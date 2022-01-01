Memphis Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in Memphis
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Large Catfish
|$19.25
(4pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
|Small Catfish
|$15.25
(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
|Kiddie Cat
|$7.50
Fried catfish nuggets
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
8413 Hwy 64, Memphis
|Popular items
|Regular Catfish
|$17.25
(3pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
|Catfish
|$17.50
Grilled or blackened catfish served with choice of one side and cornbread
|Fish and Shrimp Platter
|$17.25
Cornmeal dusted fried catfish and shrimp. Served with one side and hushpuppies
Sweet Grass
937 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Green Goddess Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
radish, parsley
|General Tso's Cauliflower
|$14.00
coconut rice, scallions, sesame seeds
|Black Bean Patty Melt
|$13.00
goat cheese, brocamole, whole grain bread, mayo, hand cut fries
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mahogany Memphis
3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis
|Popular items
|Pot Likka & Greens w/Smoked Turkey
|$7.00
|Smoked Cabbage
|$7.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
King & Union Bar Grocery
185 Union Avenue, Memphis
|Popular items
|Strawberry Spinach Salad
|$7.00
Fresh spinach leaves, sliced strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese.
|Club Delta
|$14.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, Swiss, Monterey jack, mayo on grilled sourdough.
|Wings
|$15.00
Five whole wings served celery and flavored with your choice of Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Honey Gold, or Seasoned.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
862 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Whole Catfish
|$16.95
Two Whole Catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal and fried golden brown, served with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
|Fresh Vegetable Plate
|$8.75
Three of our fresh vegetables or sides with cornbread
|Salmon
|$16.50
Grilled or blackened salmon filet served with choice of one side and cornbread