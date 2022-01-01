Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Pimentos Memphis

6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Pimento Quesadilla$10.99
Honey glazed pepper bacon, jalapeño pimento cheese and three-cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side
Beef & Chorizo Quesadilla$12.99
Seasoned beef and chorizo in a grilled tortilla with our 3 cheese blend and homemade queso. Served with salsa and sour cream
Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, honey glazed pepper bacon, a three-cheese blend and house-made ranch dressing. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
More about Pimentos Memphis
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Eclectic

603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$7.25
A mixture of provolone & white cheddar, served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla$9.25
Cheese quesadilla with grilled chicken, served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream.
More about Cafe Eclectic
Ubee’s image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Ubee’s

521 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$8.00
More about Ubee’s
Cafe Ole image

 

Cafe Ole

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis

Avg 4 (915 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Quesadilla$12.00
More about Cafe Ole
Restaurant banner

 

Elwood Shack

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Quesadilla$13.50
Quesadilla$10.50
Pulled Pork, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Sharp Cheddar and Mozzarella, served with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream Salsa
More about Elwood Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Bologna Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Salad

Brisket

Garlic Bread

Cake

Caramel Cake

Chicken Salad

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Whitehaven

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston