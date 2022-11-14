A map showing the location of Elwood Shack 4523 Summer AvenueView gallery

Elwood Shack 4523 Summer Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4523 Summer Avenue

Memphis, TN 38122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Taco
Potato Salad
BBQ Beans

Breakfast

Bacon Biscuit

$4.00

Ham Biscuit

$4.00

Sausage Biscuit

$4.00

Bologna Biscuit

$4.00

Pimento Cheese Biscuit

$8.00

Applewood Bacon, Vine Rippened Tomato & Homemade Pimento Cheese on a 7 UP Biscuit

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Sausage, Egg, Potato, Jalapeno,Onion, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese

BBQ Pork Burrito

$12.00

Beef or Pork, Egg, Potato, Jalapenos Onion, Tomato, BBQ Sauce & Cheddar Cheese

Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

2 Sausage Patties, 2 Eggs, Cheddar, & Yellow Mustard on Texas Toast

Elwood's Taters

$3.50

Hash Browns, Vidalia Onion, & Bacon

Elwood's Croissant

$10.00

2 Fried Eggs, Provolone, Bacon, Avocado & Mayonnaise

Elwood's Woody

$15.00

2 Fried Eggs, Pastrami, Bacon, Avocado, Provolone & Mayonnaise Served on Marble Rye

Monte Cristo

$12.00

A Sandwich made with French Toast, Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey, Bacon Jam and Swiss Cheese Dusted With Powdered Sugar

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Eggs and 7 UP Biscuit

$4.00

2 Eggs Your Way with a Biscuit

Fried Egg Sandwich

$7.50

French Toast

$8.00

Served with Applewood Bacon

Hungry Man's Breakfast

$10.00

2 Eggs Your Way, Bacon, Taters, and a Biscuit and Gravy

2 Eggs

$2.00

Bacon

$3.50

Biscuit

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Sausage

$3.50

Toast

$2.00

Croissant

$3.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$4.00

BBQ Brisket Burrito

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Bacon Burrito

$10.00

Brunch

Corned Beef and Hash Benedict

$12.50

Buttered English Muffin, Hash Browns, House Corned Beef & 2 Poached Eggs Topped with Hollandaise

Eggs and Debris

$15.50

Open Faced Biscuit with Poached Eggs, Debris & Hollandaise, Served with Fruit

Avocado Skins

$12.00

2 Avocado Halves filled with Eggs, Roasted in the Oven, Topped with Parmesan, Prosciutto and Pico de Gallo, Served with Toast

BBQ Benedict

$15.00

Buttered English Muffin, Tomato Slices Brisket, 2 Poached Eggs,BBQ Sauce

Elwood's Pancakes

$8.00

Served with Bacon

Eggs Benedict

$9.00

2 Poached Eggs, Buttered English Muffin, Canadian Bacon & Hollandaise

Crab Cake Benedict

$15.00

2 Crab Cakes, Buttered English Muffin, 2 Poached Eggs & Tomato Slices Topped with Hollandaise & Served with Fruit

Grits

$3.00

Smokehouse

1/2 Meat Plate

$15.00

One or Two Meats with Slaw, Beans, Texas Toast & BBQ Sauce

1/3 Meat Plate

$12.50

One Choice of Meat with Slaw, Beans, Texas Toast & BBQ Sauce

3/4 Meat Plate

$20.00

Up to Three Meats with Slaw, Beans, Texas Toast & BBQ Sauce

2 Wings

$5.00

4 Wings

$10.00

8 Wings

$20.00

Bologna

$8.00

Nachos

$11.50

Chips, Nacho Cheese, BBQ Sauce & Jalapenos

Quesadilla

$10.50

Pulled Pork, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Sharp Cheddar and Mozzarella, served with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream Salsa

BBQ Slaw Dog

$8.50

Quarter Pound Hebrew National Hot Dog with Spicy Slaw and BBQ Sauce

Sliders

$12.50

1 Spicy Pork, 1 Regular Pork, 1 Brisket

Brisket Nachos

$14.50

Brisket Quesadilla

$13.50

Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Elwood's Shack Attack

$42.00

Half Rack of Ribs, 3 Ounces Pork, 3 Ounces Brisket, 2 Wings, Smoked Sausage, Chicken Leg Quarter, Texas Toast, BBQ Beans and Regular Slaw

Full Rack Ribs

$28.00

Half Rack Ribs

$15.00

Served with Texas Toast, BBQ Beans & Slaw

Large BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Large Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Large Texas Beef Brisket

$15.00

Philly Cheese Brisket Wrap

$12.50

Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers and Garlic Cheddar & Provolone Cheese served with a Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Red Headed Step Child

$15.00

Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Sausage with Honey Gold and Our House BBQ Sauce with Regular Slaw on a Bun

Small BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Small Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.50

Small Texas Beef Brisket

$10.00

Bleu Smoke Melt

$11.50

Doggy Style

Chicago Dog

$8.50

Tomato, Sweet Relish, Spicy Relish, Mustard, Cucumber & Pickle

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

Cuban Dog

$8.00

Ham, Swiss, Pickles & Spicy Mustard

Go Tiger Go Dog

$10.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Spicy Mustard & Caramalized Onions

New York Dog

$8.50

Sauerkraut, Marinara, Stewed Onions served with Deli Mustard

Salty Dog

$8.00

Mustard, Pickle & Applewood Bacon

Seattle Dog

$9.00

Cream Cheese, Onions, Grilled Jalapenos, Slaw & BBQ Sauce

Tijuana Dog

$8.50

Pico, Avocado, Grilled Jalapenos, Mayonnaise, & Bacon

Plain Hot Dog

$6.00

Tacos

Fish Taco

$9.00

Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish

Turkey Taco

$8.00

Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish

Brisket Taco

$11.00

Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish

Pork Taco

$8.50

Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish

Shrimp Taco

$8.50

Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish

Chicken Taco

$8.50

Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish

Subs

Applewood BLT

$8.00

Black Forest Ham and Swiss

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise

Chicken Philly

$10.00

Smoked Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mayonnaise, Provolone & Cheddar Cheese

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Mayonnaise, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Corned Beef and Hash Melt

$10.00

Corned Beef, Hashbrowns, Caramazlied Onions, Creole Mustard, Swiss & Bacon Jam served on Marble Rye

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Roast Pork, Black Forest Ham, Salami, Swiss, Pickle & Yellow Mustard

Debris PoBoy

$15.00

Slow Cooked New Orleans Style Roast Beef Dressed with Pickles, Cabbage, Mustard & Mayonnaise

Elwood's Melt

$12.50

Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar, Red Pepper Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Sourdough

French Dip

$12.00

Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese & Mayonnaise

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Half Muffaletta

$12.00

Hot Ham and Cheese

$9.50

Black Forest Ham, Cheddar, Provolone & Mayonnaise on Texas Toast

Italian Stallion

$15.00

Fork Tender Chuck Roast, Hot Chopped Peppers, Bell Peppers, Provolone, Mozzarella & Mayonnaise served with Au Jus

K.C. Candy Melt

$12.50

Burnt Ends, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapenos and Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce

Large Corned Beef

$19.00

Large Pastrami

$19.00

Meatball

$12.50

Giant All Beef Meatballs, Marinara & Mozzarella served on a Hoagie Roll

New Orleans Crab Cake PoBoy

$14.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Remoulade

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Tomato, Bacon & Mayonnaise

Quarter Muffaletta

$7.00

Mortadella, Prosciutto, Black Forest Ham, Mozzarella, Provolone & Olive Salad

Quesa Torta

$12.50

Ham, Roast Pork, Salami, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Jalapenos, Mayonnaise, Mustard Provolone & Cheddar

Reuben

$12.50

Housemade Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island served on Marble Rye

Roast Beef

$12.75

Medium Rare New York Style Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Mustard on a Kaiser Roll

Salmon

$13.50

Tomato Cream Cheese, Egg, Red Onion, Creamy Horseradish & Capers served on an Everything Bagel

Shrimp and Andouille PoBoy

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp and Andouille Sausage with our Signature Olive Salad

Small Corned Beef

$11.00

Served with Pickles, Onions & Mustard

Small Pastrami on Rye

$11.00

Served with Mustard

Smoked Turkey Deluxe

$11.50

Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayonnaise served on a Croissant

Turkey on Kaiser

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayonnaise

Spicy Italian

$10.00

Salami, Prosciutto, Black Forest Ham, Provolone, Pickles, Spicy Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato served on a Baguette

The Penny

$16.00

6 ounces Corned Beef, 6 ounces Pastrami, Swiss Cheese & Yellow Mustard served on Marble Rye

Turkey Reuben

$12.50

Whole Muffaletta

$25.00

Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Salads

Beef Brisket Salad

$15.00

Club Salad

$10.50

Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey and Applewood Bacon

Pulled Pork Salad

$12.00

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Served with Avocado and Creamy Horseradish

Smoked Chicken Salad

$12.00

Tomato Salad

$10.00

Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Field Greens, Julienne Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Salad

$7.00

Pizza

Large 3 Cheese and Vegetable Pizza

$24.00

Large BBQ Brisket Pizza

$40.00

Large BBQ Pizza

$25.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Large Dink's Pizza

$26.00

Large Fish Pizza

$30.00

Large Margherita Pizza

$24.00

Large Meat Pizza

$30.00

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Large Traditional Pizza

$24.00

Small 3 Cheese and Vegetable Pizza

$12.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmsean, Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushroom & Black Olives

Small BBQ Brisket Pizza

$20.00

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Small Dink's Favorite Pizza

$13.00

Meatball and Onion

Small BBQ Pizza

$13.00

Pulled Pork and Mozzarella

Small Meat Pizza

$15.00

Meatball, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Applewood Bacon & Black Forest Ham

Small Fish Pizza

$15.00

Steelhead Trout, Field Greens, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Horseradish Sauce & Cilantro

Small Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Tomatoes, Parmsean, and Fresh Basil

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Small Traditional Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom and Basil

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

Big Boy Burger

$14.50

Provolone, Friend Egg, Avocado, Bacon & Caramelized Onions

Big Kahuna

$12.50

Pineapple, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Pepperjack, Hawaiian Marinade & Spicy Aioli

Bleu Cheese Burger

$12.50

Burger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.00

Golden Texas Burger

$15.00

Brisket, Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Cheddar

Jerk Burger

$12.50

Pepperjack Cheese, Caramelized Onions, & Jerk BBQ Sauce

Kid Burger

$5.50

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.50

Prime Meatloaf Melt

$10.00

Bacon Jam, Pepperjack, Caramelized Onion, & Jalapenos on Texas Toast

Texas Patty Melt

$10.50

Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Pepperjack & Mayonnaise

Sides

Potato Salad

$4.00

Small Potato Salad

$2.00

Regular Slaw

$4.00

Small Slaw

$2.00

Bleu Cheese and Jalapeno Slaw

$5.00

5 Ounce Pimento Cheese

$3.00

8 Ounce Pimento Cheese

$6.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Cup Soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$7.00

BBQ Beans

$3.50

Burnt Ends

$10.00

BBQ Chips

$1.75

Jalapeno Chips

$1.75

Maui Onion Chips

$1.75

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$1.75

Sea Salt Chips

$1.75

Pepper and Sea Salt Chips

$1.75

Funky Fusion Chips

$1.75

Sour Cream and Onion Chips

$1.75

Cheetos

$1.00

Doritos

$1.00

Lay's

$1.00

Chips (Choose Later)

$1.75

3 Armadillo Eggs

$4.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Glass Bottles

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Big Coffee

$3.00

Small Coffee

$2.00

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Gallon Tea

$7.50

T - Shirts

Large T-shirt

$25.00

Jars

Jar $7

$7.00

Jar $8.00

$8.00

Jar $9.00

$9.00

Jar $10.00

$10.00

Jar $11.00

$11.00

Jar $12.00

$12.00

Jar $13.00

$13.00

Jar $14.00

$14.00

Jar $15.00

$15.00

Jar $16.00

$16.00

Jar $17.00

$17.00

Jar $18.00

$18.00

Jar $19.00

$19.00

Jar $20.00

$20.00

Jar $10.50

$5.50

Seasonings

All Purpose Seasoning

$8.00

Burger Seasoning

$9.00

Pork Seasoning

$8.00

Beef Seasoning

$9.00

Koozie

Koozie

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee Bags

$12.00

Cakes

Caramel Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Coconut Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Strawberry Cake

$5.00

Whole Caramel Cake

$30.00

Whole Chocolate Cake

$30.00

Whole Coconut Cake

$30.00

Whole Red Velvet Cake

$30.00

Whole Strawberry Cake

$30.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Peanut Butter

$2.50

Pie

Key Lime

$4.00

Oreo

$4.00

Peanut Butter

$5.00

Bulk Meats

1 Pound Brisket

$26.00

Half Pound Brisket

$13.00

Quarter Pound Brisket

$6.50

1 Pound Pork

$16.00

Half Pound Pork

$8.00

Quarter Pound Pork

$4.00

1 Pound Chicken

$16.00

Half Pound Chicken

$8.00

Quarter Pound Chicken

$4.00

1 Pound Turkey

$16.00

Half Pound Turkey

$8.00

1 Pound Pastrami

$16.00

Half Pound Pastrami

$8.00

1 Pound Corned Beef

$16.00

Half Pound Corned Beef

$8.00

Full Salmon

$100.00

Half Salmon

$50.00

Buns

$1.00

Specials

Bleu Smoke Melt

$11.50

Happy Hawaiian

$13.50

Pocket Sub

$13.50

Blueberry French Toast

$9.00

Blueberry Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Ferdi

$17.00

Turkey Ferdi

$18.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,763
4375 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
4183 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38112
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis
orange star5.0 • 292
4720 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38117
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q - #06 Summer Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3353 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
SOB East
orange starNo Reviews
5040 Sanderlin #105 Memphis, TN 38117
View restaurantnext
Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Erin Drive - East Memphis
orange starNo Reviews
585 Erin Drive Memphis, TN 38117
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Memphis

Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
orange star4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
orange star4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Mahogany Memphis
orange star4.0 • 2,561
3092 Poplar Avenue #11 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,953
603 North McLean Blvd Memphis, TN 38107
View restaurantnext
Pop’s Deli
orange star4.5 • 1,863
6749 E Shelby Dr Memphis, TN 38141
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,763
4375 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston