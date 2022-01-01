Chimichangas in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve chimichangas
INCHES TACO SHOP AND BAR
111 Harbor Town Square, Memphis
|Chimichanga
|$15.95
Queso smothered deep-fried burrito + choice of meat + side of mexican rice or black beans
CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$14.00
Slow smoked chicken, charro beans and jack cheese in a fried tortilla. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream
Molly’s La Casita
2006 Madison Ave, Memphis
|Apple Chimichanga
|$7.04
Chunks of spiced apple wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly fried. Topped with hot caramel, Blue Bell vanilla ice cream and cinnamon sugar.
|Original Chimichanga
|$13.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of spicy taco beef, shredded chicken, or a combo of beef, chicken, and refried beans.
Fried and topped with guacamole & sour cream.
Served with rice, refried beans, & a salad garnish.
|Molly's Chimichanga
|$13.50
Spinach, mushrooms, and cream cheese are combined with pecans and rolled into a flour tortilla.
This is lightly fried and then covered with Salsa Rosada (a tomato-cream sauce).
Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.