Main picView gallery

AVO

review star

No reviews yet

4 C1ty Blvd #104

Nashville, TN 37209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Takeout

Togo Option

Add utensils

At AVO already

Needs to pay

Small Plates

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00
Kimchi Spring Rolls

Kimchi Spring Rolls

$12.00

KImchi-cashew blend, G.R. spring mix, cucumber, carrot & cabbage slaw, thai peanut dipping sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

rum butter, pickled raisin, toasted almond

Fried Potatoes

$12.00

adobo, avocado cream

Lions Mane 'Crab' Cakes

Lions Mane 'Crab' Cakes

$13.00

Marinated lions mane mushrooms, cabbage & poppy seed slaw, remoulade, crispy sweet potato garnish

OG Nachos

OG Nachos

$13.00

Cauliflower-walnut chorizo, coconut queso, pickled onions, G.R. lettuce, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, salsa roja & verde, cashew sour cream

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

G.R. hydroponic greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, citrus, vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$14.00

Kale, cashew parmesan, sundried tomato, roasted garlic, fried chickpeas, walnut caesar dressing

Wild Nashville

$14.00

Chef's choice of local & seasonal produce selection

Entrees

Lentil-Walnut Burger

Lentil-Walnut Burger

$13.00

Lentil-walnut patty, G.R. lettuce, tomato, onion, beet ketchup, chickpea mayo, V.B. sweet potato bun

Pesto Primavera

$16.00

pistachio walnut pesto, roasted vegetables, sun dried tomato

Raw Pad Thai

$14.00
Cali Burger

Cali Burger

$16.00

Lentil-walnut patty, coleslaw, coconut queso, guacamole, red onions, jalapeno on a sweet potato bun

Cali without Slaw

$13.00

Lentil-walnut patty, coconut queso, guacamole, red onions, jalapeno on a sweet potato bun

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids AVO Toast

$5.00

Kids Fried Cauli

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Avocado Tart

Chocolate Avocado Tart

$9.00
Rotating Cheesecake

Rotating Cheesecake

$9.00
CBD Fudge Brownie

CBD Fudge Brownie

$9.00

Add-ons

Almond Ricotta

$2.00

Beet Ketchup

Burger Patty

$6.00

Caesar

$1.00

Cashew Sour Cream

$2.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Extra Butter Plate

$3.00

Guac

$2.00

Herb Butter

$2.00

Italian Vin

$0.50

Just Pasta w/ arrabiatta sauce

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Tahini

$1.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Mac n Cheese GF

$6.00Out of stock

Mayo

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Queso

$2.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sd Chorizo

$2.50

Sd Parm

$1.00

Wild Nash Dressing

$0.50

Slice of Bread

$1.00

NA Beverages

Mocktail

Sparkling Lemonade

$6.00

Cinnamon Pear Mocktail

$7.00

Coffee Tonic

$8.00

Mango Limeade

$7.00

Lemon Lavender

$6.00

Coffee

Osa Cold Brew

$5.00

Osa Drip Coffee

$3.50

Lavender Latte

$7.00

Tea

High Garden Teas

$5.00

Iced Matcha

$5.00

House Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Pop/Water

Olipop Ginger Lemon

$3.50

Olipop Cola

$3.50

Olipop Cherry Vanilla

$3.50

Olipop Grape

$3.50

Olipop Orange

$3.50

Olipop Cream Soda

$3.50

Olipop Rootbeer

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Booch/CBD

Walker Brothers Ginger Kombucha can

$6.00

Walker Brothers Blueberry Jasmine

$6.00

Walker Brothers Citrus can

$6.00

Walker Brothers Cucumber Melon can

$6.00

Unity Wellness CO CBD Blueberry Lavender

$7.00

Unity Wellness CO CBD Blood Orange Hibiscus

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At AVO, our goal is to meet you where you are, and we strive to offer approachable, delicious, and inclusive plant-based eats and drinks in our community. Our balanced approach to dining starts with sourcing the finest plant-based ingredients so that we can serve our customers an evolving yet nourishing experience. Our menu is 100% plant-based that features gluten-free, organic, and locally sourced offerings whenever possible.

Location

4 C1ty Blvd #104, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

McDougal's Country Club - 316 White Bridge Pike
orange starNo Reviews
316 White Bridge Pike Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
411 51st. Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
El Paseo Mexican Restaurant & Patio
orange starNo Reviews
905 51st Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery - The Nations
orange starNo Reviews
1105 North 51st Avenue Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
HATHORNE
orange star5.0 • 2,320
4708 Charlotte Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
51st Deli - 1314 51St Avenue N
orange starNo Reviews
1314 51St Avenue N Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston