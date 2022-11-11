Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thirsty Turtle

review star

No reviews yet

265 Nautical Dr

Grand Rivers, KY 42045

Order Again

Popular Items

FISH BASKET
Vegetarian
12 INCH BYO

APPETIZERS

APP LOADED FRIES

APP LOADED FRIES

$8.00+
APP LOADED TOTS

APP LOADED TOTS

$7.00+
CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.00
CHIPS AND SALSA

CHIPS AND SALSA

$7.00

Homemade tortilla chips with our homemade salsa

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$7.00
FAJITA NACHOS

FAJITA NACHOS

$14.00+

Grilled fajita steak or chicken, onion and bell peppers served over tortilla chips and topped with cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and jalapenos

FRIED MUSHROOMS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$8.00
MAC AND CHEESE BITES

MAC AND CHEESE BITES

$8.00
MOZZARELLA STIX

MOZZARELLA STIX

$7.00
PICKLE FRIES

PICKLE FRIES

$8.00
PRETZEL LOGS

PRETZEL LOGS

$7.00

Soft pretzel logs sprinkled with sea salt and served with cheese sauce

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00
WINGS

WINGS

$9.00

Naked chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce: bleu cheese, ranch, buffalo or bar-b-que

BBQ NACHOS

$14.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00Out of stock

SALADS

BUILD YOUR SALAD

BUILD YOUR SALAD

$5.00

Mixed greens, topped with tomato, bell pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, ham, carrots and cucumbers

PIZZAS

12 INCH BYO

12 INCH BYO

$13.00

Choice of: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, bacon, ham, mushroom, black olives, bell peppers, jalapenos, pineapple, tomato, banana peppers, marinara and mozzarella cheese

7 INCH BYO

7 INCH BYO

$8.00
Bleu Cheese Delight

Bleu Cheese Delight

$17.00+

Pesto sauce with caramelized onions, bacon, bleu cheese and mozzarella cheese

Cowboy

Cowboy

$21.00+

Honey mustard sauce topped with ground beef, onions, bacon, dill pickles, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Meatlovers

Meatlovers

$13.00+

Red sauce with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef and bacon

The Kitchen

The Kitchen

$23.00+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, bacon, ham, mushroom, black olives, bell peppers, onion, jalapenos, pineapple, tomato, banana peppers, marinara and mozzarella cheese

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$17.00+

Roasted peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, black olives, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

BASKETS

FISH BASKET

FISH BASKET

$14.00

Hand battered, fried golden with malt vinegar or tartar sauce - choice of one side

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

Fried hand battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce - choice of one side

FRIED SHRIMP

FRIED SHRIMP

$16.00

Battered shrimp served with spicy cocktail sauce - choice of one side

SEAFOOD BASKET

SEAFOOD BASKET

$15.00

SANDWICHES

Hawaiian Turtle

Hawaiian Turtle

$13.00

Grilled chicken with provolone, bacon, lettuce, and seared pineapple slice topped with sesame ginger sauce on a brioche bun and served with one side

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

Deep fried pork tenderloin on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and turtle sauce - choice of one side

Turtle Burger

Turtle Burger

$12.00

All beef patty with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and pickles on a toasted bun - served with one side

Turtle Club

Turtle Club

$15.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, onion, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, provolone cheese and choice of bread - choice of one side

BURGER ONLY NO SIDE

$9.00
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00Out of stock

Sirloin sauteed with onions, bell peppers, topped with Provolone cheese, served on a Hoagie Bun - choice of side

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

SIDES

CHEESE SAUCE SIDE

CHEESE SAUCE SIDE

$4.00
COLE SLAW SIDE

COLE SLAW SIDE

$4.00
FRIES SIDE

FRIES SIDE

$4.00
HUSH PUPPIES(6)

HUSH PUPPIES(6)

$4.00
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$4.00
TATER ROUND SIDE

TATER ROUND SIDE

$4.00
EXTRA SAUCE

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

NO SIDE

KIDS MEALS

KIDS BONELESS WINGS

KIDS BONELESS WINGS

$8.00
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.00
KIDS MAC & CHEESE BITES

KIDS MAC & CHEESE BITES

$8.00

SOUP

SM POTATO

$5.50

LG POTATO

$8.00

SM GUMBO

$8.00

LG GUMBO

$14.00

SM CHILI

$5.50

LG CHILI

$8.00

Drinks

CHERRY COKE

$3.00

COFFEE/HOT CHOC

$2.00

COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

KIDS DRINK

$2.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MR. PIBB

$3.00

REDBULL

$4.00

SPRITE

$3.00

WATER

$0.25

TEA

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

SLUSHIES

ORANGE KIDS

$5.00

BLUE RAZZ KIDS

$5.00

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$5.00

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY

$5.00Out of stock

SODA WATER

SODA WATER

$1.00

GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$2.50

Beer

Amberboch Draft

$4.50+

Blue moon

$4.50

Blue Moon (Draft)

$4.50+

Bud Light

$3.50

BUD LT NEXT

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

BUDWEISER ZERO

$3.50

Busch

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$4.25

GTB TORTUGA CAN

$5.00

GTB TORTUGA DOS DRAFT

$5.50+Out of stock

Guinness Pub

$4.50Out of stock

MGD

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob ultra (draft)

$4.50+

Miller Lite

$3.50

Miller Lite (Draft)

$3.50+

Modelo

$4.50Out of stock

Modelo CAN

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.50

West Sixth IPA (Craft)

$5.00

Yuengling (Draft)

$4.50+Out of stock

Cordials

Amaretto

$6.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Butterscotch

$6.50

Grand Mariner

$6.50

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.50

Peach Schnapps

$6.50

Gin

Beefeaters

$7.00+

Bombay

$7.00+Out of stock

Tanguery

$6.50+Out of stock

Well Gin

$6.50+Out of stock

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Admiral Nelson

$6.50+

Coconut Rum

$6.50+

Cruzan Dark

$6.50+

Malibu

$7.00+

Meyers

$6.50+

Mt. Gay

$6.50+

Sailor Jerry

$6.50+

Saltwater Woody Grapefruit

$7.50

Saltwater Woody Lemon

$7.50

Well Rum

$6.00+

Cruzan Pineapple

$6.50

Cruzan Mango

$6.50

Cruzan Peach

$6.50

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00+

Famous Grouse

$6.50+

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00+

TALISKERS

$9.00+

Teachers

$6.00+

Ushers

$6.00+

Tequila

1800

$10.00+

Patron

$11.50+

Teremana

$8.00+

Well Tequila

$6.50+

Vodka

Absolute

$8.00+Out of stock

Belevedere

$9.50+Out of stock

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Smirnoff

$6.50+

Titos

$8.00+Out of stock

Well Vodka

$6.50+

Whiskey

Ballotin Chocolate Cherry

$7.00

Ballotin Peanut Butter

$7.00

Bullet Rye

$7.00+Out of stock

Bullett

$7.00+Out of stock

CROWN APPLE

$7.00+

CROWN CARAMEL

$7.00+

CROWN PEACH

$7.00+

CROWN ROYAL

$7.00+

Evan William's Honey

$7.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+Out of stock

Makers 2020

$8.00+Out of stock

Makers 46

$8.00+Out of stock

Makers Mark

$7.00+

Seagrams 7

$7.00+

Michters Rye

$7.50+Out of stock

Very Old Barton

$7.00+

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Wild Turkey

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour (amaretto)

$7.00

American Mule (Tito's Vodka)

$9.00

Bahama Mama (Rum)

$7.00

Bay Breeze (Vodka)

$7.00

Black Russian (Vodka)

$7.00

Bloody Mary (Vodka)

$7.00

Buttery Nipple (Butterscotch)

$7.00

Cape Cod (Vodka)

$7.00

Caramel Apple

$8.50

CHOCOLATE CHERRY FLOAT

$7.00

Cosmopolitan (Vodka)

$7.00

Cubra Libre (Rum)

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel (Peach)

$7.00

Hurricane Blue (Rum)

$7.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$8.50

Irish Coffee (Bailey's)

$7.00

Jaeger Bomb (Jaeger)

$7.00Out of stock

Kamikaze (Vodka)

$7.00

Kentucky Mule (Whiskey)

$8.00

Lemon Drop (Vodka)

$7.00

Long Island Tea (Clear liquors)

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonade (JD Whiskey)

$8.00

Manhattan (Whiskey)

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00Out of stock

Martini (Vodka)

$7.00

Martini (Gin)

$7.00

Moscow Mule (Vodka)

$8.00

Old Fashion (Whiskey)

$7.00

Painkiller (Rum)

$7.00

Pina Colada (Rum)

$7.00

Pineapple Up Down (Vodka)

$7.00

Relaxer

$7.00

Rum Punch (Rum)

$7.00

Salty Dog (Vodka)

$7.00

Screwdriver (Vodka)

$7.00

Seabreeze (Vodka)

$7.00

Sex on the Beach (Rum)

$7.00

Spicy bloody mary

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise (Tequila)

$7.00

Tom Collins (Gin)

$7.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.50

Vegas Bomb (Crown Peach)

$9.00

Whiskey Sour (Whiskey)

$7.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Jello Syringe

$5.00Out of stock

Frozen Drinks

STRAWBERRY ORANGE DREAM SICLE

$6.00+

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.00+Out of stock

TROPICAL EXPLOSION

WINE

Chardonnay

$6.00+

Cabernet

$6.00+

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Riesling

$6.00Out of stock

SELTZERS

LONG DRINK SUGARFREE

$4.00

LONG DRINK BLUE

$4.00

HIGH NOON

$4.50Out of stock

Brandy

Tuaca

$8.00+

NAUTI DRINKS

AMBER PUNCH

$7.00

AQUAMARINE

$8.00

BECKY BREEZE

$8.00

TIPSY TURTLE

$9.00

TURTLE TAIL

$8.00

EMMETTS ISLAND

$12.00

MELLOW MERMAID

$8.00

PIRATE PUNCH

$7.00

WALK THE PLANK

$8.00

SWAMPWATER

$9.00

TURTLERITA

$8.00

OLIVIAS ISLAND OASIS

$14.00

SPICY TURTLE

$13.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

CHICKEN PARM

CHICKEN PARM

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy the food, music, games and camaraderie!

Location

265 Nautical Dr, Grand Rivers, KY 42045

Directions

Gallery
The Thirsty Turtle Tavern image
The Thirsty Turtle Tavern image

