Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

review star

No reviews yet

536 Thompson Lane

Nashville, TN 37211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai-
Spring Rolls-
Drunken Noodles-

Starters

Calamari Salt & Pepper-

Calamari Salt & Pepper-

$13.50

Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix

Crab Rangoon-

Crab Rangoon-

$9.00

Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce

Edamame-

Edamame-

$6.00

Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt

Fried Calamari-

Fried Calamari-

$12.50

Lightly breaded calamari fried to perfection and tossed with Sweet and Sour sauce

Gyoza-

Gyoza-

$9.00

Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce

Lettuce Wraps-

Lettuce Wraps-

$12.00

A combination of ground chicken (or sub tofu), shiitake mushrooms, diced water chestnuts, served with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves and crispy noodles

Sampler Platter (Fried)-

Sampler Platter (Fried)-

$16.00

Three spring rolls, three fried dumplings, three crab Rangoon, and three fried gyozas: served with our house sauces

Seaweed Salad-

Seaweed Salad-

$7.00

Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad with cucumber

Spring Rolls-

Spring Rolls-

$7.00

Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, rice noodles, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in a thin rice wrap, served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (contains wheat, soy, sesame)

Steamed Dumplings-

Steamed Dumplings-

$9.00

Pork, onions, shrimp, and water chestnuts; served with our dumpling sauce

Sushi Appetizer-

$14.00

Chef's selection of five pieces of assorted fish on a bed of sushi rice

Thai Chicken Larb-

Thai Chicken Larb-

$12.00

Ground chicken, fragrant lemongrass, roasted rice powder, shallots, mint leaves, roasted thai chilies, cilantro, and scallions; flavored with lime-based dressing and wrapped with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves

Tuna Tataki-

Tuna Tataki-

$13.50

Thinly sliced and seared tuna on a bed of mixed greens, avocados, and radish; topped with sesame seeds and served with Ponzu Sauce

Wok Edamame-

Wok Edamame-

$7.00

Edamame, Sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, and sea salt

Soup - Salad

Chicken Dumpings Soup-

Chicken Dumpings Soup-

$6.50

Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumplings, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic

Miso Soup-

Miso Soup-

$3.50

Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions

Tom Kha Chicken

Tom Kha Chicken

$6.00

Lemongrass, lime leaf, galangal soup base with chicken, mushroom, and shallots; topped with cilantro.

Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)-

Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)-

$6.00

Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.

Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)-

Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)-

$7.00

Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.

Seared Tuna Salad-

Seared Tuna Salad-

$16.00

Seared tuna, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing

Shrimp Avocado Salad-

Shrimp Avocado Salad-

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, mixed greens and boiled egg; topped with glazed pecan nuts, fried wontons, and served with ginger dressing.

Spicy Crab Salad-

Spicy Crab Salad-

$14.00

Spicy crab, avocados, edamame, mixed greens, and radish; topped with roasted almond nuts, served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg

Tossed Green Salad-

Tossed Green Salad-

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, radish, carrots; sprinkled with roasted almond nuts and boiled egg

Stir Fry

Broccoli Beef-

Broccoli Beef-

$16.00

Succulent beef, tender broccoli, garlic and mushrooms.

Cashew Nuts-

Cashew Nuts-

$14.00

Cashew Nuts stir-fried with carrots, water chestnuts, chili paste with soybean oil, onions, bell peppers, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine Rice.

Orange Chicken-

Orange Chicken-

$15.00

Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions and served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Sesame Chicken-

Sesame Chicken-

$15.00

Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce, served with a bowl of Jasmine rice (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Sweet & Sour Sauce-

Sweet & Sour Sauce-

$14.00

A sweet and sour blend of pineapple, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers

Thai Basil-

Thai Basil-

$14.00

Stir-fried garlic, bell peppers, Thai pepper, fresh basil leaves and onions; served with Jasmine rice

Vegetarian Delight-

$14.00

An assortment of broccoli, tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice-

$12.00

Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, Thai pepper, and garlic; topped with scallions and cilantro

Thai Fried Rice-

Thai Fried Rice-

$12.00

Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro

Tom Yum Fried Rice-

Tom Yum Fried Rice-

$12.00

Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic, and chili paste with soybean oil; topped with scallions and cilantro

BBQ Cha-Chu Pork Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-Fried Jasmine rice with BBQ Cha-Chu Pork, egg, onions, bean sprouts, garlic and our special sauce.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Garlic, lump crab meat, onions, scallions, and 2 eggs

Noodles

Drunken Noodles-

Drunken Noodles-

$14.00

Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions

Lo Mein Noodle-

Lo Mein Noodle-

$14.00

Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions

Pad Thai-

Pad Thai-

$14.00

Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime

Soy Sauce Noodles-

Soy Sauce Noodles-

$14.00

Stir-fried, wide rice noodles with carrots, eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce

Curry

Green Curry-

Green Curry-

$15.00

Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves

Japanese Curry

$12.00

A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge

Red Curry-

Red Curry-

$15.00

Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Curry cannot be Dairy free)

Roasted Duck Curry-

$19.00

Boneless, roasted duck lathered in smooth, red coconut curry, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves

Entrees

Served with one bowl of Jasmine white rice (+1.50 for substitution of fried rice or brown rice). Your choice of miso soup or side salad. Add grilled shrimp for 7.

Basil Duck-

$19.00

Roasted boneless duck topped with basil sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and fresh Thai chili

Chicken Teriyaki-

$17.00

8 oz. Fresh, grilled tender chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries

Crispy Pork Combo-

Crispy Pork Combo-

$16.00

Crispy Pork belly and roasted pork served on a bed of Jasmine rice and boiled egg; topped with sweet red sauce, sesame seed, cilantro, and bok choy.

Grilled Thai Steak

Grilled Thai Steak

$26.00

10 oz. Ribeye steak (USDA Choice) marinated and grilled to perfection with Thai spices; served with sticky rice, grilled vegetables, and tamarind sauce

Katsu Don-

Katsu Don-

$15.00

A breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice with egg, onions, scallions, and katsu don sauce, sprinkled with cut seaweeds

Miso Salmon-

$18.50

Grilled salmon topped with miso sauce and sake butter sauce; served with grilled asparagus

Roasted Duck Curry-

$19.00

Boneless, roasted duck lathered in smooth, red coconut curry, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves

Salmon Teriyaki-

$18.50

Grilled salmon topped with our teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries

Steak Teriyaki

$26.00

10 oz. Grilled ribeye steak (USDA Choice) topped with our teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries

Sushi Combo

Served with your choice of a cup of miso soup or side salad. (No substitutions, please)

Salmon Don-

$18.00

Fresh salmon, salmon aburi, kampyo, and salmon roe on a bed of sushi rice

Roll Roll Combo-

$18.00

Four pieces of California roll, four pieces of spicy crab roll, four pieces of spicy tuna roll, and four pieces of crunchy shrimp roll

Sushi Combo-

Sushi Combo-

$25.00

California roll or tuna roll, and six pieces of sushi

Chirashi-

Chirashi-

$24.00

A variety of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged on a bed of sushi rice

Sashimi Deluxe Combo-

Sashimi Deluxe Combo-

$48.00

Our best selection of eighteen pieces of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged and served with sushi rice

Fried/Wrap Rolls

J.B. Tempura Roll-

J.B. Tempura Roll-

$11.50

Tempura deep-fried with salmon, cream cheese, and scallions; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Kanisu-

Kanisu-

$12.00

Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with crab and avocados, and masago cut into 6 pcs, served with tangy rice vinegar. (Roll does not contain rice)

Miami Nice Roll-

$13.50

Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with tuna, crab, avocados, and cream cheese; cut into 6 pcs, served with ponzu sauce. (Roll does not contain rice)

Tsunami Roll-

$11.50

Tempura deep-fried with crab sticks and cream cheese; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Sushi Rolls

Avocado roll-

Avocado roll-

$7.00
California Roll-

California Roll-

$9.00

Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds

Crunchy Shrimp Roll-

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes

Cucumber Roll-

Cucumber Roll-

$7.00

Eel Roll-

$10.00

Eel, cucumbers, avocados, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce

Futomaki Roll-

$11.00

Eel, avocados, crab, tamago, asparagus, and a sweet and salty sakura denbu

Salmon Roll-

$8.00

Salmon and scallions

Spicy Crab Roll-

Spicy Crab Roll-

$10.00

Crab, avocados, masago, tempura batter flakes, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy mayonnaise

Spicy Salmon Roll-

$12.00

Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy salmon aburi and scallions

Spicy Tuna Roll-

Spicy Tuna Roll-

$10.00

Mixed spicy tuna, masago, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds

Spider Roll-

$11.50

Soft shell crab, sesame seeds, avocados, asparagus, and masago; topped with eel sauce

Tuna Roll-

$8.00

Tuna and scallions

Veggie Roll-

$7.50

Cucumber, kampyo, carrots, asparagus, sesame seeds, and oshinko.

Yellow Tail Roll-

$8.00

Yellow tail and scallions

Signature Roll

Beauty and Beast Roll-

$16.50

Half spicy tuna, half eel, asparagus, sesame seeds, and avocados; topped with eel, tuna, tempura batter, sriracha, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Crab Dragon Roll-

Crab Dragon Roll-

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with crab tempura, eel sauce, garlic mayonnaise, and lemon.

Dancing Eel Roll-

$16.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber; topped with eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and black tobiko

Eastern Peak Roll-

$16.00

Tamago, crab, and avocado; topped with salmon aburi, salmon roe, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Green Dragon Roll-

Green Dragon Roll-

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, sesame seeds, cream cheese, asparagus, and masago; flavored with a layer of avocados and topped with eel sauce

Hamachi Cheese Roll-

$16.00

Crab, avocado, and cream cheese; topped with scallions, red tobiko, yellow tail, and spicy mayo

Hawaiian Roll-

Hawaiian Roll-

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and spicy crab; topped with mango, tuna, red tobiko, eel sauce, and sriracha

Philadelphia Roll-

$13.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocados, crab sticks, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and black tobiko

Rainbow Roll-

$16.50

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish

Red Dragon Roll-

$16.50

Spicy tuna, avocados, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha, and eel sauce

Sunset Roll-

Sunset Roll-

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and asparagus; topped with crab and sunset sauce

Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll-

Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll-

$16.00

Tuna, mango, and asparagus; topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, and thai basil spicy sauce

TNT Roll-

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber; layered on top with a blend of shrimp tempura, crunchy, masago, avocado, sriracha, and spicy mayo, topped off with scallions

Volcano Roll-

Volcano Roll-

$18.00

Cream cheese, soft shell crab, sesame seeds, and cucumbers; topped with mixed seafood, black tobiko, scallions, and volcano sauce

Nigiri

One piece of sushi

Ama-Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Nigiri-

$7.50
Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri-

Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri-

$2.50

Escolar (Super White Tuna) Nigiri-

$3.00
Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Nigiri-

Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Nigiri-

$3.50
Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri-

Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri-

$3.50
Ika (Squid) Nigiri-

Ika (Squid) Nigiri-

$3.50
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri-

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri-

$3.50
Kani (Crab Stick) Nigiri-

Kani (Crab Stick) Nigiri-

$2.50
Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri-

Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri-

$3.50
Masago (Smelt Roe) Nigiri-

Masago (Smelt Roe) Nigiri-

$3.00
Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri-

Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri-

$3.00
Sake (Salmon) Nigiri-

Sake (Salmon) Nigiri-

$3.00

Sake Aburi (Seared Salmon) Nigiri-

$3.00
Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Nigiri-

Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Nigiri-

$3.50
Tako (Octopus) Nigiri-

Tako (Octopus) Nigiri-

$3.50
Tamago (Omelet) Nigiri-

Tamago (Omelet) Nigiri-

$2.50
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri-

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri-

$3.00
Unagi (BBQ Eel) Nigiri-

Unagi (BBQ Eel) Nigiri-

$3.50

Sashimi

Three pieces of sliced raw fish
Escolar (Super White Tuna) Sashimi-

Escolar (Super White Tuna) Sashimi-

$10.00
Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Sashimi-

Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Sashimi-

$11.00
Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi-

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi-

$11.00
Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi-

Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi-

$8.00

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi-

$10.00
Sake Aburi (Seared Salmon) Sashimi-

Sake Aburi (Seared Salmon) Sashimi-

$10.00
Tako (Octopus) Sashimi-

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi-

$11.00
Unagi (BBQ Eel) Sashimi-

Unagi (BBQ Eel) Sashimi-

$11.00

Kids

Kids Fried Rice with Chicken-

$7.50

Kids Lo Mein-

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders-

$7.50

Side of Sauce

Dumpling Sauce-

Dumpling Sauce-

$0.50
Eel Sauce-

Eel Sauce-

$0.50
Garlic Mayo-

Garlic Mayo-

$0.50

Ginger Dressing (1.5)-

$0.75

Ginger Dressing (12oz)-

$6.00

Gyoza Sauce-

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.75
Honey Packet

Honey Packet

$0.50
Ketchup Packet

Ketchup Packet

$0.50

Kimchi Sauce-

$0.50

Kiwi Sauce

$0.50

Orange Sauce-

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Sesame Sauce-

$0.50

Spicy Mayo-

$0.50

Sriracha Packet-

$0.50

Sunset Sauce-

$0.50

Sushi Vinegar-

$0.50

Sweet Sour FOH Sauce-

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce-

$0.50

Side Items

Bok Choy

Bok Choy

$6.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00
French Fries-

French Fries-

$3.50

Fried Rice-

$3.00

Ginger Dressing (1.5)-

$0.75

Ginger Dressing (12oz)-

$6.00
Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Mixed Vegs-

$6.00

Vegetable medley of broccoli, carrots, and zucchini

Sautéed Vegetables-

$6.00

A flavorful blend of bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Side Lo Mein Noodles

$3.50

Side order of Steamed Lo Mein- Noodles Only

Side Salad Sesame Dressing-

$3.50

Side Salad-Ginger Dressing-

$3.50

Side Salad-Honey Mustard

$3.50

Side Salad-Ranch-

$3.50
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00Out of stock
Steamed Thin Noodles

Steamed Thin Noodles

$3.50

Side order of Steamed Thin Rice Noodles. (Noodles Only)

Steamed Wide Noodles

Steamed Wide Noodles

$3.50

Side order of Steamed Wide Rice Noodles. (Noodles Only)

Sticky Rice-

Sticky Rice-

$3.00
Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$3.00
Jasmine White Rice-

Jasmine White Rice-

$2.50

Wok Garlic Bok Choy

$6.00

Dessert

Cheesecake Tempura-

Cheesecake Tempura-

$7.50

Deep-fried cheesecake drizzled with chocolate syrup; served with whipped cream and strawberry sauce

Tiramisu-

Tiramisu-

$7.50

Mascarpone cheese, cognac, powdered sugar, a hint of espresso, and chocolate; topped with whipped cream

Beverages TOGO

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Coca Cola-

Coca Cola-

$3.00
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.50
Diet Coke-

Diet Coke-

$3.00
Green Tea-

Green Tea-

$2.75
Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

$2.75
Lemonade-

Lemonade-

$3.00
Lime Honey Iced Tea-

Lime Honey Iced Tea-

$3.00
Mello Yello-

Mello Yello-

$3.00
Dr Pepper-

Dr Pepper-

$3.00
Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$2.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50
Soda Water

Soda Water

$2.50
Sprite-

Sprite-

$3.00
Sweet Tea-

Sweet Tea-

$2.75
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00
Unsweet Tea-

Unsweet Tea-

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome, Feel free to view our menu

Website

Location

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37211

Directions

Gallery
The Eastern Peak image
The Eastern Peak image
The Eastern Peak image
The Eastern Peak image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nashville Sunflower Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2834 Azalea Pl Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Melrose - P&L Melrose
orange starNo Reviews
2600 8th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Fenwick's 300
orange star4.5 • 512
2600 8th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
South Side Kitchen & Pub
orange star4.7 • 202
2190 Nolensville Pike Unit A Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurantnext
Smokin Thighs @ 611
orange star4.1 • 1,439
611 Wedgewood Avenue Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Wedge - 2026 Lindell ave
orange starNo Reviews
2026 Lindell ave Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

Smokin Thighs @ 611
orange star4.1 • 1,439
611 Wedgewood Avenue Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
South Side Kitchen & Pub
orange star4.7 • 202
2190 Nolensville Pike Unit A Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurantnext
Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Bar
orange star4.5 • 50
509 Houston St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Sobro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)
The Nations
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
12 South
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Music Row
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hillsboro West End
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
The Gulch
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston