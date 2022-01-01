Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corner Pub Brentwood

review star

No reviews yet

710 Old Hickory Boulevard

Brentwood, TN 37027

Order Again

Popular Items

MEAT 'N 3
MEAT 'N 2
CHICKEN TENDERS

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.75

BearWalker Draft

$6.00

All day happy hour

Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

Black Abbey Rose

$6.00

Blue Moon Draft

$5.50

Bud Light Draft

$5.00

Dog Fish Head IPA

$5.50

Dos Perros Draft

$5.50

Fat Tire

$5.50

Good People IPA

$6.00

Guiness Draft

$6.00

Homestyle IPA

$7.50

Jackalope Lovebird

$6.00

Jai Alai

$6.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Draft

$8.00

KnockOUT IPA

$5.50

Lil Darlin

$5.00

Luckey 1

$7.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$5.00

Mill Creek Juicy

$6.50

Miller light Draft

$5.00

Modelo Draft

$5.50

PB Milk Stout

$7.00

Pernicious

$7.00

Sam Adams seasonal

$6.00

Stella

$5.75

Summer Shandy

$5.50

Sweetwater 420

$5.50

Voodoo IPA

$5.50

Yazoo Gerst

$5.50

Yuengling Draft

$5.00

Music City Light

$5.00

Blood Orange Radler

$7.00Out of stock

Bottle Beer

Bevy

$4.50Out of stock

Bud Light BTL

$4.75

Bud Light Next

$4.00Out of stock

Budweiser BTL

$4.75

CINCO CORONA BUCKET

$20.00Out of stock

Coors Light BTL

$4.75

Corona BTL

$5.75

Corona Lt

$5.75

Corona premier

$5.75Out of stock

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Fat Tire 16oz Can

$5.75Out of stock

Gerst CAN

$5.75Out of stock

Hap & Harry Bucket

$20.00

Hap & Harry's Lager

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 BTL

$5.75

Heineken BTL

$5.75

Heineken Bucket

$23.00

High Noon Mango

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Import/ Craft Bucket

$25.00

Luckey 1 can

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.75

Mill Creek Seltzer

$5.50Out of stock

Millerlite BTL

$4.75

Montucky cold snack

$4.75

Ranchwater

$4.50+Out of stock

Stella Solstce

$5.75Out of stock

Truly Wild Berry

$5.50

WIcked Weed Sour Can

$6.50Out of stock

Pitch Invasion 16oz Can

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Mom Water

$5.50+

Yuengling Flight

$4.75

Twisted tea bucket

$23.00

Wine

Alamos Malbec

$10.00

Alamos Malbec BTL

$40.00

Alverdi PG

$8.00

Alverdi PG BTL

$32.00

Berringer

$6.50Out of stock

Berringer White ZIN BTL

$24.00Out of stock

Champagne

$7.00

Champagne Bottle

$28.00

Champagne Shot

$3.00

Cherry Blossom PN

$8.00+

Cherry Blossom PN BTL

$32.00

Christopher Michael BTL

$36.00

Christopher Micheal

$9.00

Father's Watch

$12.00Out of stock

Fathers Watch Red Blend BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Natrua Rose

$8.00

Natrua Rose Btl

$30.00

Grounded Cab

$13.00

Grounded Cab BTL

$52.00

House Cab

$7.00

House Chard

$7.00

House PG

$7.00

Kung FU Girl

$8.00

Kung Fu Girl BTL

$32.00

MacMurray State

$10.00Out of stock

MacMurray State PN BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Petit Petit BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Petit Petit Syrah

$10.00Out of stock

Raeburn Chard

$10.00

Raeburn Chard BTL

$40.00

The Loop

$8.00+

Red Diamond Merlot

$8.00

Red Diamond Merlot BTL

$32.00

Substance Cab

$11.00

Substance Cab BTL

$44.00

Sunday Funday BTL

$40.00

Sunday Funday Sauv Blanc

$10.00

The Dreaming Tree

$10.00Out of stock

The Dreaming Tree BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Nicolas

$9.00Out of stock

Nicolas Bottle

$34.00Out of stock

Yulupa Chard

$8.00

Yulupa Chard BTL

$32.00

Zenato PG

$10.00Out of stock

Zenato PG BTL

$40.00Out of stock

CORK FEE

$10.00

Whiskey

1920

$14.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$21.00+Out of stock

Bardstown Ferrard

$35.00+Out of stock

Bardstown Fusion

$15.00+

Basil Hayden 10 Year

$9.50+

Basil Hayden Toast

$14.00+

Belfour

$18.00+

Belle Meade Bourbon

$8.50+

Belle Meade Bourbon reserve

$12.00+Out of stock

Blanton's

$15.00+

Blue Note

$7.00+

BROTHERS BOND

$12.00+

Buffalo Chiip

$7.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+Out of stock

Bulleit

$8.50+

Bulleit Rye

$9.00+

Calumet

$15.00

Castle & Key Single

$12.50

Company

$9.00Out of stock

Coopers Craft

$8.50+

Coopers Reserve

$10.00+Out of stock

CP Reserve

$11.00+Out of stock

Cream of Kentucky

$35.00Out of stock

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Daddy Rack

$6.00Out of stock

Davidson Reserve Rye

$13.00+

Davidson Reserve Sour Mash

$10.00+Out of stock

Davison bourbon

$10.00

Dickel

$12.50

E.H Taylor Small Batch

$16.00+Out of stock

EH Taylor Bottles in Bond

$48.00Out of stock

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$10.00+Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$9.50

Four Roses select

$12.00Out of stock

Four Roses Single Barrell

$11.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00

Genesis

$25.00Out of stock

Gentleman Jack

$8.50+

Green River

$14.00

Gun Fighter

$9.50

Happy Hour Whiskey

$5.00+

Jack Black

$7.50+

Jack Daniels Bonded

$13.00

Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$15.00

Jack Fire

$8.00+Out of stock

Jack Honey

$8.00+

James Owenby

$8.00

Jameson

$7.50+

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.50

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00+

Jameson IPA Caskmates

$7.00+

Jameson Orange

$7.50

Jameson Stout Caskmates

$7.00+Out of stock

Jefferson's

$9.00+

Jefferson's Ocean

$15.00+

Jeffersons Ocean Rye

$35.00

Jim Beam

$7.50+

Kilbeggin

$12.00

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Knob Creek Cask

$18.50+Out of stock

Knob Creek Rye

$9.50+

Leipers Fork

$15.00+

Makers 46

$11.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Michters Rye

$13.00Out of stock

Michters Small Batch

$11.00

Mint Julip

$7.50

Nelson GreenBrier TN

$8.00+

New Riff BIB

$10.75

OH Ingram

$19.00+

Old Forester 1910

$15.00+

Piggyback

$12.00Out of stock

Rabbit Hole Rye

$12.00

Restoration

$10.00

Sam Houston 15

$40.00Out of stock

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Texas Ranger

$8.50

Toki

$8.50

Tullamore Dew

$7.50+

Uncle Nearest

$9.00Out of stock

WELL Heaven Hill White 80

$7.00+

Weller 12 year

$48.00Out of stock

Weller Reserve

$9.00+Out of stock

Wild Turkey 101

$7.50+Out of stock

Willett Reserve

$18.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Heavens Door

$10.00+

Heavens Door DBL Barrel

$12.00+

Old forrester 1920

$18.00

Monday Heavens Door

$10.00

Vodka

1 WELL Vodka

$7.00+

Absolut

$7.50+

Absolut Citron

$7.50+

Absolut Lime

$7.50+

Absolut Mandarin

$7.50+

Absolut Vanilla

$7.50+

Absolut Watermelon

$7.50

Belevedere

$9.00+

Frozen Head

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Happy Hour Vodka

$7.00

Happy Hour Vodka DBL

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.50+

Pickers Blueberry

$7.50+

Pickers Orange

$7.50+

Pickers Pineapple

$7.50+

Pink Whitney

$8.00

Rain Cucumber

$7.50+Out of stock

Stoli

$8.00+

Titos

$7.50+

Rum

Bacardi

$7.50+

Captain Morgan

$7.50+

WELL Diamond Reserve

$7.00+

Happy Hour Rum

$5.00

Happy Hour Rum DBL

$10.00

Blue Chair Bay

$7.50+

Meyers

$7.50+Out of stock

Pilar Blonde

$7.00

Pilar Dark

$8.00

Tequila

1 WELL Campo Bravo single

$7.00+

1800 Silver

$9.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.50+

Casamigos Repasado

$14.00+

Cincoro Anejo

$35.00

Cincoro Blanco

$19.00

Cincoro Reposado

$23.00Out of stock

Codigo reposado

$11.00

Dos Primos

$10.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$8.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$8.00

Dulce Vida Lime

$8.00

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno

$8.00

Happy Hour Tequila

$5.00

Happy Hour Tequila DBL

$10.00

Herradura reposado

$10.00Out of stock

Patron

$10.00+

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$8.00+

WELL Gin

$7.00+

Happy Hour Gin

$5.00

Happy Hour Gin DBL

$10.00

Hendrick's

$10.00+

Tanqeuray

$8.00+

Scotch

Macallan 12 year

$15.00+Out of stock

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00+

Glenfiddich 14yr

$15.00Out of stock

Belvenie 12yr

$14.00Out of stock

Belvenie 14yr

$17.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Cordials/Whiskey Flavors

Kahlua

$7.50+

Baileys

$7.50+

Grand Mariner

$8.00+

Jagmereister

$7.00+

Jagermeister Cold Brew

$7.00+Out of stock

Italian Coffee Liquor

$6.00+Out of stock

Frangelico

$7.00+Out of stock

Whisper Creek

$7.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Ole Smokey BlackBerry

$7.00+

Ole Smoke Mango Habenero

$7.50+

Ole Smokey Peanut Butter

$7.50+

Rumpleminz

$8.00

Amaretto

$6.50

Disaronno

$8.00Out of stock

Pennington Strawberry Rye

$7.50Out of stock

Cointreau

$7.50Out of stock

Sweet Lucy

$6.00Out of stock

Chambord

$8.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Absolut Stress

$8.00

AppleTini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Birthday Cake Shot

$8.00Out of stock

Black Russian

$8.00

Blackberry Starburst

$8.50

Blue Vallium

$10.00

Blueberry Tea

$7.50

Bushwacker

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

Cape Cod

$7.00

Cheerwine Shot

$8.00

Chocolate martini

$8.50

CInnamon Toast Shot

$7.50

Cosmo

$8.50

CP Manhattan

$12.00

CP Margarita

$5.00

Creamcicle

$8.00

Crisp Cucumber

$7.50

Dark and Stormy

$7.50

Dirty Girl Scout Shot

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Fuzzy Naval

$7.00

Grateful Dead

$10.00

Irish Apple

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Irish Mule

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Jameson Green Tea

$8.00

Kamikazi

$7.50

Lemon -n- Blues

$7.50

Lemon Bomb

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

LemonDrop Shot

$7.50

Lime Bomb

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.50

Long Island Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Mango Habenero Margarita

$8.00

Melon Ball

$7.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Mojito

$8.50

Orange Bomb

$9.00

Orange Tea Shot

$8.00

Orange Tic Tac

$9.00

PBJ Shot

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Purple Hooter Shooter

$7.50

Razzle Dazzle

$8.50

Red Headed Slut

$7.50

Red Snapper

$8.50

Rocks 2.

$2.00

Royal Flush

$8.50

Rum Runner

$8.00

Salty Dog

$7.00+

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sexy Alligator

$8.00

Skittles

$8.00

StarBurst

$8.00

Surfer on Acid

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Texas Tea

$10.00

Tokoyo Tea

$10.00

Tom Collins

$7.00+

Top Shelf LIT

$12.00

Under Current

$7.50

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Washington Apple

$8.50

Watermelon Bomb

$9.00

White Gummy Bear Shot

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Tea Shot

$8.00

Signature Cocktails

Blackberry Vanilla Lemonade

$9.00

Mojito Blueberry

$9.00

CP Old Fashioned

$12.00

GB Swing

$10.00Out of stock

Hot, Dark, and Stormy

$10.00Out of stock

Painted Press

$9.00

Southern Brother

$9.00

Tequila Mockingbird

$9.00

Cheerwine

$9.00

Mojito Pineapple

$9.00

Mojito Orange

$9.00

Nashvegas Gimlet

$11.00

Debutant Manhattan

$15.00

Smashade

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Esquina Old Fashioned

$14.00

CP Daquiri

$11.00

Brunch Cocktails

Cold Brew Whisper

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Oh Woah Mimosa

$9.00

Smashville Mimosa

$8.00

TN Mimosa

$9.00

Vanilla Spiked Coffee

$9.00

Sangria

$9.00+

Citrus Cooler

$8.00

Frozen Head Bloody Mary

$6.00

Mini Struggle

$4.00

Moonshine Fruit

Moonshine Pickle (1)

$2.50

Moonshine Peaches (2)

$2.50

Moonshine Cherries (5)

$2.50Out of stock

Mule Monday

Blueberry Mule

$8.00

Canadian Mule

$5.00

Caribbean Mule

$5.00

Florida Mule

$5.00

Irish Mule

$5.00

Irish Orange Mule

$5.00

Kentucky Mule

$5.00

Mexican Mule

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Mountain Mule

$5.00

Pineapple Mule

$5.00

Tennessee Mule

$5.00

Pint Nights/Promos

2-4-1 Mill Creek

$5.50+

2-4-1 Tailgate

$7.00+

2-4-1 Yazoo

$5.00+

2-4-1 Wicked Weed Pernicious

$7.00+

2-4-1 Music City Light

$5.00

2-4-1 Fat Bottom Knockout

$5.50

2-4-1 Sweet Water

$5.50

2 for 1 Black Abbey

$5.50

N/A Bev

Adult milk

$2.25

Coca Cola

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red bull

$5.00

Red bull sugar free

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Strawberry lemonade

$4.00

Starters

BASKET O' RINGS

$7.50

Hand cut onions lightly battered and deep fried

Cajun Skewers

$14.00

CHEESE BEANS

$9.00

Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce

CHEESE DIP

$8.50

White cheese dip with zesty jalapeños and green chilies surrounded by our crispy tortilla chips

CHEESE FRIES

$9.00

A generous portion of crinkle cut fries covered in white cheese dip and melted monterey and cheddar cheese

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.50

Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

Our mouth watering salsa made fresh daily and served with crispy tortilla chips

CINCO FUNDIDO

$8.00

PRETZEL STICKS

$8.00

Bavarian pretzel sticks deep fried, served with homemade queso dip

PUB NACHOS

$12.00

Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

SHRIMP SKEWERS

$10.00

SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES

$7.00

Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce

Soup & Salad

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00+

HOUSE MADE CHILI

$4.00+

PUB SALAD

$5.50+

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

DINNER SIDE SALAD

$5.50

WARM GRAIN BOWL

$12.00

COBB SALAD

$12.50

DINNER SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.50

Wraps & Quesadillas

CORNER CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit

THE TURKEY WRAP

$12.50

A warm tortilla packed with smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, with ranch on the side. Served with crispy french fries or fresh fruit

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.50

A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$10.00

Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.00

Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$11.00

JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

FISH TACOS

$11.50

CINCO TACOS

$13.00

Burgers

THE "KING"

$12.50

Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

BLEU CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

"The King" jacked up with crumbled bleu cheese served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

THE SHROOM AND SWISS

$13.00

Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese and served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

THE SMOKEHOUSE

$13.50

Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws

THE JALAPENO CHEDDAR

$13.50

Spicy burger grilled up with lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, melted cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, and onion straws

THE BLACK BEAN BURGER

$11.00

Our house made veggie burger, made with black beans, whole grains, and seasonings! Made with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard or mayo

THE PUB MELT

$12.50

Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed onions, provolone cheese, served on marble rye

Sandwiches

CORNER CLUB

$12.00

Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

FRENCH DIP

$12.00

Thinly sliced roast beef grilled up with provolone cheese on a white hoagie roll served with au jus

REAL PIT BBQ SANDWICH

$12.00

This is the real deal! We slow cook and pull our butts off to make this masterpiece. Do you want some slaw on that? Served with our house made BBQ sauce

BLADE'S ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$12.50

Thinly sliced roast beef covered with hot pepper cheese, grilled onions and house made horseradish sauce on a toasted hoagie roll

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$11.00

Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap

BLT

$9.50

Hickory smoked bacon, crispy lettuce and tomato with mayo served on toasted white bread

BUFFALO CHICKEN STEAMERS

$11.50

Three steamed mini buffalo chicken steamers topped with provolone cheese, pickles and a side of ranch

CP STEAMERS

$11.50

Three hot and steamy mini cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, and pickles

FRENCH DIP STEAMERS

$12.00

Three steamed mini trench dip steamers served with a side of au jus

NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN

$14.00

A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!

HOT STEAMED DELI SANDWICH

$12.50

A specialty of the Corner Pub, build your own masterpiece!

BIG VEGGIE SANDWICH

$11.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

CORNER CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit

THE TURKEY WRAP

$12.50

A warm tortilla packed with smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, with ranch on the side. Served with crispy french fries or fresh fruit

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.50

A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$10.00

Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.00

Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$11.00

JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

FISH TACOS

$11.50

Baskets

FISH AND CHIPS

$13.00

Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce

CATFISH BASKET

$12.50

American raised, hand breaded, and fried to perfection with tartar sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard

HOT CHICKEN CHUNKS

$11.50

It's hot, no kiddin'! Fresh chunks of chicken marinated in spicy seasonings, and deep fried. Served with our house made ranch

Meat 'n Three

MEAT 'N 2

$11.00

MEAT 'N 3

$12.00

4 VEGGIE PLATE

$10.00

Meat 'N 1

$10.00

Entrees

POP'S RIBEYE

$25.00

Hand carved from the loin, premium ribeye seasoned and grilled the way you like it

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS

$14.00

Fresh cut chicken on four buttery biscuits grilled or fried, served with white pepper gravy

STEAK AND BISCUITS

$16.00

Tender marinated medallions of steak on four buttery biscuits, served with a side of au jus

THE COMMODORE

$19.00

A fresh salmon fillet chargrilled and glazed with our special orange szechaun sauce

BULLEIT BOURBON GLAZED KABOBS

$16.00+

Polynesian Chicken

$16.00

PORK CHOP

$17.00

Desserts

PUB BROWNIE

$6.50

Fudge brownie served warm with ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup! Best one in town!

TOFFEE BLONDIE

$6.00

A thick Tollhouse cookie served warm with chocolate, white chocolate and toffee pieces throughout! Topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and caramel syrup!

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$4.00

Ice cream topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup!

BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.50

Sides

Bacon Cheese Fries Side

$4.50

Bacon Cheese Tots Side

$4.50

Baked Potato

$3.00

Baked Potato Loaded

$4.00

Broccoli And Cheese

$3.00

Broccoli No Cheese

$3.00

Cheese Fries Side

$4.00

Cheese Tots Side

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries Side

$4.50

Chili Cheese Tots Side

$4.50

Chips

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cream Corn

$3.00

Crispy Fries

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Fried Squash

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Fries No Seasoning

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Macaroni And Cheese

$3.00

Mash Potato Gravy

$3.00

Mash Potato Plain

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes White Gravy

$3.00

Onion Rings Side

$3.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.50

Sliced Tomato

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Tator Tots

$3.00

Tortilla chips

$3.00

Turnip Greens

$3.00

White Beans

$3.00

Wild rice pilaf

$3.50

Side Bacon

$3.00

Kids Menu

Logan's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Haylee's Corn Dog Nuggets

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Catfish Basket

$5.00

Smokin' Mondays

8 Smoked wings

$12.50Out of stock

12 Smoked Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Half Rack Ribs

$15.00

Full Rack Ribs

$26.00

Smokadilla

$13.00

Smoked Nacho

$14.00

Potato Wedges

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Corner Pub Brentwood is taking your online orders for pick-up now! You can enjoy the same great flavors from our menu in the comfort of your home. We appreciate your business and look forward to serving you.

710 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood, TN 37027

