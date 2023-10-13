2 Eggs any style w/ Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Your choice of meat: Deli turkey, deli ham, Boar's Head Bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or fried chicken, with two eggs over medium and cheese on your choice of bread: plain or everything bagel, croissant, brioche bun, hero, ciabatta, sourdough toast, wheat toast, marble rye toast, or gluten free (+$1)