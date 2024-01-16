Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Elliston
2400 Elliston Place
Nashville, TN 37203
Life of Fire
- Life of Fire$35.00
Pat Martin's "Life of Fire" takes the reader on a tactical journey across the old ways and traditional practices of authentic American pit barbecue in its purest form. The book illustrates Pat’s lifelong passion and dedication to live-fire cooking through detailed instruction, deep procedural guidance, recipes, and beautiful photography. (2022, Clarkson Potter Publishers)
Starters
Salad/Soup/Potato
- Country Salad$10.29
Fresh Cut Lettuce Topped with Choice of Meat, Red Onions, Shredded Cheese, and Chopped Bacon (Tomato Wedges during Summer only)
- Farmer's Salad$10.99
Fresh Cut Lettuce Mix Topped with Choice of Meat, Smoked Corn & Carrots, Cucumbers, Shredded Cheddar, Pickled Onions, Toasted Pecans, and Cornbread Croutons
- House Salad$5.29
Fresh Cut Lettuce Topped with Red Onions, Shredded Cheese, and Chopped Bacon (Tomato Wedges during Summer only)
- Brunswick Bowl$6.99
A Hearty Stew of Pulled Pork & Smoked Chicken along with Tomatoes, Onions, Potatoes, Butter Beans, Corn, and Peas. Served with Crackers
- Brunswick Cup$3.49
A Hearty Stew of Pulled Pork & Smoked Chicken along with Tomatoes, Onions, Potatoes, Butter Beans, Corn, and Peas. Served with Crackers
- Chili Bowl$6.99
Topped with Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, Cornbread Croutons, and Pickled Jalapeños
- Chili Cup$3.49
Topped with Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, Cornbread Croutons, and Pickled Jalapeños
- BBQ Baked Potato$9.79
Piled Up with Your Choice of BBQ, Chopped Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Melted Butter, Sour Cream, and Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Loaded Potato$5.99
Topped with Chopped Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Melted Butter, and Sour Cream
BBQ/Kitchen Sandwiches
- Pork Sandwich$9.99
Topped with Slaw! Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Brisket Sandwich$13.49
Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Turkey Sandwich$10.79
Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Bologna Sandwich$10.99
Half Inch Slab of Smoked then Fried Bologna Topped with Mustard, Pickles, and Onions
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Fried Chicken Tenders Topped with Pickles and Honey Mustard
- Catfish Sandwich$12.49
Fried Catfish Fillet Topped with Pickles, Onion, Slaw, and Mississippi Comeback with a Lemon Wedge
- Cheeseburger$11.59
1/3 lb Custom Ground Beef Patty with Melted American Cheese, Mississippi Comeback, Lettuce, Pickles, and Onions (Heirloom Tomato Slice during Summer only)
- Hamburger$10.99
- Brisket Burger$13.79
1/3 lb Custom Ground Beef Patty with Melted American Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Topped with Smoked Brisket and Sweet Dixie
- Paddy Melt$11.59
Our Version of a Classic Patty Melt with a Southern Twist. Topped with Pimento Cheese and Mississippi Comeback
BBQ/Kitchen Trays
- Pork Tray$15.49
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Brisket Tray$22.29
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Turkey Tray$16.99
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Sausage Tray$15.79
2 Links of Our Smoked Jalapeño-Cheddar Sausage. Comes with a Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Qtr Chicken Tray (Dark)$12.99
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Qtr Chicken Tray (White)$13.99
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Half Chicken Tray (Dark)$16.59
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Half Chicken Tray (Mixed)$16.59
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Half Chicken Tray (White)$17.59
Comes with Choice of 2 Sides and White Bread. Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Chicken Tenders Tray$15.59
7 Southern Fried Chicken Tenders Served with White Bread and Choice of 2 Sides. Choice of Sauce
- Catfish Tray$16.49
Mississippi Farm Raised Catfish with White Onions & 2 Hushpuppies and Served with White Bread. Comes with Choice of 2 Sides
Redneck Tacos
- Pork RN Taco$12.79
Cornbread Hoecake Topped with Slaw and Pulled Pork. Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Brisket RN Taco$12.79
Cornbread Hoecake Topped with Slaw and Sliced Beef Brisket. Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Turkey RN Taco$12.79
Cornbread Hoecake Topped with Slaw and Sliced Smoked Turkey. Choice of BBQ Sauce
- Catfish RN Taco$12.79
Cornbread Hoecake Topped with Slaw and Fried Mississippi Farm Raised Catfish. Choice of Sauce
Tacos
- Brisket Tacos Tray$14.99
2 Tacos with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Martin's Salsa, Cilantro, and a Side of Pickled Jalapeños and Lime Wedge. Comes with Choice of 2 Sides
- Catfish Tacos Tray$15.49
2 Tacos with Mississippi Farm Raised Catfish, Melted Shredded Cheddar, Slaw, Cilantro and a Side of Pickled Jalapeños, and Lime Wedge. Comes with Choice of 2 Sides
- Pork Tacos Tray$13.49
2 Tacos with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Martin's Salsa, Cilantro, and a Side of Pickled Jalapeños and Lime Wedge. Comes with Choice of 2 Sides
- Turkey Tacos Tray$13.69
2 Tacos with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Martin's Salsa, Cilantro, and a Side of Pickled Jalapeños and Lime Wedge. Comes with Choice of 2 Sides
Smoked Wings
BBQ Ribs
Pitmaster Combos
- Kid Brother Sampler$25.49
Serves 1 Person. Comes with Choice of 2 Meats, 2 Sides and BBQ Sauce
- Big Brother Sampler$28.99
Serves 1-2 People. Comes with Choice of 4 Bones, 1 Meat, 2 Sides and BBQ Sauce
- Big Poppa Sampler$114.99
Serves 6-8 People. A Full Rack of Spares, 3 Meats, 3 Pints of Sides and BBQ Sauce
Lil' Rascals
- Kid BBQ Slider$4.59
Kids 12 and Under Please! Choice of BBQ. Includes a Kid's Drink
- Kid Grilled Cheese$3.99
Kids 12 and Under Please! Includes a Kid's Drink
- Kid Chicken Tenders$5.59
Kids 12 and Under Please! 3 Kids Sized Tenders. Includes a Kid's Drink
- Kid Cheeseburger$5.59
Kids 12 and Under Please! Plain Cheeseburger. Includes a Kid's Drink
- Kid Hamburger$5.59
Kids 12 and Under Please! Plain Hamburger. Includes a Kid's Drink
Desserts
Sides
Extra Sauces (Up-Charge)
Bottled Beverages
Family Suppers
Bulk Meat
- 1lb Pork$16.49
Serves 2-4. We Recommend our Jack's Creek Sauce. We accept orders up to 5 lbs and may be unable to fulfill requests over this without advance notice. For quantities over 5 lbs please use our Catering online ordering.
- 1/2lb Pork$8.99
Serves 1-2. We Recommend our Jack's Creek Sauce
- 1lb Brisket$27.99
Serves 2-4. We Recommend our Sweet Dixie Sauce We accept orders up to 5 lbs and may be unable to fulfill requests over this without advance notice. For quantities over 5 lbs please use our Catering online ordering.
- 1/2lb Brisket$14.49
Serves 1-2. We Recommend our Sweet Dixie Sauce
- 1lb Turkey$18.99
Serves 2-4. We Recommend our Alabama White Sauce We accept orders up to 5 lbs and may be unable to fulfill requests over this without advance notice. For quantities over 5 lbs please use our Catering online ordering.
- 1/2lb Turkey$10.49
Serves 1-2. We Recommend our Alabama White Sauce
- Whole Chicken$17.99
Serves 2-4. We Recommend our Alabama White Sauce We accept orders up to 5 total and may be unable to fulfill requests over this without advance notice. For quantities over 5 please use our Catering online ordering.
- Half Chicken White$9.79
- Half Chicken Mixed$8.79
- Half Chicken Dark$8.79
- Spare Rib Rack$29.99
Serves 2-4. About 12 Bones We accept orders up to 5 total and may be unable to fulfill requests over this without advance notice. For quantities over 5 please use our Catering online ordering.
- Spare Rib Half$16.49
- 1lb Hog$16.49
- 1/2lb Hog$8.99