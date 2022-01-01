Corner Pub Brentwood
710 Old Hickory Boulevard
Brentwood, TN 37027
Popular Items
Draft Beer
Angry Orchard
BearWalker Draft
All day happy hour
Bells Two Hearted
Black Abbey Rose
Blue Moon Draft
Bud Light Draft
Dog Fish Head IPA
Dos Perros Draft
Fat Tire
Good People IPA
Guiness Draft
Homestyle IPA
Jackalope Lovebird
Jai Alai
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Draft
KnockOUT IPA
Lil Darlin
Luckey 1
Mich Ultra Draft
Mill Creek Juicy
Miller light Draft
Modelo Draft
PB Milk Stout
Pernicious
Sam Adams seasonal
Stella
Summer Shandy
Sweetwater 420
Voodoo IPA
Yazoo Gerst
Yuengling Draft
Music City Light
Blood Orange Radler
Bottle Beer
Bevy
Bud Light BTL
Bud Light Next
Budweiser BTL
CINCO CORONA BUCKET
Coors Light BTL
Corona BTL
Corona Lt
Corona premier
Domestic Bucket
Fat Tire 16oz Can
Gerst CAN
Hap & Harry Bucket
Hap & Harry's Lager
Heineken 0.0 BTL
Heineken BTL
Heineken Bucket
High Noon Mango
High Noon Pineapple
Import/ Craft Bucket
Luckey 1 can
Michelob Ultra BTL
Mill Creek Seltzer
Millerlite BTL
Montucky cold snack
Ranchwater
Stella Solstce
Truly Wild Berry
WIcked Weed Sour Can
Pitch Invasion 16oz Can
Twisted Tea
Mom Water
Yuengling Flight
Twisted tea bucket
Wine
Alamos Malbec
Alamos Malbec BTL
Alverdi PG
Alverdi PG BTL
Berringer
Berringer White ZIN BTL
Champagne
Champagne Bottle
Champagne Shot
Cherry Blossom PN
Cherry Blossom PN BTL
Christopher Michael BTL
Christopher Micheal
Father's Watch
Fathers Watch Red Blend BTL
Natrua Rose
Natrua Rose Btl
Grounded Cab
Grounded Cab BTL
House Cab
House Chard
House PG
Kung FU Girl
Kung Fu Girl BTL
MacMurray State
MacMurray State PN BTL
Petit Petit BTL
Petit Petit Syrah
Raeburn Chard
Raeburn Chard BTL
The Loop
Red Diamond Merlot
Red Diamond Merlot BTL
Substance Cab
Substance Cab BTL
Sunday Funday BTL
Sunday Funday Sauv Blanc
The Dreaming Tree
The Dreaming Tree BTL
Nicolas
Nicolas Bottle
Yulupa Chard
Yulupa Chard BTL
Zenato PG
Zenato PG BTL
CORK FEE
Whiskey
1920
Angel's Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Bardstown Ferrard
Bardstown Fusion
Basil Hayden 10 Year
Basil Hayden Toast
Belfour
Belle Meade Bourbon
Belle Meade Bourbon reserve
Blanton's
Blue Note
BROTHERS BOND
Buffalo Chiip
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Calumet
Castle & Key Single
Company
Coopers Craft
Coopers Reserve
CP Reserve
Cream of Kentucky
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Daddy Rack
Davidson Reserve Rye
Davidson Reserve Sour Mash
Davison bourbon
Dickel
E.H Taylor Small Batch
EH Taylor Bottles in Bond
EH Taylor Single Barrel
Elijah Craig
Four Roses select
Four Roses Single Barrell
Four Roses Small Batch
Genesis
Gentleman Jack
Green River
Gun Fighter
Happy Hour Whiskey
Jack Black
Jack Daniels Bonded
Jack Daniels Triple Mash
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
James Owenby
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson IPA Caskmates
Jameson Orange
Jameson Stout Caskmates
Jefferson's
Jefferson's Ocean
Jeffersons Ocean Rye
Jim Beam
Kilbeggin
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Cask
Knob Creek Rye
Leipers Fork
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Michters Rye
Michters Small Batch
Mint Julip
Nelson GreenBrier TN
New Riff BIB
OH Ingram
Old Forester 1910
Piggyback
Rabbit Hole Rye
Restoration
Sam Houston 15
Sazerac Rye
Southern Comfort
Texas Ranger
Toki
Tullamore Dew
Uncle Nearest
WELL Heaven Hill White 80
Weller 12 year
Weller Reserve
Wild Turkey 101
Willett Reserve
Woodford Reserve
Heavens Door
Heavens Door DBL Barrel
Old forrester 1920
Monday Heavens Door
Vodka
1 WELL Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Lime
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Vanilla
Absolut Watermelon
Belevedere
Frozen Head
Grey Goose
Happy Hour Vodka
Happy Hour Vodka DBL
Ketel One
Pickers Blueberry
Pickers Orange
Pickers Pineapple
Pink Whitney
Rain Cucumber
Stoli
Titos
Rum
Tequila
1 WELL Campo Bravo single
1800 Silver
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repasado
Cincoro Anejo
Cincoro Blanco
Cincoro Reposado
Codigo reposado
Dos Primos
Dulce Vida Blanco
Dulce Vida Grapefruit
Dulce Vida Lime
Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno
Happy Hour Tequila
Happy Hour Tequila DBL
Herradura reposado
Patron
Gin
Scotch
Cordials/Whiskey Flavors
Kahlua
Baileys
Grand Mariner
Jagmereister
Jagermeister Cold Brew
Italian Coffee Liquor
Frangelico
Whisper Creek
Fireball
Ole Smokey BlackBerry
Ole Smoke Mango Habenero
Ole Smokey Peanut Butter
Rumpleminz
Amaretto
Disaronno
Pennington Strawberry Rye
Cointreau
Sweet Lucy
Chambord
Cocktails
Absolut Stress
AppleTini
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Birthday Cake Shot
Black Russian
Blackberry Starburst
Blue Vallium
Blueberry Tea
Bushwacker
Buttery Nipple
Cape Cod
Cheerwine Shot
Chocolate martini
CInnamon Toast Shot
Cosmo
CP Manhattan
CP Margarita
Creamcicle
Crisp Cucumber
Dark and Stormy
Dirty Girl Scout Shot
Espresso Martini
Fuzzy Naval
Grateful Dead
Irish Apple
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Mule
Jager Bomb
Jameson Green Tea
Kamikazi
Lemon -n- Blues
Lemon Bomb
Lemon Drop Martini
LemonDrop Shot
Lime Bomb
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Tea
Mai Tai
Mango Habenero Margarita
Melon Ball
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Mojito
Orange Bomb
Orange Tea Shot
Orange Tic Tac
PBJ Shot
Pineapple Upside Down
Purple Hooter Shooter
Razzle Dazzle
Red Headed Slut
Red Snapper
Rocks 2.
Royal Flush
Rum Runner
Salty Dog
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sexy Alligator
Skittles
StarBurst
Surfer on Acid
Tequila Sunrise
Texas Tea
Tokoyo Tea
Tom Collins
Top Shelf LIT
Under Current
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Watermelon Bomb
White Gummy Bear Shot
White Russian
White Tea Shot
Signature Cocktails
Blackberry Vanilla Lemonade
Mojito Blueberry
CP Old Fashioned
GB Swing
Hot, Dark, and Stormy
Painted Press
Southern Brother
Tequila Mockingbird
Cheerwine
Mojito Pineapple
Mojito Orange
Nashvegas Gimlet
Debutant Manhattan
Smashade
Espresso Martini
Esquina Old Fashioned
CP Daquiri
Brunch Cocktails
Moonshine Fruit
Mule Monday
Pint Nights/Promos
N/A Bev
Starters
BASKET O' RINGS
Hand cut onions lightly battered and deep fried
Cajun Skewers
CHEESE BEANS
Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce
CHEESE DIP
White cheese dip with zesty jalapeños and green chilies surrounded by our crispy tortilla chips
CHEESE FRIES
A generous portion of crinkle cut fries covered in white cheese dip and melted monterey and cheddar cheese
CHICKEN WINGS
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
CHIPS & SALSA
Our mouth watering salsa made fresh daily and served with crispy tortilla chips
CINCO FUNDIDO
PRETZEL STICKS
Bavarian pretzel sticks deep fried, served with homemade queso dip
PUB NACHOS
Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
SHRIMP SKEWERS
SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES
Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce
Soup & Salad
Wraps & Quesadillas
CORNER CHICKEN WRAP
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
THE TURKEY WRAP
A warm tortilla packed with smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, with ranch on the side. Served with crispy french fries or fresh fruit
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
STEAK QUESADILLA
Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA
FISH TACOS
CINCO TACOS
Burgers
THE "KING"
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
BLEU CHEESEBURGER
"The King" jacked up with crumbled bleu cheese served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
THE SHROOM AND SWISS
Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese and served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
THE SMOKEHOUSE
Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws
THE JALAPENO CHEDDAR
Spicy burger grilled up with lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, melted cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, and onion straws
THE BLACK BEAN BURGER
Our house made veggie burger, made with black beans, whole grains, and seasonings! Made with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard or mayo
THE PUB MELT
Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed onions, provolone cheese, served on marble rye
Sandwiches
CORNER CLUB
Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo
CHICKEN SANDWICH
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
FRENCH DIP
Thinly sliced roast beef grilled up with provolone cheese on a white hoagie roll served with au jus
REAL PIT BBQ SANDWICH
This is the real deal! We slow cook and pull our butts off to make this masterpiece. Do you want some slaw on that? Served with our house made BBQ sauce
BLADE'S ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
Thinly sliced roast beef covered with hot pepper cheese, grilled onions and house made horseradish sauce on a toasted hoagie roll
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
BLT
Hickory smoked bacon, crispy lettuce and tomato with mayo served on toasted white bread
BUFFALO CHICKEN STEAMERS
Three steamed mini buffalo chicken steamers topped with provolone cheese, pickles and a side of ranch
CP STEAMERS
Three hot and steamy mini cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, and pickles
FRENCH DIP STEAMERS
Three steamed mini trench dip steamers served with a side of au jus
NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN
A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!
HOT STEAMED DELI SANDWICH
A specialty of the Corner Pub, build your own masterpiece!
BIG VEGGIE SANDWICH
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Baskets
FISH AND CHIPS
Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
CATFISH BASKET
American raised, hand breaded, and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
CHICKEN TENDERS
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
HOT CHICKEN CHUNKS
It's hot, no kiddin'! Fresh chunks of chicken marinated in spicy seasonings, and deep fried. Served with our house made ranch
Entrees
POP'S RIBEYE
Hand carved from the loin, premium ribeye seasoned and grilled the way you like it
CHICKEN AND BISCUITS
Fresh cut chicken on four buttery biscuits grilled or fried, served with white pepper gravy
STEAK AND BISCUITS
Tender marinated medallions of steak on four buttery biscuits, served with a side of au jus
THE COMMODORE
A fresh salmon fillet chargrilled and glazed with our special orange szechaun sauce
BULLEIT BOURBON GLAZED KABOBS
Polynesian Chicken
PORK CHOP
Desserts
PUB BROWNIE
Fudge brownie served warm with ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup! Best one in town!
TOFFEE BLONDIE
A thick Tollhouse cookie served warm with chocolate, white chocolate and toffee pieces throughout! Topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and caramel syrup!
ICE CREAM SUNDAE
Ice cream topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup!
BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE
Sides
Bacon Cheese Fries Side
Bacon Cheese Tots Side
Baked Potato
Baked Potato Loaded
Broccoli And Cheese
Broccoli No Cheese
Cheese Fries Side
Cheese Tots Side
Chili Cheese Fries Side
Chili Cheese Tots Side
Chips
Coleslaw
Cream Corn
Crispy Fries
Fried Okra
Fried Squash
Fries
Fries No Seasoning
Fruit
Green Beans
Macaroni And Cheese
Mash Potato Gravy
Mash Potato Plain
Mashed Potatoes White Gravy
Onion Rings Side
Side Avocado
Side Ceasar Salad
Sliced Tomato
Steamed Veggies
Tator Tots
Tortilla chips
Turnip Greens
White Beans
Wild rice pilaf
Side Bacon
Kids Menu
710 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood, TN 37027