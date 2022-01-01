Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Memphis Southern restaurants you'll love

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Must-try Southern restaurants in Memphis

Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Avg 5 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Catfish$19.25
(4pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Small Catfish$15.25
(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Kiddie Cat$7.50
Fried catfish nuggets
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

8413 Hwy 64, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Catfish$17.25
(3pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Catfish$17.50
Grilled or blackened catfish served with choice of one side and cornbread
Fish and Shrimp Platter$17.25
Cornmeal dusted fried catfish and shrimp. Served with one side and hushpuppies
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Sweet Grass image

 

Sweet Grass

937 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (307 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Goddess Deviled Eggs$7.00
radish, parsley
General Tso's Cauliflower$14.00
coconut rice, scallions, sesame seeds
Black Bean Patty Melt$13.00
goat cheese, brocamole, whole grain bread, mayo, hand cut fries
More about Sweet Grass
Mahogany Memphis image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mahogany Memphis

3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis

Avg 4 (2561 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pot Likka & Greens w/Smoked Turkey$7.00
Smoked Cabbage$7.00
Mac & Cheese$5.00
More about Mahogany Memphis
King & Union Bar Grocery image

 

King & Union Bar Grocery

185 Union Avenue, Memphis

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Spinach Salad$7.00
Fresh spinach leaves, sliced strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese.
Club Delta$14.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, Swiss, Monterey jack, mayo on grilled sourdough.
Wings$15.00
Five whole wings served celery and flavored with your choice of Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Honey Gold, or Seasoned.
More about King & Union Bar Grocery
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

862 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Catfish$16.95
Two Whole Catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal and fried golden brown, served with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
Fresh Vegetable Plate$8.75
Three of our fresh vegetables or sides with cornbread
Salmon$16.50
Grilled or blackened salmon filet served with choice of one side and cornbread
More about Soul Fish Cafe
McEwen's Memphis image

 

McEwen's Memphis

120 Monroe Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about McEwen's Memphis
Blues City Cafe image

 

Blues City Cafe

138 Beale St, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Blues City Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Memphis

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Brisket

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheese Fries

Turkey Burgers

Coleslaw

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Whitehaven

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston