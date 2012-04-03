  • Home
Mo'Bay Beignet Co. - Memphis, TN 585 S Cooper Street

No reviews yet

585 S Cooper Street

Memphis, TN 38104

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Beignets

3 Piece Beignet

$6.00

12 Piece Beignet

$20.00

8 Piece Mini Beignet

$7.00

Syrups

Buttercream Syrup

$1.50

Cinnamon Syrup

$1.50

Seasonal Syrup

$1.50

Signature Espresso

Beignet Latte

$5.00+

Buttercream Blondie

$5.00+

Cinnamon Cappuccino

$5.00+

Mo'Bay Mocha

$5.00+

Caffe Latte

$4.50+

Caffe Cappuccino

$4.50+

Cortado

$4.50

Cold Brew

Iced Pecan Praline

$5.00+

Iced Coffee & Chicory

$5.00+

Iced Cafe Au Lait

$5.00+

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Cafe Au Lait

$5.50+

Frozen Pecan Praline

$5.50+

Frozen Seasonal

$6.00+

Fresh Brewed

Pecan Praline

$3.50+

Coffee & Chicory

$3.50+

Columbian

$3.50+

Columbian Decaf

$3.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Double Shots

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Beverages

Glass Bottle Coca-Cola

$3.50

Glass Bottle Sprite

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milo's Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Mo'Bay Tea Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Steamer

$4.00

Merch

Retail

Buttercream Syrup Jar

$14.00

Cinnamon Syrup Jar

$14.00

Original Mix Set

$16.00

Mini Mix Set

$8.00

Bag of Pecan Praline

$20.00

Bag of Coffee & Chicory

$20.00

Apron

$18.00

Hat

$22.00

Candle

$16.00

Wooden Spoon

$4.50

Pet Bandana

$13.00

Memphis Shirt - Blue

$25.00

Memphis Shirt - White

$25.00

I Didn't Inhale Shirt

$25.00

Pour Some Powdered Sugar On Me Shirt

$25.00

Mo'Bay Glass

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
We'd love for you to stop by for some beignets, coffee and a great time!

Location

585 S Cooper Street, Memphis, TN 38104

Directions

