Tops Bar-B-Q

Popular Items

Tops Classic Pork Sandwich
Hamburgers
Double Hamburgers


Bar-B-Q Sandwiches

Tops Classic Pork Sandwich

Tops Classic Pork Sandwich

$4.99

Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce

Fire-Braised Chicken Sandwich

Fire-Braised Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Delicious pulled fire-braised chicken on a bed of pickles drizzled in Tops unique Memphis white sauce served on a toasted bun.

Smoked BBQ Bologna Sandwich

Smoked BBQ Bologna Sandwich

$4.99

Seasoned BBQ bologna smoked low and slow and then grilled to order. Served on a bun w/ Tops original mild sauce & slaw.

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$6.99

Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce

Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$8.99

Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce

Tops Famous Burgers

Hamburgers

Hamburgers

$5.29

1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.

Double Hamburgers

Double Hamburgers

$7.49

1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

$7.29

1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.

The Fireman

The Fireman

$6.99

1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese topped with a portion of our smoked pork shoulder, slaw and original sauce

Turkey Burgers

Turkey Burgers

$6.49

Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.

Bar-B-Q Plates

Pork Shoulder Plate

Pork Shoulder Plate

$9.99

Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with two sides, a toasted bun and our original mild BBQ sauce

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$13.99

Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with two sides, a toasted bun and sweet BBQ sauce

Sampler Plate

Sampler Plate

$18.99

Chopped pork shoulder, sliced beef brisket, and 1/4 slab of ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun, and sweet and mild BBQ sauces.

Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$12.99

1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.

Nachos & Specialty Fries

Bar-B-Q Nachos

Bar-B-Q Nachos

$8.79

Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.

Fire-Braised Chicken Nachos

Fire-Braised Chicken Nachos

$9.49

Our fire-braised pulled chicken on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, Memphis white sauce and our signature rub.

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Nachos

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Nachos

$9.99

Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of Flamin' Hot Cheetos topped with white queso, jalapenos, original hot BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.

Bar-B-Q Cheese Fries

Bar-B-Q Cheese Fries

$8.99

A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso and topped with smoked pork shoulder, original mild BBQ sauce and signature rub.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99

A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso

Sides

Bar-B-Q Beans

Bar-B-Q Beans

$1.99

Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.99

Made fresh daily with Tops original slaw dressing

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.49

Tops signature potato salad

Bag of Potato Chips

Bag of Potato Chips

$1.29

Assorted flavors from Brim

Fries - Regular Order

Fries - Regular Order

$1.99

Tops signature crinkle cut fries

Fries - Large Order

Fries - Large Order

$2.99

Tops signature crinkle cut fries

Desserts

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$1.99

Fried apple turnover

Beverages

Large Drink

Large Drink

$2.99

Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid

Regular Drink

Regular Drink

$2.49

Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid

Party Packs and Bulk

Sandwich Packs

Sandwich Packs

$24.99

Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket with enough BBQ sauce, slaw, and buns for up to 6, 12 or 24 people.

Party Packs

Party Packs

$34.99

Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket, with enough sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, buns, plates, and utensils for up to 6, 12 or 24 people

Rib Slabs

Rib Slabs

$15.99

1/2 or full slab of smoked, seasoned, St Louis ribs served with Tops original BBQ sauce on the side

Tops Famous Bar-B-Q Beans

Tops Famous Bar-B-Q Beans

$3.99

Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder in various sizes

Tops Original Slaw

Tops Original Slaw

$3.99

Made fresh daily with Tops original slaw dressing in various sizes

Tops Potato Salad

Tops Potato Salad

$5.99

Tops signature potato salad in various sizes

Gallon Drinks

Gallon Drinks

$6.99

Tea and Lemonade by the Gallon

Pork Shoulder by the Pound

Pork Shoulder by the Pound

$12.99

Brisket by the Pound

$19.99

Retail

Take home a bottle of your favorite Tops sauce or rub. These make great gifts as well!
Tops Original Sauces & Seasoning

Tops Original Sauces & Seasoning

$5.99

Tops signature bottles of original mild or hot BBQ sauce and rib seasoning

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

Location

4199 Hacks Cross Road, Memphis, TN 38125

Directions

