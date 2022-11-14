Elwood Shack 4523 Summer Avenue
No reviews yet
4523 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Bacon Biscuit
Ham Biscuit
Sausage Biscuit
Bologna Biscuit
Pimento Cheese Biscuit
Applewood Bacon, Vine Rippened Tomato & Homemade Pimento Cheese on a 7 UP Biscuit
Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, Egg, Potato, Jalapeno,Onion, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese
BBQ Pork Burrito
Beef or Pork, Egg, Potato, Jalapenos Onion, Tomato, BBQ Sauce & Cheddar Cheese
Sausage Sandwich
2 Sausage Patties, 2 Eggs, Cheddar, & Yellow Mustard on Texas Toast
Elwood's Taters
Hash Browns, Vidalia Onion, & Bacon
Elwood's Croissant
2 Fried Eggs, Provolone, Bacon, Avocado & Mayonnaise
Elwood's Woody
2 Fried Eggs, Pastrami, Bacon, Avocado, Provolone & Mayonnaise Served on Marble Rye
Monte Cristo
A Sandwich made with French Toast, Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey, Bacon Jam and Swiss Cheese Dusted With Powdered Sugar
Avocado Toast
Eggs and 7 UP Biscuit
2 Eggs Your Way with a Biscuit
Fried Egg Sandwich
French Toast
Served with Applewood Bacon
Hungry Man's Breakfast
2 Eggs Your Way, Bacon, Taters, and a Biscuit and Gravy
2 Eggs
Bacon
Biscuit
English Muffin
Sausage
Toast
Croissant
Biscuits and Gravy
BBQ Brisket Burrito
Cinnamon Roll
Bacon Burrito
Brunch
Corned Beef and Hash Benedict
Buttered English Muffin, Hash Browns, House Corned Beef & 2 Poached Eggs Topped with Hollandaise
Eggs and Debris
Open Faced Biscuit with Poached Eggs, Debris & Hollandaise, Served with Fruit
Avocado Skins
2 Avocado Halves filled with Eggs, Roasted in the Oven, Topped with Parmesan, Prosciutto and Pico de Gallo, Served with Toast
BBQ Benedict
Buttered English Muffin, Tomato Slices Brisket, 2 Poached Eggs,BBQ Sauce
Elwood's Pancakes
Served with Bacon
Eggs Benedict
2 Poached Eggs, Buttered English Muffin, Canadian Bacon & Hollandaise
Crab Cake Benedict
2 Crab Cakes, Buttered English Muffin, 2 Poached Eggs & Tomato Slices Topped with Hollandaise & Served with Fruit
Grits
Smokehouse
1/2 Meat Plate
One or Two Meats with Slaw, Beans, Texas Toast & BBQ Sauce
1/3 Meat Plate
One Choice of Meat with Slaw, Beans, Texas Toast & BBQ Sauce
3/4 Meat Plate
Up to Three Meats with Slaw, Beans, Texas Toast & BBQ Sauce
2 Wings
4 Wings
8 Wings
Bologna
Nachos
Chips, Nacho Cheese, BBQ Sauce & Jalapenos
Quesadilla
Pulled Pork, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Sharp Cheddar and Mozzarella, served with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream Salsa
BBQ Slaw Dog
Quarter Pound Hebrew National Hot Dog with Spicy Slaw and BBQ Sauce
Sliders
1 Spicy Pork, 1 Regular Pork, 1 Brisket
Brisket Nachos
Brisket Quesadilla
Chicken Nachos
Chicken Quesadilla
Elwood's Shack Attack
Half Rack of Ribs, 3 Ounces Pork, 3 Ounces Brisket, 2 Wings, Smoked Sausage, Chicken Leg Quarter, Texas Toast, BBQ Beans and Regular Slaw
Full Rack Ribs
Half Rack Ribs
Served with Texas Toast, BBQ Beans & Slaw
Large BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Large Pulled Pork Sandwich
Large Texas Beef Brisket
Philly Cheese Brisket Wrap
Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers and Garlic Cheddar & Provolone Cheese served with a Creamy Horseradish Sauce
Red Headed Step Child
Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Sausage with Honey Gold and Our House BBQ Sauce with Regular Slaw on a Bun
Small BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Small Pulled Pork Sandwich
Small Texas Beef Brisket
Bleu Smoke Melt
Doggy Style
Chicago Dog
Tomato, Sweet Relish, Spicy Relish, Mustard, Cucumber & Pickle
Chili Cheese Dog
Cuban Dog
Ham, Swiss, Pickles & Spicy Mustard
Go Tiger Go Dog
Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Spicy Mustard & Caramalized Onions
New York Dog
Sauerkraut, Marinara, Stewed Onions served with Deli Mustard
Salty Dog
Mustard, Pickle & Applewood Bacon
Seattle Dog
Cream Cheese, Onions, Grilled Jalapenos, Slaw & BBQ Sauce
Tijuana Dog
Pico, Avocado, Grilled Jalapenos, Mayonnaise, & Bacon
Plain Hot Dog
Tacos
Fish Taco
Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish
Turkey Taco
Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish
Brisket Taco
Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish
Pork Taco
Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish
Shrimp Taco
Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish
Chicken Taco
Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish
Subs
Applewood BLT
Black Forest Ham and Swiss
Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise
Chicken Philly
Smoked Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mayonnaise, Provolone & Cheddar Cheese
Club Sandwich
Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Mayonnaise, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Corned Beef and Hash Melt
Corned Beef, Hashbrowns, Caramazlied Onions, Creole Mustard, Swiss & Bacon Jam served on Marble Rye
Cuban Sandwich
Roast Pork, Black Forest Ham, Salami, Swiss, Pickle & Yellow Mustard
Debris PoBoy
Slow Cooked New Orleans Style Roast Beef Dressed with Pickles, Cabbage, Mustard & Mayonnaise
Elwood's Melt
Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar, Red Pepper Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Sourdough
French Dip
Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese & Mayonnaise
Grilled Cheese
Half Muffaletta
Hot Ham and Cheese
Black Forest Ham, Cheddar, Provolone & Mayonnaise on Texas Toast
Italian Stallion
Fork Tender Chuck Roast, Hot Chopped Peppers, Bell Peppers, Provolone, Mozzarella & Mayonnaise served with Au Jus
K.C. Candy Melt
Burnt Ends, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapenos and Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce
Large Corned Beef
Large Pastrami
Meatball
Giant All Beef Meatballs, Marinara & Mozzarella served on a Hoagie Roll
New Orleans Crab Cake PoBoy
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Remoulade
Pimento Cheese
Tomato, Bacon & Mayonnaise
Quarter Muffaletta
Mortadella, Prosciutto, Black Forest Ham, Mozzarella, Provolone & Olive Salad
Quesa Torta
Ham, Roast Pork, Salami, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Jalapenos, Mayonnaise, Mustard Provolone & Cheddar
Reuben
Housemade Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island served on Marble Rye
Roast Beef
Medium Rare New York Style Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Mustard on a Kaiser Roll
Salmon
Tomato Cream Cheese, Egg, Red Onion, Creamy Horseradish & Capers served on an Everything Bagel
Shrimp and Andouille PoBoy
Grilled Shrimp and Andouille Sausage with our Signature Olive Salad
Small Corned Beef
Served with Pickles, Onions & Mustard
Small Pastrami on Rye
Served with Mustard
Smoked Turkey Deluxe
Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayonnaise served on a Croissant
Turkey on Kaiser
Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayonnaise
Spicy Italian
Salami, Prosciutto, Black Forest Ham, Provolone, Pickles, Spicy Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato served on a Baguette
The Penny
6 ounces Corned Beef, 6 ounces Pastrami, Swiss Cheese & Yellow Mustard served on Marble Rye
Turkey Reuben
Whole Muffaletta
Veggie Wrap
Salads
Beef Brisket Salad
Club Salad
Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey and Applewood Bacon
Pulled Pork Salad
Salmon Salad
Served with Avocado and Creamy Horseradish
Smoked Chicken Salad
Tomato Salad
Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Field Greens, Julienne Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Salad
Pizza
Large 3 Cheese and Vegetable Pizza
Large BBQ Brisket Pizza
Large BBQ Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Large Dink's Pizza
Large Fish Pizza
Large Margherita Pizza
Large Meat Pizza
Large Pepperoni Pizza
Large Traditional Pizza
Small 3 Cheese and Vegetable Pizza
Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmsean, Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushroom & Black Olives
Small BBQ Brisket Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Small Dink's Favorite Pizza
Meatball and Onion
Small BBQ Pizza
Pulled Pork and Mozzarella
Small Meat Pizza
Meatball, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Applewood Bacon & Black Forest Ham
Small Fish Pizza
Steelhead Trout, Field Greens, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Horseradish Sauce & Cilantro
Small Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, Parmsean, and Fresh Basil
Small Pepperoni Pizza
Small Traditional Pizza
Pepperoni, Mushroom and Basil
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Big Boy Burger
Provolone, Friend Egg, Avocado, Bacon & Caramelized Onions
Big Kahuna
Pineapple, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Pepperjack, Hawaiian Marinade & Spicy Aioli
Bleu Cheese Burger
Burger
Cheeseburger
Chili Cheese Burger
Golden Texas Burger
Brisket, Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Cheddar
Jerk Burger
Pepperjack Cheese, Caramelized Onions, & Jerk BBQ Sauce
Kid Burger
Kid Cheeseburger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Prime Meatloaf Melt
Bacon Jam, Pepperjack, Caramelized Onion, & Jalapenos on Texas Toast
Texas Patty Melt
Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Pepperjack & Mayonnaise
Sides
Potato Salad
Small Potato Salad
Regular Slaw
Small Slaw
Bleu Cheese and Jalapeno Slaw
5 Ounce Pimento Cheese
8 Ounce Pimento Cheese
Cup Chili
Bowl Chili
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
BBQ Beans
Burnt Ends
BBQ Chips
Jalapeno Chips
Maui Onion Chips
Salt and Vinegar Chips
Sea Salt Chips
Pepper and Sea Salt Chips
Funky Fusion Chips
Sour Cream and Onion Chips
Cheetos
Doritos
Lay's
Chips (Choose Later)
3 Armadillo Eggs
T - Shirts
Jars
Koozie
Coffee
Cakes
Bulk Meats
1 Pound Brisket
Half Pound Brisket
Quarter Pound Brisket
1 Pound Pork
Half Pound Pork
Quarter Pound Pork
1 Pound Chicken
Half Pound Chicken
Quarter Pound Chicken
1 Pound Turkey
Half Pound Turkey
1 Pound Pastrami
Half Pound Pastrami
1 Pound Corned Beef
Half Pound Corned Beef
Full Salmon
Half Salmon
Buns
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122
Photos coming soon!