasted red pepper hummus served with toasted pita bread, Kalamata Olives, and fresh veggies.

Meatball Appetizer

$10.00

A homemade blend of beef, pork, and veal topped with marinara, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with garlic bread.

Wings (6)

$13.00

Your choice of Jamaican jerk, traditional hot, BBQ honey siracha, or garlic Parmesan wings served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Wings (12)

$24.00

Your choice of Jamaican jerk, traditional hot, BBQ honey siracha, or garlic Parmesan wings served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Jerk Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Flour tortilla chips topped with jerk chicken, green onion, & jalapeno. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa.

BBQ Pork Nachos

$12.00

Flour tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar, pepper jack, green onion, jalapeno, and BBQ sauce. Served with a side of sour cream

Soup & Salad

Cream of Crawfish (Cup)

$6.00

A creamy delight loaded with crawfish tails and veggies. Careful, this stuff is addictive.

Cream of Crawfish (Bowl)

$9.00

A creamy delight loaded with crawfish tails and veggies. Careful, this stuff is addictive.

Chili (Cup)

$5.00

A slow-cooked favorite with beef and beans. Add onion, cheddar, or jalapeños.

Chili (Bowl)

$7.00

House (Side)

$6.00

Arcadian mix, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and smoked bacon.

House (Whole)

$9.00

Arcadian mix, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and smoked bacon.

Caesar (Side)

$6.00

Romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.

Caesar (Whole)

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.

Greek (Side)

$6.00

Romaine, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, and feta cheese.

Greek (Whole)

$11.00

Romaine, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, and feta cheese.

Chef (Side)

$8.00

Arcadian mix, tomato, smoked bacon, ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, cheddar, and Swiss cheese.

Chef (Whole)

$12.00

Arcadian mix, tomato, smoked bacon, ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, cheddar, and swiss cheese.

Roasted Chicken (Side)

$10.00

Spinach, roasted chicken, cucumber, tomato, smoked bacon, pepperoncini, fresh avocado, goat cheese, and croutons.

Roasted Chicken (Whole)

$14.00

Spinach, roasted chicken, cucumber, tomato, smoked bacon, pepperoncini, fresh avocado, goat cheese, and croutons.

Sandwiches & Entrees

Muffaletta (Whole)

$25.00

Fresh sliced ham, mortadella, and salami with olive dressing and mozzarella.

Muffaletta (Half)

$16.00

Fresh sliced ham, mortadella, and salami with olive dressing and mozzarella.

Muffaletta (Quarter)

$12.00

Fresh sliced ham, mortadella, and salami with olive dressing and mozzarella.

Spaghetti & Meatballs (Entree)

$18.00

A homemade blend of beef, pork, & veal topped with marinara, and sprinkled with shredded Parmesan. Served over pasta with garlic bread.

Spaghetti & Meatballs (Bowl)

$11.00

A homemade blend of beef, pork, & veal topped with marinara, and sprinkled with shredded Parmesan. Served over pasta with garlic bread.

Red Beans & Rice (Entree)

$12.00

With smoked sausage. So good you could eat 'em with one foot in the fire. Garlic bread comes with bowl and entree.

Red Beans & Rice (Bowl)

$8.00

With smoked sausage. So good you could eat 'em with one foot in the fire. Garlic bread comes with bowl and entree.

Red Beans & Rice (Cup)

$6.00

With smoked sausage. So good you could eat 'em with one foot in the fire. Garlic bread comes with bowl and entree.

Italian

$12.00

Fresh sliced ham, mortadella and salami with prosciutto, sliced mozzarella, pepperoncini, shaved onion, lettuce, creamy Dijon, and Italian dressing.

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced roasted chicken topped with ranch, avocado, tomato, and Swiss cheese.

Country Club

$12.00

Fresh sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, and mayo.

French Dip

$12.00

Fresh sliced Angus roast beef and Swiss with a side of au jus and creamy horseradish sauce for dippin'. Add sauteed onions.

Pizza & Calzone

Alfredo (Small)

$11.00

Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, Parmesan

Alfredo (Medium)

$16.00

Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, Parmesan

Alfredo (Large)

$26.00

Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, Parmesan

Kitchen Sink (Small)

$13.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, chopped tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and black olive.

Kitchen Sink (Medium)

$18.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, chopped tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and black olive.

Kitchen Sink (Large)

$28.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, chopped tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and black olive.

Mississippian (Small)

$13.00

Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and pepper jack

Mississippian (Medium)

$18.00

Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and pepper jack

Mississippian (Large)

$28.00

Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and pepper jack

Wild Bill (Small)

$10.00

Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, and Buffalo sauce.

Wild Bill (Medium)

$15.00

Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, and Buffalo sauce.

Wild Bill (Large)

$24.00

Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, and Buffalo sauce.

CCR (Small)

$13.00

Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, chopped tomato, and cheddar cheese

CCR (Medium)

$18.00

Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, chopped tomato, and cheddar cheese

CCR (Large)

$28.00

Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, chopped tomato, and cheddar cheese

Carnivore (Small)

$13.00

Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.

Carnivore (Medium)

$18.00

Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.

Carnivore (Large)

$28.00

Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.

Boss Hawg (Small)

$11.00

Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack

Boss Hawg (Medium)

$16.00

Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack

Boss Hawg (Large)

$25.00

Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack

5 Cheese (Small)

$11.00

Parmesan, mozzarella, feta, ricotta, and goat cheese

5 Cheese (Medium)

$15.00

Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack

5 Cheese (Large)

$25.00

Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack

Tomato Basil (Small)

$10.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, fresh basil

Tomato Basil (Medium)

$16.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, fresh basil

Tomato Basil (Large)

$22.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, fresh basil

Hit Single (Small)

$10.00

Hit Single (Medium)

$14.00

Hit Single (Large)

$18.00

CYO (Small)

$12.00

CYO (Medium)

$18.00

CYO (Large)

$27.00

Flatbreads

The Emily

$14.95

Honey Siracha

$14.95

CYO Flatbread

$16.00

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Spaghetti & Meatball (Kids)

$8.00

$8.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Rasberry Cheesecake

$8.00

$8.00

Snickers Cheesecake

$8.00

$8.00

Beverages

Water

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

20oz Aquafina

$2.49

20oz Pepsi

$2.49

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.49

20oz Lemonade

20oz Mtn. Dew

$2.49

20oz Mtn Dew Volt

$2.49

20oz Gatorade Blue

$2.49

20oz Gatorade White

$2.99

Celsius Arctic

$4.00

Celsius Tropical

$4.00

2L Pepsi

$2.99

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2L Mtn Dew

$2.99

2L Sierra Mist

$2.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Lemonade

$5.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Sides

Side Of Balsamic

$0.75

Side Of Caesar

$0.75

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Of Comeback

$0.75

Side Of Feta Vin

$0.75

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Of Italian

$0.75

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Alfredo

$0.75

Side Of BBQ

$0.75

Side Of Buffalo

$0.75

Side Of Honey Siracha

$0.75

Small Marinara

$0.75

Large Marinara

$3.00

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Pesto

$0.75

Side Of Salsa

$0.50

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Of Pepperoncini

$0.50

Side Of Flour Chips

$1.50

Kid Fruit Cup

$1.50

Side Of Olive Salad

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Regular

$1.75

Miss Vickie's BBQ

$1.75

Miss Vickie's Jalap.

$1.75

Pita Bread

$1.50

Ice Cream

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

2 Cookies

$1.50

Tater Tots

$2.95

Sandwich Tots

$1.50

Retail

Gift Card

Gift Card (Jason)

$30.00

Shirts

S Shirts

$20.00

M Shirts

$20.00

L Shirts

$25.00

XL Shirts

$25.00

2XL Shirts

$25.00

Hat

$20.00

Server Apron

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 101, Franklin, TN 37064

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

