Burritos in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve burritos

SANDWICHES

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio

525 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chorizo Burrito$8.80
Chorizo, eggs, cheddar, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, honey, flour tortilla
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Burrito$8.30
Black Bean Burrito$6.85
Black bean medley, onions, jalapeño, cilantro, cheese, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla, side of salsa
More about Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio
Bain Barbecue & Bakery

993 S Cooper St, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$12.00
More about Bain Barbecue & Bakery
STIX

150 Peabody Place, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bluff City Burrito$13.50
Crab, cucumber, avocado, crab mix , spicy aioli and sweet soy
Grizz Burrito$13.50
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab, masago, spicy mayo and sweet soy
More about STIX
Cafe Ole

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis

Avg 4 (915 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
More about Cafe Ole
Elwood Shack

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Sausage, Egg, Potato, Jalapeno,Onion, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese
BBQ Brisket Burrito$12.00
More about Elwood Shack

