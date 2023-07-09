Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Joint BBQ, Wings, & More
30 Outlet Avenue

No reviews yet

30 Outlet Avenue

Eddyville, KY 42038

Popular Items

SMOKEY CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$12.95

$12.95

Our Smoked Chicken on a three cheese grilled cheese with bacon and BBQ Ranch on toasted wheatberry.

PICKLE FRIES

$10.95

$10.95

Crispy, tangy thin-cut pickle fries lightly coated and deep fried to perfection served with ranch.

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.95

$5.95

Two small chicken tenders served with choice of one outsider and dipping sauce.

DRINKS

WATER

SWEET TEA

$2.95

UNSWEET TEA

$2.95

HALF CUT TEA

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

COKE ZERO

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

MELLOW YELLOW

$2.95

PIBB XTRA

$2.95

ROOT BEER

$2.95

KIDS DRINKS

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.95

FANTA

$2.95

COFFEE

$2.95

LEMONADE - GALLON

$6.95

TEA BY THE GALLON

$5.95

BEER

BLUE MOON

$4.95

$4.95
BUD LIGHT

$3.95

$3.95
BUD WEISER

$3.95

$3.95
BUSCH LIGHT

$3.95

$3.95
COORS LIGHT

$3.95

$3.95
CORONA EXTRA

$4.95

$4.95
CORONA LIGHT

$4.95

$4.95
JD'S LEMONADE

$4.95

$4.95
MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.95

$4.95
MILLER LITE

$3.95

$3.95
SUMMER SHANDY

$4.95

$4.95
YUENGLING

$3.95

$3.95
YUENGLING LIGHT

$3.95

$3.95

BUCKET OF BEER - DOMESTIC

$19.75

BUCKET OF BEER - IMPORTED

$24.75

FOOD

APPS

NACHOS

$11.95+

$11.95+

Fresh nachos topped with BBQ Pork, BBQ sauce, homemade beer cheese and sour cream.

HOMEBOY FRIES

$12.95+

$12.95+

Thin, crispy seasoned fries topped with BBQ pork, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, red onions, diced tomatoes and pesto.

PICKLE FRIES

$10.95

$10.95

Crispy, tangy thin-cut pickle fries lightly coated and deep fried to perfection served with ranch.

GREEN BEAN FRIES

$10.95

$10.95

Crispy, lightly coated and deep fried to perfection, served with ranch.(spicy)

LIFE SAVER RINGS

$12.95

$12.95

A large amount of beer battered onion rings served with your choice of dipping sauce.

BBQ BRUSCHETTA

$12.95

$12.95

Three pieces of garlic toast topped with our BBQ pork, BBQ sauce, tomato, red onion, and pesto.

WRECKING BALLS

$13.95

$13.95

A mix of tasty Wisconsin cheese curds and battered cowboy bites (cream cheese, corn, bacon, jalapenos) served with ranch.

CHIPS BEER CHEESE & SALSA

$10.95

$10.95

Fresh tortilla chips served with our homemade beer cheese and salsa

SOUTHERN SAUCERS

$14.95

$14.95

6 Large fried green tomatoes topped with bbq pork, bacon, and then drizzled with bbq sauce and homemade spicy mustard.

SMOKE A LITTLE SMOKE

DESPERATE MAN MEAL

$29.95

$29.95

Choice of ANY 2 meat (total of 1 lb. of meat) and 3 outsiders served with 2 small buns or garlic toast. EXTRA DESPERATE? Feel free to add more meat!

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$6.50

$6.50

5 oz. BBQ Pork on a brioche bun with your choice of sauce.

BBQ PORK BASKET

$12.25

$12.25

BBQ Pork Sandwich served with two outsiders.

BBQ PORK PLATE

$16.75

$16.75

1/2 pound of BBQ Pork served with your choice of three outsiders and your choice of bread.

1/4 LB. BBQ PORK

$3.75

1/4 pound BBQ Pork served with your choice of sauce.

1/2 LB. BBQ PORK

$7.25

1/2 pound BBQ Pork served with your choice of sauce.

LB BBQ PORK

$13.95

$13.95

One pound of BBQ Pork served with your choice of sauce.

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.95

5 oz. of Smoked Pulled Chicken on a brioche bun. Pulled Chicken is already lightly tossed in our sweet sauce

PULLED CHICKEN BASKET

$13.85

Smoked Pulled Chicken sandwich served with your choice of two outsiders.

PULLED CHICKEN PLATE

$19.50

$19.50

1/2 pound of Pulled Chicken served with your choice of three outsiders and your choice of bread.

1/4 LB PULLED CHICKEN

$4.95

1/2 LB PULLED CHICKEN

$9.75
LB PULLED CHICKEN

$18.95

$18.95
BRISKET SANDWICH

$9.50

$9.50

5 oz. of Smoked Brisket on a Brioche Bun with your choice of sauce.

BRISKET BASKET

$15.25

$15.25

Smoked Brisket Sandwich served with two outsiders.

BRISKET PLATE

$22.95

$22.95

1/2 pound Smoked Brisket served with your choice of three outsiders and choice of bread

1/4 LB. BRISKET

$7.25

1/4 pound of smoked brisket served with your choice of sauce

1/2 LB. BRISKET

$14.25

1/2 pound of smoked brisket served with your choice of sauce

LB BRISKET

$27.95

$27.95

One pound of smoked brisket served with your choice of sauce

1/4 RACK RIBS

$10.25

1/4 Rack of Smoked Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of sauce (Just ribs, not sides included)

RIB BASKET

$15.95

$15.95

1/4 Rack of Smoked Baby back Ribs served with your choice of two outsiders

RIB PLATE

$24.95

$24.95

1/2 Rack Smoked Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of three outsiders and your choice of bread

1/2 RACK RIBS

$14.95

$14.95

1/2 Rack of Smoked Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of sauce

FULL RACK RIBS

$29.95

$29.95

Full Rack of Smoked Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of sauce

HALF CHICKEN

$8.95
Out of stock

$8.95Out of stock

Half Smoked Chicken served with your choice of sauce

HALF CHICKEN BASKET

$15.95
Out of stock

$15.95Out of stock

Half Smoked Chicken served with your choice of two outsiders and choice of bread

HALF CHICKEN PLATE

$18.95Out of stock

Half Smoked Chicken served with your choice of three outsiders and choice of bread

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$7.95

SMOKED TURKEY BASKET

$13.85

SMOKED TURKEY PLATE

$19.50

1/4 LB SMOKED TURKEY

$4.95

1/2 LB SMOKED TURKEY

$9.95

LB SMOKED TURKEY

$18.95

SMOKED SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$7.95

SMOKED SAUSAGE BASKET

$13.85

SMOKED SAUSAGE PLATE

$19.50

1/4 LB SMOKED SAUSAGE

$4.95

1/2 LB SMOKED SAUSAGE

$9.95

LB SMOKED SAUSAGE

$18.95

SMOKED BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$6.50

SMOKED BOLOGNA BASKET

$12.25

SMOKED BOLOGNA PLATE

$16.75

1/4 LB SMOKED BOLOGNA

$3.75

1/2 LB SMOKED BOLOGNA

$7.25

LB SMOKED BOLOGNA

$13.95
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$13.95

$13.95

Four piece chicken tender served with your choice of two outsiders and dipping sauce

INDIVIDUAL CHICKEN TENDER

$2.95

One chicken tender served with your choice of sauce

JOINT SPECIALS

CLUB

$12.95

$12.95

House smoked ham, turkey and bacon, melted pepper-jack and cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and BBQ ranch on toasted wheatberry bread

TURKEY MELT

$12.95

$12.95

House smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade BBQ Ranch

BURGER SLIDERS

$11.95

$11.95

Two 2 oz. P&H Cattle Beef patties seasoned and cooked to perfection topped with your choice of cheese and dressed to your liking, choice of one outsider.

HOMETOWN BURGER

$14.95

$14.95

1/2 lb. fresh P&H Cattle Beef stuffed with our house smoked brisket seasoned and cooked to perfection topped with your choice one outsider.

BIG J

$10.95

$10.95

Fresh BBQ Pork on a warm bun topped with homemade beer cheese, BBQ sauce, and jalapenos

THE CHIEF

$11.95

$11.95

Smoked sausage on a warm bun topped with BBQ pork and homemade beer cheese

SOUTHWEST STEAK SANDWICH

$14.95

$14.95

5 oz. of The Joint's smoked NY Strip thinly sliced, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions & peppers, served on a toasted hoagie

BRISKET PHILLY

$14.95

$14.95
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.95

$11.95

A 5 oz. all white meat chicken breast breaded with a perfect hint of spice fried to perfection and then topped with lettuce, pickle and mayo served on a warm brioche bun

PIGGY MAC

$10.95

$10.95

Homemade Beer Mac N' Cheese topped with fresh BBQ pork, bacon, BBQ sauce and drizzled with our homemade spicy mustard.

SMOKEY CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$12.95

$12.95

Our Smoked Chicken on a three cheese grilled cheese with bacon and BBQ Ranch on toasted wheatberry.

ALLISON'S GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.95

$12.95

5 oz. marinated grilled chicken breast topped with smoked ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

ROLLIN SMOKE

$10.95

$10.95

Two slices of smoked bologna topped with bacon and homemade pimento cheese served on a toasted bun.

STUFFED SPUD

$11.95

$11.95

Over 1 lb. of Spud topped with BBQ pork, homemade beer cheese, diced tomato, diced red onion, sweet BBQ sauce & sour cream

THE CUBAN

$11.95

PORK CHOP SANDWICH

$13.95Out of stock

Tender 8 oz. pork chop smoked to perfection dressed to your liking, served with one side.

THE TRIO

$11.95

$11.95

A total of 3 sliders with one of each meat: BBQ, Pulled Chicken, and Brisket served with onion & pickle and choice of 1 outsider.

WACKY WRAP

$12.95

$12.95

With your choice of meat, sauce and toppings create a wrap just for you. Served on a tomato basil tortilla.

INDIVIDUAL BURGER SLIDER

$2.95

$2.95
BEYOND BURGER

$11.95

$11.95

All vegetarian chipotle seasoned burger topped with our choice of cheese and dressed to your liking, finished off with BBQ ranch, choice of one outsider.

FLATBREAD FRIDAY

$11.75

$11.75
MEATLOAF

$12.50

$12.50

PORK CHOP

$22.95
Out of stock
PRIME RIB

$28.95

$28.95

WINGS

6 WINGS

$10.95

$10.95

Smoked and then deep fried to perfection, tossed in your choice of sauce.

6 WING BASKET

$15.95

$15.95
12 WINGS

$18.95

$18.95

Smoked and then deep fried to perfection, tossed in your choice of sauce.

12 WING BASKET

$23.95

$23.95

24 WING BUCKET

$36.95

24 PC. Smoked Bone-In Wings tossed in your choice of sauce

36 WING BUCKET

$54.95

36 PC. Smoked Bone-In Wings tossed in your choice of sauce

48 WING BUCKET

$74.95

48 PC. Smoked Bone-In Wings tossed in your choice of sauce

BONE IN WING PACK

$48.95

24 PC. Bone-In wings tossed in your choice of sauce and choice of two pint sides

6 BONELESS

$8.95

$8.95

12 BONELESS WINGS

$16.95

OUTSIDERS

ORDER OF SEASONED FRIES

$2.95

$2.95
SMOKED BAKED BEANS

$2.95

$2.95
GRANNY'S COLE SLAW

$2.95

$2.95
REDSKIN POTATO SALAD

$2.95

$2.95
GREEN BEANS

$2.95

$2.95
FRIED OKRA

$2.95

$2.95

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.95
MAC N CHEESE

$3.95

$3.95
ONION RINGS

$3.95

$3.95
SIDE SALAD

$4.95

$4.95
SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.95

$2.95

PINT OF BAKED BEANS

$7.95

PINT OF COLE SLAW

$7.95

PINT OF GREEN BEANS

$7.95

PINT OF MAC N CHEESE

$9.45

PINT OF POTATO SALAD

$7.95

QUART OF BAKED BEANS

$13.95

QUART OF COLE SLAW

$13.95

QUART OF GREEN BEANS

$13.95

QUART OF MAC N CHEESE

$16.45

QUART OF POTATO SALAD

$13.95

2 OZ RANCH

$0.89

2 OZ SAUCE

$0.89

4 OZ BEER CHEESE

$3.25

4 OZ SAUCE

$1.75
HOT SAUCE BOTTLE (16 0Z.)

$8.95

$8.95
MILD SAUCE BOTTLE (16 OZ.)

$8.95

$8.95
SPICY MUSTARD BOTTLE (16 OZ.)

$9.95

$9.95
THE JOINT RUB

$8.50

$8.50

YOUNG GUNS

KIDS BABY BACK RIBS

$6.95

$6.95

Two Baby Back Rib bones served with choice of one outsider.

KIDS BURGER SLIDER

$6.95

$6.95

One 2 oz. P & H Cattle beef burger dressed to your liking with a choice of one outsider.

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.95

$5.95

Two small chicken tenders served with choice of one outsider and dipping sauce.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95

$5.95

Grilled Cheese on toasted white bread served with one outsider.

KIDS HAM & CHEESE

$5.95

Ham and cheese sandwich served with a choice of one outsider.

KIDS PB&J

$5.95

$5.95

Peanut butter and grape jelly on white bread served with one outsider.

KIDS PORK SLIDERS

$5.95

$5.95

Two small pork sliders served with your choice of one outsider and BBQ sauce.

TACOS/GO SMOKELESS/ ON A LIGHTER NOTE

HOUSE SALAD

$11.95

$11.95

Fresh mixed greens topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, cucumber, eggs, served with house made crisps and your choice of dressing on the side

CLUB SALAD

$14.95

$14.95

Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomato, diced onions, sliced egg, smoked turkey & ham, crumbled bacon, & avocado. Finished off with mozzarella, cheddar cheese & your choice of dressing

TACOS

$11.95

$11.95

Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of meat topped with roasted corn& black beans, lime infused kale and BBQ ranch, choice of one outsider

INDIVIDUAL TACO

$4.25

$4.25

One soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of meat topped with roasted corn & black beans, lime infused kale and BBQ ranch

COD SANDWICH

$11.95

BEER BATTERED COD BASKET

$14.95

8 oz. beer battered cod served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of 2 outsiders

BREADED SHRIMP BASKET

$13.95

$13.95

9 pc. mexican street corn shrimp served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of 2 outsiders.

SHRIMP & COD BASKET

$15.95

$15.95

4 oz. beer battered cod & 6 pc. mexican street corn shrimp served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of 2 outsiders.

FEED THE FLOCK

BAG OF ICE

$2.50

PORK PACK

$32.95

1 lb. BBQ Pork with sauce, two pint sides and pack of buns. (FEEDS 3-4)

CHICKEN PACK

$32.95

Two half-smoked chickens with sauce and choice of two pints sides (FEEDS 2-3)

BABY BACK RIB PACK

$43.95

1 Full rack Baby Back Ribs and your choice of two pint sides (FEEDS 3-4)

BONE IN WING PACK

$48.95

24 PC. Bone-In wings tossed in your choice of sauce and choice of two pint sides

PORK AND RIB PACK

$72.95

1 Full Rack Baby Back Ribs, 1 lb. BBQ Pork with sauce and 2 quart sides and a pack of buns (FEEDS 5-6)

WHOLE FAMILY PACK

$84.95

1 Full Rack Baby Back Ribs, 2 lbs. BBQ pork with sauce, 2 quart sides and pack of buns (FEEDS 8-10)

PACK OF BUNS

$3.95

PINT OF BAKED BEANS

$7.95

PINT OF COLE SLAW

$7.95

PINT OF GREEN BEANS

$7.95

PINT OF MAC N CHEESE

$9.45

PINT OF POTATO SALAD

$7.95

PINT OF FRIES

QUART OF BAKED BEANS

$13.95

QUART OF COLE SLAW

$13.95

QUART OF GREEN BEANS

$13.95

QUART OF MAC N CHEESE

$16.45

QUART OF POTATO SALAD

$13.95

QT OF FRIES

HOT SAUCE BOTTLE (16 0Z.)

$8.95

$8.95
MILD SAUCE BOTTLE (16 OZ.)

$8.95

$8.95
SPICY MUSTARD BOTTLE (16 OZ.)

$9.95

$9.95
THE JOINT RUB

$8.50

$8.50

EXTRA SAUCE

2 OZ SAUCE

$0.89

4 OZ SAUCE

$1.75

2 OZ RANCH

$0.89

4 OZ BEER CHEESE

$3.25

MISC.

PACK OF BUNS

$3.95

PICKLE & ONION PER LB

$3.50

GOURMET BUN

$1.50

PIECE OF GARLIC TOAST

$1.95

FRIED GREEN TOMATO

$2.00

DESSERTS

ICE CREAM

SINGLE SCOOP

$3.25

DOUBLE SCOOP

$4.95

KID SCOOP

$1.75

PINT ICE CREAM

$7.50

QUART ICE CREAM

$14.50

CAKES/PIES

CAKE

$6.85

CHEESECAKE

$6.85

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.50

KEY LIME PIE

$5.20

SECRET MENU

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

$5.75
BEYOND BURGER

$11.95

$11.95

All vegetarian chipotle seasoned burger topped with our choice of cheese and dressed to your liking, finished off with BBQ ranch, choice of one outsider.

BLT

$8.95
THE TRIO

$11.95

$11.95

A total of 3 sliders with one of each meat: BBQ, Pulled Chicken, and Brisket served with onion & pickle and choice of 1 outsider.

THE CUBAN

$11.95

SOUTHERN CHARMER

$10.35
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Joint-BBQ, Wings & More is a locally-owned barbecue restaurant offering a variety of smoked meats and tasty sides at an affordable price.

Location

30 Outlet Avenue, Eddyville, KY 42038

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

