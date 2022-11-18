Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant

421 Reviews

$

670 Jefferson Ave

Memphis, TN 38103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Rooster
The Usual
Hashbrowns

Biscuit Sammies

Breakfast Sammies are served on delicious house made buttermilk biscuits!

Biscuit

$2.00

House Made Buttermilk Biscuit

Bacon & Biscuit

$4.50

Buttermilk biscuit with bacon

Dirty South

Dirty South

$5.50

Fried green tomato, pimento cheese, Sunrise sauce (add egg +2, add bacon +2)

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.50

egg cooked your way with choice of American or cheddar cheese served on a buttermilk biscuit

Fit Biscuit

Fit Biscuit

$6.50

turkey bacon, egg white, swiss cheese

Ham And Biscuit

$4.50

country ham served on a buttermilk biscuit

Jed Biscuit

Jed Biscuit

$6.50

country ham, fried egg, cheddar cheese

King Biscuit

$12.00

fried chicken, country ham, over easy egg, topped with sausage gravy

McBetter

McBetter

$6.00

sausage, egg, american cheese

Mo' Better Veggie Sausage

$6.00

veggie sausage, egg, american cheese

P Love’s

P Love’s

$6.50

smoked bologna, american cheese, fried egg

Sausage & Biscuit

$4.50

house sausage served on a buttermilk biscuit

The Rooster

The Rooster

$6.50

fried chicken, pickle, tabasco honey (add an egg for a Mother & Child Reunion +$1)

The Usual

The Usual

$6.00

fried egg, cheddar, bacon

Bowls

Bi Bim Bowl

$12.00

char sui pork, over easy eggs, kimchi, scallions, pickled daikon, served on sticky rice

Biscuits And Gravy Bowl

$10.00

scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese and sausage, served over a biscuit and topped with sausage gravy

Breakfast of Champions

$10.00

vegan-scrambled tofu, spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms, scallions, sriracha, peanuts, with wheatberry toast (add veggie sausage +1.5 )

Chorizo Bowl

$12.00

pork chorizo, egg, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onions on cheddar cheese grits

Queen's Oatmeal

$9.00

vegan steel cut oats, cinnamon brown sugar, pecans, strawberries, blueberries

Yogi Bowl

Yogi Bowl

$9.00

Greek yogurt, mixed berries, house-made granola, honey drizzle

Plates

Avocado Toast Breakfast

Avocado Toast Breakfast

$10.00

eggs your way served over house made ciabatta bread with choice of hash browns or fruit cup

Buttermilk Shortstack

Buttermilk Shortstack

$12.00

3 buttermilk three pancakes served with your choice of bacon or sausage *add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips $1.50

French Toast

$12.00

3 fluffy pieces of French toast, topped with powdered sugar and strawberries served with 2 strips of bacon and maple syrup

Best Omelette

Best Omelette

$12.00

spinach, artichoke, tomato, goat cheese, salsa verde and scallions, served with a biscuit

Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain

$12.00

country ham, cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers served with a biscuit

The Kitchen Sink

The Kitchen Sink

$12.00

2 eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, biscuit, hanna farm grits

Three Amigos Tacos

Three Amigos Tacos

$12.00

scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, potatoes, jalapeños, cotija cheese, salsa verde, and pico de gallo, over corn tortillas

Three Hermana Tacos

$9.00

black beans, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, salsa roja, pickled red onion, queso fresco on corn tortillas

Cheese Omelette

$8.00

choice of American or cheddar cheese

Meat and Cheese Omelette

$9.50

your choice of meat and cheese

Chorizo Omelette

$11.00

Chorizo, spinach, onions, queso fresco, pico de gallo, salsa roja

Sides

shredded potatoes served golden brown

2 Eggs

$2.50

2 eggs cooked your way

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.50

house made ciabatta bread with avocado spread

Biscuit and Gravy

Biscuit and Gravy

$5.00

buttermilk biscuit served with sausage gravy

Cin Roll

Cin Roll

$2.50

homemade cinnamon rolls topped with icing

Country Ham

$5.00
Extra Syrup

Extra Syrup

$0.25

Fried Chicken Breast

$5.00

Fried Green Tomatoes (3)

$3.50

fried green tomatoes served with Sunrise sauce (3 per order)

Fruit cup

Fruit cup

$4.00

mix of seasonal fruits and berries

Gluten free toast

$3.00

gluten free bread served toasted (2)

Grilled chicken

$5.00
Hanna Farm Cheddar Cheese Grits

Hanna Farm Cheddar Cheese Grits

$4.50

hanna farms grits with cheddar cheese

Hanna Farms Loaded Grits

$5.50

cheddar cheese grits, bacon, sour cream, scallions

Hanna Farm Grits

Hanna Farm Grits

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$3.50

House Jam

$0.50

Petit Jean Bacon

$4.00

Petit Jean Farms bacon (4 pieces per order)

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.00

oatmeal served plain

Greek Yogurt

$3.50

Plain Greek yogurt

Sausage

$5.00

house recipe sausage patties, (2 patties per order)

Gravy

Gravy

$3.00

house made sausage gravy

Pancake

$3.00

1 buttermilk pancake (add strawberries +0.50, blueberries +0.50, or chocolate chips +0.50)

Pico de Gallo

$0.25
Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

wheatberry toast (2)

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

4 pieces per order

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

2 patties per order

Veggie sausage

$4.00

2 patties per order

Fries

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

4 slices of tomato

$2.00

side of Ranch Dressing

$0.25

salsa roja

$0.25

side of honey mustard

$0.25

side of goat cheese

$1.00

Side of Pimento Cheese

$1.00

side of kimchi

$2.00

side of chorizo

$4.00

Bologna

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Bag of Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

KIDS MENU

Kids Pancake with Bacon

$5.00

buttermilk pancake served with bacon and maple syrup, add oreo, chocolate chips, strawberries, or blueberries +$0.50

Little Sink

Little Sink

$6.00

biscuit, bacon or sausage, scrambled egg

Kids Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.00

chicken tenders served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

grilled cheese sandwich served with fries

Hot or Iced Coffee

Local and delicious J Brooks Coffee

J Brooks’ Light

$3.50

J Brooks’ Dark

$3.50

J Brooks’ Decaf Clarion

$3.50

Beverage

Bottled Soft Drinks

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Can Gatorade

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice(Bar)

$3.00

Horizon Milk

$2.50

Hot Coco

$4.50

My Cup of Tea Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Tropicana Apple

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Simply Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Simply Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Tropicana Rub Red Grapefruit

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Gatorade

$3.25

Barista

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Wiseacre Cold Brew

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cocktails

Blood Mary

Blood Mary

$8.00

Bottle Of Champagne With Juice

$20.00

Irish Coffee

$7.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Screwdriver

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Ice Pick

$6.50

Kahlua & Coffee

$6.50

Boozy Brunch Flight Special!

$27.00

Elvis Shot

$6.00

King Joe

$7.50

White Russian

$7.50

Blueberry Lemon Fizz

$7.50

Boozy Latte

$8.00

Beer

Beermosa

$5.00Out of stock

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb - Tap

$5.00Out of stock

Crosstown - Traffic

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Get Up 'N Grit It!

Website

Location

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

Gallery
Sunrise Memphis image
Sunrise Memphis image
Sunrise Memphis image
Sunrise Memphis image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crazy Gander Coffee Company
orange star5.0 • 28
150 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
AUTOMATIC SLIM'S - Memphis TN - automaticslimsmemphis.com
orange star3.9 • 1,072
83 S 2nd St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Arcade Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
540 S Main St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Hustle & Dough
orange star4.7 • 73
477 S Main St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
orange starNo Reviews
110 Harbor Town Square Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- Crosstown Concourse
orange star4.0 • 54
1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167 Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Memphis

DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
orange star4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Silly Goose - 100 Peabody Place ste 190
orange star4.1 • 591
100 Peabody Place ste 190 Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Loflin Yard
orange star4.6 • 589
7 W Carolina Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Downtown - 147 E Butler Ave
orange star4.9 • 506
147 E Butler Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown
orange star4.5 • 101
185 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Longshot
orange star4.9 • 87
477 S Main St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Chickasaw Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Cooper-Young
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston