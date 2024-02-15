Lemongrass Sushi and Thai Brentwood
203 Franklin Road Suite 100
Brentwood, TN 37027
Food
Appetizer
- Avocado ball$13.00
Spicy tuna wrapped in avocado slices with spicy aioli.
- Avocado bomb$13.00
Cream cheese, crab, spicy tuna, deep fried.
- Calamari$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari fried crispy and served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Crab rangoon$6.00
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wanton skin and deep fried.
- Edamame$7.00
Young soybeans steamed in the shell.
- Fresh rolls$6.00
Rice paper stuffed with fresh shrimp, lettuce and mixed vegetables. Served with peanut sauce.
- Gyoza$7.00
Dumplings with ponzu sauce
- Hamachi kama$15.00
Grilled yellowtail cheek with ponzu sauce.
- Heart attack$11.00
Deep fried jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese.
- Hot wok tiger shrimp$10.00
Wok stir fried tiger shrimp with spicy chili lime sauce.
- House age-dashi tofu$6.00
Fried tofu with Japanese bonito & scallions.
- Kimchi fries$9.00
French fries topped with beef bulgogi and kimchi.
- New zealand waves$10.00
5pcs. New Zealand Green Lip half shell mussels, spicy aioli sauce, baked to golden brown.
- Shrimp and vegetable tempura$9.00
Fried shrimp and vegetables lightly fried and served crisp with Tempura.
- Soft shell crab tatsuta age$9.00
Tempura soft shell crab with spicy ponzu sauce.
- Teriyaki rice ball$3.00
Fresh fried rice bowl with Teriyaki sauce on top.
- Tuna tartare$12.00
Blend of fresh tuna, garlic olive oil, mint leaf, green onion and seasoning.
- Tuna tower$13.00
Layered tuna, crabmeat and sushi rice.
- Vegetable egg rolls$5.00
Fried rolls filled with carrot, onions and cabbage.
Dinner Entrees
- Shrimp and vegetable tempura dinner$20.00
Shrimp and vegetable tempura
- Teriyaki dinner$15.00
Choice of marinated meat in house teriyaki sauce.
- Bulgogi dinner$16.00
Choice of thin sliced marinated meat with onion, carrots and mushroom.
- L.A. Gal-Bi dinner$25.00
Broiled short ribs marinated in house sauce
- Bibimbap dinner$16.00
- Katsu dinner$16.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, deep-fried
- Katsu don dinner$16.00
Breaded pork cutlet, deep-fried
Salad
- Avocado salad$7.00
Fresh avocado and green salad with house dressing.
- Baby octopus salad$8.00
- Cucumber with kanikama salad$7.00
- Ika sansai$7.00
Japanese squid salad with vegetables.
- Kimchee salad$7.00
- Larb chicken wrap$13.00
Minced chicken, red and green onions, lime juice and rice powder. Served with rice.
- Ocean seaweed salad$7.00
- Papaya salad$9.00
Shredded papaya, carrots, tomatoes, lime juice and fish sauce with crushed peanuts.
- Sashimi salad$18.00
Spring mix, seaweed, radish with 8pc sashimi
- Seared tuna salad$16.00
Spring mix, lettuce, seaweed, radish with seared tuna.
- Tiger tear beef salad$16.00
Seared beef with lime juice, fish sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with rice.
- Tofu wrap salad$12.00
Chopped tofu with red and green onions, lime juice and rice powder. Served with rice.
- Vegetable salad$10.00
Mixed vegetables, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and onions with house sauce.
Bento Box
- Bento Box Bulgogi$16.00
Choice of thin sliced marinated meat with onion, carrots and mushrooms.
- Bento Box L.A. Gal-Bi$20.00
Broiled short ribs marinated in house sauce.
- Bento Box Vegetable$15.00
Assorted vegetable tempura, vegetable gyoza, spring roll and A.C. slater roll
- Bento Box Teriyaki$15.00
Choice of marinated meat in house teriyaki sauce.
- Bento Box Sushi$20.00
5pcs nigiri sushi and 8pcs excellent roll.
- Bento Box Sashimi$25.00
5pcs sashimi and 8pcs excellent roll.
Specialty dishes
- Bangkok wings$14.00
Deep fried chicken wing. Served with sweet chili sauce on the side.
- Crying lion$24.00Out of stock
Sizzling steak, prepared medium rare and sliced under sauteed broccoli, mushrooms and onion. Served with cilantro sauce and rice.
- Lemongrass sausage$17.00
Housemade sausage seasoned with dill and lemon grass. Served with rice.
- Muy Thai spareribs$15.00
Ribs marinated in brown sauce, deep fried and served with spicy sauce.
- Peking duck$27.00
Homemade roasted sliced duck. Paired with green onion, cucumber and pancakes.
- Pla rad prik$24.00
Crispy Tilapia filet served with three flavor sauces, ginger and bell pepper. Served with rice.
- Red snapper$20.00
Crispy red snapper served with three flavor sauces, ginger and bell pepper. Served with rice.
- Seafood monsoon$26.00
Sizzling mussels, shrimps, scallops, bell pepper and onion in house sauce. Served with rice.
Soup
- Chicken noodle soup$14.00
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.
- Gomtang$13.00
Beef bone soup.
- Japanese ramen soup$15.00
- Kao soi$15.00
Savory curry-based soup with egg noodles, cabbage, and carrots, topped with red onion.
- Miso soup$3.00
- Nabeyaki udon noodle soup$14.00
Piping hot soup with udon noodles. Chicken, vegetables, egg and fish cake.
- Pho$14.00
Rich beef broth rice noodle, served with basil and bean sprouts.
- Seafood soft tofu stew (sundubu)$15.00
- Sukiyaki$14.00
Clear bean thread noodles with celery, napa cabbage, eggs and topped with special house suki sauce.
- Tempura udon noodle soup$15.00
Veggies and battered shrimp.
- Tom ka$7.00
Savory and sour coconut milk, lemon grass, mushrooms, bell peppers, green onions with choice of protein
- Tom yum$7.00
Spicy and savory tamarind base soup with jalapeno and bell peppers, galanga, Kiefer leaves, lemon grass, chili oil with choice of protein
- Yukgaejang spicy beef & vegetable soup$15.00
Spicy beef and vegetables in a savory broth.
Entrées
- Pad kra pao$17.00
Minced protein with bell pepper, onion, basil and broccoli and topped with fried egg.
- Pad phet$17.00
Red curry paste stirs fried with bell pepper, bamboo shoots, onion, and basil.
- Garlic vegetables$17.00
Garlic stir fried vegetables with choice of protein.
- Basil eggplant$17.00
Mixed vegetables stir fried in eggplant and basil.
- Cashew nut$17.00
Stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrots and cashews.
Curry
- Red curry$17.00
Red curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo and basil. Served with rice.
- Green curry$17.00
Green curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo and basil. Slightly sweeter and spicier than red. Served with rice.
- Paneng curry$17.00
Sweet, savory, and creamy peanut with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and napa cabbage. Served with rice.
- Salmon curry$19.00
Pan seared salmon with creamy red curry, bamboo, mushroom, and bell pepper. Served with rice.