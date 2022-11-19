Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blake's at Southern Milling

review star

No reviews yet

109 S. Lindell Street

Martin, TN 38237

Order Again

Popular Items

Waffle Fries
Pulled Pork Plate
Smoked Brisket Plate

Snacks and Starters

Deviled Eggs (6)

$8.00

Smoked Cream Cheese

$12.00

Smoked Wings

$12.00+

Appetizer Pimento Cheese and Crackers

$8.00

Salads

Side Salad

$5.00

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Entree

Smoked Brisket Plate

$18.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.00

Smoked Turkey Plate

$16.00

Rib Plate

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Family Style Platter (Feeds 4)

$75.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

pulled pork, toasted bun

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

brisket, toasted bun

Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

turkey, toasted bun

Sausage Sandwich

$6.00

sliced sausage, toasted bun

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Bubba Cole

$12.00

brisket, turkey, pimento cheese, brioche bun

Turkey Cheddar Bacon

$11.00

turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, brioche bun

Blake's Smashburger

$10.00

Number 109

$12.00

Quarter pound, house ground, brisket smash burger with bacon and pimento cheese on a brioche bun

Patty Melt

$11.00

smash burger on toast with swiss and onions

Brisket Turkey Melt

$12.00

Smoke N Smash

$12.00

BBQ Bologna

$7.00Out of stock

Stacey's Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey, pimento cheese, raw onion, pickled jalapenos on a brioche bun

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Turkey Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Sides

House Chips

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

classic baked beans with pulled pork and house-made sauce

Vinegar Slaw

$3.00

house-made, vinegar-based, mildly-sweet

Seasoned Crackers

$1.00

zesty, house-seasoned and baked saltines

Pimento Cheese & Crackers

$5.00

our famous secret recipe

Potato Salad

$4.00

red skin potatoes, bacon, scallions, smoky dressing

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Deviled Eggs (2)

$3.00

house-made daily, topped with bacon jam

Quarter Pan Queso

$30.00

seasonal

Side Salad

$5.00

Hashbrown Casserole

$5.00Out of stock

EXTRAS

2 Rib Bones

$5.00

maple-bourbon glaze

Brisket 1/4 lb

$7.00

single serving

Extra Alabama White Sauce 2 oz

$1.00

house-made, tangy, mayonnaise-based, horseradish

Extra Hot Sauce 2 oz

$1.00

house-made, spicy; ketchup and vinegar based

Extra Kum Back Sauce 2 oz

$1.00

house-made, zesty, creamy, mayonnaise-based with garlic and paprika

Extra Mild Sauce 2 oz

$1.00

house-made, mild, semi-sweet; ketchup and vinegar based

Jalapeno Cornbread

$2.00

Pulled Pork 1/4 lb

$4.00

single serving

Sliced Sausage Link

$4.00

jalapeno cheddar

Turkey 1/4 lb

$4.00

single serving

TX Toast

$0.50

Individual Tender

$2.00

All Sauces

3 SlicesOf Bacon

$4.00

One Mini Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Side Of Queso

$1.00

Brisket 1/3 Lb

$9.00

Dessert

Strawberry Pie

$5.00Out of stock

???

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$3.00Out of stock

Plain Cheesecake

$7.00

Banana Toffee Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Poke Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Chess Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Icebox Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pie Cups

$4.00Out of stock

9 Cinnamon Rolls Pan

$25.00Out of stock

3 Cinnamon Rolls Panned

$10.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$6.00Out of stock

Whole Cheesecake

$56.00

Whole Lemon Blueberry Cake

$65.00Out of stock

Whole Key Lime Pie

$40.00

Whole Strawberry Pie

$40.00Out of stock

Whole Chocolate Cake

$48.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut Pie

$5.00Out of stock

LemonBlueberry Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Frosted Sugar Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Personalized Three Layer Cake

$56.00Out of stock

Pint Chocolate Topping

$18.00

Pint Strawberry Topping

$20.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$56.00

Cutting Fee

$2.00

Fresh Strawberry Cake

$60.00Out of stock

Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Upside Down Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodles

$3.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$48.00

Whole Coconut Cake

$56.00

Bulk Pick Up

Pulled Pork by the Pound

$14.00

1 pound feeds 3-4 people; comes with complimentary mild sauce

Brisket by the Pound

$26.00

1 pound feeds 3-4 people; comes with complimentary mild sauce

Turkey by the Pound

$16.00

1 pound feeds 3-4 people; comes with complimentary mild sauce

Ribs by the Rack

$26.00

1 rack feeds 2-3 people; comes with complimentary mild sauce

Sausage by the Link(4)

$16.00

4 jalapeno cheddar links; feeds 3-4 people; comes with complimentary mild sauce

Mild Sauce Pint

$5.00

1 pint; house-made, mild, semi-sweet; ketchup and vinegar based

Hot Sauce Pint

$5.00

1 pint; house-made, spicy; ketchup and vinegar based

Kum Back Sauce Pint

$5.00

1 pint; house-made, zesty, creamy, mayonnaise-based with garlic and paprika

Alabama White Sauce Pint

$5.00

1 pint; house-made, tangy, mayonnaise-based, horseradish

Deviled Eggs by the Dozen

$16.00

house-made daily, topped with bacon jam; 1 dozen half eggs

Large Vinegar Slaw

$9.00

house-made, vinegar-based, mildly-sweet; feeds 3-4

Large Potato Salad

$12.00

red skin potatoes, bacon, scallions, smoky dressing; feeds 3-4

Large Baked Beans

$12.00

classic baked beans with pulled pork and house-made sauce; feeds 3-4

Large Macaroni and Cheese

$15.00

Large Pimento Cheese

$15.00

our famous secret recipe; feeds 3-4

Large Seasoned Crackers

$4.00

zesty, house-seasoned and baked saltines; feeds 3-4

Buns (4)

$5.00

Pint Pickled Onions

$5.00

Pint Jalapenos

$4.00

Pint Spicy Pickles

$4.00

Smoked Cheese Dip

$15.00

Large Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Sheet Of Cornbread

$60.00

CHILLED Rack Of Ribs

$20.00

50 Wings

$80.00

25 Wings

$40.00

1/4 Pan Chili

$17.00

IYKYK

The Harrison

$14.00

Bubba Cole Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Stacey's Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey, pimento cheese, raw onion, pickled jalapenos on a brioche bun

Brunch Smashburger

$12.00

BLT On Toast

$8.00

Daily Specials

Chili

$7.00Out of stock

Soda/Tea

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Coffee/Milk/Juice

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$2.49

Milk

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Draft Beer

BLUE MOON PINT

$5.00

PINT Blackstone Nutbrown Ale

$5.00Out of stock

BLUEMOON LARGE

$7.00

LARGE Blackstone Nutbrown Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Pint Octoberfest

$5.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Large Octoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock Pint

$5.00

Shiner Bock Large

$7.00

Lagunita Ipa PINT

$5.00

Lagunita Ipa LARGE

$7.00

SHINER Holiday Cheer Pint

$5.00

SHINER Holiday Cheer Large

$7.00

Bottle Beer

BUDLIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA BOTTLE

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUSCH LIGHT

$4.00

LONESTAR

$4.00

SHOCK TOP

Out of stock

CORONA

$4.00

MILLER

$4.00

YAZOO GERST

$6.00

SHINER

$4.00Out of stock

COORS

$4.00

YUENGLING

$4.00

ULTRA AMBER BOCK

$5.00

TWISTED TEA

$6.00

Can Beer

HUB CITY STRAWBERRY

$6.00

WISEACRE MEMPHIS SAND

$6.00

WISEACRE TINY BOMB

$6.00

BLACK ABBEY IPA

$6.00

NEW HOLLAND DRAGON MILK WHITE STOUT

$7.00

FOUNDERS DAY IPA

$5.00

GOOSEISLAND TROPCIAL

$7.00

Ranch Water

$6.00

Godhopper IPA

$7.00

Thistly Cross

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Long Island Tea

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Mojito

$9.00

Martini

$10.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Walk Me Down

$10.00

57 Chevy

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Kentucky Mule

$5.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

See Ya Summer

$4.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$5.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Signature Cocktails

In Josh's Fashion

$10.00

Story Time

$10.00

Bar 109 Martini

$10.00

Three Sheets to the Wind

$10.00

Peachy Keen

$10.00

Peach

$2.00

BBQ Bloody Mary

$12.00

Salty Fall

$10.00

Pit Master

$10.00

Just Roll With It

$10.00

Bourbon/Whiskey/Scotch

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Yellowstone

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Jack Daniels Black

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Old Charter

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

Jack Honey

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

Mitchers

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Bookers

Benriach

$12.00

Kentucky Deluxe

$6.00

Cawfords

$6.00

Kurvball

$7.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$36.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Treaty Oak Ghost Hill

$7.00

Beam Eight Stan WELL

$6.00Out of stock

Bird Dog Peach

$7.00

Benchmark

$6.00

Four Roses Single Barrell

$10.00

Vodka

TITOS

$7.00

ABSOLUT

$7.00

ABSOULT CITRON

$7.00

ABSOULT WATERMELON

$7.00

KETTLE ONE

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

SKOL VODKA

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Strawberry Sky Vodka

$7.00

Tequila

PATRON

$10.00

JOSE CUERVO

$7.00

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$7.00

DON JULIO

$9.00

SKOL TEQUILA

$6.00

Coconut 1800

$7.00

Altos

$7.00

Rum

SKOL RUM

$6.00

MALIBU

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

CRUZAN VANILLA

$7.00

BACARDI

$7.00

Gin / Cordials

SKOL GIN

$6.00

TANQUERAY

$8.00

BOMBAY

$9.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Baileys

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Blow Job Shot

$8.00

Wine

Silver Gate Cabernet

$5.00

Silver Gate Chardonnay

$5.00

Silver Gate Merlot

$5.00

Silver Gate Moscato

$5.00

Silver Gate Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Silver Gate Pinot Noir

$5.00

Roscato Rosso Dolce

$6.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Pinot Gris

$8.00

1924 Port Pinot Noir

$8.00

Francis Coppola Cabernet

$8.00

Bottle Silver Gate Moscato

$18.00

Roscato Rosso Dolce Bottle

$20.00

Sav Blanc

$5.00

Bottle Pinot Grig

$18.00

Bottle Chardonnay Kendall

$20.00

Bottle Cabernet

$18.00

Bottle House Pinot Noir

$18.00

Bottle Champagne

$24.00

Bottle Pinot Gris

$20.00

Bottle Port Pinot Noir

$20.00

IYKYK

Whitney Squared

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 S. Lindell Street, Martin, TN 38237

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

