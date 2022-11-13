Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bain Barbecue & Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

993 S Cooper St

Memphis, TN 38104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Full Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey (14-16lbs)

$135.00Out of stock

***PICKUP IS BETWEEN 11AM AND 1PM ON THANKSGIVING DAY***

Cookies

Single Cookie Pack

$3.95Out of stock

4-Cookie Pack

$12.95Out of stock

6-Cookie Pack

$19.95Out of stock

12-Cookie Pack

$33.95Out of stock

Sweet Kolaches

Peach Cream

Peach Cream

$1.75Out of stock
Peach

Peach

$1.75Out of stock
Strawberry Cream

Strawberry Cream

$1.75Out of stock
Strawberry

Strawberry

$1.75Out of stock
Blueberry Cream

Blueberry Cream

$1.75Out of stock
Blueberry

Blueberry

$1.75Out of stock

Apple Cream

$1.75Out of stock

Apple

$1.75Out of stock
Cherry Cream

Cherry Cream

$1.75Out of stock
Cherry

Cherry

$1.75Out of stock

Cream cheese

$1.75Out of stock

Nutella

$1.75Out of stock

Nutella Cream

$2.00Out of stock

Savory Kolaches

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$3.95Out of stock
Ham, Cheese, and Jalapeno

Ham, Cheese, and Jalapeno

$3.95Out of stock
Sausage and Sauerkraut

Sausage and Sauerkraut

$3.95Out of stock
Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$3.95Out of stock
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$3.95Out of stock
Bacon, Egg, Cheese, and Jalapeno

Bacon, Egg, Cheese, and Jalapeno

$3.95Out of stock
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$3.95Out of stock
Sausage, Egg, Cheese, and Jalapeno

Sausage, Egg, Cheese, and Jalapeno

$3.95Out of stock

Specialty Kolaches

Sausage and Cheese

Sausage and Cheese

$3.95Out of stock
Sausage, Cheese, and Jalapeno

Sausage, Cheese, and Jalapeno

$3.95Out of stock

Brisket, Egg, & Cheese

$3.95Out of stock

Brisket, Egg, Cheese and Jalapeno

$3.95Out of stock

The Southerner

$3.95Out of stock

Our house made sausage gravy stuffed kolache. Like biscuits and gravy, but portable!

The Italian

$3.95Out of stock

Pepperoni and cheese inside our kolache dough, with a side of marinara sauce. Mama Mia that’s a good kolache!

Egg White, Spinach, Mushroom, and Onion

$3.95Out of stock

Egg White Veggie W Jalp

$3.95Out of stock

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Burrito

$7.95Out of stock

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Burrito

$7.95Out of stock

Brisket, Egg, and Cheese Burrito

$8.95Out of stock

Sweets

Texas Sized Cinnamon Roll

Texas Sized Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$1.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.00
Mexican Orange Fanta

Mexican Orange Fanta

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Coke Zero Can

$1.50

Dr Pepper Can

$1.50
Root Beer Can

Root Beer Can

$1.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.50
Dunkin French Vanilla Iced Coffee

Dunkin French Vanilla Iced Coffee

$2.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$2.50
2% Milk

2% Milk

$2.50
Peace Tea Just Peachy

Peace Tea Just Peachy

$2.50
Peace Tea Caddy Shack

Peace Tea Caddy Shack

$2.50

Peace Tea Razzleberry

$2.50

Cup of Coffee

$1.00

Powerade - Blue

$2.50

Powerade - Orange

$2.50

Shirts

Bain Is Back Comfort Colors T Shirt - Short Sleeve

$20.00

Bain Is Back Comfort Colors T Shirt - Long Sleeve

$25.00

Bain Barbecue & Bakery - Short Sleeve

$20.00

Bain Barbecue & Bakery - Long Sleeve

$25.00

Bain & Anthony Quote - Short Sleeve

$20.00

Bain & Anthony Quote - Long Sleeve

$25.00

I'd Smoke That - Short Sleeve

$20.00

Every Butt - Short Sleeve

$20.00

Bain Sweatshirt

$25.00

Sauces & Rubs

Bain Mustard Sauce

Bain Mustard Sauce

$10.00
Bain Texas Sauce

Bain Texas Sauce

$10.00
Bain Memphis Sauce

Bain Memphis Sauce

$10.00
Bain Sweet Heat Rub

Bain Sweet Heat Rub

$13.00
Bain All Purpose Rub

Bain All Purpose Rub

$13.00
Bain Beef Rub

Bain Beef Rub

$13.00

Other Merchandise

Bain Koozie

$3.00
Bain Barbecue Hat

Bain Barbecue Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

993 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bain BBQ Catering
orange starNo Reviews
993 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
903 S. Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown
orange star4.8 • 825
862 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Memphis Whistle - 2299 Young Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2299 Young Avenue Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Sweet Grass
orange star4.3 • 307
937 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
orange star4.3 • 12
964 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Memphis

Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
orange star4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
orange star4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Mahogany Memphis
orange star4.0 • 2,561
3092 Poplar Avenue #11 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,953
603 North McLean Blvd Memphis, TN 38107
View restaurantnext
Pop’s Deli
orange star4.5 • 1,863
6749 E Shelby Dr Memphis, TN 38141
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,763
4375 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston