Popular Items

Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Pulled Pork, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Sharp Cheddar and Mozzarella, served with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream Salsa

Potato Salad

$5.00

Roasted Chicken Salad

$12.00

Lunch

Smokehouse

1/2 Meat Plate

$15.00

1/3 Meat Plate

$12.50

3/4 Meat Plate

$20.00

2 Wings

$5.00

4 Wings

$10.00

8 Wings

$20.00

Bologna

$8.00

Pork Nachos

$11.50

Chips, Nacho Cheese, BBQ Sauce & Jalapenos

Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Brisket Nachos

$14.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$15.00

Sliders

$12.50

1 Spicy Pork, 1 Regular Pork, 1 Brisket

Elwood's Shack Attack

$42.00

Half Rack of Ribs, 3 Ounces Pork, 3 Ounces Brisket, 2 Wings, Smoked Sausage, Chicken Leg Quarter, Texas Toast, BBQ Beans and Regular Slaw

Full Rack Ribs

$28.00

Half Rack Ribs

$15.00

Served with Texas Toast, BBQ Beans & Slaw

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Texas Beef Brisket

$12.00

Philly Cheese Brisket Wrap

$12.50

Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers and Garlic Cheddar & Provolone Cheese served with a Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Red Headed Step Child

$15.00

Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Sausage with Honey Gold and Our House BBQ Sauce with Regular Slaw on a Bun

Bleu Smoke Melt

$11.50

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$12.00

Doggy Style

Chicago Dog

$8.50

Tomato, Sweet Relish, Spicy Relish, Mustard, Cucumber & Pickle

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

Cuban Dog

$8.00

Ham, Swiss, Pickles & Spicy Mustard

Go Tiger Go Dog

$10.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Spicy Mustard & Caramalized Onions

New York Dog

$8.50

Sauerkraut, Marinara, Stewed Onions served with Deli Mustard

Salty Dog

$8.00

Mustard, Pickle & Applewood Bacon

Seattle Dog

$8.50

Cream Cheese, Onions, Grilled Jalapenos, Slaw & BBQ Sauce

Tijuana Dog

$8.50

Pico, Avocado, Grilled Jalapenos, Mayonnaise, & Bacon

Plain Hot Dog

$6.00

BBQ Slaw Dog

$8.50

Tacos

Fish Taco

$9.00

Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish

Turkey Taco

$8.00

Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish

Brisket Taco

$11.00

Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish

Pork Taco

$8.50

Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish

Shrimp Taco

$8.50

Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish

Chicken Taco

$8.50

Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish

Subs

Applewood BLT

$8.00

Black Forest Ham and Swiss

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise

Chicken Philly

$10.00

Smoked Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mayonnaise, Provolone & Cheddar Cheese

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Mayonnaise, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Corned Beef and Hash Melt

$10.50

Corned Beef, Hashbrowns, Caramazlied Onions, Creole Mustard, Swiss & Bacon Jam served on Marble Rye

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Roast Pork, Black Forest Ham, Salami, Swiss, Pickle & Yellow Mustard

Debris PoBoy

$16.00

Slow Cooked New Orleans Style Roast Beef Dressed with Pickles, Cabbage, Mustard & Mayonnaise

Elwood's Melt

$12.50

Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar, Red Pepper Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Sourdough

French Dip

$12.00

Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese & Mayonnaise

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Quarter Muffaletta

$7.00

Mortadella, Prosciutto, Black Forest Ham, Mozzarella, Provolone & Olive Salad

Half Muffaletta

$12.00

Whole Muffaletta

$25.00

Hot Ham and Cheese

$9.50

Black Forest Ham, Cheddar, Provolone & Mayonnaise on Texas Toast

Italian Stallion

$16.00

Fork Tender Chuck Roast, Hot Chopped Peppers, Bell Peppers, Provolone, Mozzarella & Mayonnaise served with Au Jus

K.C. Candy Melt

$12.50

Burnt Ends, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapenos and Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce

Large Corned Beef

$19.00

Small Corned Beef

$11.00

Served with Pickles, Onions & Mustard

Large Pastrami

$19.00

Small Pastrami on Rye

$11.00

Served with Mustard

Meatball

$12.50

Giant All Beef Meatballs, Marinara & Mozzarella served on a Hoagie Roll

New Orleans Crab Cake PoBoy

$14.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Remoulade

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Tomato, Bacon & Mayonnaise

Quesa Torta

$12.50

Ham, Roast Pork, Salami, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Jalapenos, Mayonnaise, Mustard Provolone & Cheddar

Reuben

$12.50

Housemade Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island served on Marble Rye

Roast Beef

$12.75

Medium Rare New York Style Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Mustard on a Kaiser Roll

Salmon

$13.50

Tomato Cream Cheese, Egg, Red Onion, Creamy Horseradish & Capers served on an Everything Bagel

Shrimp and Andouille PoBoy

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp and Andouille Sausage with our Signature Olive Salad

Smoked Turkey Deluxe

$12.50

Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayonnaise served on a Croissant

Turkey on Kaiser

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayonnaise

Spicy Italian

$10.00

Salami, Prosciutto, Black Forest Ham, Provolone, Pickles, Spicy Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato served on a Baguette

The Penny

$16.00

6 ounces Corned Beef, 6 ounces Pastrami, Swiss Cheese & Yellow Mustard served on Marble Rye

Turkey Reuben

$12.50

Fried Chicken Deluxe

$10.50

Tim's Bagel

$10.00Out of stock

Tiger Bleu Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Salads

Beef Brisket Salad

$15.00

Club Salad

$10.50

Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey and Applewood Bacon

Pulled Pork Salad

$12.00

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Served with Avocado and Creamy Horseradish

Roasted Chicken Salad

$12.00

Tomato Salad

$10.00

Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Field Greens, Julienne Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Salad

$7.00

Fish Taco Salad

$14.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Pizza

3 Cheese and Vegetable Pizza

$12.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmsean, Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushroom & Black Olives

Small BBQ Brisket Pizza

$20.00

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Small Dink's Favorite Pizza

$13.00

Meatball and Onion

Small BBQ Pizza

$13.00

Pulled Pork and Mozzarella

Small Meat Pizza

$15.00

Meatball, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Applewood Bacon & Black Forest Ham

Small Fish Pizza

$15.00

Steelhead Trout, Field Greens, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Horseradish Sauce & Cilantro

Small Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Tomatoes, Parmsean, and Fresh Basil

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Small Traditional Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom and Basil

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Big Boy Burger

$14.50

Provolone, Friend Egg, Avocado, Bacon & Caramelized Onions

Big Kahuna

$12.50

Pineapple, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Pepperjack, Hawaiian Marinade & Spicy Aioli

Bleu Cheese Burger

$13.50

Burger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Chili Cheese Burger

$13.00

Golden Texas Burger

$15.00

Brisket, Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Cheddar

Jerk Burger

$12.50

Pepperjack Cheese, Caramelized Onions, & Jerk BBQ Sauce

Kid Burger

$5.50

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.50

Prime Meatloaf Melt

$10.00

Bacon Jam, Pepperjack, Caramelized Onion, & Jalapenos on Texas Toast

Texas Patty Melt

$10.50

Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Pepperjack & Mayonnaise

Sides

Potato Salad

$5.00

Regular Slaw

$5.00

Bleu Cheese and Jalapeno Slaw

$6.00

8 Ounce Pimento Cheese

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Bowl Soup

$7.00

BBQ Beans

$3.50

Burnt Ends

$10.00

BBQ Chips

$1.75

Jalapeno Chips

$1.75

Maui Onion Chips

$1.75

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$1.75

Sea Salt Chips

$1.75

Pepper and Sea Salt Chips

$1.75

Funky Fusion Chips

$1.75

Sour Cream and Onion Chips

$1.75

Chips (Choose Later)

$1.75

3 Armadillo Eggs

$4.00

Basket Parmesan Fries

$7.95

Bull Poppers

$10.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.25

Glass Bottles

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Gallon Tea

$7.50

Can Drink

$1.00

Milk

$2.50

Tractor Drinks

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Retail

T - Shirts

Large T-shirt

$25.00

Jars

Jar $7.00

$7.00

Jar $8.00

$8.00

Jar $9.00

$9.00

Jar $10.00

$10.00

Jar $11.00

$11.00

Jar $12.00

$12.00

Jar $13.00

$13.00

Jar $14.00

$14.00

Jar $15.00

$15.00

Jar $16.00

$16.00

Jar $17.00

$17.00

Jar $18.00

$18.00

Jar $19.00

$19.00

Jar $20.00

$20.00

Jar $10.50

$5.50

Seasonings

All Purpose Seasoning

$8.00

Burger Seasoning

$9.00

Pork Seasoning

$8.00

Beef Seasoning

$9.00

Merch

Koozie

$3.00

Sticker

$1.50

Coffee

Coffee Bags

$12.00

Deli

Deli--By The Pound

Pastrami

$28.00

Corned Beef

$28.00

Top Sirloin Roast Beef

$15.00

Black Forest Ham

$7.00

Aged Genoa Salami

$13.50

Proscuitto

$14.00

Salmon

$24.00

Mortadella

$10.00

Roast Pork

$12.00

Brisket

$26.00

Pork

$16.50

Hot Dogs

$2.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$6.00

Bologna

$6.00

Swiss

$8.50

Cheddar

$6.00

Pepperjack

$7.50

Provolone

$6.50

Mozzarella

$6.00

Specials

Smoke Show

$12.50

MOXIE BAR

Coffee

Latte

$4.50+

Iced Shaken Espresso

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.50+

White Mocha

$4.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Frappuccino/Smoothies

Caramel Frappe

$5.00+

Mocha Frappe

$5.00+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.00+

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.00+Out of stock

Acai Smoothie

$5.00+

Refreshers and Teas

Screaming Dragon

$4.25+

Strawberry Dragonfruit

Pink Cadillac

$4.25+

Peach Hibiscus

Cherry Bomb

$4.25+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Cranberry and Pomegrante.

Love Potion

$4.25+

Pomegranate, Strawberry, Cherry and Apple Cider Vinegar.

Food

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Banana, blueberry, strawberry, granola, served all day

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Banana Shake

$7.50

Espresso Shake

$7.50

Specials

Cold Witches Brew

$5.50

Poisoned Apple

$5.50Out of stock

Walking Dead

$5.50

Desserts

Cookie of the Day Dozen

$30.00Out of stock

Cookie of the Day Single

$3.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00