- Home
- /
- Grand Rivers
- /
- Thirsty Turtle
Thirsty Turtle
No reviews yet
265 Nautical Dr
Grand Rivers, KY 42045
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
APP LOADED FRIES
APP LOADED TOTS
CHEESE QUESADILLA
CHIPS AND SALSA
Homemade tortilla chips with our homemade salsa
EMPANADAS
FAJITA NACHOS
Grilled fajita steak or chicken, onion and bell peppers served over tortilla chips and topped with cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and jalapenos
FRIED MUSHROOMS
MAC AND CHEESE BITES
MOZZARELLA STIX
PICKLE FRIES
PRETZEL LOGS
Soft pretzel logs sprinkled with sea salt and served with cheese sauce
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
WINGS
Naked chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce: bleu cheese, ranch, buffalo or bar-b-que
BBQ NACHOS
Jalapeno Poppers
SALADS
PIZZAS
12 INCH BYO
Choice of: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, bacon, ham, mushroom, black olives, bell peppers, jalapenos, pineapple, tomato, banana peppers, marinara and mozzarella cheese
7 INCH BYO
Bleu Cheese Delight
Pesto sauce with caramelized onions, bacon, bleu cheese and mozzarella cheese
Cowboy
Honey mustard sauce topped with ground beef, onions, bacon, dill pickles, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Meatlovers
Red sauce with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef and bacon
The Kitchen
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, bacon, ham, mushroom, black olives, bell peppers, onion, jalapenos, pineapple, tomato, banana peppers, marinara and mozzarella cheese
Vegetarian
Roasted peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, black olives, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
BASKETS
FISH BASKET
Hand battered, fried golden with malt vinegar or tartar sauce - choice of one side
CHICKEN STRIPS
Fried hand battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce - choice of one side
FRIED SHRIMP
Battered shrimp served with spicy cocktail sauce - choice of one side
SEAFOOD BASKET
SANDWICHES
Hawaiian Turtle
Grilled chicken with provolone, bacon, lettuce, and seared pineapple slice topped with sesame ginger sauce on a brioche bun and served with one side
Pork Tenderloin
Deep fried pork tenderloin on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and turtle sauce - choice of one side
Turtle Burger
All beef patty with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and pickles on a toasted bun - served with one side
Turtle Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, onion, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, provolone cheese and choice of bread - choice of one side
BURGER ONLY NO SIDE
Philly Cheesesteak
Sirloin sauteed with onions, bell peppers, topped with Provolone cheese, served on a Hoagie Bun - choice of side
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
SIDES
KIDS MEALS
SODA WATER
GINGER ALE
Beer
Amberboch Draft
Blue moon
Blue Moon (Draft)
Bud Light
BUD LT NEXT
Budweiser
BUDWEISER ZERO
Busch
Busch Light
Coors Light
GTB TORTUGA CAN
GTB TORTUGA DOS DRAFT
Guinness Pub
MGD
Michelob Ultra
Michelob ultra (draft)
Miller Lite
Miller Lite (Draft)
Modelo
Modelo CAN
Pabst Blue Ribbon
West Sixth IPA (Craft)
Yuengling (Draft)
Cordials
Rum
Scotch
Vodka
Whiskey
Ballotin Chocolate Cherry
Ballotin Peanut Butter
Bullet Rye
Bullett
CROWN APPLE
CROWN CARAMEL
CROWN PEACH
CROWN ROYAL
Evan William's Honey
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 2020
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Michters Rye
Very Old Barton
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Mixed Drinks
Amaretto Sour (amaretto)
American Mule (Tito's Vodka)
Bahama Mama (Rum)
Bay Breeze (Vodka)
Black Russian (Vodka)
Bloody Mary (Vodka)
Buttery Nipple (Butterscotch)
Cape Cod (Vodka)
Caramel Apple
CHOCOLATE CHERRY FLOAT
Cosmopolitan (Vodka)
Cubra Libre (Rum)
Fuzzy Navel (Peach)
Hurricane Blue (Rum)
IRISH CAR BOMB
Irish Coffee (Bailey's)
Jaeger Bomb (Jaeger)
Kamikaze (Vodka)
Kentucky Mule (Whiskey)
Lemon Drop (Vodka)
Long Island Tea (Clear liquors)
Lynchburg Lemonade (JD Whiskey)
Manhattan (Whiskey)
Margarita
Martini (Vodka)
Martini (Gin)
Moscow Mule (Vodka)
Old Fashion (Whiskey)
Painkiller (Rum)
Pina Colada (Rum)
Pineapple Up Down (Vodka)
Relaxer
Rum Punch (Rum)
Salty Dog (Vodka)
Screwdriver (Vodka)
Seabreeze (Vodka)
Sex on the Beach (Rum)
Spicy bloody mary
Tequila Sunrise (Tequila)
Tom Collins (Gin)
Top Shelf Margarita
Vegas Bomb (Crown Peach)
Whiskey Sour (Whiskey)
Jello Shot
Jello Syringe
Frozen Drinks
Brandy
NAUTI DRINKS
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
CHICKEN PARM
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Enjoy the food, music, games and camaraderie!
265 Nautical Dr, Grand Rivers, KY 42045