Nashville burger restaurants you'll love

Burger Republic
420 11th Avenue South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Memphis Tenders
|$11.00
|Tennessee Burger
|$13.00
|Black & Bleu
|$12.50
Burger Republic
6900 Lenox Village Dr.#22, Nashville
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Tots
|$6.00
|Turkey BLT
|$11.50
|Classic
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|Popular items
|THE "KING"
|$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
|FRENCH DIP
|$10.00
Thinly sliced roast beef grilled up with provolone cheese on a white hoagie roll served with au jus
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$10.50
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
Burger joint
5511 Centennial Blvd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Waygu
|$12.00
Muenster cheese, tobacco onion, lettuce, truffle mayo, on a potato bun
|Joint
|$8.00
Two house blend beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions, pickles, joint sauce, on a potato bun
|BYO BURGER
|$8.00
Build Your Own Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
4013 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Basket of FB Fries
|$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
|Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!
|$7.25
Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|Popular items
|CHEESE BEANS
|$8.50
Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$10.50
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
|THE SMOKEHOUSE
|$12.00
Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South Side Kitchen & Pub
2190 Nolensville Pike Unit A, Nashville
|Popular items
|Double Burger
|$12.00
Two 1/4 Pound Smash Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Comeback Sauce, Locally Baked Kaiser Bun
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
Cheese Curds Beer Battered to Order, Served with Chipotle Ranch.
|Cajun Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Blackened Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapeños, House Cheese Blend
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Smokin Thighs
611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Blue Chicken Salad
|$12.00
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with applewood smoked chicken, dried cranberries, blue cheese and tortilla crumbles.
|Smoked Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
2 soft flour tacos filled with BBQ applewood smoked chicken topped with a roasted pepper corn, slaw, lettuce combo and a drizzled ranch sauce.
|Thighs In A Pile
|$12.00
Boneless chopped applewood smoked chicken flavored to your liking! We recommend topping it with Pineapple & Mozzarella!
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
More about Burger Up 12 South
Burger Up 12 South
2901 12th Ave S, Melrose
