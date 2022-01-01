Quesadillas in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve quesadillas
Pimentos Memphis
6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Bacon Pimento Quesadilla
|$10.99
Honey glazed pepper bacon, jalapeño pimento cheese and three-cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side
|Beef & Chorizo Quesadilla
|$12.99
Seasoned beef and chorizo in a grilled tortilla with our 3 cheese blend and homemade queso. Served with salsa and sour cream
|Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, honey glazed pepper bacon, a three-cheese blend and house-made ranch dressing. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Eclectic
603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.25
A mixture of provolone & white cheddar, served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.25
Cheese quesadilla with grilled chicken, served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Ubee’s
521 S Highland St, Memphis
|Quesadilla
|$8.00