Soulshine Pizza - Franklin 4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 101
4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 101
Franklin, TN 37064
FOOD MENU
Appetizers
Crawfish Bread
French bread topped with Alfredo sauce, crawfish tails, & mozzarella, with a side of marinara for dippin'.
Jerk Chicken Nachos
Flour tortilla chips topped with jerk chicken, green onion, & jalapeno. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa.
BBQ Pork Nachos
Flour tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar, pepper jack, green onion, jalapeno, and BBQ sauce. Served with a side of sour cream
Meatball Appetizer
A homemade blend of beef, pork, and veal topped with marinara, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with garlic bread.
Chips & Salsa
Tamales
Homemade beef hot tamales served in the corn husk, or unwrapped and topped with your choice of addons: chili, jalapeno, cheddar, or crawfish sauce.
Hummus
Roasted red pepper hummus served with toasted pita bread, Kalamata Olives, and fresh veggies.
Cheese & Garlic Breadsticks
Wings
Salads
Entrees & Sandwiches
Spaghetti & Meatball
Red Beans & Rice
Italian
Fresh sliced ham, mortadella and salami with prosciutto, sliced mozzarella, pepperoncini, shaved onion, lettuce, creamy Dijon, and Italian dressing.
Roasted Chicken Sandwich
Sliced roasted chicken topped with ranch, avocado, tomato, and Swiss cheese.
Country Club
Fresh sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, and mayo.
French Dip
Fresh sliced Angus roast beef and Swiss with a side of au jus and creamy horseradish sauce for dippin'. Add sauteed onions.
Muffaletta
Pizzas
Hit Single
CYO
Alfredo Pizza
Boss Hawg
Carnivore
CCR
Kitchen Sink
Mississippian
Wild Bill
Tomato Basil
5 Cheese
Hawaiian Spice
The Emily (Flatbread)
Honey Siracha (Flatbread)
CYO 1/2 & 1/2
Signature 1/2 & 1/2
Sides
Side Of Balsamic
Side Of Caesar
Side Of Blue Cheese
Side Of Comeback
Side Of Feta Vin
Side Of Honey Mustard
Side Of Italian
Side Of Ranch
Side Of Alfredo
Side Of BBQ
Side Of Buffalo
Side Of Honey Siracha
Small Marinara
Large Marinara
Side Of Mayo
Side Of Pesto
Side Of Salsa
Side Of Sour Cream
Side Of Pepperoncini
Side Of Flour Chips
Kid Fruit Cup
Side Of Olive Salad
Miss Vickie's Regular
Miss Vickie's BBQ
Miss Vickie's Jalap.
Pita Bread
Ice Cream
Garlic Bread
2 Cookies
Tater Tots
Toppings side
Side Au Jus
Catering
Caesar CTR
House CTR
Greek CTR
Chef CTR
Catering Pizza (10 or Less)
Catering Pizza (11 or More)
Catering Pizza (20 or More)
Catering Pizza (40 or More)
Catering Pizza (60 or More)
Hummus CTR
Soup Quart CTR
Red Beans and Rice CTR
Spaghetti and Meatballs CTR
Bread Pudding CTR
Brownie CTR
Doz. Cookies CTR
Lunch (Frankl)
Alfredo (LS)
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, Parmesan
Boss Hawg (LS)
Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack
Carnivore (LS)
Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
CCR (LS)
Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, chopped tomato, and cheddar cheese
CYO Pizza (LS)
Hawaiian Spice (LS)
Kitchen Sink (LS)
Italian sausage, pepperoni, chopped tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and black olive.
Mississippian (LS)
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and pepper jack
Tomato Basil (LS)
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, fresh basil
Wild Bill (LS)
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, and Buffalo sauce.
5 Cheese (LS)
Parmesan, mozzarella, feta, ricotta, and goat cheese
LS Side + Drink
Italian LS
Roasted Chicken LS
Country Club LS
French Dip LS
LS Side + Drink
Red Beans & Rice LS
With smoked sausage. So good you could eat 'em with one foot in the fire. Garlic bread comes with bowl and entree.
LS Side + Drink
Soup/Salad
LS Side + Drink
DRINK MENU
Beverages
Water
Abita Root Beer
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi Zero
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Mtn Dew
Sierra Mist
Kids Drink
Coffee
Club Soda
20oz Aquafina
20oz Pepsi
20oz Pepsi Cherry
20oz Diet Pepsi
20oz Pepsi Zero
20oz Mtn. Dew
20 oz. Mtn Dew Voltage
20oz Gatorade Blue
20oz Gatorade White
Celsius Arctic
Celsius Tropical
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Gallon Lemonade
2L Pepsi
2L Diet Pepsi
2L Mtn Dew
2L Sierra Mist
Beer
Bearded Iris Homestyle
Bell's Two Hearted Ale
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Good People IPA
Gratis American Ale
High Wire Leisure Time
I Believe in Nashville
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Stella
Sweetwater 420
Tailgate Cider
Tailgate Orange Wheat
Yazoo Gerst
Yazoo Goo Goo Ale
Blake's Cider
Budweiser
Coors light
Corona
Corona Light
Honky Tonk Cherry Sour
Jackelope Bearwalker
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Modelo Especial
Sam Adams N/A
Tailgate Peanut Butter Stout
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
Truly Wild Berry
Twisted Tea
Wiseacre Tiny Bomb Pilsner
Yunegling Lager BTL
Miller Pitcher
Ultra Pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
Bucket of Coors
Bucket of Miller
Bucket of Bud Light
Andygator Pitcher
Wine
Bota Cab
Bota Pinot Noir
Bota Red Blend
Arrington Fox Red Blend
Joseph Carr Cab
Noble Vines Merlot
Z. A. Brown Pinot Noir
Arrington Red Fox BTL
Joseph Carr Cab BTL
Noble Vines Merlot BTL
Z.A. Brown Pinot Noir BTL
Bota Chardonnay
Bota Pinot Grigio
Bota Riesling
Bota Rose
Bota Sauv Blanc
Arrington Stag White
KJ Chard
Chloe Prosecco
Diora Chard
La Merca Prosecco
Noble Vines Chard
Arrington Stag White BTL
KJ Chard BTL
Diora Chard BTL
Noble Vines Chard BTL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 101, Franklin, TN 37064