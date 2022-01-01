Tacos in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve tacos
Pimentos Memphis
6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Southwest Tacos
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Beef/Chorizo Blend or Grilled Shrimp (+4.00) tacos topped with 3 cheese blend, sriracha aioli, lettuce, black bean corn salsa and pico de gallo. Served with a side of chips and salsa or fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
|Fried Crawfish Taco
|$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
|Chicken Taco
|$12.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
8413 Hwy 64, Memphis
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
|Fried Crawfish Taco
|$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
|Chicken Taco
|$12.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
FRENCH FRIES
Sunrise Memphis
670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis
|Three Amigos Tacos
|$10.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, potatoes, jalapeños, cotija cheese, salsa verde, and pico de gallo, over corn tortillas
|Veggie Tacos
|$9.00
Memphis Whistle
2299 Young Avenue, Memphis
|Tacos Pulled Pork
|$8.00
2 Pulled Pork Tacos with spicy purple slaw and cotija cheese
STIX
150 Peabody Place, Memphis
|Sushi Taco
|$6.00
Seared Tuna Tataki and avocado served in a crispy wonton shell. Topped with spicy aioli and sweet soy. 2 per order
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
862 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
|Fried Crawfish Taco
|$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
|Chicken Taco
|$12.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo