Good Fortune Co. 361 South Main Street

Signature Cocktails

Bruce Lychee

$12.00

Lemongrass Mojito

$12.00

Bali's Life

$12.00

Just Like Honey

$12.00

She Sells Shiso

$12.00

Hope & Sesame

$12.00

Gojira

$12.00

Old Fortune

$12.00

CORKAGE FEE

$20.00

HENNY SPECIAL

$12.00Out of stock

Drink Fee

$75.00

Spooky Flight

$12.00Out of stock

Hocus Pocus

$5.00Out of stock

Scream

$5.00Out of stock

Child's Play

$5.00Out of stock

Sake

Good

Sake Masu

$7.00

Nigori Masu

$7.00

Sake Carafe

$10.00

Sparkling Sake Jelly Peach

$8.00

Sake Jelly Sparkling Yuzu

$8.00Out of stock

Funaguchi Ichiban

$12.00

Better

Countless Visions 300ml

$22.00

Pure Bloom

$24.00

Poochi Poochi

$24.00

Moonstone 720ml

$32.00

Best

Sayuri Nigori 720ml

$36.00

Tokubetsu Honjozo 700ml

$39.00

Kiku Masamune "Taru"

$41.00

Manotsuru Maho Daiginjo

$96.00

Shochu

Takara Sochu

$6.00

Tan Taka Tan

$6.00

Kurokame

$7.00

Yokaichi Mugi Sochu

$7.00

Others

Shochiku Bai

$10.00

Sparkling wine

$8.00

Choya Plum Wine

$10.00

Ming River Baiju

$9.00

Zero-Proof

Kiss From a Rose

$10.00

Uncle Iroh

$10.00

Sailor Saturn

$10.00

Ritual Tequila

$8.00

Bruce Lychee MOCKTAIL

$10.00

Lemongrass Mojito MOCKTAIL

$12.00

Old Fortune MOCKTAIL

$10.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Spiked Lemonade

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Spiked Tea

$12.00

Fizz

$12.00

Liquor

Current

Haku

$10.00

Haku DBL

$14.00

Nikka Coffey Vodka

$11.00

Nikka Coffey DBL

$20.00

Tito's (Well)

$8.00

Not In Stock

Takara Sochu

$6.00

Ming River Baijiu

$9.00

Tan Taka Tan Sochu

$6.00

Tan Taka Tan Sochu DBL

$12.00

Yokaichi

$8.00

Yokaichi DBl

$14.00

Current

Roku

$9.00

Roku DBL

$16.00

Etsu Gin

$9.00

135 East Dry Gin

$9.00

135 East Dry Gin DBL

$16.00

Awayuki Straw. Gin

$9.00

Gunpowder Gin

$10.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$10.00

Nikka Coffey Gin DBL

$18.00

Broker's Gin (well)

$8.00

Current

Cruzan (Well)

$8.00

Cruzan DBL (Well)

$16.00

Clairin Vaval

$9.00Out of stock

Smith & Cross

$9.00

Batavia Arrack

$9.00

Kiyomi Rum

$11.00

Barsol Pisco

$8.00

Phraya

$12.00

Phraya DBL

$20.00

Tequila

Campo Bravo (Well)

$8.00

Campo Bravo (Well) DBL

$14.00

La Gritona

$10.00

123 Blanco

$10.00

123 Reposado

$12.00

123 Anejo

$14.00

Mezcal

Banhez Mezcal (Well)

$8.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$10.00

Bozal Ensamble

$12.00

Japanese Whiskey

Toki

$9.00

Fuyu

$10.00Out of stock

IWAI Traditional

$11.00

Ohishi

$12.00

Shunka Shute (AUTUMN)

$12.00

IWAI Traditional

$12.00

IWAI Umeshu Cask

$14.00Out of stock

Nikka Coffey Whiskey Grain

$14.00

Nikka From The Barrel

$14.00

Miyagikyo Single

$16.00

Hibiki Harmony

$20.00

Hakushu 12 yr

$22.00Out of stock

Ohishi Sherry Cask

$14.00

Oisihi Tokubetsu Reserve

$25.00

Indian Whiskey

Amrut Single Malt

$15.00

Amrut Peated

$15.00

Amrut Fusion

$15.00

Paul John Single Malt

$18.00

Taiwanese

Kavalon

$13.00

Kavalon Port Cask

$15.00

King Car

$18.00

American

Four Roses (Well)

$8.00

Four Roses (Well) DBL

$14.00

Riverset Rye (Well)

$8.00

Riverset Rye DBL

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Absinthe

$18.00

Absinthe DBL

$34.00

Aperol

$9.00

Aperol DBL

$16.00

Campari

$9.00

Campari DBL

$16.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chareau

$10.00

Chinola Passionfruit

$9.00

Framboise (Raspberry)

$8.00

Cynar Original

$9.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Fernet

$10.00

Fernet DBL

$18.00

Fiorente Elderflower

$8.00

Fiorente Elderflower DBL

$16.00

Midori

$8.00

Midori DBL

$14.00Out of stock

Orchard Peach

$8.00

Orchard Pear

$8.00

Naranja Orange

$8.00

Soho Lychee Liquor

$8.00

Soho Lychee Liquor DBL

$14.00

Spice 94 Seedlip

$10.00

Spice 94 Seedlip DBL

$18.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Tempus Fugit Banane

$11.00

Takara Sochu

$6.00

Tan Taka Tan

$6.00

Ming River Baiju

$9.00

Kurokame

$7.00

Yokaichi Mugi Sochu

$7.00

Beer

Tsingtao

$6.00Out of stock

Kirin

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Makku OG

$6.00

Soku Pineapple

$6.00

Soku Tangerine

$6.00

Taj Mahal

$12.00

Asahi

$6.00

Famosa

$6.00

Soku Strawberry

$6.00

Teas

Pu'Er

$8.00

Genmaicha

$8.00

Hibiscus

$8.00

Tieguanyin

$8.00

Staff Tea

$2.00

Iced Oolong

$4.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

STAFF

Cocktails

Vodka Lemonade - Staff

$4.00

G&T - Staff

$3.00

Margarita - Staff

$4.00

Spicy Mezcal Marg - Staff

$4.00Out of stock

Daquiri - Staff

$3.00

OF - Staff

$3.00

Whiskey Highball - Staff

$3.00

Zero Proof

Lychee Lemonade - Staff

$3.00

Staff Tea

$3.00

Well Shot

Haku - Staff

$2.00Out of stock

Roku - Staff

$2.00Out of stock

Brokers - Staff

$1.50

Titos - Staff

$1.50

Campo - Staff

$1.50

Banhez - Staff

$2.00

Cruzan - Staff

$1.00

4 Roses - Staff

$1.25

Riverset - Staff

$2.00

Beer / Sake

Carafe - Staff

$2.00

Saporro - Staff

$2.00

Kirin - Staff

$2.00

Singha - Staff

$2.00

Asahi - Staff

$2.00

Tsingtao

$2.00

Famosa

$2.00

Nigori Lemonade

$4.00

Coke

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Handmade Noodles and Dumplings

Location

361 South Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

Good Fortune Co. image

