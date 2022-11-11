Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pancake Pantry - Hillsboro Village

1796 21st Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37212

Order Again

Popular Items

Hashbrowns
Bacon
Old Fashioned Buttermilk

Sharables

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

two biscuits with house-made sausage gravy

Candied Bacon

$12.00

a sweet way to start, bacon covered with brown sugar and maple syrup

Egg Meals

Eggs & Cakes

$8.50

two eggs your style & two buttermilk Pancakes

Bacon & Eggs

$11.50

two eggs your style, Two strips of Bacon

Sausage & Eggs

$11.50

two eggs your style, your choice of 2 links, patties or turkey sausage

Small Appetite Plate

$9.50

one egg, your style, four silver dollar pancakes, choice of sausage (links, patty or turkey sausage or one piece of bacon

Sugar Cured Ham

$13.00

two eggs, your style, slice of sugar cured ham

Tennessee Country Ham

$17.00

two eggs, your style, 8 oz Clifty Farm's Ham cured in true Southern Tradition

Chopped ham and scrammbled eggs

$10.00

two eggs, chopped ham

Sliced Turkey Egg Meal

$13.00

two eggs, sliced turkey

Steak & Eggs

$30.00

10oz t-bone, two eggs your style, served with house-made hashbrown with horse radish cream and two buttermilk pancakes

Rolled Omelet

$11.00

three Fluffy eggs served with two buttermilk pancakes. First ingredient included

Eggs with Biscuits & Gravy

$12.50

two eggs, your style, choiced of sausage or bacon

Avocado Toast

$15.00

two eggs your style two slices of toasted french bread avocado spread garlic seed crumble, scallions

Grilled Cooks Medley

$15.00

hash browns with ham, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, grilled to a crisp. served with melted american and swiss cheese with your coice of eggs on top with wheat toast

Omlet no side

$9.50

Sandwiches

Bacon , Egg and Cheese

$9.50

fried eggs, american cheese, bacon served on white bread

Southern Lady

$14.00

our take on a french classic, the croque madame. tomato jam, ham, swiss, and mornay sauce on texas toast. topped with a sunny side egg

Ham & Egg Croissant

$10.00

grilled city ham, fried eggs, and melted american cheese served on grilled croissant

Pantry Wrap

$13.00

your choice of sausage, bacon or housemade chorizo, scrambled eggs, american cheese, hashbrowns and grilled onions. served with our sour cream and salsa

Smash Burger

$16.00

6oz patty, piemento bacon burger, candied bacon on a potato bun

Baldwin Dipper

$12.00

ground beef patty with melted swiss and american cheese on a grilled rye bread. served with horseradish cream

Chorizo Quesadilla

$12.00

house-made chorizo, scrammbled egg, pepper jack cheese, tomato, onion,pepper. served with chipotle ranch and salsa

Club

$11.00

turkey,bacon,ham,cheddar, swiss, lettuce and tomato on a texas toast

Blt

$11.00

four slices of cherry wod bacon, fresh lettuce and sliced tomato on texas toast

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.00

ham,cheddar&swiss cheese, honey mustard, sliced avocado, served on texas toast

Plain Burger

$12.00

Plain Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Pancakes

Old Fashioned Buttermilk

$8.00

four pancakes, served with our house-made maple syurp and real whipped butter

Blueberry

$11.00

four cakes filled and topped with fresh blueberries and powdered sugar served with blueberry compote

Silver Dollar 8

$7.00

our buttermilk pancakes but small

Silver Dollar 15

$10.00

our buttermilk pancakes but small

Sweet Potato

$11.00

four cakes covered in powdered sugar and cinnamon

Sugar & Spice

$9.50

four spiced cakes covered in powdered sugar and cinnamon. served with apple sauce

Banana Bread

$11.00

four caked made with fresh banana filled with pecans and topped with powdered sugar

Apple Walnut

$11.00

four buttermilk pancaked with an apple walnut compote and sweet spices. topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Caribbean

$11.00

four cakes covered in pecans, coconut, sliced bananas and cherry on top

Pecan

$11.00

four cakes filled and topped with pecans and powdered sugar and pecan maple syurp

Chocolate Chip

$10.50

four melt in your mouth cakes topped with chocolate chips, powdered sugar

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

three rolled pancakes filled and topped with our strawberry compote

Santa Fe Cornmeal

$11.00

three cornmeal cakes filled with bacon, cheddar cheese and green chiles served with salsa, sour cream

Cornmeal

$8.00

three cornmeal cakes

1/2 Cakes

$6.00

half order of our famous pancakes

Smoky Mountain Buckwheat

$10.00

four dark whole grain pancakes with a touch of sweetness

Gluten Free Buttermilk

$14.00

our buttermilk pancakes without the Gluten

Split 2& 2

$11.50

try two different kinds of our famous pancakes

Split 2& 1

$11.50

try two different kinds of our famous pancakes

Single Cakes

$3.00

one of our famous pancakes

Georgia Peach

$10.00

three rolled pancakes filledand topped with our georiga peach compote

Raspberry Delight

$11.00

three rolled pancakes filled and topped with our raspberry compote

Cherry Supreme

$10.00

three rolled pancakes filled and topped with our cherry compote

Apricot-Lemon Pecan

$10.00

three rolled pancakes filled and topped with our apricot-lemon pecan compote

Pigs in a Blanket

$10.00

three rolled pancakes with our sausage links in the middle

Blintzes

$11.00

three thin, egg battered pancakes filled with a sweet and cinnamon spiced cottage cheese. dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon

Chocolate Sin

$10.50

three crepestyle pancakes loaded with chocolate ganache. topped with raspberry compote, powdered sugar and whipped cream

Swedish

$11.00

three crepe style pancakes rolled and topped with lingonberry preserves and powdered sugar. served with a lemon wheel

French Toast

$11.00

our french toast is the best! we grill french bread and sprinkle with powdered sugar and cinnamon. served with whopped butter and our house-made cinnamon cream. add any of our house-made compotes for 1.75

Waffle

$7.00

served with house-made maple syrup whipped butter, cinnamon cream and powdered sugar, add any of our house-made compotes for 1.75

Plain Crepe

$8.00

three rolled crepe style cakes

Side Compote and Pancake toppings

extra toppings

Peanut butter chocolate

$11.50

Smores

$12.00

Sides

Biscuit

$3.50+

house made biscuit served with jelly

Bacon

$1.75+

Sausage Links

$2.25+

Sausage Patties

$2.25+

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Turkey Patties

$2.25+Out of stock

Grilled Turkey Breast Slices

$5.00

Sugared Ham

$5.00

Half Country

$6.75

Whole Country

$10.75

Eggs

$2.25+

Grits

$2.50

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Toast

$1.50+

Hashbrowns

$5.00

our hashbrowns are the best around! chopped potatoes grilled to perfection

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.50

Seasonal Fruit

$6.00

fresh seasonal fruit

Brulee Grapefruit

$3.50

1/2 grapefruit bruleed

Parfait

$4.50

vanilla yougurt served with blueberries and strawberries. topped with granola and honey

Birthday Cake

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Side Peanut Butter

$1.50

Side Confit

Avocado

$3.50

Gravy side

$3.50

Kids Meal

Kids Burger

$6.00

4oz beef burger with no junk on it, just plain with potato chips but if you want you can have the cheese

Bears in the Snow

$4.25

three bears made from buttermilk pancakes with powdered sugar and chocolate chip fur. want more food? ask your server for the trim!

Polka dot Pancakes

$4.25

two buttermilk pancakes with m&ms

Eggs and stuff

$5.50

one egg, your style one slice of bacon or one sausage link and three silver dollar pancakes

4 Quarters Make a Silver Dollar

$4.25

silver dollar butter milk pancakes

Kids French Toast

$4.25

4 pieces of grilled french bread and sprinkled with powdered sugar and cinnamon

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.75

A grilled Cheese on texas toast with the crust cut off served with apple sauce and chips

Kids apple sauce

$2.25

Kids fresh fruit

$2.50

Kids one buttermilk pancake

$2.50

Kids Protein

$3.50

Kids Egg

Kids Drink

Beverage

Hot Chocolate with Marshmallows

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Milk Small

$2.50

Milk Large

$4.00

Juice Small

$2.50

Juice Large

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Soda

$3.25

Water

Plastic Ware

$0.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Merch

Pantry Hat

$28.00

Pantry Shirt

$27.00

Kids Pantry Shirt

$20.00

Pantry Coffee Mug

$16.00

House-Made Maple Syurp

$13.00

House-Made Cinnamon Cream

$13.00

Syrup Combo

$24.00

Buttermilk Pancake Mix

$12.00

Sweet Potato Pancake Mix

$12.00

Pancake Mix Combo

$24.00

Pantry Teddy Bear

$12.00

Marble Silly Pint

$20.00

Koozie

$6.00

Stiched Koozie

$8.00

French Kiss Sticker

$1.00

I Love Nashville Sticker

$1.00

Magnets

$3.00

Engraved Mug

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1796 21st Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212

Directions

