Chi Phi Food Truck CHIPHI @ Ghost River Brewing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Authentic Chicago style hot dogs and Philly Cheesesteaks in Memphis, TN
Location
827 South Main St., Memphis, TN 38106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Memphis
Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
4.4 • 7,518
2231 Central Avenue Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurant
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant