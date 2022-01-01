- Home
- /
- Nashville
- /
- South Nashville
- /
- The Eastern Peak - Thompson
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
No reviews yet
536 Thompson Lane
Nashville, TN 37211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Calamari Salt & Pepper-
Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix
Crab Rangoon-
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
Edamame-
Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt
Fried Calamari-
Lightly breaded calamari fried to perfection and tossed with Sweet and Sour sauce
Gyoza-
Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Lettuce Wraps-
A combination of ground chicken (or sub tofu), shiitake mushrooms, diced water chestnuts, served with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves and crispy noodles
Sampler Platter (Fried)-
Three spring rolls, three fried dumplings, three crab Rangoon, and three fried gyozas: served with our house sauces
Seaweed Salad-
Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad with cucumber
Spring Rolls-
Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, rice noodles, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in a thin rice wrap, served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (contains wheat, soy, sesame)
Steamed Dumplings-
Pork, onions, shrimp, and water chestnuts; served with our dumpling sauce
Sushi Appetizer-
Chef's selection of five pieces of assorted fish on a bed of sushi rice
Thai Chicken Larb-
Ground chicken, fragrant lemongrass, roasted rice powder, shallots, mint leaves, roasted thai chilies, cilantro, and scallions; flavored with lime-based dressing and wrapped with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves
Tuna Tataki-
Thinly sliced and seared tuna on a bed of mixed greens, avocados, and radish; topped with sesame seeds and served with Ponzu Sauce
Wok Edamame-
Edamame, Sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, and sea salt
Soup - Salad
Chicken Dumpings Soup-
Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumplings, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic
Miso Soup-
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
Tom Kha Chicken
Lemongrass, lime leaf, galangal soup base with chicken, mushroom, and shallots; topped with cilantro.
Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)-
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)-
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
Seared Tuna Salad-
Seared tuna, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing
Shrimp Avocado Salad-
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, mixed greens and boiled egg; topped with glazed pecan nuts, fried wontons, and served with ginger dressing.
Spicy Crab Salad-
Spicy crab, avocados, edamame, mixed greens, and radish; topped with roasted almond nuts, served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg
Tossed Green Salad-
Mixed greens, tomatoes, radish, carrots; sprinkled with roasted almond nuts and boiled egg
Stir Fry
Broccoli Beef-
Succulent beef, tender broccoli, garlic and mushrooms.
Cashew Nuts-
Cashew Nuts stir-fried with carrots, water chestnuts, chili paste with soybean oil, onions, bell peppers, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine Rice.
Orange Chicken-
Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions and served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Sesame Chicken-
Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce, served with a bowl of Jasmine rice (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Sweet & Sour Sauce-
A sweet and sour blend of pineapple, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers
Thai Basil-
Stir-fried garlic, bell peppers, Thai pepper, fresh basil leaves and onions; served with Jasmine rice
Vegetarian Delight-
An assortment of broccoli, tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice
Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice-
Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, Thai pepper, and garlic; topped with scallions and cilantro
Thai Fried Rice-
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Tom Yum Fried Rice-
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic, and chili paste with soybean oil; topped with scallions and cilantro
BBQ Cha-Chu Pork Fried Rice
Stir-Fried Jasmine rice with BBQ Cha-Chu Pork, egg, onions, bean sprouts, garlic and our special sauce.
Crab Fried Rice
Garlic, lump crab meat, onions, scallions, and 2 eggs
Noodles
Drunken Noodles-
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
Lo Mein Noodle-
Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions
Pad Thai-
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Soy Sauce Noodles-
Stir-fried, wide rice noodles with carrots, eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce
Curry
Green Curry-
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves
Japanese Curry
A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge
Red Curry-
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Roasted Duck Curry-
Boneless, roasted duck lathered in smooth, red coconut curry, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves
Entrees
Basil Duck-
Roasted boneless duck topped with basil sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and fresh Thai chili
Chicken Teriyaki-
8 oz. Fresh, grilled tender chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries
Crispy Pork Combo-
Crispy Pork belly and roasted pork served on a bed of Jasmine rice and boiled egg; topped with sweet red sauce, sesame seed, cilantro, and bok choy.
Grilled Thai Steak
10 oz. Ribeye steak (USDA Choice) marinated and grilled to perfection with Thai spices; served with sticky rice, grilled vegetables, and tamarind sauce
Katsu Don-
A breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice with egg, onions, scallions, and katsu don sauce, sprinkled with cut seaweeds
Miso Salmon-
Grilled salmon topped with miso sauce and sake butter sauce; served with grilled asparagus
Roasted Duck Curry-
Boneless, roasted duck lathered in smooth, red coconut curry, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves
Salmon Teriyaki-
Grilled salmon topped with our teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries
Steak Teriyaki
10 oz. Grilled ribeye steak (USDA Choice) topped with our teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries
Sushi Combo
Salmon Don-
Fresh salmon, salmon aburi, kampyo, and salmon roe on a bed of sushi rice
Roll Roll Combo-
Four pieces of California roll, four pieces of spicy crab roll, four pieces of spicy tuna roll, and four pieces of crunchy shrimp roll
Sushi Combo-
California roll or tuna roll, and six pieces of sushi
Chirashi-
A variety of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged on a bed of sushi rice
Sashimi Deluxe Combo-
Our best selection of eighteen pieces of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged and served with sushi rice
Fried/Wrap Rolls
J.B. Tempura Roll-
Tempura deep-fried with salmon, cream cheese, and scallions; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Kanisu-
Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with crab and avocados, and masago cut into 6 pcs, served with tangy rice vinegar. (Roll does not contain rice)
Miami Nice Roll-
Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with tuna, crab, avocados, and cream cheese; cut into 6 pcs, served with ponzu sauce. (Roll does not contain rice)
Tsunami Roll-
Tempura deep-fried with crab sticks and cream cheese; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Sushi Rolls
Avocado roll-
California Roll-
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds
Crunchy Shrimp Roll-
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
Cucumber Roll-
Eel Roll-
Eel, cucumbers, avocados, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce
Futomaki Roll-
Eel, avocados, crab, tamago, asparagus, and a sweet and salty sakura denbu
Salmon Roll-
Salmon and scallions
Spicy Crab Roll-
Crab, avocados, masago, tempura batter flakes, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy mayonnaise
Spicy Salmon Roll-
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy salmon aburi and scallions
Spicy Tuna Roll-
Mixed spicy tuna, masago, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds
Spider Roll-
Soft shell crab, sesame seeds, avocados, asparagus, and masago; topped with eel sauce
Tuna Roll-
Tuna and scallions
Veggie Roll-
Cucumber, kampyo, carrots, asparagus, sesame seeds, and oshinko.
Yellow Tail Roll-
Yellow tail and scallions
Signature Roll
Beauty and Beast Roll-
Half spicy tuna, half eel, asparagus, sesame seeds, and avocados; topped with eel, tuna, tempura batter, sriracha, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Crab Dragon Roll-
Shrimp tempura, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with crab tempura, eel sauce, garlic mayonnaise, and lemon.
Dancing Eel Roll-
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber; topped with eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and black tobiko
Eastern Peak Roll-
Tamago, crab, and avocado; topped with salmon aburi, salmon roe, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Green Dragon Roll-
Shrimp tempura, sesame seeds, cream cheese, asparagus, and masago; flavored with a layer of avocados and topped with eel sauce
Hamachi Cheese Roll-
Crab, avocado, and cream cheese; topped with scallions, red tobiko, yellow tail, and spicy mayo
Hawaiian Roll-
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and spicy crab; topped with mango, tuna, red tobiko, eel sauce, and sriracha
Philadelphia Roll-
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocados, crab sticks, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and black tobiko
Rainbow Roll-
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish
Red Dragon Roll-
Spicy tuna, avocados, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha, and eel sauce
Sunset Roll-
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and asparagus; topped with crab and sunset sauce
Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll-
Tuna, mango, and asparagus; topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, and thai basil spicy sauce
TNT Roll-
Spicy tuna and cucumber; layered on top with a blend of shrimp tempura, crunchy, masago, avocado, sriracha, and spicy mayo, topped off with scallions
Volcano Roll-
Cream cheese, soft shell crab, sesame seeds, and cucumbers; topped with mixed seafood, black tobiko, scallions, and volcano sauce
Nigiri
Ama-Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Nigiri-
Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri-
Escolar (Super White Tuna) Nigiri-
Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Nigiri-
Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri-
Ika (Squid) Nigiri-
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri-
Kani (Crab Stick) Nigiri-
Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri-
Masago (Smelt Roe) Nigiri-
Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri-
Sake (Salmon) Nigiri-
Sake Aburi (Seared Salmon) Nigiri-
Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Nigiri-
Tako (Octopus) Nigiri-
Tamago (Omelet) Nigiri-
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri-
Unagi (BBQ Eel) Nigiri-
Sashimi
Side of Sauce
Dumpling Sauce-
Eel Sauce-
Garlic Mayo-
Ginger Dressing (1.5)-
Ginger Dressing (12oz)-
Gyoza Sauce-
Honey Mustard Dressing
Honey Packet
Ketchup Packet
Kimchi Sauce-
Kiwi Sauce
Orange Sauce-
Ponzu Sauce
Ranch Dressing
Sesame Sauce-
Spicy Mayo-
Sriracha Packet-
Sunset Sauce-
Sushi Vinegar-
Sweet Sour FOH Sauce-
Teriyaki Sauce-
Side Items
Bok Choy
Brown Rice
French Fries-
Fried Rice-
Ginger Dressing (1.5)-
Ginger Dressing (12oz)-
Grilled Asparagus
Mixed Vegs-
Vegetable medley of broccoli, carrots, and zucchini
Sautéed Vegetables-
A flavorful blend of bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Side Lo Mein Noodles
Side order of Steamed Lo Mein- Noodles Only
Side Salad Sesame Dressing-
Side Salad-Ginger Dressing-
Side Salad-Honey Mustard
Side Salad-Ranch-
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Thin Noodles
Side order of Steamed Thin Rice Noodles. (Noodles Only)
Steamed Wide Noodles
Side order of Steamed Wide Rice Noodles. (Noodles Only)
Sticky Rice-
Sushi Rice
Jasmine White Rice-
Wok Garlic Bok Choy
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome, Feel free to view our menu
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37211