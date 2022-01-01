Mac and cheese in Memphis

Central BBQ - Summer image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Summer

4375 Summer Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1763 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Pork BBQ Nachos$8.00
Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
Half Hot Wings$9.00
Three whole smoked wings, served with a roll, carrots and ranch or blue cheese.
Sausage & Cheese Plate$13.00
8oz of sliced smoked sausage, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickles, pepperoncini's, crackers and Honey Mustard Dipping sauce.
Central BBQ image

 

Central BBQ

6201 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Pork BBQ Nachos$8.00
Sausage & Cheese Plate$13.00
Reg Pork Sandwich$7.00
Mahogany Memphis image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mahogany Memphis

3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis

Avg 4 (2561 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Egg Rolls$9.00
Cajun Chicken w/vegetable mix
Chicken Wings - Wet or Dry$10.00
Seasoned, hot or honey gold
Lamb Chops w/Asparagus$35.00
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Midtown

2249 Central Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (7518 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half BBQ Nachos$8.00
Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning
Regular Pork Sandwich$7.00
quarter pound of smoked pulled pork, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
**Sausage & Cheese Plate$13.00
Half pound of sliced smoked sausage, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, pickles, pepperoncini's, crackers and honey mustard dipping sauce
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Downtown

147 E Butler Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)$3.00
Full Pork BBQ Nachos$12.00
Half Hot Wings$9.00
