FOOD

SHAREABLES

QUESADILLAS (Served 4)

$12.99Out of stock

Sliced Chicken Tenders, Shredded Cheese Blend, Grilled Onion, Roasted Red Pepper In Spinach Tortilla (Salsa & Sour Cream On Side)

THE WINGMAN PLATTER

$35.99

Served With A Combination Of Our 5 Different Signature Wings Including But Not Limited To WingMan Sauce & 4 Other Different Flavors. Served With Choice Of Fries.

DUMPLINGS (4 Dumplings Served)

$9.99Out of stock

Sliced Chicken Tenders, Cilantro, Roasted Red Pepper

WINGS

8 PIECE

$13.99
16 PIECE

$23.99

CHICKEN BURGERS

THE TRUFF BURGER

$16.00Out of stock

Deep Crispy Fried Tender Tossed In Our Signature Wingman's Special Truffalo Sauce, Homemade Black Pepper & Truffle Topped With House-Made Ranch, Sesame Brioche Bun.

THE TENDER BURGER

$20.00

Deep Crispy Fried Tender Dipped In WingMan Special Sauce, Homemade Black Pepper & Truffle Mayo, MSG Pickles, Grated Cheese, Sesame Brioche Bun

FAMOUS WINGMAN BURGER

$16.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, House Ranch, Sesame Brioche Bun

THE SHIH TZU BURGER

$13.99

Deep Crispy Fried Thigh Dipped In Thai Hot Sauce, Pickled Asian Slaw, Crispy Shoe String Onions, American Sharp Cheese, Topped With House-Made Ranch, Sesame Brioche Bun.

TENDERS

TENDER ME NOT (4 Piece)

$15.99
NASHVILLE HOT (4 Piece)

$14.99

FRIES

REGULAR FRIES

Deep Fried Fries

TRUFFLE CHEESE FRIES

$6.00Out of stock

Tossed in Truffle Butter & Piled High with Grated Cheese

CHIPS MASALA

$7.00Out of stock

Fries Dipped In Our Signature Masala Sauce

FIRE FRIES

$5.50

Drenched in Hot Sauce, Smokey BBQ & House Ranch

WINGMAN SIGNATURE FRIES

$5.50

Fries Dipped In Our Signature WingMan Sauce

SOFT DRINKS & JUICES

COKE PRODUCTS

COKE

$2.75
SPRITE

$2.75
DR. PEPPER

$2.75
GINGER ALE

$2.75Out of stock
DIET COKE

$2.75
PURE LEAF SWEET TEA

$2.75
REDBULL

$2.75Out of stock
PURE LEAF UNSWEETENED TEA

$2.75

JUICES

ORANGE JUICE

$3.99Out of stock
CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.99Out of stock
PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.99Out of stock

LEMONADE

$3.99Out of stock

WATER

DASANI WATER

$3.99
SMART WATER

$9.99
SPARKLING WATER

$4.99