Restaurant header imageView gallery

sausfries llc

review star

No reviews yet

1103 Cecilia Ave # B

Nashville, TN 37208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


SAUSFRIES

Original

$6.99+

American

$7.95+

Truflle Explosion

$8.94+

HOT DOGS

The Specialist

$11.97

Call Me Chicago

$11.99

Parcero

$12.95

Chingon

$13.95

Crazy Bacon

$13.95

LOADED SAUSFRIES

Nashville Style

$15.95

Mexican Style

$15.95

Burger Style

$15.95

Latin Style

$17.99

DRINKS

bottled water

$2.50

box water

$3.50

import soda

$3.50

local soda

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

the best food truck of hot dogs latin style and the house of the sausfries.

Location

1103 Cecilia Ave # B, Nashville, TN 37208

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bag Lady's Fry Joint - Buchanan Arts District
orange starNo Reviews
1402 BUCHANAN STREET NASHVILLE, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Willie B's Kitchen & Lounge
orange star4.2 • 10
918 Buchanan Street Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Inner G Juice & Yoga
orange starNo Reviews
1807 9th Avenue North Suite E Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Rolf and Daughters
orange star4.7 • 1,055
700 Taylor St. Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge
orange star4.0 • 54
1322 6th Ave N Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston