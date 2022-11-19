Blake's at Southern Milling
No reviews yet
109 S. Lindell Street
Martin, TN 38237
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Snacks and Starters
Entree
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
pulled pork, toasted bun
Brisket Sandwich
brisket, toasted bun
Turkey Sandwich
turkey, toasted bun
Sausage Sandwich
sliced sausage, toasted bun
Grilled Cheese
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Bubba Cole
brisket, turkey, pimento cheese, brioche bun
Turkey Cheddar Bacon
turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, brioche bun
Blake's Smashburger
Number 109
Quarter pound, house ground, brisket smash burger with bacon and pimento cheese on a brioche bun
Patty Melt
smash burger on toast with swiss and onions
Brisket Turkey Melt
Smoke N Smash
BBQ Bologna
Stacey's Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, pimento cheese, raw onion, pickled jalapenos on a brioche bun
Kid's Menu
Sides
House Chips
Waffle Fries
Mac and Cheese
Baked Beans
classic baked beans with pulled pork and house-made sauce
Vinegar Slaw
house-made, vinegar-based, mildly-sweet
Seasoned Crackers
zesty, house-seasoned and baked saltines
Pimento Cheese & Crackers
our famous secret recipe
Potato Salad
red skin potatoes, bacon, scallions, smoky dressing
Brussel Sprouts
Deviled Eggs (2)
house-made daily, topped with bacon jam
Quarter Pan Queso
seasonal
Side Salad
Hashbrown Casserole
EXTRAS
2 Rib Bones
maple-bourbon glaze
Brisket 1/4 lb
single serving
Extra Alabama White Sauce 2 oz
house-made, tangy, mayonnaise-based, horseradish
Extra Hot Sauce 2 oz
house-made, spicy; ketchup and vinegar based
Extra Kum Back Sauce 2 oz
house-made, zesty, creamy, mayonnaise-based with garlic and paprika
Extra Mild Sauce 2 oz
house-made, mild, semi-sweet; ketchup and vinegar based
Jalapeno Cornbread
Pulled Pork 1/4 lb
single serving
Sliced Sausage Link
jalapeno cheddar
Turkey 1/4 lb
single serving
TX Toast
Individual Tender
All Sauces
3 SlicesOf Bacon
One Mini Cookie
Side Of Queso
Brisket 1/3 Lb
Dessert
Strawberry Pie
???
Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)
Plain Cheesecake
Banana Toffee Pie
Chocolate Cake
Carrot Cake
Strawberry Poke Cake
Pecan Pie Brownie
Chess Pie
Lemon Icebox Pie
Chocolate Pie Cups
9 Cinnamon Rolls Pan
3 Cinnamon Rolls Panned
Banana Bread
Fried Pie
Key Lime Pie
Red Velvet
Whole Cheesecake
Whole Lemon Blueberry Cake
Whole Key Lime Pie
Whole Strawberry Pie
Whole Chocolate Cake
Pumpkin Pie
Coconut Pie
LemonBlueberry Cake
Frosted Sugar Cookies
Chocolate Pie
Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie
Personalized Three Layer Cake
Pint Chocolate Topping
Pint Strawberry Topping
Whole Carrot Cake
Cutting Fee
Fresh Strawberry Cake
Brownie
Apple Upside Down Cake
Pecan Pie
Snickerdoodles
Oreo Cheesecake
Whole Pecan Pie
Whole Coconut Cake
Bulk Pick Up
Pulled Pork by the Pound
1 pound feeds 3-4 people; comes with complimentary mild sauce
Brisket by the Pound
1 pound feeds 3-4 people; comes with complimentary mild sauce
Turkey by the Pound
1 pound feeds 3-4 people; comes with complimentary mild sauce
Ribs by the Rack
1 rack feeds 2-3 people; comes with complimentary mild sauce
Sausage by the Link(4)
4 jalapeno cheddar links; feeds 3-4 people; comes with complimentary mild sauce
Mild Sauce Pint
1 pint; house-made, mild, semi-sweet; ketchup and vinegar based
Hot Sauce Pint
1 pint; house-made, spicy; ketchup and vinegar based
Kum Back Sauce Pint
1 pint; house-made, zesty, creamy, mayonnaise-based with garlic and paprika
Alabama White Sauce Pint
1 pint; house-made, tangy, mayonnaise-based, horseradish
Deviled Eggs by the Dozen
house-made daily, topped with bacon jam; 1 dozen half eggs
Large Vinegar Slaw
house-made, vinegar-based, mildly-sweet; feeds 3-4
Large Potato Salad
red skin potatoes, bacon, scallions, smoky dressing; feeds 3-4
Large Baked Beans
classic baked beans with pulled pork and house-made sauce; feeds 3-4
Large Macaroni and Cheese
Large Pimento Cheese
our famous secret recipe; feeds 3-4
Large Seasoned Crackers
zesty, house-seasoned and baked saltines; feeds 3-4
Buns (4)
Pint Pickled Onions
Pint Jalapenos
Pint Spicy Pickles
Smoked Cheese Dip
Large Brussel Sprouts
Sheet Of Cornbread
CHILLED Rack Of Ribs
50 Wings
25 Wings
1/4 Pan Chili
IYKYK
Daily Specials
Draft Beer
BLUE MOON PINT
PINT Blackstone Nutbrown Ale
BLUEMOON LARGE
LARGE Blackstone Nutbrown Ale
Sam Adams Pint Octoberfest
Sam Adams Large Octoberfest
Shiner Bock Pint
Shiner Bock Large
Lagunita Ipa PINT
Lagunita Ipa LARGE
SHINER Holiday Cheer Pint
SHINER Holiday Cheer Large
Bottle Beer
Can Beer
Classic Cocktails
Long Island Tea
Margarita
Moscow Mule
Mojito
Martini
Lynchburg Lemonade
Whiskey Sour
Amaretto Sour
Lemon Drop
Bahama Mama
Manhattan
Bloody Mary
Tequila Sunrise
Washington Apple
Cosmo
Sex On The Beach
Liquid Marijuana
Walk Me Down
57 Chevy
Green Tea Shot
Kentucky Mule
Old Fashion
See Ya Summer
Breakfast Shot
Pineapple Upside Down Shot
Screwdriver
Signature Cocktails
Bourbon/Whiskey/Scotch
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Jameson
Chivas Regal
Glenlivet
Seagrams 7
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Yellowstone
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels Black
Jim Beam
Woodford Reserve
Crown Vanilla
Johnnie Walker Black
Old Charter
Buffalo Trace
Wild Turkey 101
Blanton's
Dewars
Glenfiddich
Elijah Craig
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Jack Honey
Fireball
Chivas Regal
Glenlivet
Mitchers
Eagle Rare
Basil Hayden
Skrewball
Bookers
Benriach
Kentucky Deluxe
Cawfords
Kurvball
Four Roses
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Black
Treaty Oak Ghost Hill
Beam Eight Stan WELL
Bird Dog Peach
Benchmark
Four Roses Single Barrell
Vodka
Tequila
Gin / Cordials
Wine
Silver Gate Cabernet
Silver Gate Chardonnay
Silver Gate Merlot
Silver Gate Moscato
Silver Gate Pinot Grigio
Silver Gate Pinot Noir
Roscato Rosso Dolce
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Kendall Jackson Pinot Gris
1924 Port Pinot Noir
Francis Coppola Cabernet
Bottle Silver Gate Moscato
Roscato Rosso Dolce Bottle
Sav Blanc
Bottle Pinot Grig
Bottle Chardonnay Kendall
Bottle Cabernet
Bottle House Pinot Noir
Bottle Champagne
Bottle Pinot Gris
Bottle Port Pinot Noir
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
109 S. Lindell Street, Martin, TN 38237