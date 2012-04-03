Restaurant header imageView gallery

Molly’s La Casita

review star

No reviews yet

2006 Madison Ave

Memphis, TN 38104

Popular Items

Chips and Salsa
Chile Con Queso
HOT WINGS

TO GO DRINKS- Must be 21 years or older to purchase

Enjoy one of our famous margaritas, each crafted with Molly’s secret sweet and sour blend! Try it Frozen, Half and Half, or On the Rocks. Available for to go orders! Limit (2) Margaritas/Order

Housemade Sangria

$9.00

Delicious blend of Red Wine, Blackberry Liquor, Grand Marnier, fresh muddled fruit, & cinnamon. Limit (2) Margaritas/Order. Must have valid ID

La Casita Margarita

La Casita Margarita

$10.00

Molly's Legendary Secret Recipe! Lemon base margarita. Make it a “swirl” and we’ll add some yummy house blended sangria! Limit (2) Margaritas/Order. Must have valid ID

Perfect Margarita

$13.00

Our original perfect margarita made with Sauza Gold tequila, Grand Marnier, and a splash of orange juice. Limit (2) Margaritas/Order. Must have valid ID.

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

Our premium margarita made with Bribon 100% Agave tequila and Grand Marnier. Limit (2) Margaritas/Order. Must have valid ID.

RC's Ultimate Margarita

$14.50

Made with Patron Silver Tequila and Cointreau. Limit (2) Margaritas/Order. Must have valid ID

TO GO WINE BOTTLES - Must be 21 years or older to purchase

Limit of (1) bottle of wine per order. Valid ID required. Must be 21 years or older to purchase.
Big House Red

Big House Red

$18.00

Limit of (1) bottle of wine per order. Valid ID required. Must be 21 years or older to purchase.

Linderman’s Chardonay

Linderman’s Chardonay

$18.00

Limit of (1) bottle of wine per order. Valid ID required. Must be 21 years or older to purchase.

Noble Vines

Noble Vines

$18.00

APPETIZERS

Southwestern Egg Rolls

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$13.20

(3) flour tortillas stuffed with an exciting blend of shredded chicken, black beans, corn, onion, peppers, cheese, & special spices. Deep fried until golden brown. Sliced in half and served with our chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Bacon Wrapped SHRIMP

Bacon Wrapped SHRIMP

$12.45+

Large gulf SHRIMP butterflied and stuffed with spiced cheeses, then wrapped in bacon and fried to perfection. Served with a choice of sauce…2oz for 4pieces and 4oz for 8pieces

Bacon Wrapped CHICKEN

Bacon Wrapped CHICKEN

$10.60+

Boneless CHICKEN breast tenders stuffed with spiced cheeses, then wrapped in bacon and fried to perfection. Served with choice of dipping sauce…2oz for 4pieces and 4oz for 8pieces

Chile Con Queso

$4.25+

Your choice of our house made cheese dip: original yellow or white Add taco meat or chorizo for an up-charge.

Spinach Queso

Spinach Queso

$8.80

Our specially seasoned spinach mixed in with our White chile con queso served in casserole bowl. Perfect for sharing.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.95+

Haas avocados, fresh lemon juice, sweet red onions, & Molly's special spices. Sprinkled with shredded cheese. Simple & delicious!

Queso Flameado

$8.80

A casserole of Monterey Jack cheese baked with spicy chorizo sausage and pico de gallo. Served with flour tortillas.

Kelly's Bean Dip

$6.60

Kelly's spicy dip is a mixture of our refried beans, black beans, pico de gallo, and several ingredients she won't reveal.

7 Layer Dip

$10.40

Our wildly popular dip! Layers of refried beans, cheeses, guacamole, salsa, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Build Your Own Baked Potato

Build Your Own Baked Potato

$2.55

Rolled in Olive Oil and Kosher Salt, then Oven Baked. Choose your toppings and pile them high!

Chicken Tenders

$11.45

3 hand-battered chicken tenders served with French fries.

DK’s Loaded Fries

$12.20

Named after our good friend! French fries covered in shredded cheese, then sprinkled with diced bacon and scallions. Served with choice of sauce. We recommend the chipotle ranch!

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.25+

Cup Of Chili

$3.50

VEGAN CHILE CON QUESO

$5.75

HOT WINGS & FULL MONTY

HOT WINGS

HOT WINGS

$9.00+

The Best Wings you’ll ever eat!! Come with your choice of Dressing. Mix of Flats and Drummies.

Full Monty

$20.00

4 piece Hot Wings and 4 piece Bacon wrapped Chicken or Shrimp

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches are served with French Fries. Comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Packet of Mayo, Mustard, & Ketchup.

Molly's Cheeseburger

$11.00

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion. Served with French fries. Comes with Mayo, Mustard, & Ketchup packet.

Monterey Burger

Monterey Burger

$13.75

Jack cheese, sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion. Served with French fries. Comes with Mayo, Mustard, & Ketchup packet.

Molly's Original Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken breast marinated in a spicy sauce & grilled. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle, & onion. Served with French fries. Comes with Mayo, Mustard, & Ketchup packet.

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Charcoal grilled chicken breast covered with Monterey Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pico de gallo, and onion. Served with French fries. Comes with Mayo, Mustard, & Ketchup packet.

Texas Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Lightly battered, rolled in spicy seasoning, and then fried golden brown. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Served with French fries. Comes with Mayo, Mustard, & Ketchup packet.

SOUPS

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Freshly made with rich chicken broth, shredded chicken, onions, black beans, white corn, cilantro and Molly's special spices! Topped with tortilla chips, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Molly's comfort food! You'll love it!

Black Bean Soup

$4.15+

Rich and spicy, served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Bowl of Chili

$3.75

A hearty and delicious combination of our Beef Chile Gravy, Refried Beans, and Diced Red Onions. Sprinkled with Shredded Cheese. Add additional Spicy Taco Beef if you like. Option to dress it up with some Avocado Slices and/or Sour Cream if you like.

SALADS

Dressings: Ranch, 1000 Island, Blue Cheese, Italian, Oil & Vinegar, Honey Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch

Taco Salad

$12.60

Flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, shredded cheese, tomatoes, red cabbage, guacamole, and sour cream. Choice of spicy taco beef, shredded chicken, or more refried beans

Fajita Salad

$11.55

Lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, mushrooms, and carrots topped with choice of grilled fajita meat, cheddar cheese and a red onion ring. Dressing of your choice.

K & J Special Salad

$13.70

A delicious salad of lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, with chopped chargrilled fajita chicken breast and guacamole. Served with a sweet honey vinaigrette dressing.

"Nacho" Taco Salad

$11.00

Crisp tortilla chips covered with shredded cheeses, cheese sauce and spicy taco beef. Topped with a salad garnish.

Guacamole Salad

$11.00

Molly's finest freshly made guacamole is served on a bed of lettuce and topped with tomatoes, cheese, and red cabbage.

House Side Salad

$3.75

Small Side Salad. Lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, and cheese. Choice of dressing.

QUESADILLAS

Molly’s quesadillas are two 8″ flour tortillas with mixed cheeses, pico de gallo (a spicy relish), and other ingredients as you choose. They are grilled to order and served with a choice of sour cream or guacamole. (For both add $0.75)
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.15

Two 8" flour tortillas filled with mixed cheeses, pico de gallo (a spicy relish), and other ingredients as you choose. They are grilled to order and served with your choice of sour cream or guacamole or both!

Spinach Quesadilla

Spinach Quesadilla

$8.45
Vegetable Quesadilla

Vegetable Quesadilla

$8.45

Two 8″ flour tortillas with mixed cheeses, pico de gallo, grilled onion, bell pepper, squash, zucchini, & mushrooms. Grilled to order and served with a choice of sour cream or guacamole.

Black Bean, Spinach, and Mushroom Quesadilla

Black Bean, Spinach, and Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.55

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$9.15
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$10.65
Fajita Chicken, Spinach, and Mushroom Quesadilla

Fajita Chicken, Spinach, and Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.70
Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.80
Shrimp, Spinach, & Mushroom Quesadilla

Shrimp, Spinach, & Mushroom Quesadilla

$13.85
Fajita Steak Quesadilla

Fajita Steak Quesadilla

$12.10

Fajita Steak, Spinach, & Mushroom Quesadilla

$14.50

Build Your Own Quesadilla

$7.15

NACHOS

Mr. Bruce's Nachos

Mr. Bruce's Nachos

$13.20

Serves 2 Fresh tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce (yellow or white), refried beans, chile gravy, salad garnish and then topped with guacamole! This has always been a customer favorite! It was named for one of Molly's first regular customers.

Classic Nachos

$8.80

Fresh tortilla chips covered with cheese, cheese sauce (yellow or white), refried beans and a salad garnish.

"Nacho" Taco Salad

$11.00

Crisp tortilla chips covered with shredded cheeses, cheese sauce and spicy taco beef. Topped with a salad garnish.

Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$12.10

Grilled strips Chicken or Steak chips covered with shredded cheese, your choice of yellow or white cheese sauce, refried beans, tomatoes and red cabbage.

VEGAN PLATES

Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.

VEGAN Enchiladas Plate

$14.10

(2) Enchiladas filled with Ground Impossible "Meat" and Onions covered in your choice of Sauce & Vegan Cheese Shreds. Served with (1) Side and Salad Garnish. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.

VEGAN-changa Plate

$15.00

(1) Flour Tortilla stuffed with perfectly seasoned Impossible Ground "Meat" Fried, then covered in your choice of sauce and topped with Guacamole. Served with (1) Side & a Salad Garnish. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available. Topped with Guacamole. Served with (1) Side and Salad Garnish

VEGAN "Cheese"burger Plate

$13.20Out of stock

Vegan "Cheese" Burger & Fries Impossible Patty Seasoned with our special spices. Blend of Daiya & Violife Shreds. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle. We do not offer Vegan Mayo at this time. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.

VEGAN Monterey Burger Plate

$15.95Out of stock

Molly's Seasoned Impossible Patty on a Vegan Bun. The bun is covered with blend of Violife & Daiya Shreds, Pico de Gallo, and Sauteed Mushroom. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle. We do not offer Vegan Mayo at this time. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.

VEGAN Nacho-Taco Salad

$13.20Out of stock

Crispy tortilla chips covered in blend of Violife & Daiya shreds blend, & Ground Impossible "Meat". Topped with Salad Garnish & Guacamole. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.

VEGAN Taco Salad

$14.80Out of stock

We take our Flour Tortilla Bowl and fill it with Lettuce, Refried Beans, & Spicy Ground Impossible "Meat. Topped with Vegan Shreds, Tomatoes, Red Cabbage, and Guacamole. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.

Tres VEGAN Tacos Plate

$13.20

(3) Tacos filled with Impossible Taco Meat. Your shell choice to mix and match. Served with (1) Side and Salad Garnish. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.

Vegetable Burrito Plate

$13.50

(1) Vegetable Burrito (Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Mushroom, Carrots, Bell Peppers, & Onion) covered with your choice of sauce. Served with (2) sides and Salad Garnish. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.

VEGAN Burrito Plate

$15.65Out of stock

Sautéed Bell Peppers and Onions with Impossible Ground "Meat" perfectly seasoned wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo. Comes with (1) Side and Salad Garnish. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.

Vegan Queso

Small

$5.75

Burrito Plates

(1) Burrito filled with your choice of: Spicy-Beef-Taco Meat, Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, Combo (of Spicy-Beef-Taco Meat, Shredded Chicken, and Refried Beans), or Vegetable (Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Onion, Bell Pepper, and Mushroom) Covered in your choice of Sauce. Comes with (2) Sides and a Salad Garnish.

Burrito Dinner

$13.50

(1) Large Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of Spicy Taco Beef, Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, Vegetables, or a Combo of Spicy Taco Beef, Shredded Chicken, & Beans. Covered with your choice of Sauce. Comes with (2) Sides and a Salad Garnish.

Fajita Burrito Dinner

$13.20

Strips of Grilled Steak or Chicken with Sautéed Onions and Bell Peppers stuffed inside a Large Flour Tortilla. Served with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo. Your choice of (2) Sides and a Salad Garnish.

Chalupa Molly

Chalupa

$11.00

A tostada shell with melted cheese, refried beans, and a mound shredded chicken is loaded with lettuce, tomato, and red cabbage. Then topped with guacamole and sour cream.

Chicken Dishes

Pollo con Mole

Pollo con Mole

$11.00

A long time favorite at Molly's! Tender shredded chicken simmered in Molly's rich mole sauce. Served in a casserole dish and accompanied by rice and a salad garnish.

Arroz con Pollo

$12.10

Our flavorful rice and chicken, with your choice of beef chile gravy or white cheese sauce, and a salad garnish. Chicken with Rice .. Molly's Comfort Food!

Pollo de Yucatan

$12.50

Chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms are sliced and sautéed in garlic butter and lime juice. Served with rice and a salad garnish.

Pechuga

$13.75

A charcoal grilled chicken breast covered with sauteed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese (or served plain if you wish). Served with sauteed vegetables, rice, and a salad garnish.

Flautas de Pollo

$11.65

Two flour tortillas filled with spicy shredded chicken, deep fried, then topped with sour cream, cheese, and guacamole. Served with your choice of rice or refried beans and a salad garnish.

Chimichanga Plates

Molly's Chimichanga

$13.50

Spinach, mushrooms, and cream cheese are combined with pecans and rolled into a flour tortilla. This is lightly fried and then covered with Salsa Rosada (a tomato-cream sauce). Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.

Original Chimichanga

$13.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of spicy taco beef, shredded chicken, or a combo of beef, chicken, and refried beans. Fried and topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, & a salad garnish.

Relleno Dishes

Our Chile Rellenos are made using Ancho peppers (dried poblano) just the way Molly made them. We never use fresh poblano.

Chile Rellenos

$16.15

(2) Black ancho peppers stuffed with cheese, spicy beef, or shredded chicken and coated in an egg batter and deep fried. Served with a spicy cheese sauce (yellow or white). Includes rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.

Chile Relleno Shrimp Mexicana

$19.00

(1) Large CHEESE chile relleno, covered with our YELLOW cheese sauce, sits in the middle of our spicy salsa Mexicana Rice and (6) large SHRIMP. The dish is garnished with raisins, pecans, sour cream and red onion slices. The combination of all these flavors is something truly special!

Fajita Plates

Comes with choice of Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Flour Tortillas. Sides packaged together, unless otherwise requested.

Steak, Chicken, or Combo for ONE

Serving for ONE. Your choice of Strips of Dry-Rubbed Grilled STEAK or CHICKEN, or a COMBO OF STEAK AND CHICKEN, with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with (3) Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Also comes with choice of (1) Side. Sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise requested.

Steak, Chicken, or Combo for TWO

Serving for TWO. Strips of dry-rubbed Grilled Steak or Chicken (or combo), with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with (6) Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Also comes with choice of 2 Sides. Sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise requested.

Pork Fajitas for ONE

$15.95

Serving for ONE. Strips of Pork grilled with Onions, Bell Peppers, and lots of Garlic. Comes with Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo. Served with Flour Tortillas & your choice of (1) Side. Additional sides will be packaged together unless otherwise specifically requested.

Pork Fajitas for TWO

$31.90

Serving for TWO. Strips of Pork grilled with Onions, Bell Peppers, and lots of Garlic. Served with Flour Tortillas & your choice of (2) Sides. Sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise specifically requested.

Molly’s Original Marinated Chicken Fajitas for ONE

$18.40

Serving for ONE. Molly’s original marinated pan-sautéed Chicken, in a Spicy White Wine and Tomato Sauce, with Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (3) Flour Tortillas. Your choice of (1) Side. Additional sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise specifically requested.

Molly’s Original Marinated Chicken Fajitas for TWO

$34.90

Serving for TWO. Molly’s original marinated pan-sautéed Chicken, in a Spicy White Wine and Tomato Sauce, with Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (6) Flour Tortillas. Your choice of (2) Sides. Sides will be packaged together unless otherwise requested.

Shrimp Fajitas for ONE

$17.05

Serving for ONE. Lots of Spicy Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Onion, and Tomatoes. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (3) Flour Tortillas. Served with (1) Side. Additional sides will be packed together unless otherwise specifically requested.

Shrimp Fajitas for TWO

$32.40

Serving for TWO. Lots of Spicy Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Onion, and Tomatoes. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (6) Flour Tortillas. Served with (2) Sides. Additional sides will be packed together unless otherwise specifically requested.

Vegetable Fajitas for ONE

$11.00

Serving for ONE. Sautéed Carrots, Mushrooms, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Onions, and Bell Peppers, Served with (3) Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo. Your choice of (1) Side. Additional sides will be packaged together unless otherwise specifically requested.

Vegetable Fajitas for TWO

$20.90

Serving for TWO. Sautéed Carrots, Mushrooms, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Onions, and Bell Peppers, Served with (6) Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo. Your choice of (2) Sides. Sides will be packaged together unless otherwise specifically requested.

Steak Dishes

Steak Ranchero

$18.45

Sirloin sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and Molly's spices. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and a salad garnish.

Carne Guisada

$18.65

Tender Sirloin CHUNKS sautéed in a rich stew of garlic butter, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with RICE, a salad garnish, and flour tortillas (so you can enjoy the sauce!).

Carne Asada Especial a La Casita

$24.50

Sirloin marinated with wine and spices and grilled the way Jesse Garcia, Molly's father, taught her. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and a salad garnish. Especial!

Seafood Dishes

Camarones a La Casita (Shrimp)

$16.50

A casserole of Gulf Shrimp, onions and tomatoes served in a rich, SPICY garlic butter sauce. Served with rice and a salad garnish.

Camarones con Hongos a la cream (Shrimp in Cream Sauce)

$16.50

Shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and tomatoes in a spicy cream sauce. A rich and complex dish typical of the Pacific coast of Mexico. Served with rice and a salad garnish. **thanks T.C. for the inspiration**

Shrimp Amanda

$16.50

Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter, lemon juice and pico de gallo with thinly sliced bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served over Molly's rice with a side of spicy green beans. One of several dishes that Robert Chapman created, this one got the special name of "Amanda", Robert and Jamie's daughter...because he just felt like naming a dish after her that day!

Red Snapper a La Casita

$17.60

Our Original Sautéed Red Snapper Fillet is lightly dusted with flour and then sautéed in butter and spices. Our Grilled option is brushed with garlic butter and spices. Served with Spicy Green Beans and Rice.

Combo Plates

Vegetarian Combo Plate

$13.20

(1) Vegetable Burrito (Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Onion, Bell Pepper, and Mushrooms) (1) Cheese & Onion Enchilada with Sauce...we recommend Ranchero (1) Green Chile Tamale with Sauce...we recommend Cheese Sauce or Salsa Verde Served with Refried Beans & a Salad Garnish.

Mexican Plate

$12.45

A Spicy Taco Beef Enchilada and a Spicy Taco Beef Hot Tamale, covered with sauce...we recommend Beef Chile Gravy on both. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, and a Salad Garnish.

Molly's "House Special" Combination

$16.50

(1) Spicy Taco Beef Enchilada with Sauce...we recommend Beef Chile Gravy, (1) Cheese & Onion Enchilada with Sauce...we recommend Ranchero Sauce, (1) Spicy Beef Taco...Soft or Crunchy, and (1) spicy Taco Beef Hot Tamale with Sauce...we recommend Beef Chile Gravy. Includes Rice, Refried Beans, and a Salad Garnish.

Taco Dinner Plates

Tres Tacos

Tres Tacos

$11.00

(3) Tacos... served with 2 Sides and a Salad Garnish. Mix and Match. Your Choice. For VEGAN Taco accompaniments, choose the VEGAN TACO PLATE.

Tres VEGAN Tacos Plate

$13.20

(3) Tacos filled with Impossible Taco Meat. Your shell choice to mix and match. Served with (2) Sides and Salad Garnish. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.

Pork Taco Dinner

$10.95

(2) Flour tortillas with Smoked PORK, red onions and cilantro. Squeeze on a little fresh lime juice...Perfect! Served with choice of 2 sides and a salad garnish.

Steak Tacos Al Carbon

Steak Tacos Al Carbon

$15.70

Grilled, spicy Steak fajita meat with bell peppers and onions folded into 3 flour tortillas. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Comes with you choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Tacos Al Carbon

$14.60

Grilled, spicy Chicken with bell peppers and onions folded into (3) Flour Tortillas. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Your choice of (2) sides.

Shrimp Tacos Plate

$16.50

(2) Tacos each filled with 6 Shrimp sautéed in Garlic Butter and Spices. Served in grilled, soft white corn or crispy yellow corn tortillas, or one of each. Topped with cilantro and lime Served with 2 sides.

Fish Tacos Plate

$17.60

(3) Red Snapper Tacos We grill our Red Snapper with garlic and spices and place into (3) warmed flour tortillas Served with choice of (2) sides. Comes with Chipotle Ranch Dressing & a Salad Garnish.

Tamale Plates

Molly's Tamale Plates

$13.30

Spicy Taco Beef • Shredded Chicken • Shredded Pork • Spinach • Refried Beans & Mushrooms • Green Chile • Monterey Jack Cheese Your choice of (2) Tamales with Sauce. Served with (2) Sides and a Salad Garnish. Our delicious tamales are hand-made by our long-time employee, Brandon. Molly taught Ruben and Ruben taught Brandon.

Enchilada Plates

Ranchero Plate

$11.90

A spicy beef enchilada and a cheese and onion enchilada, covered with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.

T-Man

$11.90

Molly named this dish for Robert (A.K.A. Tortilla Man) because it is what he always ate, especially at her little restaurant on Lamar Avenue. He loved corn tortillas! Two cheese and onion enchiladas covered with mole sauce or your choice of sauces. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.

Spinach Enchilada Dinner

$10.85

(2) Spinach Enchiladas are served with (2) Sides and a Salad Garnish. These are delicious topped with our Spicy Salsa Verde or Sour Cream Sauce.

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

$11.65

(2) Shredded Chicken Enchiladas covered with your choice of Sauce. Served with (2) Sides, and a Salad Garnish.

Black Bean, Spinach, and Mushroom Enchiladas

$11.35

Two enchiladas of spinach combined with savory black beans and mushrooms, and covered with our sour cream sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.

Vegetable Enchiladas

$8.55

(2) Corn Tortillas filled with carrots, squash, zucchini, bell pepper, onion and mushrooms served with your choice of sauce. Salad garnish and (2) sides..

Guacamole Enchiladas

$14.50

Molly's Guacamole is rolled into (2) Enchiladas, covered in your choice of Sauce...we recommend Molly's Original Yellow Cheese Sauce, with a dollop of Sour Cream on top. Served with (2) Sides and a Salad Garnish.

Fajita Chicken Enchiladas

$12.45

Spicy chargrilled chicken breast, baked in corn tortillas and topped with salsa verde and a dollop of sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.

Dinner

S/O Enchilada

$3.75

S/O Burrito

$5.95

S/O Tacos

$2.75

S/O Rellano

$4.50

S/O Tamale

$3.25

Fajita Set

$5.00

S/O Chimichanga

$5.95

Protien

S/O Fajita Steak

$4.95

S/0 Fajita Chicken

$3.50

S/O Shrimp

$4.95

S/O Taco Beef

$2.00

S/O Shredded Chicken

$2.00

S/O Bacon

$3.00

7.5 Vegan Taco Meat

$12.00

1lb Vegan Taco Meat

$24.00

Sides

Mexican Spinach

$2.55

Mexican Rice

$2.55

Refried Beans

$2.55

Spicy Green Beans

$2.55

Sautéed Green Beans

$2.55

Black Beans

$2.55

House Salad

$3.75

French Fries

$3.25

Kid's Fries

$2.75

Sauteed Veggies

$2.55

Build Your Own Baked Potato

$2.00

Sauces/Dips

2oz Mole

$1.00

4oz Mole

$2.00

2oz Salsa Verde

$1.00

4oz Salsa Verde

$2.00

2oz Salsa Rosada

$1.00

4oz Salsa Rosada

$2.00

2oz Beef Chile Gravy

$1.00

4oz Beef Chile Gravy

$2.00

2oz Ranchero

$1.00

4oz Ranchero

$2.00

2oz Sour Cream Sauce

$1.00

4oz Sour Cream Sauce

$2.00

2oz White Cheese Sauce

$1.00

2oz Yellow Cheese Sauce

$1.00

2oz White/Yellow Together

$1.00

2oz Wing Sauce

$0.50

2oz Gaucamole

$1.00

Sour Cream & Guacamole 2oz Each

$1.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

4oz Sour Cream

$2.00

2oz Shredded Cheese

$0.50

4oz Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Vegan Sour Cream

$1.50

Dressings

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Honey Vinaigrette

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Honeymustard

$0.50

Add On’s

S/O Sautéed Bell Peppers

$1.00

S/O Sautéed Onion

$1.00

S/O Sautéed Mushroom

$0.75

S/O Shredded Cheese

$1.00

S/O Scallions

$0.50

S/O Diced Red Onion

$0.50

S/O Avocado Slices

$2.00

S/O Cilantro

$0.50

2oz Wing Sauce

$0.50

Fajita Seasoning

$0.25

Add Dice Tomato

$0.50

Add Extra Lettuce

$0.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz Guacamole

$1.00

2oz Sour Cream & 2oz Guacamole

$1.50

S/O Jalapeño

$0.50

2 Tortillas

$0.50

2oz Pico

$0.50

4oz Pico de Gallo

$1.00

2 Oz Shredded Cheesed

$0.50

3 Tortillas

$0.75

Vegan Sour Cream

$1.50

TO GO BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

½ Sweet Tea 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$2.85

Unsweet Tea

$2.85

Sweet Tea

$2.85
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Jarritos Manderin

Jarritos Manderin

$3.50
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

RETAIL

Magnet

$2.00
Fajita Seasoning

Fajita Seasoning

$7.00

3x Old Skool

$30.00

2x Old Skool

$30.00Out of stock

MEDUIM T-SHIRT

$24.00

LARGE TSHIRT

$24.00

XLARGE

$24.00

XXLARGE

$30.00

XXXLARGE

$30.00

DESSERTS

Apple Chimichanga

$7.04

Chunks of spiced apple wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly fried. Topped with hot caramel, Blue Bell vanilla ice cream and cinnamon sugar.

Bunuelo

$4.70

Light and delicious. A flour tortilla deep fried and sprinkled with cinnamon and honey. Topped with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream.

Sopapillas

$4.05

Molly's favorite! Served sprinkled with cinnamon and honey.

Viva Chocolate

$7.04

A rich Fudge Brownie served warm, topped with Hot fudge, Blue Bell Vanilla Ice Cream, and a drizzle of Raspberry Puree.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

A local favorite for Tex-Mex, Margaritas, & Good Times since 1982. Memphis’ oldest Mexican Restaurant.

Location

2006 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Molly’s La Casita image

