Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honest Coffee Roasters - Lea Ave

review star

No reviews yet

805 Lea Avenue

Nashville, TN 37201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Coffee & Tea

ESPRESSO

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Single origin espresso served with seltzer water

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

One part espresso, two parts steamed milk

Americano

Americano

$3.75

Espresso and hot water

Latte

Latte

$4.75

1 pull of espresso and steamed milk

Cuban

Cuban

$5.00

Latte w/ Sweetened Condensed Milk

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

Latte w/ Homemade Chocolate Ganache

The First Lady

The First Lady

$5.00

Latte w/ Homemade Vanilla Bean & Almond Syrup

The Bootlegger

The Bootlegger

$5.00

Latte w/ Caramel Bourbon Syrup

Roosevelt

Roosevelt

$5.00

Latte w/ homemade cinnamon simple syrup

COFFEE

Drip

Drip

$3.00

Dual Axes Blend

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Single Origin, flash chilled

Pour Over

Pour Over

Single cup brew method, featuring single origin beans

Nitro

Nitro

$5.25

Cold Brew Infused with Nitrogen

Coffee Soda

Coffee Soda

$5.25

Iced coffee, lemon & peppercorn syrup and lemon juice

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

JD Farm's steamed chocolate milk. Available at kid's temp

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Equal parts homemade Chai concentrate and steamed milk

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$6.25

Made with our house made almond-coconut blend or oat milk

Steamer

Steamer

$3.75

Steamed milk of your choice

1 Gallon Cold Brew

1 Gallon Cold Brew

$28.50

Cold brew process with Camino

Box O' Coffee

Box O' Coffee

$33.50

128oz to go box of our homemade drip coffee

Au Lait

$3.75

SEASONAL DRINKS

Cucumber Mint Espresso Tonic

Cucumber Mint Espresso Tonic

$5.50

(Description): A housemade syrup made with juniper berries, elderberries, cinnamon sticks, and bitter orange peel. Comes as a latte with a double shot of espresso and milk of your choice.

Strawberry Lemonade Matcha

Strawberry Lemonade Matcha

$6.00

(Description): An espresso tonic made with a house made lavender basil syrup, the El Mirador espresso, shaken and strained over tonic water & ice, topped with a fresh basil leaf.

TEA

High Garden Sunshine Mint

High Garden Sunshine Mint

$4.50

Stinging Nettle is the center of this blend surrounded with mint for coolness and lemon-grass for a soft citrus burst.

High Garden Rose Garden Grey

High Garden Rose Garden Grey

$4.50

A beautiful Earl Grey tea blend with delicate floral and citrus notes. Fully caffeinated

High Garden Gunpowder

High Garden Gunpowder

$4.50

Classic Chinese green tea. A smooth full bodied brew with an earthy, grassy, floral and slightly smokey profile. Moderately caffenated

High Garden Yunnan Black

High Garden Yunnan Black

$4.50

A classic black tea from the birth place of tea, Yunnan, China. Strong, smooth and balanced. Fully Caffeinated

High Garden TN Honeysuckle

High Garden TN Honeysuckle

$4.50

When stepping onto my back porch on a mid summers day, the sweet scent of honeysuckle gently breezes by and puts a smile on my face and lifts my heart every time. I had to try and capture that in a cup for us all to enjoy anytime we pleased… and I think I did a pretty good job! This delightfully floral yet fruity blend is reminiscent of a honeysuckle patch just on the other side of the fruit trees in the meadow. Here’s a little piece of Tennessee charm captured just for you. Ingredients: Black tea infused with Lychee & Bergamot, Jasmine, Lemon Verbena, Lemon Peel & Honeysuckle Blossoms.

Mountain Man

Mountain Man

$4.50

Herbs called upon for centuries for male system health, vitality, longevity and vigor. Ingredients: SARSAPARILLA ROOTº ASHWAGANDHAº CINNAMONº STINGING NETTLE ROOTº ELEUTHERO ROOTº MACAº HAWTHORN LEAFº HAWTHORN BERRYº GINGER ROOTº caffeine free ºcertified organic •ethically wildcrafted

Lavender With Love

Lavender With Love

$4.50

A blend of herbs associated with love and wellness, all coming together in a beautiful way. This has been one of our most loved blends for over a decade and for good reason… its wonderful. Smooth, lightly floral, recognizable yet different than anything you’ve had before. Love at first sip. Ingredients: CHAMOMILEº ELDERFLOWERº LAVENDERº ROSEMARYº HONEYSUCKLEº caffeine free ºcertified organic •ethically wildcrafted

Elderberry Cherry Cobbler

Elderberry Cherry Cobbler

$4.50

Come and take a seat at the table at our woodland tea party. We’ll be serving up warm, spiced and tart cobbler that has incredible immune system nourishment weaved into its offerings. Sit back, relax and enjoy the comfort that is tea. Ingredients: PAU DE ARCO• HIBISCUS CALYXº ELDERBERRIESº STAR ANISEº MAPLE SYRUP GRANULESº GROUND FENUGREEKº CEYLON CINNAMONº GROUND CARDAMOMº ALLSPICEº NUTMEGº caffeine free ºcertified organic •ethically wildcrafted

Acai

AÇAÍ

BOM BOM

BOM BOM

$13.50

Granola, cacao powder, bananas, strawberry, cacao nibs, almonds, and local honey

KONA

KONA

$13.50

Granola, Hawaiian spirulina, banana, strawberry, blueberry, hemp seed, and local honey

BIG ISLAND

BIG ISLAND

$13.50

Granola, all natural peanut butter, banana, almonds, hemp seed, bee pollen, and local honey

STANDARD

STANDARD

$13.50

Granola, banana, strawberry, coconut, goji berries, and local honey

Food

FROM THE KITCHEN

The Go Getter

The Go Getter

$9.75

Ham, egg casserole, smoked gouda, dijon mustard & homemade garlic aioli on a croissant

The S&S

The S&S

$9.75

This sweet and savory breakfast sandwich comes on sourdough toast with egg casserole, turkey sausage patties, smoked gouda & seasonal jam

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.75

Two slices of Vegan Wheatberry toast, homemade avocado mash, tomatoes, spinach, topped with roasted pine nuts, hemp seeds & ground homemade seasoning

Honest Burrito

Honest Burrito

$9.75

Chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs, homemade black bean & corn mix, onions, tomatoes and cheese, finished on the press and served with sour cream and salsa

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$15.00

Smoked salmon on an everything bagel with whipped herb cream cheese, tomatoes onions, spinach and capers with dill to garnish

Bagel or Toast

Bagel or Toast

$3.50

Make your own creation!

1/2 Avo Toast

1/2 Avo Toast

$5.00

1 slice of avo toast

The Honest Classic

The Honest Classic

$9.75

A classic breakfast sandwich with homemade egg casserole, cheddar cheese and bacon on a croissant.

The Honest Clubby

The Honest Clubby

$14.25

A triple decker sandwich in sourdough toast with homemade garlic aioli, dijon, turkey, ham. bacon, gouda cheese, spinach & tomato

Grab N Go

JUICE

SING

SING

$7.00

Spinach, kale, green apple, lemon

HAPPY

HAPPY

$7.00

Orange, pineapple, carrot, ginger

REFRESH

REFRESH

$7.00Out of stock

Green apple, cucumber, lemon

C-YA

C-YA

$7.00

Orange, grapefruit, apple, ginger

HELLO

HELLO

$7.00Out of stock

Kale, pinapple, ginger, lemon

TING

TING

$7.00

Spinach, celery, green apple, lime

SNAP

$7.00

Apple, carrot, ginger

ORGANIC ORIGINAL GREEN

ORGANIC ORIGINAL GREEN

$10.00

Cucumber, celery, spinach, romaine, kale, parsley

ORGANIC LEMON CAYENNE

ORGANIC LEMON CAYENNE

$10.00

Apple, lemon, Cayenne pepper, distilled H2O

ORGANIC PURE CELERY

ORGANIC PURE CELERY

$10.00

Celery

ORGANIC ALOHA

ORGANIC ALOHA

$10.00

Pineapple, pear, chai seeds, distilled H2O

ORGANIC GREEN-GO

ORGANIC GREEN-GO

$10.00Out of stock

Green apple, lime, cucumber, celery, spinach, romaine, kale, cilantro, mint

ORGANIC GRAPEFRUIT

ORGANIC GRAPEFRUIT

$10.00

Apple, grapefruit, orange, carrot

ORGANIC SWEET BEET

ORGANIC SWEET BEET

$10.00

Apple, carrot, beet, lemon, ginger

ORGANIC GREEN LEMONADE

ORGANIC GREEN LEMONADE

$10.00

Apple, cucumber, lemon, spinach, kale

ORGANIC CASHEW MILK

ORGANIC CASHEW MILK

$10.00

Cashews, cinnamon, honey, vanilla powder, distilled H2O

ZING

ZING

$7.00

Cucumber, spinach, green apple, parsley

ORGANIC MORNING DIRT

ORGANIC MORNING DIRT

$10.00

Apple, carrot, lemon, celery, romaine, green leaf, parsley, cilantro, Hawaiian Spirulina

SEASONAL JUICE

$8.00

Chocolate Almond

$7.00Out of stock

Popsicle

$3.00

Mojo

$10.00Out of stock

Hi Five

$10.00

Coffee Choc Alm

$10.00

SHOTS

POW SHOT

POW SHOT

$4.00

Beets and lemon

GINGER SHOT

GINGER SHOT

$4.00

Organic ginger

HOT SHOT

HOT SHOT

$4.00Out of stock

Organic ginger, lemon, cayenne

BTL BEVERAGES

WALKER BRO'S KOMBUCHA

WALKER BRO'S KOMBUCHA

$5.00

Can of Kombucha

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

Canned Cold Brew

Canned Cold Brew

$4.50+

Single origin cold brew. Available single or six pack

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00
Perrier

Perrier

$2.25

PASTRIES

Yellow & Lavender

Yellow & Lavender

$5.50

Rotating GF items

Homemade Banana Bread

Homemade Banana Bread

$2.00

Homemade banana bread

Scones

Scones

$3.50

Baked in house with choice of blueberry, chocolate chunk or cinnamon brown sugar

Cream Cheese Empanada

$3.50

Chocolate Concha

Coconut, Guava, & Strawberry Nina

$3.50

Coconut & Vanilla Nina

$3.50

Churros

$3.50

Chinos

Retail Beans

12 oz Retail Beans

12 oz Retail Beans

Choose from a selection of our hand roasted coffee beans.

2 lb Retail Beans

Choose from a selection of our hand roasted coffee beans.

Single Steeped Bag

Single Steeped Bag

$2.25

Single serve packs of Steeped Coffee wonderfully made by our friend over at Steeped in Santa Cruz, California. These individual packets are freshly ground, and then immediately Nitro flushed and sealed, providing a fresh cup of coffee with each bag! All packaging is compostable and bio-degradable, meaning you can feel good about reducing waste while enjoying this convenient method of brewing. Brew exactly like tea, just add hot water! The best way to brew specialty coffee on the go.

High Garden Tea

$14.00

Assorted 2oz retail bags of High Garden Tea. All bags include reusable cloth tea bag inside!

Merchandise

12 oz Carter To Go Mug

12 oz Carter To Go Mug

$39.99

A travel mug finally worthy of the coffee inside. Designed to amplify the senses and engineered to fit the most popular manual brewing devices. You can now enjoy coffee at its fullest, everywhere. Available in white or black!!

Corduroy Black Hat

Corduroy Black Hat

$35.00

HCR cap

Honest Sticker

Honest Sticker

$3.00
Aeropress Filter Box

Aeropress Filter Box

$5.00

Box of filters for the Aeropress

Honest Axes Pin

Honest Axes Pin

$8.00
Honest Location Pin

Honest Location Pin

$8.00
Nashville Shirt

Nashville Shirt

$15.00
Diner Mug

Diner Mug

$15.00

Our classic diner mug is back in action!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Be Honest.

Website

Location

805 Lea Avenue, Nashville, TN 37201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stock & Barrel
orange starNo Reviews
901 Gleaves Street Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Tacos 1989
orange starNo Reviews
600 9th ave suite 100 Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Pullman Standard - 209 10th Avenue South, Suite 260
orange starNo Reviews
209 10th Avenue South, Suite 260 Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
City Winery - Nashville
orange star3.9 • 1,539
609 LAFAYETTE STREET Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Burger Republic - Gulch
orange starNo Reviews
420 11th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston