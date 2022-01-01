Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nashville burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Nashville

Burger Republic image

 

Burger Republic

420 11th Avenue South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Memphis Tenders$11.00
Tennessee Burger$13.00
Black & Bleu$12.50
More about Burger Republic
Burger Republic image

 

Burger Republic

6900 Lenox Village Dr.#22, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Tots$6.00
Turkey BLT$11.50
Classic$12.00
More about Burger Republic
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE "KING"$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
FRENCH DIP$10.00
Thinly sliced roast beef grilled up with provolone cheese on a white hoagie roll served with au jus
CHICKEN WINGS$10.50
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Burger joint image

 

Burger joint

5511 Centennial Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Waygu$12.00
Muenster cheese, tobacco onion, lettuce, truffle mayo, on a potato bun
Joint$8.00
Two house blend beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions, pickles, joint sauce, on a potato bun
BYO BURGER$8.00
Build Your Own Burger
More about Burger joint
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

4013 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!$7.25
Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
More about Farm Burger
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESE BEANS$8.50
Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce
CHICKEN WINGS$10.50
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
THE SMOKEHOUSE$12.00
Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
South Side Kitchen & Pub image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South Side Kitchen & Pub

2190 Nolensville Pike Unit A, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Burger$12.00
Two 1/4 Pound Smash Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Comeback Sauce, Locally Baked Kaiser Bun
Cheese Curds$11.00
Cheese Curds Beer Battered to Order, Served with Chipotle Ranch.
Cajun Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Blackened Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapeños, House Cheese Blend
More about South Side Kitchen & Pub
Smokin Thighs image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Smokin Thighs

611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Chicken Salad$12.00
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with applewood smoked chicken, dried cranberries, blue cheese and tortilla crumbles.
Smoked Chicken Tacos$12.00
2 soft flour tacos filled with BBQ applewood smoked chicken topped with a roasted pepper corn, slaw, lettuce combo and a drizzled ranch sauce.
Thighs In A Pile$12.00
Boneless chopped applewood smoked chicken flavored to your liking! We recommend topping it with Pineapple & Mozzarella!
More about Smokin Thighs
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
More about Assembly Food Hall
Burger Up 12 South image

 

Burger Up 12 South

2901 12th Ave S, Melrose

No reviews yet
More about Burger Up 12 South
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
More about Assembly Food Hall

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Nashville

Chicken Salad

Pies

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Cookies

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston