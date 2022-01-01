Pudding in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve pudding
Central BBQ Catering
239 JEFFERSON, Memphis
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich Box Lunch
|$9.75
Each box lunch comes standard with pulled meat on a bun, mild sauce and coleslaw on the side, and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.
|Box Lunch with Wings
|$14.00
Each Box Lunch with comes standard with 3 whole wings, ranch dressing, cutlery, napkins, and a cookie.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Box Lunch
|$9.75
Each box lunch comes standard with pulled meat on a bun, mild sauce and coleslaw on the side, and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mahogany Memphis
3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis
|Cajun Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Cajun Chicken w/vegetable mix
|Chicken Wings - Wet or Dry
|$10.00
Seasoned, hot or honey gold
|Lamb Chops w/Asparagus
|$35.00
King & Union Bar Grocery
185 Union Avenue, Memphis
|Pasta Belzoni
|$12.00
Farfalle pasta, sautéed spinach, diced chicken and shrimp in an alfredo and Parmesan sauce. Served with buttered and toasted garlic French bread.
|Strawberry Spinach Salad
|$6.00
Fresh spinach leaves, sliced strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese.
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
White chocolate bread pudding with buttered rum sauce.
Juke's Chicken Joint
185 Union Avenue, Memphis
|Bread Pudding
|$5.00
White chocolate bread pudding. Served with buttered rum sauce. Nut and raisin free!