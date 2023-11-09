The Oasis Southwest Grill 42 Days Inn Drive
Kuttawa, KY 42055
Lunch Menu
Plate Lunches
- L Chopped Sirloin$13.00
Fresh ground beef, onions, mushrooms, American cheese, or brown gravy
- L Catfish$13.00
Farm raised, hand-breaded hush puppies, and tartar sauce
- L Grilled Chicken$12.00
Fresh breast, grill spices
- L Fish and Shrimp$16.00
Breaded cod, hand-breaded shrimp, tartar, cocktail, and lemon wedge
- L Fish and Chips$12.00
Breaded cod, fries made from scratch, tartar, and lemon wedge
- L Pulled Pork Platterl$11.00
Fresh smoked pork | BBQ sauce
- L Beef Brisket Platter$15.00
Fresh smoked choice beef | BBQ sauce
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$1.99
- Potato Salad$1.99
- Baked Potato$2.29
- Fried Okra$1.99
- Fries$2.29
- Green Beans$1.99
- Coleslaw$1.99
- Baked Beans$1.99
- Apple Sauce$1.99
- Broccoli$1.99
- Broccoli & Cheese$3.29
- Button Mushrooms$2.49
- Cinnamon Apples$1.99
- Corn$1.99
- Hushpuppies$1.99
- Mac N Cheese$3.29
- Oasis Taters$1.99
- Onion Rings$2.49
- White Beans$1.99
- Wild Rice$1.99
Steak & Side
Soups & Salads
- Cup Chili$3.00
Fresh made, shredded cheese, and green onions
- Bowl Chili$6.00
Fresh made, shredded cheese, and green onions
- Cup Potato Soup$3.00
Fresh made, shredded cheese, smoked bacon, and green onions
- Bowl Potato Soup$6.00
Fresh made, shredded cheese, smoked bacon, and green onions
- Big Oasis Salad$11.00
Fresh mix greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onions, and potato sticks
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Fresh romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy dressing
- Club Salad$13.00
Turkey, ham, smoked bacon, fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomato, red onion, and boiled eggs
- Taco Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, tortilla shell, fresh chili, fresh tomato, sour cream, and fresh pico
- Sirloin Salad$16.00
Choice sirloin, fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, grilled red onions, and blue cheese crumbles
Sandwiches
- Philly Cheese Sandwich$14.00
Sliced beef, grilled onions, grilled peppers, and provolone
- French Dip Sandwich$14.00
Sliced beef, aujus, grilled onions, Swiss, and French bread
- Steak and Rolls Sandwich$14.00
Choice ribeye, LTO, and baked yeast rolls
- Slim Jim Sandwich$12.00
Hot shaved ham, LTO 1000 island, and Swiss
- Club Sandwich$12.00
Ham, turkey, applewood bacon, Swiss, Cheddar, and LTO
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried or grilled, plain or buffalo, and LTOP
- Grill Mahi Sandwich$15.00
Whitefish, grill spices, LTOP, and chipotle dressing
- Hot Brown Sandwich$13.00
Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, sliced tomato, and cheese sauce
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Smoked pork, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce
- Beef Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Slow smoked, aged Cheddar grilled, onions, and BBQ sauce
- Reuben Sandwich$12.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and sourdough bread
Burgers
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Pound of Cocktail Shrimp$19.00
- Cocktail Shrimp$11.00
a dozen fresh cooked shrimp, then chilled, served with cocktail sauce and a lemon
- Oysters$14.00
gulf oysters served raw with cocktail sauce, lemon and saltines
- Fried Combo$15.00
2 chicken tenders, 2 cheese sticks and 2 southwest egg rolls with choice of dipping sauce
- Big Onion$11.00
hand cut and deep-fried colossal onion served with our made in house chipotle bacon ranch
- Jumbo Cheese Logs$11.00
hand cut and hand breaded mozzarella cheese, deep fried and served with marinara sauce
- Oasis Wings$11.00+
deep fried wings, hand spun in our buffalo sauce served with our made in house ranch dressing alongside fresh celery
- Boneless Wings$12.00
white breast chicken, deep fried, hand spun, in our buffalo sauce and served with made in house ranch dressing
- Nachos Grande$13.00
fresh warm chips topped with house made queso cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and jalapenos
- Fried Pickles$10.00
breaded dill pickles deep fried and served with house made ranch or our special chipotle bacon ranch
- Cheesy Taters$10.00
fried potatoes topped with jack cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream
- Calamari$14.00
fried rings and tentacles served with cocktail sauce and a lemon
- Pork Boats$12.00
Fried potato skin stuffed with fresh smoked pulled pork, shredded cheese, green onions and bbq sauce
- Oasis Boats$12.00
Fried Potato skin stuffed with fresh Pimento cheese, smoked bacon, green onions and topped with sour cream
Soups & Salads
- Cup Chili$3.00
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onions, and potato
- Bowl Chili$6.00
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onions, and potato
- Cup Potato Soup$3.00
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onions, and potato
- Bowl Potato Soup$6.00
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onions, and potato
- Big Oasis Salad$11.00
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onions, and potato sticks
- Sirloin Salad$16.00
Choice sirloin, fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, ripe tomatoes, boiled eggs, grilled red onions, and blue cheese crumbles
- Club Salad$14.00
Turkey, ham, smoked bacon, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and red onion
- Taco Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, tortilla shell, fresh chili, fresh tomatoes, sour cream, and fresh pico
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Chicken
- Monterey Supreme$20.00
Mushrooms, bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, and honey mustard dressing
- Abilene Chicken$20.00
Sautéed onions, peppers, black bean salsa, and queso cheese
- Grilled Chicken$15.00
BBQ sauce or our chop sauce
- Hawaiian Chicken$17.00
Teriyaki sauce, pineapple slice, and rice pilaf
- Fried Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand-breaded, honey mustard dressing
- Smoked Half Chicken$18.00
Slow smoked daily, get it while it lasts
Pork
- Half Rack St. Louis Style Ribs$20.00
Our famous pork ribs are basted in our signature made in-house BBQ sauce
- Full Rack St. Louis Style Ribs$26.00
Our famous pork ribs are basted in our signature made in-house BBQ sauce
- Pork Chops$24.00
Two marinated chops, topped with your choice of our oasis chop sauce, famous BBQ sauce, or our kickin' bourbon glaze
- Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked daily with a side of our BBQ sauce
Seafood
- Fish and Chips$16.00
Breaded cod, homemade tarter sauce, and lemon wedge
- Fish and Shrimp$20.00
Breaded cod, breaded shrimp, tartar cocktail, and lemon wedge
- Grilled Salmon$24.00
Wild caught, grill spices, and lemon wedge
- Shrimp Platter$22.00
Fried or grilled, cocktail, and lemon wedge
- Маhі$25.00
Grilled, grill spices and lemon wedge
Steaks
- Cajun Ribeye$32.00
USDA choice ribeye cooked on a cast iron skillet with cajun spices served over onions and brought to you on a sizzling skillet
- Steak and Shrimp$26.00
USDA choice regular cut sirloin paired with our butter garlic shrimp
- Filet and Shrimp$41.00
The ultimate in surf and turf, tender filet with our garlic butter shrimp
- Flat Iron Steak$24.00
USDA Choice beef topped with a savory mushroom burgundy sauce
- Chopped Sirloin$17.00
Ground blend cuts of steak, with sauté' onions and mushrooms, topped with either American cheese or brown gravy
- Steakhouse Beef$17.00
USDA choice sirloin tips, onions, mushrooms all saute' in our zesty southwest sauce
- Prime Rib$32.00
Friday and Saturday night tradition- slow roasted overnight in our oven for the most tender and juicy hand sliced cut of Prime Rib around, starting around 5 pm
- Knob Creek Specialties$26.00
Special marinade made with one of Kentucky's favorite bourbons and our house spices
- 7 Oz Sirloin$20.00
USDA Choice beef, lean and full of flavor with the texture of a Strip
- 10 Oz Sirloin$24.00
USDA Choice beef, lean and full of flavor with the texture of a Strip
- 12 Oz Ribeye$30.00
An outstanding example of USDA Choice at its best, well marbled for great flavor
- 16 Oz Ribeye$36.00
An outstanding example of USDA Choice at its best, well marbled for great flavor
- New York Strip$30.00
USDA cut of meat with a full-bodied texture slightly firmer than a ribeye.
- Filet$35.00
The most tender steak you can get
- T-Bone$32.00
Full flavored classic cut of choice beef with a bite of the tenderloin
- Porterhouse$42.00
USDA Choice Beef combines the rich flavor of a Strip with the tenderness of a Filet
Pasta
Country Platters
- Catfish$19.00
Farm raised, hush puppies, tartar, and lemon wedge
- Beef Brisket$21.00
USDA choice brisket cooked "Low and slow", produces the most tender brisket you may ever eat
- Country Fried Pork Chop$17.00
2 bone in pork chops deep fried and topped with milk gravy
- Country Fried Chicken$17.00
Deep Fried Chicken Breast topped with milk gravy
- Country Fried Steak$17.00
Breaded steak topped with milk gravy
Southwest Specialties
- Fajitas$16.00
Chicken, steak, or shrimp on a sizzling skillet with grilled onions, southwest pepper medley, flour tortillas, rice, black bean salsa, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh pico
- Southwest Chicken$19.00
Southwest seasoned breast applewood bacon, sautéed mushrooms, fresh queso, and Blanco cheese sauce
- Texas Burrito$14.00
Seasoned chicken, Rotel tomatoes, onions, peppers, queso cheese, black beans, and rice
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$1.99
- Potato Salad$1.99
- Baked Potato$2.29
- Fried Okra$1.99
- Fries$2.29
- Green Beans$1.99
- Coleslaw$1.99
- Baked Beans$1.99
- Apple Sauce$1.99
- Broccoli$1.99
- Broccoli & Cheese$3.29
- Button Mushrooms$2.49
- Cinnamon Apples$1.99
- Corn$1.99
- Hushpuppies$1.99
- Mac N Cheese$3.29
- Oasis Taters$1.99
- Onion Rings$2.49
- White Beans$1.99
- Wild Rice$1.99
Hand Held Dinners Menu
Hand Held Menu
- HH Brisket Sandwich$13.00
- HH Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried or grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- HH Classic Cheese Burger$15.00
classic hand patted burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- HH Club Sandwich$14.00
ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato served on grilled Texas toast
- HH French Dip$16.00Out of stock
sliced prime rib with onions and mushrooms served with Aujus
- HH Grilled Mahi Sandwich$15.00
- HH Philly Sandwich$14.00
- HH Pulled Pork$12.00
fried or grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, choice of ranch or chipotle
- HH Ribeye Sandwich$17.00
choice ribeye, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle served on a hoagie roll
- HH Quesadilla$15.00
Drinks Menu
NA Beverages
- Chocolate Milk$2.79
- Coffee$2.79
- Coke$2.99
- Coke Zero$2.99
- Cranberry$2.79
- Decaf Coffee$2.79
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Grapefruit Juice$2.79
- Hot Chocolate$2.79
- Ice Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Mello Yello$2.99
- Milk$2.79
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Water
- Pineapple$2.79
- Red Bull$4.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$4.00
- Root Beer$2.79
- Sprite$2.99
- Tomato Juice$2.79
To Go Family Packs Menu
To Go Family Packs
Individual Pricing to Go
- 12 Pieces Dinner Rolls$7.00
- 12-Pack Pork Buns$8.00
- 6 Pieces Dinner Rolls$4.00
- 8-Pack Pork Buns$5.00
- Brew Tea
- Catfish Fillet$5.00
- Chicken Tender$4.00
- Full Rack St Louis Ribs$24.00
- Half Rack St Louis Ribs$18.00
- Pint BBQ Sauce$4.00
- Pint Size Side$7.00
- Pound of Pork$12.00
- Quart BBQ Sauce$10.00
- Quart Side$14.00
- Whole Pecan Pie$12.00
Desserts
Desserts (Copy)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
42 Days Inn Drive, Kuttawa, KY 42055