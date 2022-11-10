Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Bars & Lounges

Mahogany Memphis

2,561 Reviews

$$

3092 Poplar Avenue #11

Memphis, TN 38111

Popular Items

Cajun Egg Rolls
Cajun Fried Chicken w/Pot Likka & Greens w/hot water cornbread
Smoked Cabbage

The Extras - Appetizers

Crab Fingers

$15.00

Cajun garlic sauteed

Cajun Egg Rolls

$10.00

Cajun Chicken w/vegetable mix

Chicken Wings - Wet or Dry

$12.00

Seasoned, hot or honey gold

Seafood Gumbo - Cup

$7.00

Crab, Shrimp, Chicken Sausage

Seafood Gumbo - Bowl

$10.00

Crab, Shrimp, Chicken Sausage

Vegan Wings - Wet or Dry

$15.00

10-Aug

Appetizer platter -Catfish bites, wings, fries, eggrolls

$85.00

The Props - soups and salads

Side Salad

$5.00

mixed Greens, tomato, cucumbers, cheese, croutons

Memphis Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumbers, croutons, cheese, bacon, eggs, onions

Memphis Salad w/Chicken

$17.00

Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumbers, croutons, cheese, bacon, eggs, onions

Memphis Salad w/Shrimp

$18.00

Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumbers, croutons, cheese, bacon, eggs, onions

Seafood Gumbo - Cup

$7.00

Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumbers, croutons, cheese, bacon, eggs, onions

Seafood Gumbo - Bowl

$10.00

Crab, Shrimp, Chicken Sausage

The Cast - Entrees

Whole fish with creamed spinach and sautéed peppers

Cajun Fried Chicken w/Waffle

$15.00

Crab, Shrimp, Chicken Sausage

Cajun Fried Chicken w/Pot Likka & Greens w/hot water cornbread

$15.00

Dungeonous Crab Pasta

$45.00

Hawaiian Ribeye w/Loaded Smash

$35.00

Smoked Oxtails & Grits

$35.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Lamb Chops w/Asparagus

$35.00

Catfish & Pot Likka & Greens w/Cornbread

$20.00

Deep Fried Lobster Tail (12oz)

$55.00

Deep Fried Lobster Tail (16oz)

$75.00

Cajun Fried Whole Fish (Snapper) w/Spinach

$60.00

Chicken Pasta - Alfredo

$20.00

Seafood Pasta

$30.00

Smoked Ribs - 1/2 w/Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Smoked Ribs - Whole w/Mac & Cheese

$25.00

Chicken Tender Basket w/Fries

$15.00

Whole Large Red Snapper

$75.00

The Wrangler - Kids Menu

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders Fries

$7.00

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders 1/2 Waffle

$7.00

Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$7.00

The Stunts - Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Crab Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Pot Likka & Greens w/Smoked Turkey

$7.00

Smoked Cabbage

$7.00

Loaded Smashed Potatoes

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Hot Water Cornbread

$2.00

Thigh

$5.00

Breast

$7.00

Wing

$7.00

Leg

$5.00

Catfish only

$15.00

Shrimp (6)

$16.00

The Finale - Desserts

Beignets

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

Seasonal Gelato

$8.00

Ice Cream added

$3.00

3 Layer Cake

$8.00

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Bday Chocolate Cake

Bday Beignets

Vegan

Chef's Special Vegan Plate

$18.00

Cajun Fried Oyster Mushrooms & Waffle

$20.00

Chorizo Stuffed Poblano Peppers

$18.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Smoked Vegan Burger with Fries

$15.00

Vegan Jambalaya

$25.00

Oyster Wings (Wet or Dry)

$15.00

Vegan Eggrolls

$10.00

Vegan Pasta

$25.00

Vegan Salisbury Steak

$20.00

Vegan Waffle

$6.00

Beverages

Peach Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coke Products

$2.00

Brunch

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Cajun Fried Oyster Mushrooms & Waffle

$20.00

Steak & Eggs

$15.00

Mahogany Breakfast

$15.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Pancakes w/Meat

$11.00

French Toast Brioche

$15.00

Oxtails and Grits

$35.00

Catfish & Pot Likka & Greens w/Cornbread

$20.00

Omelettes - Vegetable

$12.00

Omelettes - Cheese

$10.00

Omelettes - Seafood

$16.00

Omelettes - Steak

$14.00

Fried Egg w/Bacon & Cheese on Texas Toast

$15.00

Deep Fried Chicken Tender w/Pancake

$7.00

Deep Fried Chicken Tender w/1/2 Waffle

$7.00

Deep Fried Chicken Tender w/Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$7.00

Grits

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Pot Likka & Greens w/Smoked Turkey

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Crab Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Whole Eggs (2)

$3.00

Egg Whites

$5.00

Bacon (3)

$4.00

Beignets (5)

$6.00

Biscuits (2)

$3.00

Pancakes (3)

$6.00

Waffles (1)

$6.00

Toast (2)

$2.00

Brunch Mimosa

$6.00

Brunch Mimosa w/Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Brunch Poinsetta

$6.00

Brunch Bloody Mary

$7.00

Brunch Dolly Parton

$10.00

Brunch Bellini

$6.00

Brunch Sangria

$7.00

Thigh

$5.00

Breast

$7.00

Wing

$7.00

Leg

$5.00

Cornbread

$5.00

Catfish only

$15.00

Shrimp

$13.00

Valentines Day Special

2 House Salads, Steak and Lobster, 1 Dessert

$120.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Catering - Plated

Salmon

$25.00

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Herb Roasted Chicken

$25.00

Chicken Fettuccine

$25.00

Catfish

$25.00

Hawaiian Ribeye

$45.00

Lamb

$45.00

Seafood Pasta - Garlic Honey

$45.00

Deep Fried Lobster Tail

$55.00

Vegan Entrée

$25.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Plain Cheesecake

$6.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

CarCatering - Heavy Hors D'oeuvres

Grilled Burger Slider

$25.00

Portobello Slider

$25.00

Pork Tenderloin Slider

$25.00

Cajun Egg Rolls

$25.00

Fried Ribs

$25.00

Catering Event

$750.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$20.00

Masks

$10.00

Chicken Seasoning - Regular 8 oz

$8.00

Chicken Seasoning - Regular 12 oz

$10.00

Chicken Seasoning - Spicy 8 oz

$8.00

Chicken Seasoning - Spicy 12 oz

$10.00

All Seasoning - Regular 8 oz

$8.00

All Seasoning - Regular 12oz

$10.00

Cheddar Biscuits

$8.00

Mahogany Candles

$20.00

Gift certificates

Gift certificates

$40.00

Gift certificates

$25.00

Gift certificates

$50.00

Gift certificates

$100.00

Deposit $250 for 8 or more

Deposit $250

$250.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are Upscale Southern with a Dash of Creole. Come join us and enjoy. All of our dishes are made to order and may take a little longer than normal. But we are worth the wait.

Location

3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis, TN 38111

Directions

Gallery
Mahogany Memphis image
Mahogany Memphis image
Mahogany Memphis image
Mahogany Memphis image

