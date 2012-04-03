Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
Young Avenue Deli
284 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Online ordering ends at 10:00 PM. We're open until 1:00 AM and our kitchen closes at 12:00 AM for in person ordering.
Location
2119 Young Ave, Memphis, TN 38104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Memphis
Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurant
CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
4.0 • 915
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurant
More near Memphis