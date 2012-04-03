Molly’s La Casita
2006 Madison Ave
Memphis, TN 38104
Popular Items
TO GO DRINKS- Must be 21 years or older to purchase
Housemade Sangria
Delicious blend of Red Wine, Blackberry Liquor, Grand Marnier, fresh muddled fruit, & cinnamon. Limit (2) Margaritas/Order. Must have valid ID
La Casita Margarita
Molly's Legendary Secret Recipe! Lemon base margarita. Make it a “swirl” and we’ll add some yummy house blended sangria! Limit (2) Margaritas/Order. Must have valid ID
Perfect Margarita
Our original perfect margarita made with Sauza Gold tequila, Grand Marnier, and a splash of orange juice. Limit (2) Margaritas/Order. Must have valid ID.
Top Shelf Margarita
Our premium margarita made with Bribon 100% Agave tequila and Grand Marnier. Limit (2) Margaritas/Order. Must have valid ID.
RC's Ultimate Margarita
Made with Patron Silver Tequila and Cointreau. Limit (2) Margaritas/Order. Must have valid ID
TO GO WINE BOTTLES - Must be 21 years or older to purchase
APPETIZERS
Southwestern Egg Rolls
(3) flour tortillas stuffed with an exciting blend of shredded chicken, black beans, corn, onion, peppers, cheese, & special spices. Deep fried until golden brown. Sliced in half and served with our chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
Bacon Wrapped SHRIMP
Large gulf SHRIMP butterflied and stuffed with spiced cheeses, then wrapped in bacon and fried to perfection. Served with a choice of sauce…2oz for 4pieces and 4oz for 8pieces
Bacon Wrapped CHICKEN
Boneless CHICKEN breast tenders stuffed with spiced cheeses, then wrapped in bacon and fried to perfection. Served with choice of dipping sauce…2oz for 4pieces and 4oz for 8pieces
Chile Con Queso
Your choice of our house made cheese dip: original yellow or white Add taco meat or chorizo for an up-charge.
Spinach Queso
Our specially seasoned spinach mixed in with our White chile con queso served in casserole bowl. Perfect for sharing.
Guacamole
Haas avocados, fresh lemon juice, sweet red onions, & Molly's special spices. Sprinkled with shredded cheese. Simple & delicious!
Queso Flameado
A casserole of Monterey Jack cheese baked with spicy chorizo sausage and pico de gallo. Served with flour tortillas.
Kelly's Bean Dip
Kelly's spicy dip is a mixture of our refried beans, black beans, pico de gallo, and several ingredients she won't reveal.
7 Layer Dip
Our wildly popular dip! Layers of refried beans, cheeses, guacamole, salsa, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Build Your Own Baked Potato
Rolled in Olive Oil and Kosher Salt, then Oven Baked. Choose your toppings and pile them high!
Chicken Tenders
3 hand-battered chicken tenders served with French fries.
DK’s Loaded Fries
Named after our good friend! French fries covered in shredded cheese, then sprinkled with diced bacon and scallions. Served with choice of sauce. We recommend the chipotle ranch!
Chips and Salsa
Cup Of Chili
VEGAN CHILE CON QUESO
SANDWICHES
Molly's Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion. Served with French fries. Comes with Mayo, Mustard, & Ketchup packet.
Monterey Burger
Jack cheese, sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion. Served with French fries. Comes with Mayo, Mustard, & Ketchup packet.
Molly's Original Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast marinated in a spicy sauce & grilled. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle, & onion. Served with French fries. Comes with Mayo, Mustard, & Ketchup packet.
Monterey Chicken Sandwich
Charcoal grilled chicken breast covered with Monterey Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pico de gallo, and onion. Served with French fries. Comes with Mayo, Mustard, & Ketchup packet.
Texas Chicken Sandwich
Lightly battered, rolled in spicy seasoning, and then fried golden brown. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Served with French fries. Comes with Mayo, Mustard, & Ketchup packet.
SOUPS
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Freshly made with rich chicken broth, shredded chicken, onions, black beans, white corn, cilantro and Molly's special spices! Topped with tortilla chips, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Molly's comfort food! You'll love it!
Black Bean Soup
Rich and spicy, served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Bowl of Chili
A hearty and delicious combination of our Beef Chile Gravy, Refried Beans, and Diced Red Onions. Sprinkled with Shredded Cheese. Add additional Spicy Taco Beef if you like. Option to dress it up with some Avocado Slices and/or Sour Cream if you like.
SALADS
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, shredded cheese, tomatoes, red cabbage, guacamole, and sour cream. Choice of spicy taco beef, shredded chicken, or more refried beans
Fajita Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, mushrooms, and carrots topped with choice of grilled fajita meat, cheddar cheese and a red onion ring. Dressing of your choice.
K & J Special Salad
A delicious salad of lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, with chopped chargrilled fajita chicken breast and guacamole. Served with a sweet honey vinaigrette dressing.
"Nacho" Taco Salad
Crisp tortilla chips covered with shredded cheeses, cheese sauce and spicy taco beef. Topped with a salad garnish.
Guacamole Salad
Molly's finest freshly made guacamole is served on a bed of lettuce and topped with tomatoes, cheese, and red cabbage.
House Side Salad
Small Side Salad. Lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, and cheese. Choice of dressing.
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
Two 8" flour tortillas filled with mixed cheeses, pico de gallo (a spicy relish), and other ingredients as you choose. They are grilled to order and served with your choice of sour cream or guacamole or both!
Spinach Quesadilla
Vegetable Quesadilla
Two 8″ flour tortillas with mixed cheeses, pico de gallo, grilled onion, bell pepper, squash, zucchini, & mushrooms. Grilled to order and served with a choice of sour cream or guacamole.
Black Bean, Spinach, and Mushroom Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
Fajita Chicken, Spinach, and Mushroom Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp, Spinach, & Mushroom Quesadilla
Fajita Steak Quesadilla
Fajita Steak, Spinach, & Mushroom Quesadilla
Build Your Own Quesadilla
NACHOS
Mr. Bruce's Nachos
Serves 2 Fresh tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce (yellow or white), refried beans, chile gravy, salad garnish and then topped with guacamole! This has always been a customer favorite! It was named for one of Molly's first regular customers.
Classic Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips covered with cheese, cheese sauce (yellow or white), refried beans and a salad garnish.
"Nacho" Taco Salad
Crisp tortilla chips covered with shredded cheeses, cheese sauce and spicy taco beef. Topped with a salad garnish.
Fajita Nachos
Grilled strips Chicken or Steak chips covered with shredded cheese, your choice of yellow or white cheese sauce, refried beans, tomatoes and red cabbage.
VEGAN PLATES
VEGAN Enchiladas Plate
(2) Enchiladas filled with Ground Impossible "Meat" and Onions covered in your choice of Sauce & Vegan Cheese Shreds. Served with (1) Side and Salad Garnish. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.
VEGAN-changa Plate
(1) Flour Tortilla stuffed with perfectly seasoned Impossible Ground "Meat" Fried, then covered in your choice of sauce and topped with Guacamole. Served with (1) Side & a Salad Garnish. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available. Topped with Guacamole. Served with (1) Side and Salad Garnish
VEGAN "Cheese"burger Plate
Vegan "Cheese" Burger & Fries Impossible Patty Seasoned with our special spices. Blend of Daiya & Violife Shreds. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle. We do not offer Vegan Mayo at this time. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.
VEGAN Monterey Burger Plate
Molly's Seasoned Impossible Patty on a Vegan Bun. The bun is covered with blend of Violife & Daiya Shreds, Pico de Gallo, and Sauteed Mushroom. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle. We do not offer Vegan Mayo at this time. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.
VEGAN Nacho-Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla chips covered in blend of Violife & Daiya shreds blend, & Ground Impossible "Meat". Topped with Salad Garnish & Guacamole. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.
VEGAN Taco Salad
We take our Flour Tortilla Bowl and fill it with Lettuce, Refried Beans, & Spicy Ground Impossible "Meat. Topped with Vegan Shreds, Tomatoes, Red Cabbage, and Guacamole. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.
Tres VEGAN Tacos Plate
(3) Tacos filled with Impossible Taco Meat. Your shell choice to mix and match. Served with (1) Side and Salad Garnish. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.
Vegetable Burrito Plate
(1) Vegetable Burrito (Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Mushroom, Carrots, Bell Peppers, & Onion) covered with your choice of sauce. Served with (2) sides and Salad Garnish. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.
VEGAN Burrito Plate
Sautéed Bell Peppers and Onions with Impossible Ground "Meat" perfectly seasoned wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo. Comes with (1) Side and Salad Garnish. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.
Vegan Queso
Burrito Plates
Burrito Dinner
(1) Large Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of Spicy Taco Beef, Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, Vegetables, or a Combo of Spicy Taco Beef, Shredded Chicken, & Beans. Covered with your choice of Sauce. Comes with (2) Sides and a Salad Garnish.
Fajita Burrito Dinner
Strips of Grilled Steak or Chicken with Sautéed Onions and Bell Peppers stuffed inside a Large Flour Tortilla. Served with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo. Your choice of (2) Sides and a Salad Garnish.
Chalupa Molly
Chicken Dishes
Pollo con Mole
A long time favorite at Molly's! Tender shredded chicken simmered in Molly's rich mole sauce. Served in a casserole dish and accompanied by rice and a salad garnish.
Arroz con Pollo
Our flavorful rice and chicken, with your choice of beef chile gravy or white cheese sauce, and a salad garnish. Chicken with Rice .. Molly's Comfort Food!
Pollo de Yucatan
Chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms are sliced and sautéed in garlic butter and lime juice. Served with rice and a salad garnish.
Pechuga
A charcoal grilled chicken breast covered with sauteed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese (or served plain if you wish). Served with sauteed vegetables, rice, and a salad garnish.
Flautas de Pollo
Two flour tortillas filled with spicy shredded chicken, deep fried, then topped with sour cream, cheese, and guacamole. Served with your choice of rice or refried beans and a salad garnish.
Chimichanga Plates
Molly's Chimichanga
Spinach, mushrooms, and cream cheese are combined with pecans and rolled into a flour tortilla. This is lightly fried and then covered with Salsa Rosada (a tomato-cream sauce). Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
Original Chimichanga
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of spicy taco beef, shredded chicken, or a combo of beef, chicken, and refried beans. Fried and topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, & a salad garnish.
Relleno Dishes
Chile Rellenos
(2) Black ancho peppers stuffed with cheese, spicy beef, or shredded chicken and coated in an egg batter and deep fried. Served with a spicy cheese sauce (yellow or white). Includes rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
Chile Relleno Shrimp Mexicana
(1) Large CHEESE chile relleno, covered with our YELLOW cheese sauce, sits in the middle of our spicy salsa Mexicana Rice and (6) large SHRIMP. The dish is garnished with raisins, pecans, sour cream and red onion slices. The combination of all these flavors is something truly special!
Fajita Plates
Steak, Chicken, or Combo for ONE
Serving for ONE. Your choice of Strips of Dry-Rubbed Grilled STEAK or CHICKEN, or a COMBO OF STEAK AND CHICKEN, with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with (3) Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Also comes with choice of (1) Side. Sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise requested.
Steak, Chicken, or Combo for TWO
Serving for TWO. Strips of dry-rubbed Grilled Steak or Chicken (or combo), with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with (6) Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Also comes with choice of 2 Sides. Sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise requested.
Pork Fajitas for ONE
Serving for ONE. Strips of Pork grilled with Onions, Bell Peppers, and lots of Garlic. Comes with Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo. Served with Flour Tortillas & your choice of (1) Side. Additional sides will be packaged together unless otherwise specifically requested.
Pork Fajitas for TWO
Serving for TWO. Strips of Pork grilled with Onions, Bell Peppers, and lots of Garlic. Served with Flour Tortillas & your choice of (2) Sides. Sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise specifically requested.
Molly’s Original Marinated Chicken Fajitas for ONE
Serving for ONE. Molly’s original marinated pan-sautéed Chicken, in a Spicy White Wine and Tomato Sauce, with Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (3) Flour Tortillas. Your choice of (1) Side. Additional sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise specifically requested.
Molly’s Original Marinated Chicken Fajitas for TWO
Serving for TWO. Molly’s original marinated pan-sautéed Chicken, in a Spicy White Wine and Tomato Sauce, with Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (6) Flour Tortillas. Your choice of (2) Sides. Sides will be packaged together unless otherwise requested.
Shrimp Fajitas for ONE
Serving for ONE. Lots of Spicy Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Onion, and Tomatoes. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (3) Flour Tortillas. Served with (1) Side. Additional sides will be packed together unless otherwise specifically requested.
Shrimp Fajitas for TWO
Serving for TWO. Lots of Spicy Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Onion, and Tomatoes. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (6) Flour Tortillas. Served with (2) Sides. Additional sides will be packed together unless otherwise specifically requested.
Vegetable Fajitas for ONE
Serving for ONE. Sautéed Carrots, Mushrooms, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Onions, and Bell Peppers, Served with (3) Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo. Your choice of (1) Side. Additional sides will be packaged together unless otherwise specifically requested.
Vegetable Fajitas for TWO
Serving for TWO. Sautéed Carrots, Mushrooms, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Onions, and Bell Peppers, Served with (6) Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo. Your choice of (2) Sides. Sides will be packaged together unless otherwise specifically requested.
Steak Dishes
Steak Ranchero
Sirloin sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and Molly's spices. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and a salad garnish.
Carne Guisada
Tender Sirloin CHUNKS sautéed in a rich stew of garlic butter, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with RICE, a salad garnish, and flour tortillas (so you can enjoy the sauce!).
Carne Asada Especial a La Casita
Sirloin marinated with wine and spices and grilled the way Jesse Garcia, Molly's father, taught her. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and a salad garnish. Especial!
Seafood Dishes
Camarones a La Casita (Shrimp)
A casserole of Gulf Shrimp, onions and tomatoes served in a rich, SPICY garlic butter sauce. Served with rice and a salad garnish.
Camarones con Hongos a la cream (Shrimp in Cream Sauce)
Shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and tomatoes in a spicy cream sauce. A rich and complex dish typical of the Pacific coast of Mexico. Served with rice and a salad garnish. **thanks T.C. for the inspiration**
Shrimp Amanda
Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter, lemon juice and pico de gallo with thinly sliced bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served over Molly's rice with a side of spicy green beans. One of several dishes that Robert Chapman created, this one got the special name of "Amanda", Robert and Jamie's daughter...because he just felt like naming a dish after her that day!
Red Snapper a La Casita
Our Original Sautéed Red Snapper Fillet is lightly dusted with flour and then sautéed in butter and spices. Our Grilled option is brushed with garlic butter and spices. Served with Spicy Green Beans and Rice.
Combo Plates
Vegetarian Combo Plate
(1) Vegetable Burrito (Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Onion, Bell Pepper, and Mushrooms) (1) Cheese & Onion Enchilada with Sauce...we recommend Ranchero (1) Green Chile Tamale with Sauce...we recommend Cheese Sauce or Salsa Verde Served with Refried Beans & a Salad Garnish.
Mexican Plate
A Spicy Taco Beef Enchilada and a Spicy Taco Beef Hot Tamale, covered with sauce...we recommend Beef Chile Gravy on both. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, and a Salad Garnish.
Molly's "House Special" Combination
(1) Spicy Taco Beef Enchilada with Sauce...we recommend Beef Chile Gravy, (1) Cheese & Onion Enchilada with Sauce...we recommend Ranchero Sauce, (1) Spicy Beef Taco...Soft or Crunchy, and (1) spicy Taco Beef Hot Tamale with Sauce...we recommend Beef Chile Gravy. Includes Rice, Refried Beans, and a Salad Garnish.
Taco Dinner Plates
Tres Tacos
(3) Tacos... served with 2 Sides and a Salad Garnish. Mix and Match. Your Choice. For VEGAN Taco accompaniments, choose the VEGAN TACO PLATE.
Tres VEGAN Tacos Plate
(3) Tacos filled with Impossible Taco Meat. Your shell choice to mix and match. Served with (2) Sides and Salad Garnish. Our Refried Beans, Sautéed Vegetables, Side Salad, French Fries, Salsa, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, & Guacamole (without cheese) are vegan. Vegan Dressings include Italian Dressing and Olive Oil & Vinegar. We offer Vegan Sour Cream when available.
Pork Taco Dinner
(2) Flour tortillas with Smoked PORK, red onions and cilantro. Squeeze on a little fresh lime juice...Perfect! Served with choice of 2 sides and a salad garnish.
Steak Tacos Al Carbon
Grilled, spicy Steak fajita meat with bell peppers and onions folded into 3 flour tortillas. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Comes with you choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Tacos Al Carbon
Grilled, spicy Chicken with bell peppers and onions folded into (3) Flour Tortillas. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Your choice of (2) sides.
Shrimp Tacos Plate
(2) Tacos each filled with 6 Shrimp sautéed in Garlic Butter and Spices. Served in grilled, soft white corn or crispy yellow corn tortillas, or one of each. Topped with cilantro and lime Served with 2 sides.
Fish Tacos Plate
(3) Red Snapper Tacos We grill our Red Snapper with garlic and spices and place into (3) warmed flour tortillas Served with choice of (2) sides. Comes with Chipotle Ranch Dressing & a Salad Garnish.
Tamale Plates
Molly's Tamale Plates
Spicy Taco Beef • Shredded Chicken • Shredded Pork • Spinach • Refried Beans & Mushrooms • Green Chile • Monterey Jack Cheese Your choice of (2) Tamales with Sauce. Served with (2) Sides and a Salad Garnish. Our delicious tamales are hand-made by our long-time employee, Brandon. Molly taught Ruben and Ruben taught Brandon.
Enchilada Plates
Ranchero Plate
A spicy beef enchilada and a cheese and onion enchilada, covered with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
T-Man
Molly named this dish for Robert (A.K.A. Tortilla Man) because it is what he always ate, especially at her little restaurant on Lamar Avenue. He loved corn tortillas! Two cheese and onion enchiladas covered with mole sauce or your choice of sauces. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
Spinach Enchilada Dinner
(2) Spinach Enchiladas are served with (2) Sides and a Salad Garnish. These are delicious topped with our Spicy Salsa Verde or Sour Cream Sauce.
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
(2) Shredded Chicken Enchiladas covered with your choice of Sauce. Served with (2) Sides, and a Salad Garnish.
Black Bean, Spinach, and Mushroom Enchiladas
Two enchiladas of spinach combined with savory black beans and mushrooms, and covered with our sour cream sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
Vegetable Enchiladas
(2) Corn Tortillas filled with carrots, squash, zucchini, bell pepper, onion and mushrooms served with your choice of sauce. Salad garnish and (2) sides..
Guacamole Enchiladas
Molly's Guacamole is rolled into (2) Enchiladas, covered in your choice of Sauce...we recommend Molly's Original Yellow Cheese Sauce, with a dollop of Sour Cream on top. Served with (2) Sides and a Salad Garnish.
Fajita Chicken Enchiladas
Spicy chargrilled chicken breast, baked in corn tortillas and topped with salsa verde and a dollop of sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
Dinner
Protien
Sides
Sauces/Dips
2oz Mole
4oz Mole
2oz Salsa Verde
4oz Salsa Verde
2oz Salsa Rosada
4oz Salsa Rosada
2oz Beef Chile Gravy
4oz Beef Chile Gravy
2oz Ranchero
4oz Ranchero
2oz Sour Cream Sauce
4oz Sour Cream Sauce
2oz White Cheese Sauce
2oz Yellow Cheese Sauce
2oz White/Yellow Together
2oz Wing Sauce
2oz Gaucamole
Sour Cream & Guacamole 2oz Each
2oz Sour Cream
4oz Sour Cream
2oz Shredded Cheese
4oz Shredded Cheese
Vegan Sour Cream
Dressings
Add On’s
S/O Sautéed Bell Peppers
S/O Sautéed Onion
S/O Sautéed Mushroom
S/O Shredded Cheese
S/O Scallions
S/O Diced Red Onion
S/O Avocado Slices
S/O Cilantro
2oz Wing Sauce
Fajita Seasoning
Add Dice Tomato
Add Extra Lettuce
2oz Sour Cream
2oz Guacamole
2oz Sour Cream & 2oz Guacamole
S/O Jalapeño
2 Tortillas
2oz Pico
4oz Pico de Gallo
2 Oz Shredded Cheesed
3 Tortillas
Vegan Sour Cream
DESSERTS
Apple Chimichanga
Chunks of spiced apple wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly fried. Topped with hot caramel, Blue Bell vanilla ice cream and cinnamon sugar.
Bunuelo
Light and delicious. A flour tortilla deep fried and sprinkled with cinnamon and honey. Topped with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream.
Sopapillas
Molly's favorite! Served sprinkled with cinnamon and honey.
Viva Chocolate
A rich Fudge Brownie served warm, topped with Hot fudge, Blue Bell Vanilla Ice Cream, and a drizzle of Raspberry Puree.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
A local favorite for Tex-Mex, Margaritas, & Good Times since 1982. Memphis’ oldest Mexican Restaurant.
2006 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104