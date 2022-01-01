Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve chimichangas

INCHES TACO SHOP AND BAR

111 Harbor Town Square, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chimichanga$15.95
Queso smothered deep-fried burrito + choice of meat + side of mexican rice or black beans
More about INCHES TACO SHOP AND BAR
Cafe Ole image

 

CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis

Avg 4 (915 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chimichanga$14.00
Slow smoked chicken, charro beans and jack cheese in a fried tortilla. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream
More about CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
Item pic

 

Molly’s La Casita

2006 Madison Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Chimichanga$7.04
Chunks of spiced apple wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly fried. Topped with hot caramel, Blue Bell vanilla ice cream and cinnamon sugar.
Original Chimichanga$13.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of spicy taco beef, shredded chicken, or a combo of beef, chicken, and refried beans.
Fried and topped with guacamole & sour cream.
Served with rice, refried beans, & a salad garnish.
Molly's Chimichanga$13.50
Spinach, mushrooms, and cream cheese are combined with pecans and rolled into a flour tortilla.
This is lightly fried and then covered with Salsa Rosada (a tomato-cream sauce).
Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
More about Molly’s La Casita

