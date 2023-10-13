Breakfast

2 Eggs

$2.00

Two eggs, cooked any style

2 Eggs any style w/ Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Your choice of meat: Deli turkey, deli ham, Boar's Head Bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or fried chicken, with two eggs over medium and cheese on your choice of bread: plain or everything bagel, croissant, brioche bun, hero, ciabatta, sourdough toast, wheat toast, marble rye toast, or gluten free (+$1)

51st Morning Burrito

$8.00

Flour tortilla with eggs, cheese, potatoes, grilled peppers and onions, hot sauce, and your choice of meat.

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Mashed avocado and feta on wheat berry toast with tomato. Add 2 eggs $2 or Boar's Head Bacon $2

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.50

Your choice of plain or everything bagel toasted with plain cream cheese

Beta-Feta

$6.50

Bagel, egg, tomato, avocado, and feta cheese on a toasted everything bagel.

Boar's Head Bacon

$3.00

Side order of Boar's Head Bacon

Breakfast BLT

$7.00

Boar's Head Bacon, lettuce, tomato and fried egg on toasted sourdough bread

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Side order of diced potatoes with grilled peppers and onions

Breakfast Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

Corned beef, eggs, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and brown mustard on toasted marble rye

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

An order of 3 tacos on flour tortillas, your choice of: egg & chorizo, egg & potato, or egg & grilled chicken

Buttered Bagel

$3.00

Your choice of plain or everything bagel toasted with butter

Momma's Plate

$11.00

Two eggs any style, and your choice of meat: Boar's Head Bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, deli turkey or deli ham, on a Belgian waffle

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

$11.00

Nashville Hot Chicken tenders on a Belgian waffle, served with syrup

Sausage

$3.00

Side order of a sausage patty

Southern Biscuit

$8.00

Homemade biscuit with egg, cheese, and your choice of meat: Boar's Head Bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, deli ham, deli turkey or fried chicken

The Classic

$11.00

Breakfast platter with two eggs any style, Boar's Head Bacon, breakfast potatoes with grilled peppers and onions, and toast

The lox

$10.00

Smoked salmon, capers, pickled red onion, and cream cheese on a toasted everything bagel

The Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with one choice of meat, one choice of cheese, and three vegetables served with toast

The Plain

$5.00

Toasted plain bagel with egg and cheese

Toast w/ Jelly

$2.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Side order of turkey sausage patty

Veggie Omelette

$9.00

Three egg omelette with spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions and tomato, served with toast

Waffle (only)

$5.00

One belgian waffle, served with syrup

Sandwiches

51st Club

$13.00

Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of sourdough bread

51st Philly

$12.00

Premium, freshly cut ribeye or chicken, melted provolone cheese, grilled peppers and onions on a hero roll

Build Your Own

$10.00

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Freshly seasoned grilled or fried chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine hearts, and caesar dressing on a spinach wrap

Chicken Salad sandwich

$11.00

Fresh homemade chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Classic BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheat or white bread

Classic Roast Beef

$10.00

London broil roast beef, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a hero roll

Deli Delight

$10.00

Smoked ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

Everroast Chicken

$11.00

Sliced chicken, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a ciabatta roll

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Havarti, Gouda, and cheddar cheese melted on grilled, buttered sourdough bread

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Freshly grilled chicken, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a spinach wrap

Music City Tuna

$11.00

Fresh homemade tuna salad, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on marble rye or a brioche bun

Pastrami

$10.00

Steamed pastrami, brown mustard, melted Swiss cheese on marble rye or wheat bread

Southern Favorite

$7.00

Two slices of fried bologna, American cheese, yellow mustard, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough or wheat bread

The Chopped Cheese

$10.00

Ground beef, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and chipotle mayo on a hero

The Cuban

$11.00

Slow roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle chips and brown mustard on a toasted hero roll

The Hot Cappy

$10.00

Capicola ham, provolone cheese, sabi sauce, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun

The Italian

$12.00

Prosciutto, ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, sabi sauce, lettuce and tomato on a hero roll

The Legend

$10.00

Roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, and grilled onion on a hero roll

The Nations

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar cheese, and mayo on a brioche bun

The Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread

The Vegetarian

$10.00

Black bean patty, spinach, avocado, feta cheese, cranberries, and honey mustard on a brioche bun

The West/Nasty

$11.00

Breaded chicken breast, capicola ham, bacon, jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, and sabi sauce on a hero roll

Turkey Avocado

$12.00

Boars head sliced turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cheddar cheese, avocado, and bacon, on a toasted hero roll

Turkey Club

$12.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on fresh toasted sourdough bread

Tacos & Mas!

Taco

$2.75

Street style tacos

Burrito

$9.00

Flour tortilla with rice, beans, and cheese, with your choice of protein

Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of protein

Torta

$9.00

Your choice of protein with lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, jalapeño, cheese, and mayo on telera bread

Birria Tacos

$13.00

3 grilled Quesabirria tacos with barbacoa, cheese, onions, cilantro, and a side of consume dip served on corn tortillas

Burgers

Signature Burger

$7.99

Two fresh all-beef patties, with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion on a brioche bun

Specialty Sides

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

Shareable order of French fries topped with carne asada, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream

Ceviche and Avocado

$11.00

A large order of your choice of shrimp or tilapia ceviche served with avocado and house made hot sauce

Chips and Guacamole

$9.00

8 ounces of house made guacamole served with tortilla chips

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

House made tortilla chips served with 8 ounces of your choice of salsa or queso

Chips And Queso

$9.00

Fried Plantains

$4.00

One fried plantain with lechera

Elote

$5.00

Street style grilled corn with mayo, cotija cheese, and hot sauce

Rice

$3.00

A side order of Mexican style rice

Beans

$3.00

A side order of pinto beans

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.99

Queso

$5.99

Guacamole

$5.99

Salsa

$3.00+

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Wedges

$3.00

Sweet Plantain Chips

$2.99

Hummus Dip

$4.99

Roasted Red Hummus Dip

$4.99

Smoked Salmon Dip

$5.99

Pimento Cheese

$3.99

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Godiva Brownie Cheesecake

$6.00

Chess Pie

$4.00

Pecan Pie

$4.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Coconut Cake

$6.00

Lemon Berry Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Cannoli (2)

$5.00

Chocolate Cannoli (2)

$6.00

Rice pudding

$3.00

Flan

$3.00

Peaches & Crema

$2.99

Strawberries & Crema

$2.99

Single Doughnut

$1.99

Half Dozen Doughnut

$8.99

Dozen Doughnut

$15.99

Muffin

$2.99

Croissant/Danish

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Melted American Cheese on Toasted Brioche Bun

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

Sliced deli turkey & American cheese on toasted sourdough bread

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Sliced deli ham & American cheese on toasted sourdough bread

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00