Restaurant header imageView gallery

Curry N Jerk

review star

No reviews yet

126 Monroe Avenue

Memphis, TN 38103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Oxtails
Coconut Shrimp 5
Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Appetizers

4 Grilled Jerk Chicken Wings

4 Grilled Jerk Chicken Wings

$14.00

4 jumbo whole wings in Jamaican jerk, grilled

6 Grilled Jerk Chicken Wings

6 Grilled Jerk Chicken Wings

$21.00

4 jumbo whole wings in Jamaican jerk, grilled

Chopped Jerk Chicken Leg Quarters

$10.00

Coco Bread full

$5.00

Coco Bread half

$2.50
Coconut Shrimp 5

Coconut Shrimp 5

$14.50

5 jumbo shrimp in a coconut batter

Curry Shrimp 6

$14.50

6 jumbo curry shrimp cooked in curry sauce

Fried Chicken Wings w/fries

Fried Chicken Wings w/fries

$31.00+

12 or 20 jerk seasoned fried party wings with choice of rice or fries.

Grilled Jerk Shrimp Skewer 2 with 4 shrimp

$14.50

8 shrimp (4 per skewer) marinated in jerk herbs and seasonings

Island Meat Flight

Island Meat Flight

$35.00

Oxtails, Goat, Curry Chicken & Jerk Chicken

Island Sampler Platter w , 2skw,3wings n 5 plantains

$22.00

3 jerk wings, 2 shrimp skewers, 5 plaintains

Patacones (Tostones) 5

Patacones (Tostones) 5

$6.00

5 deep fried green plantains. lightly salted

Patties

Patties

$3.50

beef filling in a deep fried golden pastry

Seafood Flight

$45.00

2(3 Shrimp skewers), 4 Coconut Shrimp, 4 Curry Shrimp n 1 (8oz Salmon)

Shrimp Flight

$35.00

2 (3 Shrimp skewers), 3 Coconut Shrimp, 3 Curry Shrimp

Yucca

Yucca

$5.00

Yuca fries, also known as cassava fries, are a type of snack made from raw cassava root.

Salads

Large C&J Caesar Salad

Large C&J Caesar Salad

$9.50

lettuce, parmesan, Caesar dressing, Caesar croutons

Large Garden Chopped Salad

$9.50

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, corn, spicy ranch dressing

Small C&J Cesar Salad

Small C&J Cesar Salad

$6.50

lettuce, parmesan, Caesar dressing, Caesar croutons

Small Garden Chop Salad

$6.50

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, corn, spicy ranch dressing

Entrees

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$16.50

Penne pasta, jerked chicken breast, grated parmesan

Chicken fried rice

Chicken fried rice

$15.50

Jerk chicken, peppers, onions, black beans, eggs and corn

CNJ Chicken Grilled. Sandwich w/Fries

$14.50
Combination Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$18.50

Jerk chicken and Jerk shrimp, peppers, onions, black beans and corn

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$16.00

chicken cooked in curry seasonings with potatoes and carrots

Curry Goat Plate

Curry Goat Plate

$22.50

goat meat (similar to beef) cooked in curry seasonings

Curry Shrimp & Grits (6)jumbo shrimp)

Curry Shrimp & Grits (6)jumbo shrimp)

$18.50

6 jumbo shrimp on top of a bed of grits with curry sauce

Curry/Jerk Combo Plate

Curry/Jerk Combo Plate

$19.00

Serving of Curry Chicken and Jerked thigh with rice and peas, cabbage, and ripe plantains.

Jerk Chicken Plate

Jerk Chicken Plate

$15.00

Leg thigh quarter of chicken marinated in jerk herbs and seasonings.

Oxtails

Oxtails

$22.50

Stewed with herbs, spices, carrots and potatos

Panamanian Pasta with Chicken

Panamanian Pasta with Chicken

$18.50
Panamanian Pasta with Chicken and Shrimp

Panamanian Pasta with Chicken and Shrimp

$21.50
Panamanian Pasta with Shrimp

Panamanian Pasta with Shrimp

$20.50

Salmon & Pasta

$21.50
Salmon and Grits

Salmon and Grits

$20.50

8 oz salmon marinated in jerk herbs and grilled made to order

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$20.50

Pasta with Alfredo sauce topped with 5 jerked shrimp and grated parmesan cheese

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.00

Jerk shrimp, peppers, onions, black beans, eggs and corn

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.25
Carmel Butter Cake

Carmel Butter Cake

$6.50

Rum Cake

$5.00

Side Dishes

add peppers and onion

$3.00
Blackened Zucchini & Squash

Blackened Zucchini & Squash

$5.50

French Fries

$4.50
Fried Ripe Plantains

Fried Ripe Plantains

$3.50
Grits

Grits

$5.00

mac n cheese

$6.00
Panamanian Yellow Rice

Panamanian Yellow Rice

$3.00
Patacones (Tostones)

Patacones (Tostones)

$4.00

Potatoes and Carrots

$3.00

Rice And Peas

$4.00

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Curry Sauce

$1.00

Side of Jerk sauce

$1.00

Side of Lemon Herb

$1.00

side of Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side Oxtail Gravy

$1.00

Steamed Cabbage

$4.00

White Rice

$3.00

zucchini

$5.50

Chef Special Spaghetti

$7.00

Vegan

Vegetarian Style Black Beans with Rice and Plantains

$12.00

Seasoned black beans cooked with chopped red onions, rice and ripe plantains

Vegetable Medley

$14.50

cabbbage, carrots, zucchini, and peppers sautéed in jerk herbs

Vegan Jerk Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, and onion with ripe plantains

Jerk Veggie Fried Rice

$14.00

rice, peppers, onions, black beans and corn

Veggie Panamanian Pasta

$16.50

Veggie Jerk Alfedo Pasta

$14.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

Gallery
Curry N Jerk image
Curry N Jerk image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
orange star3.4 • 669
197 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Crazy Gander Coffee Company
orange star5.0 • 28
150 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Fam
orange starNo Reviews
149 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
STIX - Downtown Memphis
orange starNo Reviews
150 Peabody Place Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
AUTOMATIC SLIM'S - Memphis TN - automaticslimsmemphis.com
orange star3.9 • 1,072
83 S 2nd St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown
orange star4.5 • 101
185 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Memphis

DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
orange star4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Silly Goose - 100 Peabody Place ste 190
orange star4.1 • 591
100 Peabody Place ste 190 Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Loflin Yard
orange star4.6 • 589
7 W Carolina Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Downtown - 147 E Butler Ave
orange star4.9 • 506
147 E Butler Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 421
670 Jefferson Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown
orange star4.5 • 101
185 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Chickasaw Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Cooper-Young
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston