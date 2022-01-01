A map showing the location of Central BBQ - Downtown 147 E Butler AveView gallery

Central BBQ - Downtown 147 E Butler Ave

506 Reviews

$$

147 E Butler Ave

Memphis, TN 38103

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Hot Wings
Pork Plate
Full Pork BBQ Nachos

Snacks

To Go (Green Box) Fee

$0.30
Sausage & Cheese Plate

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$13.00
Half Hot Wings

Half Hot Wings

$9.00

Additional Wing (1)

$3.00
Half Pork BBQ Nachos

Half Pork BBQ Nachos

$9.00
Full Pork BBQ Nachos

Full Pork BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Half Chicken BBQ Nachos

$9.00

Full Chicken BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Half Beef BBQ Nachos

$11.00

Full Beef BBQ Nachos

$15.00

Half Turkey BBQ Nachos

$9.00Out of stock

Full Turkey BBQ Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Half Portobello BBQ Nachos

$8.00

Full Portobello BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Full BBQ Nachos No Meat

$7.00

Half Nacho No Meat

$3.50

Full Combo Nacho

$12.00
Chips & Blue Cheese

Chips & Blue Cheese

$7.00

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.75

App Sampler

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00
Portabella Salad

Portabella Salad

$8.00

Green to go box fee

$0.30
BBQ Chef Salad

BBQ Chef Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Reg Pork Sandwich

Reg Pork Sandwich

$8.00
Lg Pork Sandwich

Lg Pork Sandwich

$10.00
Reg Chicken Sandwich

Reg Chicken Sandwich

$9.00
Lg Chicken Sandwich

Lg Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock
Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock
Reg Beef Brisket Sandwich

Reg Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.00
Lg Beef Brisket Sandwich

Lg Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.00
Portabella Sandwich

Portabella Sandwich

$6.00
Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$7.00
Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Sliders and Chips

$12.00

Plates

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$13.00
1/2 Chicken Plate

1/2 Chicken Plate

$14.00Out of stock
Turkey Plate

Turkey Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Brisket Plate

$19.00
Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.00
Slab for Two Plate

Slab for Two Plate

$36.50
1/2 Slab Rib Plate

1/2 Slab Rib Plate

$27.25
Full Slab Rib Plate

Full Slab Rib Plate

$33.50
Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$26.00
Combo Rib Plate

Combo Rib Plate

$41.00

Sides

BBQ Beans (regular)

BBQ Beans (regular)

$3.50
Fries (regular)

Fries (regular)

$3.50
Green Beans (regular)

Green Beans (regular)

$3.50
Turnips (regular)

Turnips (regular)

$3.50
Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

$3.50
Mac N' Cheese (regular)

Mac N’ Cheese (regular)

$3.50
Pork Rinds (regular)

Pork Rinds (regular)

$3.50
Potato Salad (regular)

Potato Salad (regular)

$3.50
Slaw (regular)

Slaw (regular)

$3.50
BBQ Beans (large)

BBQ Beans (large)

$4.50
Slaw (large)

Slaw (large)

$4.50
Turnips (large)

Turnips (large)

$4.50
Green Beans (large)

Green Beans (large)

$4.50
Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)

Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)

$4.50
Potato Salad (large)

Potato Salad (large)

$4.50
Mac N' Cheese (large)

Mac N’ Cheese (large)

$4.50

Pork Rinds (large)

$4.50
Fries (large)

Fries (large)

$4.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.50

Extra 2oz Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Quart Beans

$10.00

Quart Green Beans

$10.00

Quart Turnips

$10.00

Quart Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Quart Pot Salad

$14.00

Quart Slaw

$10.00
Quart Banana Pudding

Quart Banana Pudding

$15.00Out of stock

Just Meat

Pork LB

$15.00

Chicken LB

$17.00

Beef LB

$22.00

Turkey LB

$17.00Out of stock

Half Chicken Only

$9.00Out of stock

Half Slab Ribs Only

$26.25

Full Slab Ribs Only

$32.50

Sausage LB

$11.00

Bologna LB

$11.00

Dessert

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$5.00
5 Layer Coconut Cake

5 Layer Coconut Cake

$5.00

5 Layer Caramel Cake

$5.00

Homemade Banana Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Cookies(2)

$3.00Out of stock
Quart Banana Pudding

Quart Banana Pudding

$15.00Out of stock
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Cheescake

$5.00

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00
Jr. BBQ

Jr. BBQ

$6.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Bulk

6 Pack Pork

$30.00

2lb sauce slaw

12 Pack Pork

$53.00

3lb Pork 2 LG Slaw LG Sauce Dozen Buns

6 Pack Chicken

$34.00

12 Pack Chicken

$58.00

3 LB Chik 2 LG Slaw 1 LG Sauce DZ buns

6 Pack Turkey

$34.00Out of stock

12Pack Turkey

$54.00Out of stock

6 Pack Beef

$44.00

12 pack Beef

$66.00

1/2 Meat Tray

$94.00

Meat Tray

$137.00

Buns Each

$0.29

Extra Meat 4OZ

Out of stock

Dozen buns

$3.25

Beverages

1/2 Gallon - Lemonade

$3.00
1/2 Gallon - Sweet Tea

1/2 Gallon - Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

1/2 Gallon - Unsweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Can Coca Cola

$1.50
Can Diet Pepsi

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.50
Can Mountain Dew

Can Mountain Dew

$1.50
Can Pepsi

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50
Gallon Of Lemonade

Gallon Of Lemonade

$6.00
Gallon of Sweet Tea

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$6.00
Lemonade/Logo Cup

Lemonade/Logo Cup

$2.50
Sweet Tea/Logo Cup

Sweet Tea/Logo Cup

$2.50
Unsweet Tea/Logo Cup

Unsweet Tea/Logo Cup

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

147 E Butler Ave, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

Gallery

