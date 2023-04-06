Restaurant info

At AVO, our goal is to meet you where you are, and we strive to offer approachable, delicious, and inclusive plant-based eats and drinks in our community. Our balanced approach to dining starts with sourcing the finest plant-based ingredients so that we can serve our customers an evolving yet nourishing experience. Our menu is 100% plant-based that features gluten-free, organic, and locally sourced offerings whenever possible.