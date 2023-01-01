Muffins in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve muffins
The Four Way Restaurant - Soulsville (Memphis, TN)
998 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis
|Cornbread Muffin
|$0.35
Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Midtown
2087 Union Avenue, Memphis
|Muffin
|$3.99
Made fresh daily! Ask about today's variety
French Truck Coffee- Crosstown Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167, Memphis
|Vegan Blueberry Muffin
|$3.00
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis
|Pumpkin & Chocolate Muffin
|$3.75
A Cafe Eclectic Fall Favorite! get yours before we sell out!!
French Truck Coffee - Highland Row
395 S Highland St, Memphis
|Cinnamon Cream Cheese Muffin
|$3.00
|Lemon Muffin
|$3.00
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.00
King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown
185 Union Avenue, Memphis
|English Muffin
|$2.00