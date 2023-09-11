Puffy Muffin - Brentwood
No reviews yet
229 Franklin Rd
Brentwood, TN 37027
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverage Menu
Ginger Tea
Sweet/Un Tea
Coffee
Hot Spiced Tea
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
OJ-Small
OJ-Large
Apple Juice-Small
Apple Juice-Large
Grapefruit Juice-Small
Grapefruit Juice-Large
Bottled juice
Fountain Drink
Lemonade
Kid's Drink
Water
Water TOGO
Bottled Water
Canned Soda
Breakfast Menu
On the Sweeter Side
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Sandwiches
Omelettes
Mains
Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough topped with avocado slices, bacon & two eggs any style with a side of mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
BLT Plate - Breakfast
Bacon, lettuce & tomato on sourdough toast or two rolls, one side
Crab Cake Benedict
Two poached eggs over Maryland style crab cakes, grilled asparagus & tomato slice on toasted English muffin with hollandaise & one side
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs over grilled ham on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise, one side
Farmhouse Breakfast
Two eggs, bacon or sausage, toast or biscuit & gravy, one side
Quiche Special
Our delicious house-made quiche of the day with fresh fruit & toast or biscuit
Steak & Eggs
Two eggs, beef tenderloin medallions, toast or biscuit & one side
Kids Menu
Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes
Five small buttermilk pancakes, served with choice of bacon or sausage.
Kids French Toast
Two slices French toast, topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar, served with choice of bacon or sausage.
Kids Egg and Toast
One egg, one slice of bacon or sausage, with toast or a biscuit.
A La Carte
*GS Blueberry Muffin
1 Egg
Avocado
Biscuits & Gravy
BLT on Toast
BLT Roll
Cinnamon Roll
Ham Roll
Muffin
One Biscuit
Quiche Slice
Sausage Biscuit
Scone
Side Eggs
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Gravy
Side Salsa
Side Toast
Single Slice Toast
Specialty Danish
Sticky Bun
Turnover
Beverages
Ginger Tea
A refreshing fruit tea with gingerale
Sweet/Unsweet Tea
Coffee
Fountain Drink
Kid Beverage
Hot Spiced Tea
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
OJ - Small
OJ - Large
Apple Juice-Small
Apple Juice-Large
Milk - Small
Milk - Large
Grapefruit Juice - Small
Grapefruit Juice - Large
Tomato Juice - Small
Tomato Juice - Large
Bottled Juice
Extra Hot Tea Bag
Water
Canned Soda
Lunch Menu
Great Beginnings
Soups
On the Greens
Baby Bleu
Baby spinach with bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries, madarin oranges, spicy pecans, red onion slices & balsamic on the side
Taco Salad
Mixed greens topped with seasoned shredded chicken, cheddar-jack, tomato & black beans in house-made tortilla shell, sour cream, salsa & ranch on the side
Tea Room Sampler
Chicken salad, tuna salad & pimento cheese, cranberry salad & poppy seed bread
House Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes & cucumbers, cheddar-jack & rice noodles
Wedge
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with bacon, cheddar-jack, tomato, red onion & ranch
Blackened Salmon Bowl
Quinoa and mixed greens with cucumbers, carrots, avocado, and green onion, topped with blackened salmon
Sandwiches
Mains
Amaretto Chicken
Chicken salad on pineapple slice & lettuce leaf topped with amaretto sauce & almonds, mini pimento cheese roll, cranberry salad & poppy seed bread
Chicken Tenders
4 hand-breaded & fried chicken tenderloins with fries & honey mustard
Creamy Garlic Salmon
Grilled salmon topped with a creamy garlic sauce, served over jasmine rice with grilled asparagus and a roll.
Crunchy Chicken Casserole
Shredded chicken, water chestnuts, celery, onions & seasoned bread crumbs, cranberry salad, one side & roll
Lemon Artichoke Chicken
Creamy lemon-artichoke sauce over crispy fried chicken breast, served over mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus and a roll.
Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole
Shredded chicken in a parmesan cream sauce over jasmine rice with cranberry salad & roll
Quiche Plate
Quiche of the day, cranberry salad & poppy seed bread
Off the Grill
Chicken & Biscuits
Fried chicken tenderloins on fresh made biscuits with au jus, dill pickle spear & one side
French Dip
Grilled sirloin, swiss, au jus, dill pickle spear & one side
Grilled Cheese
Signature grilled cheese with american, swiss & cheddar, dill pickle spear & one side
Quesadilla
Grilled chicken or sirloin with monterey jack, peppers & onions in a grilled spinach tortilla with lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream garnish
Reuben
Corned beef or turkey, swiss, sauerkaut & 1,000 island on grilled rye bread with dill pickle spear & one side
Salmon
Grilled or blackened salmon filet with two sides & roll
Signature Sirloin Burgers
1/3 LB ground sirloin on brioche bun with lettuce & tomato, dill pickle spear & one side
Steak & Biscuits
Grilled beef tenderloin on fresh made biscuits with au jus, dill pickle spear & one side
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad on grilled sourdough bread with American cheese & one side
Lunch Sides
Chips
Fries
Frozen Strawberry Salad
Fruit
Green Bean Fries
Grilled Asparagus
Grilled Broccoli
Home Fries
Kale Salad
Mashed Potatoes
No Side
Onion Rings
Potato Casserole
Rice
Sautéed Spinach/Mush
Sliced Tomatoes
Small Salad
Sub Cup Potato Soup
Sub Cup Tortilla Soup
Sweet Potato Fries
Kid's Lunch
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread with American cheese, comes with one side.
Kid's Burger
Hamburger on a homemade yeast roll, comes with one side.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Two crispy fried chicken tenders, served with one side and choice of dipping sauce.
Kid's Ham Roll
Deli ham on a home made yeast roll, served with one side.
A La Carte
Avacado
Beef Tenderloin a la carte
Chicken Breast
Chicken Salad Roll
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chips
Cranberry Salad
Frozen Strawberry Salad
One Roll
One Tender
Pimento Cheese Roll
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Poppy Seed Bread
Quiche Slice
Salmon a la carte
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Scoop of Pimento Cheese
Scoop of Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad Roll
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Beverages
Ginger Tea
A refreshing fruit tea with gingerale
Sweet/Unsweet Tea
Coffee
Hot Spiced Tea
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
OJ - Small
OJ - Large
Grapefruit Juice - Small
Grapefruit Juice - Large
Bottled Juice
Fountain Drink
Lemonade
Kid's Drink
Water
Bottled Water
Canned Soda
Bakery Menu
Cookies
Almond Horn
Case Cookie
Cookie Monster
Cookie Sandwich
Cookie Trays
Small, medium or large tray of assorted case cookies
Cookies by the Dozen
Select up to 3 cookie flavors
Day Old
Dozen Case Cookies
GF Case Cookie
GF Dozen Case Cookies
Gluten Sensitive Cookies by the Dozen
Choose from double chocolate or peanut butter chocolate chip.
Iced Cookies
Choose from our daily decorated Iced Cookies
Cellophane Bag
Breakfast Sweets
Pies
Specialty Desserts
Choc Dipped Strawberries
Chocolate Bomb
Coconut Cream Tart
Coconut Dome
Cream Puff
Eclair
Fruit Tart
GS Chocolate Pyramid
GS Creme Brulee
GS Hazelnut Daquoise
GS Hello Dolly
GS Peanut Butter Cheesecake Cup
Hello Dolly
Lemon Mousse Roll
Lemon Square
Lemon Tea Cake
Mini Cannoli
Mississippi Mud
Oreo Cheesecake
Pumpkin Cheesecake (seasonal)
Pumpkin Mousse Roll (seasonal)
Snickers Cheesecake
Specialty Desserts
Grab-n-Go
Grab-n-Go
Beverages
A la carte Roll
A la carte Sandwich
Amaretto Chicken
Chicken salad on pineapple slice & lettuce leaf topped with amaretto sauce & almonds, mini pimento cheese roll, cranberry salad & poppy seed bread
Baby Bleu
Baby spinach with bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries, madarin oranges, spicy pecans, red onion slices & balsamic on the side
Cake Slice/Cup
Chef Salad
Chef Salad w/ tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, cheese, ham and turkey
Chicken Salad
Shredded white meat chicken mixed with grapes, celery, mayo, salt & pepper
Chicken Salad Croissant
Chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce & tomato
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Topped with monterey jack, sour cream & tortilla strips
Chips
Cranberry Salad
Single serving, loaf or large pan of our cranberry salad
Crunchy Chicken Casserole
Shredded chicken tenderloins, water chestnuts, celery, onions & seasoned bread crumbs with two sides & roll.
Dinner Rolls
1/2 dozen
Frozen Strawberry Salad
House Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes & cucumbers, cheddar-jack & rice noodles with a side of ranch dressing
Housemade Salad Dressings
Loaded Potato Chowder
Topped with cheddar, bacon & chives
Pasta or Kale Salad
Housemade ranch or Italian pasta salad or chopped kale salad
Pie Slice
Pimento Cheese
A delicious blend of shredded cheeses & mayo with pimentos
Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole
Shredded chicken tenderloins in a creamy parmesan sauce over jasmine rice, with one side & roll.
Quiche Slice
Sandwich Plate
Side of Poppy Bread
Housemade poppy seed bread
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of spinach, chopped artichokes & parmesan topped with swiss cheese
Tea Room Sampler
Chicken salad, tuna salad & pimento cheese, cranberry salad & poppy seed bread
Trio Rolls
Tuna Salad
Traditional mixture of tuna, mayo, chopped celery & relish.
Whole Quiche
Each. Serves 6-8. Available with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, asparagus, mushroom, artichoke, broccoli, chicken curry, southwest chicken or any combination
*GS Whole Quiche
Available with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, asparagus, mushroom, artichoke, broccoli, southwest chicken or any combination
Hot Spiced Tea Mix
Puffy Muffin signature hot spiced tea mix, with cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg & allspice.
Hot Chocolate Mix
Our signature Puffy Muffin mix... makes a delicious rich & creamy cup of hot chocolate and is great for gifts!
Housemade Salsa Fresca
Our signature fresh salsa fresca made in-house with tomatoes, onion & cilantro and housemade tortilla chips.
Housemade Sweet Pickles
Old-fashioned, crunchy, sweet pickles. A family recipe we've been making for over 30 years!
Housemade Tortilla Chips
Large Bag of housemade tortilla chips
Hummus
House-made hummus
Merchandise
Catering Menu
Entrees
Catering Sides (10 person minimum)
Crunchy Chicken Casserole
Shredded chicken tenderloins, water chestnuts, celery, onions & seasoned bread crumbs with two sides & roll.
Fajita Bar
Beef or chicken, house fried corn tortilla chips & flour tortillas. Refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & salsa.
Flank Steak with Chimichurri
Marinated flank steak with a fresh chimichurri, rosemary new potatoes, seasoned green beans & roll.
Fried Chicken Tenderloins
3 hand-breaded tenders with two sides & roll.
Grilled Salmon with Garlic Cream Sauce
Grilled Salmon topped with garlic cream sauce over jasmine rice with grilled asparagus & roll.
Lasagna
Italian sausage, ground beef, grilled chicken or spinach. Served with tossed salad & parmesan garlic roll
Lemon Artichoke Chicken
Hand-breaded fried chicken breast over mashed potatoes topped with a creamy artichoke-caper sauce, with grilled asparagus & roll.
Marinated Pork Tenderloin
Pineapple teriyaki sauce with jasmine rice, one side & roll.
Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole
Shredded chicken tenderloins in a creamy parmesan sauce over jasmine rice, with one side & roll.
Salads
Boxed Lunches
Sandwich Plate
Chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, ham or turkey sandwich on wheat bread with chips & fruit
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce & monterey jack cheese in a spinach tortilla with chips
Veggie Wrap
Spinach tortilla filled with mixed greens, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, shredded carrots, tomatoes & shredded cheddar-jack with an herbed cream cheese smear -OR- balsamic vinaigrette with chips.
Platters
Charcuterie Board (Delivery Only - serves 10)
Assortment of artisan cheeses, cured meats, olives, nuts & various accoutrements
Club Croissant Platter (10 person minimum)
Chicken salad -OR- ham & turkey, with provolone, bacon, lettuce & tomato
Cubed Cheese Platter
Cubed cheddar, pepper-jack & mozzarella
Fruit and Cheese Platter
Seasonal fresh fruit & cubed cheddar, pepper-jack & mozzarella
Fruit Platter
Seasonal fresh fruit
Housemade Hummus (10 person minimum)
Housemade hummus with naan bread, peppers, cucumbers, carrots & grape tomatoes
Roll Platter
1/3 chicken salad, 1/3 pimento cheese, and 1/3 ham on dinner or party rolls.
Sandwich Platter (10 person minimum)
Chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, ham or turkey
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of spinach, chopped artichokes & parmesan topped with swiss cheese
Vegetable Platter
Carrots,broccoli, celery, cauliflower, grape tomatoes
Starters (10 person minimum)
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon
Bite Size Quiche (3 pieces per person)
Chef's selection of cheese, vegetable & quiche lorraine
Brie Phyllo Bites (3 pieces per person)
Delicate brie & raspberry phyllo bites
Chicken Salad Pate Choux (3 pieces per person)
Hand piped pate choux filled with our signature chicken salad
Fiery Peach Brisket Bites (3 pieces per person)
Peach BBQ brisket bites with a kick
Fried Chicken Party Sliders (2 sliders per person)
Our signature hand breaded, fried chicken tenders on party rolls
Italian Meatballs (3 pieces per person)
Ground beef meatballs in a housemade marinara
Mini Crab Cakes (3 pieces per person)
Hand-patted crab cakes garnished with remoulade, greens & radish
Shrimp Cocktail (5 pieces per person)
Large prawns with a side of cocktail sauce
Spinach Pinwheels (3 pieces per person)
Spinach, artichokes & roasted red pepper layered with herbed cream cheese, rolled in a spinach flour tortilla
Spinach Stuffed Mushroom (3 pieces per person)
Mushroom caps stuffed with spinach, garlic & parmesan mixture
Get Up & Go! (10 person minimum)
*GS Blueberry Muffin
*GS Blueberry Muffin & Fresh Fruit
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled egg & cheese sandwich with bacon or sausage
Breakfast Sandwich - No Meat
Scrambled egg & cheese sandwich
Breakfast Sides
Potato casserole, cheese grits, baked apples or fresh fruit
Cinnamon Roll
Dinner Size Ham Roll (10 person min)
Choose ham, sausage or BLT
Farmhouse Breakfast
Scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, potato casserole or fresh fruit. Biscuits & gravy, butter & jelly.
Individual Quiche Tarts
Available with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, asparagus, mushroom, artichoke, broccoli, southwest chicken or any combination
Lynda's Granola, Yogurt and Fresh Berries
Founder Lynda Stone's recipe with old-fashioned rolled oats, coconut, almonds, walnuts, dried apricots & pure maple syrup
Muffin
Party Size Ham Roll (10 person min)
Pastries & Fresh Fruit
Assorted muffins, danish & cinnamon rolls with fresh cut fruit
Scone
Lemon blueberry, cheddar-bacon chive, cranberry orange, pumpkin (seasonal)
Specialty Danish
Sticky Bun
Breakfast in Bulk
*GS Whole Quiche
Available with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, asparagus, mushroom, artichoke, broccoli, southwest chicken or any combination
Breakfast Casserole (serves 12-15 people)
Egg casserole with spinach, sausage, ham or bacon
Potato Casserole
Sweet Breads
Poppy seed, apple caramel, banana nut, zucchini, lemon blueberry (seasonal), pumpkin (seasonal)
Whole Quiche
Available with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, asparagus, mushroom, artichoke, broccoli, southwest chicken or any combination
Desserts (10 person minimum)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant & bakery serving breakfast & New American lunch items, plus cakes, pies & cookies.
229 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027