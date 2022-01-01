Chicken sandwiches in Memphis
Pimentos Memphis
6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
All white-meat chicken mixed with green onions, celery, almonds, mayo, and fat-free yogurt served on your choice of white, wheat or rye with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of one side
SANDWICHES
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio
525 S Highland St, Memphis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.60
Grilled ciabatta bread, grilled chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, Swiss, brown sugar bacon, sriracha ranch
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Summer
4375 Summer Ave, Memphis
|Reg Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
4oz of smoked pulled chicken, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
|Lg Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
7oz of smoked pulled chicken served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alfred's on Beale
197 Beale St, Memphis
|Chicken Alfred's Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast grilled and smothered with Alfred's BBQ sauce. Your choice of sauteed mushrooms, or bacon and topped with Swiss cheese
FRENCH FRIES
Sunrise Memphis
670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Central BBQ
6201 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Lg Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|Reg Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
SANDWICHES
French Truck Coffee
1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167, Memphis
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
A bit of the Mediterranean-baked chicken, almond pesto, brie, roasted red pepper, arugula
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dyer’s Burgers
205 Beale St, Memphis
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$8.00
Deep fried to perfection using Dyer's secret breading.
|Chicken Tender Sandwich Combo
|$11.00
Fried chicken sandwich with fries and a drink
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Eclectic
603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Fried chicken, mayo & pickles on a whole wheat bun. Served with your choice of side
Central BBQ Catering
239 JEFFERSON, Memphis
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich Box Lunch
|$9.75
Each box lunch comes standard with pulled meat on a bun, mild sauce and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
903 S. Cooper St., Memphis
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Marinated, grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Midtown
2249 Central Ave, Memphis
|Regular Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Quarter pound of smoked pulled pork, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
|Large Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
7oz of smoked pulled chicken, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Elwood Shack
4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis
|Small BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$7.50
|Large BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00