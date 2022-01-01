Nashville pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Nashville

Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park

3501 Park Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (654 reviews)
Creamy Chicken Alfredo$8.95
Egg noodles smothered with a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with baked chicken and broccoli and topped with a 3 cheese blend
Greek Salad$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
Cheese Bread$6.45
comes with 1 marinara
Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
Deep Dish Cheese Bread$5.25
Six pieces served with marinara.
Homemade Garlic Bread$2.95
Six pieces served with marinara.
Pepperoni Roll$4.95
Served with marinara.
TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Small Boneless Wings$8.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Small House Salad$5.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons
Small Traditional Wings$8.99
1/2 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Pastaria image

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
Crispy Risotto Balls$11.25
mozzarella, grana padano, herb aioli, marinara
Chopped Salad$8.25
with chickpeas, green olives, pistachio, pepperoni, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, and pecorino.
Pastaria "Chicken Parm"$25.95
chitarra, crispy chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, oregano, grana padano, chili
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
9" PEPPERONI MARGHERITA DOPPIO$14.75
San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, nickel pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano
12" CLASSICA VPN MARGHERITA$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, olive oil, basil
12" AMERICANA (N.Y. STYLE)$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, scamorza, oregano, garlic
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood image

 

Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood

1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville

No reviews yet
Cheese Bread$6.45
comes with 1 marinara
Greek Salad$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
House Salad$5.50
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese
312 Pizza Company image

PIZZA • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

312 Pizza Company

371 Monroe Street, Nashville

Avg 4 (235 reviews)
16T Daley Supreme$24.00
Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, onion, and green pepper. Choose between pepperoni or sausage or half pepperoni and half sausage.
Soft Baked Pretzels$9.00
Our hand made pretzel sticks with a butter glaze and a side of Czann’s cheddar ale.
DD Capone$29.00
Specialty pizza toppings included are: sausage chunk, pepperoni, Italian beef and bacon.
The Rollout by Slim + Husky's image

 

The Rollout by Slim + Husky's

1006 Buchanan St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Nothin But A V Thang$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, Spinach, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage Crumble, Red Onion, and Mushrooms
PREAM$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
Smoking Herb with Salmon$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Small House Salad$5.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons
Small Boneless Wings$8.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Large House Salad$7.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and croutons.
Castrillos Pizza of Zonelson image

 

Castrillos Pizza of Zonelson

2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Cheese Bread$5.95
comes with 1 marinara
14'' Kitchen Sink Supreme$18.95
Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Sausage, Beef
House Salad$4.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese
Smith & Lentz Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS

Smith & Lentz Brewing Company

903 MAIN ST, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (341 reviews)
Pepperoni Pie$25.00
crushed tomato with fresh and shredded mozzarella absolutely covered with pepperoni, finished with hot honey and dried oregano
Winter Radicchio$14.00
Radicchio and kale from Harpeth Moon Farm tossed with toasted hazelnuts, butternut squash, prairie breeze (aged white cheddar), and blood orange vinaigrette
Chopped Salad$14.00
Italian style chopped salad with mixed lettuces, olive, banana pepper, radish, cucumber, salami, and pepperoni..all tossed with sundried tomato caesar dressing
Florence pizza & pasta image

 

Florence pizza & pasta

925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
14 7 Cheese$17.99
18" BYO Pizza$17.99
Large Salad$8.99
Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect

1602 21st ave s, nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
Large Greek Salad$7.25
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes and Pepperoncini
Large House Salad$6.95
Romaine, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Romano
House Salad$5.25
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella, Romano
Slim & Husky's image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Slim & Husky's

911 Buchanan St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (4174 reviews)
2 For $22 Husky Pizzas$11.00
Get 2 2 topping Huskys for $22.
S+H Hot Chicken Pizza$12.00
Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch, House Blend Cheese, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Nashville Hot Chicken, and finished with Hot Honey Drizzle
6 Count Cinnamon Roll$12.00
Six S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce or Sauces
Two Boots Midtown Nashville image

PIZZA

Two Boots Midtown Nashville

1925 Broadway, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (1769 reviews)
Marinara Dipper$0.80
VEGAN
Sm- Cheese$8.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- The Pep$14.95
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Tennfold image

 

Tennfold

2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Smoked Wings$17.00
Hickory Smoke/ Dusted & Sauced/ 8 Per Order/ Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch
House Salad$7.00
Romaine and Iceberg | Cherry Tomato | Mozzarella | Croutons | Ranch Dressing on the Side
Shake Shake Fries$5.00
Romano Cheese/ Malt Vinegar Powder/ Herbs
Slim + Husky's image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Slim + Husky's

5056 Broadway Pl, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (57 reviews)
S+H Hot Chicken Pizza$12.00
Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch, House Blend Cheese, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Nashville Hot Chicken, and finished with Hot Honey Drizzle
Rony, Roni, Rone$12.00
S+H Signature Pepperoni Pizza with Pork Pepperoni, Beef Pepperoni and Spicy Pepperoni over our House Cheese Blend and OG Red Sauce
PREAM$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
Midnight Oil image

 

Midnight Oil

1310 51st Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
BYO$18.00
Build Your Own pizza (1/2 and 1/2 allowed but pizza will be all the Marinara Base)
Cheese$18.00
Classic Marinara base with mozzarella blend
Buffalo Chicken$22.00
Bleu Cheese or Ranch Base, Buffalo Chicken, Diced Celery, Bacon, buffalo sauce drizzle on top
TailGate Brewery image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Large House Salad$7.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and croutons.
Small Garlic Knockers$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
Pretzel Bites$8.99
Baked pretzel bites served with your choice of a side of mustard or hot nacho cheese.
Sixty Vines image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Sixty Vines

5055 Broadway Pl., Nashville

Avg 4.8 (144 reviews)
