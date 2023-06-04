Honest Coffee Roasters - Lea Ave

High Garden TN Honeysuckle

$4.50

When stepping onto my back porch on a mid summers day, the sweet scent of honeysuckle gently breezes by and puts a smile on my face and lifts my heart every time. I had to try and capture that in a cup for us all to enjoy anytime we pleased… and I think I did a pretty good job! This delightfully floral yet fruity blend is reminiscent of a honeysuckle patch just on the other side of the fruit trees in the meadow. Here’s a little piece of Tennessee charm captured just for you. Ingredients: Black tea infused with Lychee & Bergamot, Jasmine, Lemon Verbena, Lemon Peel & Honeysuckle Blossoms.