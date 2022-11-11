Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pepperfire Hot Chicken

5104 Centennial Blvd, Suite C

Nashville, TN 37209

Popular Items

3 Jumbo Tenders
Classic White
Tender Royale

Pepperfire Specialties

Hot Chicken Tacos

Hot Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Two hot chicken tacos on flour tortillas topped with our Poppyseed Slaw and fresh cilantro. Served with one side of your choice.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

2 chicken tenders on a toasted Brioche Bun topped with Poppyseed Slaw.

Peppercheese

Peppercheese

$8.99

Our super amazing deep fried grilled cheese sandwich featuring Pepperjack cheese!

Tender Royale

Tender Royale

$15.99

This is our signature item. The Tender Royale is a deep fried grilled cheese sandwich, topped with 3 jumbo chicken tenders Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as HOT as you will enjoy it! Served with pickles and one dressing packet of your choice.

The AppleJack

The AppleJack

$15.99

The AppleJack is a deep fried grilled cheese sandwich, topped with 3 jumbo chicken tenders and covered in sweet apple topping Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as HOT as you will enjoy it!

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.99

Hand breaded fried green tomatoes served with our spicy Sabi sauce or Ranch dressing.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Hand breaded pickles made in house served with either our spicy Sabi Sauce or Ranch Dressing.

Hot Chicken Plates

3 Jumbo Tenders

3 Jumbo Tenders

$13.99

Perfectly cooked and crispy jumbo tenders Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get them as "Hot" as you will enjoy them! Served with white bread, pickles and one dressing of your choice. Click "EXTRAS" for any additional items.

5 Jumbo Tenders

5 Jumbo Tenders

$18.99

Perfectly cooked and crispy jumbo tenders Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get them as "Hot" as you will enjoy them! Served with white bread, pickles and one dressing of your choice. Click "EXTRAS" for any additional items.

Classic White

Classic White

$10.99

Breast and Wing perfectly cooked and crispy Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as "Hot" as you will enjoy! Served with white bread and pickles. Click "EXTRAS" for any additional items.

Classic Dark

Classic Dark

$9.99

2 Legs perfectly cooked and crispy Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as "Hot" as you will enjoy it! Served with white bread and pickles. Click "EXTRAS" for any additional items.

Barn Burner

$14.99

Breast Quarter and 2 Legs perfectly cooked and crispy Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as "Hot" as you will enjoy it! Served with white bread and pickles. Click "EXTRAS" for any additional items.

Big Bird

$24.99

2 Breast Quarters and 4 Legs perfectly cooked and crispy Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as "Hot" as you will enjoy it! Served with white bread and pickles.

Lil' Pepper

$6.99

Kids meal including 1 Chicken Tender, 1 side item and a bottle drink.

Vegetable Plate

Vegetable Plate

$8.99

Pick any three of our delicious side items!

Family and Office Packs

Small Family Meal

$55.00

12 perfectly fried chicken tenders spiced up to two different heat levels, 2 quarts of sides and a Gallon of Tea.

Large Family Meal

$75.00

18 perfectly fried chicken tenders spiced up to three different heat levels, 3 quarts of sides and a Gallon of Tea.

Side Cars

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.00

Get 'em Classic or Pepperfired!

Crinkle Cut Fries - Pepperfired

Crinkle Cut Fries - Pepperfired

$4.00
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.00

Get 'em Classic or Pepperfired!

Okra - Pepperfired

Okra - Pepperfired

$4.00
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.00
Apples

Apples

$3.00
Red Potato Salad

Red Potato Salad

$3.00
Green Chili Mac and Cheese

Green Chili Mac and Cheese

$3.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.00
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Extras

Extra Pickles

Extra Pickles

$1.00
Extra Ranch Dressing

Extra Ranch Dressing

$1.00
Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00
Extra Honey Mustard Dressing

Extra Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.00
Extra Bread

Extra Bread

$1.00
Extra Sabi Sauce

Extra Sabi Sauce

$1.00

Coolants

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Gallon of Sweet Tea

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$10.00
Gallon of Unsweet Tea

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$10.00
Gallon of Lemonade

Gallon of Lemonade

$10.00

Merchandise

Original Logo

$25.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5104 Centennial Blvd, Suite C, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

