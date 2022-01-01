Nashville pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Nashville
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park
3501 Park Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Creamy Chicken Alfredo
|$8.95
Egg noodles smothered with a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with baked chicken and broccoli and topped with a 3 cheese blend
|Greek Salad
|$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
|Cheese Bread
|$6.45
comes with 1 marinara
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Perfect
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|Popular items
|Deep Dish Cheese Bread
|$5.25
Six pieces served with marinara.
|Homemade Garlic Bread
|$2.95
Six pieces served with marinara.
|Pepperoni Roll
|$4.95
Served with marinara.
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Small Boneless Wings
|$8.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Small House Salad
|$5.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons
|Small Traditional Wings
|$8.99
1/2 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
PIZZA
Pastaria
8 City Blvd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Crispy Risotto Balls
|$11.25
mozzarella, grana padano, herb aioli, marinara
|Chopped Salad
|$8.25
with chickpeas, green olives, pistachio, pepperoni, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, and pecorino.
|Pastaria "Chicken Parm"
|$25.95
chitarra, crispy chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, oregano, grana padano, chili
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|9" PEPPERONI MARGHERITA DOPPIO
|$14.75
San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, nickel pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano
|12" CLASSICA VPN MARGHERITA
|$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, olive oil, basil
|12" AMERICANA (N.Y. STYLE)
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, scamorza, oregano, garlic
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread
|$6.45
comes with 1 marinara
|Greek Salad
|$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
|House Salad
|$5.50
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese
PIZZA • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
312 Pizza Company
371 Monroe Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|16T Daley Supreme
|$24.00
Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, onion, and green pepper. Choose between pepperoni or sausage or half pepperoni and half sausage.
|Soft Baked Pretzels
|$9.00
Our hand made pretzel sticks with a butter glaze and a side of Czann’s cheddar ale.
|DD Capone
|$29.00
Specialty pizza toppings included are: sausage chunk, pepperoni, Italian beef and bacon.
The Rollout by Slim + Husky's
1006 Buchanan St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Nothin But A V Thang
|$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, Spinach, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage Crumble, Red Onion, and Mushrooms
|PREAM
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
|Smoking Herb with Salmon
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
TailGate Brewery
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|Small House Salad
|$5.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons
|Small Boneless Wings
|$8.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Large House Salad
|$7.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and croutons.
Castrillos Pizza of Zonelson
2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread
|$5.95
comes with 1 marinara
|14'' Kitchen Sink Supreme
|$18.95
Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Sausage, Beef
|House Salad
|$4.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese
PIZZA • SALADS
Smith & Lentz Brewing Company
903 MAIN ST, Nashville
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pie
|$25.00
crushed tomato with fresh and shredded mozzarella absolutely covered with pepperoni, finished with hot honey and dried oregano
|Winter Radicchio
|$14.00
Radicchio and kale from Harpeth Moon Farm tossed with toasted hazelnuts, butternut squash, prairie breeze (aged white cheddar), and blood orange vinaigrette
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Italian style chopped salad with mixed lettuces, olive, banana pepper, radish, cucumber, salami, and pepperoni..all tossed with sundried tomato caesar dressing
Florence pizza & pasta
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|Popular items
|14 7 Cheese
|$17.99
|18" BYO Pizza
|$17.99
|Large Salad
|$8.99
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Perfect
1602 21st ave s, nashville
|Popular items
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.25
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes and Pepperoncini
|Large House Salad
|$6.95
Romaine, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Romano
|House Salad
|$5.25
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella, Romano
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Slim & Husky's
911 Buchanan St, Nashville
|Popular items
|2 For $22 Husky Pizzas
|$11.00
Get 2 2 topping Huskys for $22.
|S+H Hot Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch, House Blend Cheese, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Nashville Hot Chicken, and finished with Hot Honey Drizzle
|6 Count Cinnamon Roll
|$12.00
Six S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce or Sauces
PIZZA
Two Boots Midtown Nashville
1925 Broadway, Nashville
|Popular items
|Marinara Dipper
|$0.80
VEGAN
|Sm- Cheese
|$8.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
|Med- The Pep
|$14.95
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Tennfold
2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$17.00
Hickory Smoke/ Dusted & Sauced/ 8 Per Order/ Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch
|House Salad
|$7.00
Romaine and Iceberg | Cherry Tomato | Mozzarella | Croutons | Ranch Dressing on the Side
|Shake Shake Fries
|$5.00
Romano Cheese/ Malt Vinegar Powder/ Herbs
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Slim + Husky's
5056 Broadway Pl, Nashville
|Popular items
|S+H Hot Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch, House Blend Cheese, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Nashville Hot Chicken, and finished with Hot Honey Drizzle
|Rony, Roni, Rone
|$12.00
S+H Signature Pepperoni Pizza with Pork Pepperoni, Beef Pepperoni and Spicy Pepperoni over our House Cheese Blend and OG Red Sauce
|PREAM
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
Midnight Oil
1310 51st Ave North, Nashville
|Popular items
|BYO
|$18.00
Build Your Own pizza (1/2 and 1/2 allowed but pizza will be all the Marinara Base)
|Cheese
|$18.00
Classic Marinara base with mozzarella blend
|Buffalo Chicken
|$22.00
Bleu Cheese or Ranch Base, Buffalo Chicken, Diced Celery, Bacon, buffalo sauce drizzle on top
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Large House Salad
|$7.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and croutons.
|Small Garlic Knockers
|$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
Baked pretzel bites served with your choice of a side of mustard or hot nacho cheese.