Tops Bar-B-Q
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!
Location
4199 Hacks Cross Road, Memphis, TN 38125
