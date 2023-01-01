Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve muffins

The Four Way Restaurant image

 

The Four Way Restaurant - Soulsville (Memphis, TN)

998 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cornbread Muffin$0.35
More about The Four Way Restaurant - Soulsville (Memphis, TN)
Banner pic

 

Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Midtown

2087 Union Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin$3.99
Made fresh daily! Ask about today's variety
More about Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Midtown
Item pic

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee- Crosstown Concourse

1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167, Memphis

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Blueberry Muffin$3.00
More about French Truck Coffee- Crosstown Concourse
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd

603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin & Chocolate Muffin$3.75
A Cafe Eclectic Fall Favorite! get yours before we sell out!!
More about Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee - Highland Row

395 S Highland St, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Cream Cheese Muffin$3.00
Lemon Muffin$3.00
Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.00
More about French Truck Coffee - Highland Row
King & Union Bar Grocery image

 

King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown

185 Union Avenue, Memphis

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
English Muffin$2.00
More about King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St

525 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Muffin$2.95
Citrus Almond Muffin$4.00
Blueberry Muffin$4.00
More about Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St

