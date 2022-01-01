Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Pimentos Memphis

6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
All white-meat chicken mixed with green onions, celery, almonds, mayo, and fat-free yogurt served on your choice of white, wheat or rye with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of one side
More about Pimentos Memphis
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio

525 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.60
Grilled ciabatta bread, grilled chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, Swiss, brown sugar bacon, sriracha ranch
More about Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Summer

4375 Summer Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1763 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reg Chicken Sandwich$8.00
4oz of smoked pulled chicken, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Lg Chicken Sandwich$10.00
7oz of smoked pulled chicken served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
More about Central BBQ - Summer
Alfred's on Beale image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alfred's on Beale

197 Beale St, Memphis

Avg 3.4 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Alfred's Sandwich$13.00
Marinated chicken breast grilled and smothered with Alfred's BBQ sauce. Your choice of sauteed mushrooms, or bacon and topped with Swiss cheese
More about Alfred's on Beale
Sunrise Memphis image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Memphis

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Sunrise Memphis
Item pic

 

Central BBQ

6201 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lg Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Reg Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about Central BBQ
French Truck Coffee image

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee

1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167, Memphis

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$11.00
A bit of the Mediterranean-baked chicken, almond pesto, brie, roasted red pepper, arugula
More about French Truck Coffee
Dyer’s Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dyer’s Burgers

205 Beale St, Memphis

Avg 4.1 (2697 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Sandwich$8.00
Deep fried to perfection using Dyer's secret breading.
Chicken Tender Sandwich Combo$11.00
Fried chicken sandwich with fries and a drink
More about Dyer’s Burgers
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Eclectic

603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Fried chicken, mayo & pickles on a whole wheat bun. Served with your choice of side
More about Cafe Eclectic
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Box Lunch image

 

Central BBQ Catering

239 JEFFERSON, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Box Lunch$9.75
Each box lunch comes standard with pulled meat on a bun, mild sauce and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.
More about Central BBQ Catering
Southall Cafe image

 

Southall Cafe

669 S Mendenhall Road, Memphis

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Southall Cafe
Item pic

 

Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant

903 S. Cooper St., Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Marinated, grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese
More about Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Midtown

2249 Central Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (7518 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Regular Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Quarter pound of smoked pulled pork, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Large Chicken Sandwich$10.00
7oz of smoked pulled chicken, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
More about Central BBQ - Midtown
Restaurant banner

 

Elwood Shack

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small BBQ Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Large BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Elwood Shack
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Downtown

147 E Butler Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reg Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Lg Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Central BBQ - Downtown

