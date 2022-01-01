Burritos in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve burritos
More about Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio
SANDWICHES
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio
525 S Highland St, Memphis
|Chorizo Burrito
|$8.80
Chorizo, eggs, cheddar, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, honey, flour tortilla
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Burrito
|$8.30
|Black Bean Burrito
|$6.85
Black bean medley, onions, jalapeño, cilantro, cheese, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla, side of salsa
More about STIX
STIX
150 Peabody Place, Memphis
|Bluff City Burrito
|$13.50
Crab, cucumber, avocado, crab mix , spicy aioli and sweet soy
|Grizz Burrito
|$13.50
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab, masago, spicy mayo and sweet soy