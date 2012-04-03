Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Young Avenue Deli

284 Reviews

$

2119 Young Ave

Memphis, TN 38104

Popular Items

Hot Wings
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Politically Incorrect


Appetizers

Basket of Chips w/ Blue Cheese

$4.75

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.25

Basket of Pimento Cheese Fries

$7.75

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Bowl of Meaty Chili

$5.50

Cheese Fries

$6.25

Chicken Tenders

$7.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$8.00

Fried Dill Pickle Spears

$7.50

Fried Mushrooms

$7.25

Hot Wings

$12.95

Hummus Dip Appetizer

$8.00

Hummus w/ Pita Only

$6.75

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.25

Shrimp Basket

$11.25

Veggie Chili

$5.50

Veggie Chili Chz Fries

$8.00

Sides

Extra Dressings

$0.50

Pasta Salad

$2.75

Sm Fries

$2.75

Sm Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Sm Onion Ring

$3.00

Sm Cheese Fries

$3.75

Sm Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.25

Sm Chili Cheese Fries

$4.25

Sm Veggie Chili Chz Fries

$4.25

Sm Pimento Cheese Fries

$4.00

Sm Chips

$2.50

Sm Greek Side Salad

$4.00

Sm Salad

$3.25

Sparky's Potato Salad

$2.75

Scoop of Chick Salad

$3.50

Scoop of Pimento Cheese

$3.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.25

Garden Salad

$6.50

Greek Salad

$8.00

Homemade Chicken Salad

$7.75

Sandwiches

1/2 Muffaletta

$9.00

BBQ Dip

$8.00

BLT

$6.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Cosmic Cucumber

$7.25

Curry Turkey Pita

$8.00

Deathrow Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Deli Club

$8.75

Deli Dip

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Heat Miser

$8.00

Hot Roast Beef

$8.50

Hummus Pita

$7.00

Italian Sub

$8.50

Politically Incorrect

$9.00

Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$8.25

Reuben

$9.00

Sam I Am

$8.00

Shrimp Po-Boy

$9.50

Smokin Turkey

$8.50

Sonoma Sandwich

$7.25

Super Veggie

$7.25

The Bren

$8.00

The California Pita

$7.25

Turkey Reuben

$8.50

Whole Muffaletta

$16.00

Yankee Club

$11.25

Grilled

Beyond Meat Veggie Burger

$10.00

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$9.00

Chicken in a Pita

$8.25

Half Pound Hot Dog

$9.50

Homestyle Cheese Burger

$10.00

Homestyle Seasoned Burger

$9.50

Marinated Chick Sand w/Cheese

$8.75

Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Philly Chicken

$8.50

Philly Steak

$8.50

Steak Pita

$8.25

Veggie Hoagie

$7.25

Pizza/Quesadilla

BYO Pizza

$11.95

BYO Quesadilla

$11.95

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Kids Chick Dilla

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids Ham-N-Cheese

$6.25

Kids Hot Dog

$6.25

Kids Pizza

$5.75

Kids Tenders

$5.75

Kids Turkey-N-Cheese

$6.25

Desserts

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$3.00

Brownie Sunday

$4.95

Fried Moon Pie

$5.25

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Online ordering ends at 10:00 PM. We're open until 1:00 AM and our kitchen closes at 12:00 AM for in person ordering.

Location

2119 Young Ave, Memphis, TN 38104

Directions

