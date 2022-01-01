Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Pimentos Memphis

6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Tacos$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Beef/Chorizo Blend or Grilled Shrimp (+4.00) tacos topped with 3 cheese blend, sriracha aioli, lettuce, black bean corn salsa and pico de gallo. Served with a side of chips and salsa or fries
More about Pimentos Memphis
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Avg 5 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Fried Crawfish Taco$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Chicken Taco$12.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

8413 Hwy 64, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Fried Crawfish Taco$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Chicken Taco$12.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Loflin Yard image

 

Loflin Yard

7 W Carolina Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.6 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TACOS$13.50
More about Loflin Yard
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Memphis

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Three Amigos Tacos$10.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, potatoes, jalapeños, cotija cheese, salsa verde, and pico de gallo, over corn tortillas
Veggie Tacos$9.00
More about Sunrise Memphis
Memphis Whistle image

 

Memphis Whistle

2299 Young Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Pulled Pork$8.00
2 Pulled Pork Tacos with spicy purple slaw and cotija cheese
More about Memphis Whistle
Southall Cafe image

 

Southall Cafe

669 S Mendenhall Road, Memphis

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$7.00
More about Southall Cafe
Item pic

 

STIX

150 Peabody Place, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sushi Taco$6.00
Seared Tuna Tataki and avocado served in a crispy wonton shell. Topped with spicy aioli and sweet soy. 2 per order
More about STIX
Cafe Ole image

 

Cafe Ole

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis

Avg 4 (915 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
More about Cafe Ole
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

862 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Fried Crawfish Taco$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Chicken Taco$12.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Elwood Shack

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$9.00
Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish
Brisket Taco$11.00
Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish
More about Elwood Shack

